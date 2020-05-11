U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Acushnet Holdings, Equity Residential, Fiserv

May 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Acushnet Holdings, Equity Residential and Fiserv, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Acushnet Holdings Corp : Stephens raises target price to $27 from $24 * Equity Residential : Evercore ISI raises to in-line from underperform * Fiserv Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $115 from $108 * UDR Inc : Evercore ISI raises to in-line from underperform Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accelerate Diagnostics Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $14 from $16 * Acushnet Holdings Corp : Stephens raises target price to $27 from $24 * Air Lease Corp : Stephens raises target price to $36 from $30 * Alarm.Com Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $62 from $64 * Albemarle Corp : RBC raises target price to $66 from $64 * Allegiant Travel Co : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $95 from $100 * Allscripts Healthcare Solutions : Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to $11 from $13 * American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings : RBC raises target price to $7 from $5 * American Homes 4 Rent : Evercore ISI raises target price to $27 from $25 * Aon Plc : KBW raises target price to $192 from $184 * Apache Corp : CFRA cuts to sell from hold; raises price target to $9 * Atara Biotherapeutics Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $13 * Atricure Inc : Needham raises target price to $63 from $49 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $181 from $189 * Bloomin' Brands Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $15 from $11 * Broadridge Financial Solutions : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $120 from $124 * Brookfield Property Partners LP : RBC cuts target price to $18 from $22 * Camden Property Trust : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $98 from $102 * Cargurus Inc : RBC raises target price to $25 from $22 * Carnival : HSBC raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to $15.9 from $45.3 * Carvana Co : Oppenheimer raises target price to $127 from $95 * Casella Waste Systems Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $56 from $52 * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $60 * Cognizant Technology Solutions : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $53 from $55 * Consolidated Edison Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $85 from $86 * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $30 * Corteva Inc : RBC raises target price to $31 from $27 * Crocs Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $28 from $24 * Cryoport Inc : Stephens raises target price to $23 from $21 * CVR Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $19 from $16 * Cytomx Therapeutics Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $16 from $11 * Danaher Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $175 from $150 * Danaher Corp : RBC raises target price to $173 from $159 * Datadog Inc : RBC raises target price to $50 from $43 * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $33 from $28 * Dish Network Corp : RBC cuts target price to $32 from $39 * Domtar Corp : Scotiabank cuts target price to $29 from $30 * Edison Intl. : Keybanc initiates coverage with overweight rating and $66 TP * Ellington Financial Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $13.50 from $11 * Enerplus Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $3 from $2 * Equity Residential : Evercore ISI raises to in-line from underperform * Essex Property Trust Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $280 from $277 * Evo Payments Inc : BTIG raises target price to $26 from $22 * Exelon Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $45 from $49 * Fiserv Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $135 from $152 * Fiserv Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $115 from $108 * Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $284 from $331 * Flowserve Corp : RBC cuts target price to $22 from $24 * Flowserve Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $28 from $30 * Global Payments Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $185 from $155 * HMS Holdings Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $22 * HMS Holdings Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $22 * Holly Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $17 from $15 * HollyFrontier Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $35 from $33 * Host Hotels & Resorts Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $10 from $15 * I3 Verticals Inc : BTIG raises target price to $30 from $22 * I3 Verticals Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $27 from $18 * Installed Building Products Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $62 from $59 * Insulet Corp : Stephens raises target price to $165 from $125 * Kimbell Royalty Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Kimco Realty Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $11 from $10 * Lear Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $113 from $107 * Lear Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $120 from $99 * Lear Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $125 from $115 * Leidos Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $120 from $140 * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $21 * Malibu Boats Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $46 from $40 * Malvern Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $17 * Manitowoc Company Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $14 * Marsh & Mclennan : KBW raises target price to $95 from $85 * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $205 from $215 * Mednax Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Mgic Investment Corp : BTIG cuts target price to $13 from $18 * Noble Energy Inc : CFRA cuts to hold from buy; cuts price target to $11 from $13 * Noble Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $13 from $11 * Orion Engineered Carbons SA : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $20 * Ovintiv Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $7 from $5 * Parsons Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $40 * PayPal Holdings Inc : BTIG raises target price to $172 from $130 * PDC Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $11 * Phillips 66 : Credit Suisse raises target price to $82 from $72 * Pinnacle West Capital Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $84 from $88 * Proassurance Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $21 * Quanta Services Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $48 from $50 * Raytheon Technologies Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $80 from $85 * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers : National Bank of Canada raises TP to $37 from $35 * Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $27 from $77 * SBA Communications Corp : RBC raises target price to $317 from $313 * Sierra Oncology Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17 * Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Spire Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $71 from $69 * Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $1.50 from $1.20 * Sunpower Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $10 from $10.50 * Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $11 * Switch Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $23 from $22 * Trade Desk Inc : Stephens raises target price to $330 from $255 * Transdigm Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $350 from $270 * Tripadvisor Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $16 from $19 * Tripadvisor Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18 from $19 * Ubiquiti Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $132 from $127 * UDR Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $41 from $38 * UDR Inc : Evercore ISI raises to in-line from underperform * Valero Energy Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $65 * Vornado Realty Trust : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $53 from $56 * Vulcan Materials Co : Stephens cuts target price to $117 from $120 * Waste Connections Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $82 * X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $27 * Yeti Holdings Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $34 from $31 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)