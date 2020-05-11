Biotechnology
May 11, 2020 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Carnival, Idorsia Ltd, Weir Group

4 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including Idorsia Ltd, Next and Richter, on Monday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS  
     * Carnival        : HSBC raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to 1280p from 3500p
     * Idorsia Ltd         : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
     * Next        : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
     * Weir Group         : HSBC cuts to hold from buy; cuts target price to 985p from 1045p
    
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Air France-KLM          : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 4 from EUR 4.25
     * Anheuser Busch Inbev SA         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 46 from EUR 58
     * AstraZeneca        : Jefferies raises target price to 8,000p from 7,575p
     * Bodycote Plc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to 530p from 615p
     * Brenntag AG           : Jefferies raises target price to EUR 42 from EUR €35
     * Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc        : Jefferies raises target price to 320p from 300p
     * Burford Capital Ltd         : Berenberg raises target price to 820p from 810p
     * Carnival        : HSBC raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to 1280p from 3500p
     * Deutsche Lufthansa AG          : Credit Suisse cuts TP to EUR 8.02 from EUR 10.26
     * E.ON SE           : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 11.9 from EUR 12
     * EasyJet        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 746p from 945p
     * Electrolux           : JP Morgan raises target price to SEK 145 from SEK 125
     * Elis SA          : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 11.25 from EUR 9.25
     * GBL          : HSBC raises to hold from reduce; cuts target price to EUR 76 from EUR 83
     * H&M         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to SEK 115 from SEK 140
     * IAG         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 370p from 463p
     * Idorsia Ltd         : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
     * Idorsia Ltd         : Credit Suisse raises target price to CHF 35 from CHF 29
     * Next        : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
     * Partners Group Holding AG         : Credit Suisse cuts Tp to CHF 925 from CHF 1000
     * Puma SE          : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 60 from EUR 56
     * Rathbone Brothers Plc        : Jefferies raises target price to 1,470p from 1,430p
     * Richter          : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Richter          : JP Morgan raises target price to HUF 8,200 from HUF 7,900
     * Rolls Royce       : JP Morgan cuts target price to 155p from 175p
     * Royal Bank of Scotland        : RBC cuts target price to 110p from 150p
     * Sandvik AB          : HSBC cuts target price to SEK 175 from SEK 180
     * SES SA           : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 6.5 from EUR 7.1
     * Siemens AG           : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 104 from EUR 90
     * Spire Healthcare Group Plc        : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
     * St. James's Place        : Berenberg raises target price to 875p from 830p
     * Swatch Group AG        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to CHF 190 from CHF 250
     * Valeo          : RBC raises target price to EUR 11 from EUR 6
     * Vat Group AG         : Credit Suisse raises target price to CHF 120 from CHF 107
     * Weir Group         : HSBC cuts to hold from buy; cuts target price to 985p from 1045p
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below