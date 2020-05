EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Ferrovial SA, Icade SA, Kingfisher

May 14 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Ferrovial SA, Icade SA and Kingfisher, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Ferrovial SA : Societe Generale cuts to hold from buy * Icade SA : Societe Generale raises to buy from hold * Kingfisher Plc : HSBC raises to hold from reduce Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * ABN Amro Bank NV : Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 6.5 from EUR 10.3 * ABN Amro Bank NV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 8 from EUR 10 * ABN Amro Bank NV : RBC cuts target price to EUR 8 from EUR 9 * Accor : Berenberg raises to hold from sell, cuts Tp to EUR 23 from EUR 24 * Ald SA : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 9.50 from EUR 14.50 * Alfa Laval AB : Citigroup raises price target to SEK 232 from SEK 228 * Amadeus : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 40 from EUR 48 * Avast Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to 550p from 465p * BASF SE : Barclays cuts target price to EUR 51 from EUR 56 * Britvic Plc : Liberum cuts target price to 750p from 1000p * Drax Group Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 360p from 400p * ENI SpA : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 9 from EUR 9.3 * Europcar Mobility Group SA : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 1.60 from EUR 6 * Ferguson Plc : Jefferies raises target price to 7,399p from 6,670p * Ferrovial SA : Societe Generale cuts to hold from buy * Ferrovial SA : Societe Generale cuts target price to EUR 24.4 from EUR 32.5 * Greencore Group : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy; cuts TP to 165p from 235p * HSBC : Berenberg raises to hold from sell, cuts target price to 390p from 430p * Icade SA : Societe Generale raises to buy from hold * Icade SA : Societe Generale cuts target price to EUR 73 from EUR 83 * J D Wetherspoon Plc : HSBC raises target price to 1380p from 1000p * Kingfisher Plc : HSBC raises target price to 180p from 150p * Kingfisher Plc : HSBC raises to hold from reduce * LPKF Laser & Electronics AG : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 30 from EUR 33 * National Express Group Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 380p from 410p * OCI NV : Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 19.4 from EUR 22 * Oxford Biomedica Plc : Jefferies raises target price to 730p from 700p * Qinetiq Group Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 340p from 350p * Repsol SA : HSBC raises target price to EUR 10 from EUR 9.75 * Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Berenberg initiates with rating hold and PT EUR 5.50 * Royal Dutch Shell Plc : HSBC cuts target price to 1500p from 1575p * Royal Dutch Shell Plc : HSBC cuts target price to 1460p from 1545p * Sage Group Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to 538p from 500p * Securitas AB : Credit Suisse raises target price to SEK 130 from SEK 120 * Smith & Nephew Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 1685p from 1825p * Stillfront Group AB : Berenberg initiates with buy rating and pt SEK 855 * Technipfmc : Jefferies cuts to underperform; cuts target price to EUR 5 from EUR 6 * Tod's SpA : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 30 from EUR 34 * Total SA : HSBC raises target price to EUR 39.25 from EUR 38 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)