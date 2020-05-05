EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Ashmore Group, Kering, Nestle

May 5(Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Ashmore Group, Kering and Nestle, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Ashmore Group Plc : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Kering : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Nestle SA : JP Morgan raises target price to CHF 116 from CHF 99 Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Ashmore Group Plc : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Ashmore Group Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 310p from 350p * BBVA : RBC cuts target price to EUR 3.50 from EUR 3.90 * BT : JP Morgan cuts target price to 182p from 210p * DSV : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * DSV : JP Morgan raises target price to DKK 812.92 from DKK 713.27 * DWF Group Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 160p from 180p * Eurofins Scientific SE : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 600 from EUR 540 * Flutter Entertainment : RBC raises target price to 12,000p from 9,300p * GSK : JP Morgan cuts target price to 1,700p from 1,750p * Hiscox Ltd : Peel Hunt raises to add from reduce; cuts target to 725p from 800p * HSBC : Citigroup raises price target to 420p from 410p * JCDecaux : Citigroup raises price target to EUR 18.5 from EUR 17 * Kering : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Kering : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 530 from EUR 490 * Kloeckner & Co SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 6.40 from EUR 6.50 * Kloeckner & Co SE : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 6.80 from EUR 7 * Lloyds : RBC cuts target price to 40p from 46p * Logitech International SA : Credit Suisse raises PT to CHF 52 from CHF 47 * Meggitt : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 240p from 270p * Nestle SA : JP Morgan raises target price to CHF 116 from CHF 99 * OMV AG : Citigroup raises price target to EUR 38 from EUR 37 * Traton SE : Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 15.5 from EUR 17 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)