EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP- AstraZeneca, Mitchells & Butlers, SGS

April 30 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including AstraZeneca, Mitchells & Butlers and SGS on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * AstraZeneca : Credit Suisse raises target price to 9,000p from 8,500p * Mitchells & Butlers Plc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * SGS SA : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Allied Minds Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 56p from 99p * AMS AG : JP Morgan raises target price to CHF 15.50 from CHF 13 * Biomerieux SA : Berenberg raises target price to EUR 118 from EUR 78 * Bureau Veritas : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 20 from EUR 22 * Chargeurs SA : Berenberg raises target price to EUR 21 from EUR 16.50 * Consti Oyj : Evli cuts target price to EUR 7 from EUR 7.2 * Covestro AG : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 36 from EUR 38 * Daimler AG : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 45 from EUR 29 * Deutsche Bank AG : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 6.30 from EUR 6 * Dino Polska SA : JP Morgan cuts target price to PLN 177 from PLN 178 * Draper Esprit Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 487p from 727p * DWS Group Gmbh & Co KGaA : Credit Suisse raises PT to EUR 32 from EUR 26 * DWS Group Gmbh & Co KGaA : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 33.50 from EUR 30 * Eurocash SA : JP Morgan raises target price to PLN 23.30 from PLN 19.70 * GN Store Nord : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 310 from DKK 365 * Hexagon : JP Morgan raises target price to SEK 460 from SEK 430 * Intertek : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 4,400p from 4,550p * IP Group Plc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold; raises PT to 73p from 72p * J D Wetherspoon Plc : JP Morgan cuts Targget price to 600p from 1,100p * Marston's Plc : JP Morgan cuts Targget price to 57p from 128p * Melrose Industries : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 170p from 200p * Next : Jefferies cuts target price to 5,600p from 6,700p * Next : SocGen cuts to sell from hold; cuts price target to 3,522p from 3,998p * Safran : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 64 from EUR 68 * Santander : Berenberg cuts target price to EUR 1.70 from EUR 2 * Serabi Gold Plc : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 135p from 155p * Smcp SA : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 16.50 from EUR 18 * Stroeer : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 74 from EUR 73 * Syncona Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to 193p from 250p * Synthomer Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to 317p from 274p * TF1 : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 6.10 from EUR 6.05 * Tokmanni Group Corp : Evli raises target price to EUR 13.5 from EUR 12.5 * Tryg : Credit Suisse cuts target price to DKK 131 from DKK 133 * Volkswagen AG : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 150 from EUR 116 * Young & Co's Brewery Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 1,230p from 1,550p (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)