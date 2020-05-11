EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Carnival, Idorsia Ltd, Weir Group

May 11 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Idorsia Ltd, Next and Richter, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Carnival : HSBC raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to 1280p from 3500p * Idorsia Ltd : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Next : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * Weir Group : HSBC cuts to hold from buy; cuts target price to 985p from 1045p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Air France-KLM : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 4 from EUR 4.25 * Anheuser Busch Inbev SA : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 46 from EUR 58 * AstraZeneca : Jefferies raises target price to 8,000p from 7,575p * Bodycote Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 530p from 615p * Brenntag AG : Jefferies raises target price to EUR 42 from EUR €35 * Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc : Jefferies raises target price to 320p from 300p * Burford Capital Ltd : Berenberg raises target price to 820p from 810p * Carnival : HSBC raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to 1280p from 3500p * Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Credit Suisse cuts TP to EUR 8.02 from EUR 10.26 * E.ON SE : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 11.9 from EUR 12 * EasyJet : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 746p from 945p * Electrolux : JP Morgan raises target price to SEK 145 from SEK 125 * Elis SA : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 11.25 from EUR 9.25 * GBL : HSBC raises to hold from reduce; cuts target price to EUR 76 from EUR 83 * H&M : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to SEK 115 from SEK 140 * IAG : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 370p from 463p * Idorsia Ltd : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Idorsia Ltd : Credit Suisse raises target price to CHF 35 from CHF 29 * Next : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts Tp to CHF 925 from CHF 1000 * Puma SE : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 60 from EUR 56 * Rathbone Brothers Plc : Jefferies raises target price to 1,470p from 1,430p * Richter : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Richter : JP Morgan raises target price to HUF 8,200 from HUF 7,900 * Rolls Royce : JP Morgan cuts target price to 155p from 175p * Royal Bank of Scotland : RBC cuts target price to 110p from 150p * Sandvik AB : HSBC cuts target price to SEK 175 from SEK 180 * SES SA : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 6.5 from EUR 7.1 * Siemens AG : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 104 from EUR 90 * Spire Healthcare Group Plc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * St. James's Place : Berenberg raises target price to 875p from 830p * Swatch Group AG : Credit Suisse cuts target price to CHF 190 from CHF 250 * Valeo : RBC raises target price to EUR 11 from EUR 6 * Vat Group AG : Credit Suisse raises target price to CHF 120 from CHF 107 * Weir Group : HSBC cuts to hold from buy; cuts target price to 985p from 1045p (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)