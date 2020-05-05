Healthcare
May 5, 2020 / 8:56 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Ashmore Group, Kering, Nestle

3 Min Read

    May 5(Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including Ashmore Group, Kering and Nestle, on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Ashmore Group Plc         : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
     * Kering          : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
     * Nestle SA         : JP Morgan raises target price to CHF 116 from CHF 99
      
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     * BBVA          : RBC cuts target price to EUR 3.50 from EUR 3.90
     * BT       : JP Morgan cuts target price to 182p from 210p
     * DSV         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * DSV         : JP Morgan raises target price to DKK 812.92 from DKK 713.27
     * DWF Group Plc        : Jefferies cuts target price to 160p from 180p
     * Eurofins Scientific SE          : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 600 from EUR 540
     * Flutter Entertainment          : RBC raises target price to 12,000p from 9,300p
     * GSK        : JP Morgan cuts target price to 1,700p from 1,750p
     * Hiscox Ltd        : Peel Hunt raises to add from reduce; cuts target to 725p from 800p
     * HSBC         : Citigroup raises price target to 420p from 410p
     * JCDecaux          : Citigroup raises price target to EUR 18.5 from EUR 17
     * Kering          : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 530 from EUR 490
     * Kloeckner & Co SE           : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 6.40 from EUR 6.50
     * Kloeckner & Co SE           : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 6.80 from EUR 7
     * Lloyds         : RBC cuts target price to 40p from 46p
     * Logitech International SA         : Credit Suisse raises PT to CHF 52 from CHF 47
     * Meggitt         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 240p from 270p
     * OMV AG          : Citigroup raises price target to EUR 38 from EUR 37
     * Traton SE          : Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 15.5 from EUR 17
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
