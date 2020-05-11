Advanced Medical Equipment
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Acushnet Holdings, Equity Residential, Fiserv

    May 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Acushnet Holdings, Equity Residential and Fiserv, on
Monday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Acushnet Holdings Corp         : Stephens raises target price to $27 from $24
     * Equity Residential        : Evercore ISI raises to in-line from underperform
     * Fiserv Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $115 from $108
     * UDR Inc        : Evercore ISI raises to in-line from underperform
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Monday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     
     * Accelerate Diagnostics Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $14 from $16
     * Acushnet Holdings Corp         : Stephens raises target price to $27 from $24
     * Air Lease Corp       : Stephens raises target price to $36 from $30
     * Alarm.Com Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $62 from $64
     * Albemarle Corp        : RBC raises target price to $66 from $64
     * Allegiant Travel Co         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $95 from $100
     * Allscripts Healthcare Solutions         : Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to $11 from $13
     * American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings        : RBC raises target price to $7 from $5
     * American Homes 4 Rent        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $27 from $25
     * Aon Plc        : KBW raises target price to $192 from $184
     * Apache Corp        : CFRA cuts to sell from hold; raises price target to $9
     * Atara Biotherapeutics Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $13
     * Atricure Inc         : Needham raises target price to $63 from $49
     * Avalonbay Communities Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $181 from $189
     * Bloomin' Brands Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $15 from $11
     * Broadridge Financial Solutions       : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $120 from $124
     * Brookfield Property Partners LP        : RBC cuts target price to $18 from $22
     * Camden Property Trust        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $98 from $102
     * Cargurus Inc         : RBC raises target price to $25 from $22
     * Carnival        : HSBC raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to $15.9 from $45.3
     * Carvana Co         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $127 from $95
     * Casella Waste Systems Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $56 from $52
     * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $60
     * Cognizant Technology Solutions         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $53 from $55
     * Consolidated Edison Inc       : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $85 from $86
     * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $30
     * Corteva Inc         : RBC raises target price to $31 from $27
     * Crocs Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $28 from $24
     * Cryoport Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $23 from $21
     * CVR Energy Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $19 from $16
     * Cytomx Therapeutics Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $16 from $11
     * Danaher Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $175 from $150
     * Danaher Corp        : RBC raises target price to $173 from $159
     * Datadog Inc         : RBC raises target price to $50 from $43
     * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $33 from $28
     * Dish Network Corp         : RBC cuts target price to $32 from $39
     * Domtar Corp        : Scotiabank cuts target price to $29 from $30
     * Edison Intl.        : Keybanc initiates coverage with overweight rating and $66 TP
     * Ellington Financial Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $13.50 from $11
     * Enerplus Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $3 from $2
     * Equity Residential        : Evercore ISI raises to in-line from underperform
     * Essex Property Trust Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $280 from $277
     * Evo Payments Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $26 from $22
     * Exelon Corp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $45 from $49
     * Fiserv Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $135 from $152
     * Fiserv Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $115 from $108
     * Fleetcor Technologies Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $284 from $331
     * Flowserve Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $22 from $24
     * Flowserve Corp        : Stifel cuts target price to $28 from $30
     * Global Payments Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $185 from $155
     * HMS Holdings Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $22
     * Holly Energy Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $17 from $15
     * HollyFrontier Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $35 from $33
     * Host Hotels & Resorts Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $10 from $15
     * I3 Verticals Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $30 from $22
     * I3 Verticals Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $27 from $18
     * Installed Building Products Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $62 from $59
     * Insulet Corp         : Stephens raises target price to $165 from $125
     * Kimbell Royalty Partners LP        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Kimco Realty Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $11 from $10
     * Lear Corp        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $113 from $107
     * Lear Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $120 from $99
     * Lear Corp        : Keybanc raises target price to $125 from $115
     * Leidos Holdings Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $120 from $140
     * Mack-Cali Realty Corp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $21
     * Malibu Boats Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $46 from $40
     * Malvern Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $17
     * Manitowoc Company Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $14
     * Marsh & Mclennan        : KBW raises target price to $95 from $85
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : Stephens cuts target price to $205 from $215
     * Mednax Inc       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $20 from $22
     * Mgic Investment Corp        : BTIG cuts target price to $13 from $18
     * Noble Energy Inc        : CFRA cuts to hold from buy; cuts price target to $11 from $13
     * Noble Energy Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $13 from $11
     * Orion Engineered Carbons SA        : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $20
     * Ovintiv Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $7 from $5
     * Parsons Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $40
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $172 from $130
     * PDC Energy Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $11
     * Phillips 66        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $82 from $72
     * Pinnacle West Capital Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $84 from $88
     * Proassurance Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $21
     * Quanta Services Inc        : Stephens cuts target price to $48 from $50
     * Raytheon Technologies Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $80 from $85
     * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers        : National Bank of Canada raises TP to $37 from $35
     * Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $27 from $77
     * SBA Communications Corp         : RBC raises target price to $317 from $313
     * Sierra Oncology Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17
     * Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Spire Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $71 from $69
     * Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $1.50 from $1.20
     * Sunpower Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $10 from $10.50
     * Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $11
     * Switch Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $23 from $22
     * Trade Desk Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $330 from $255
     * Transdigm Group Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $350 from $270
     * Tripadvisor Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $16 from $19
     * Tripadvisor Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18 from $19
     * Ubiquiti Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $132 from $127
     * UDR Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $41 from $38
     * UDR Inc        : Evercore ISI raises to in-line from underperform
     * Valero Energy Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $65
     * Vornado Realty Trust        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $53 from $56
     * Vulcan Materials Co        : Stephens cuts target price to $117 from $120
     * Waste Connections Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $82
     * X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $27
     * Yeti Holdings Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $34 from $31
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
