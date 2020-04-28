U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- American Tower, Ferrari, Walt Disney

April 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including American Tower, Ferrari and Walt Disney, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * American Tower Corp : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform rating * CNX Resources Corp : Raymond James raises to outperform from underperform * Ferrari : Jefferies cuts to underperform rating * ViacomCBS Inc : RBC initiates with sector perform, $20 target price * Walt Disney Co : RBC initiates with sector perform, $110 target price Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Acadia Realty Trust : SunTrust Robinson starts with hold rating; price target $13 * Aecom : Keybanc raises target price to $45 from $35 * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $66.5 from $70 * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $57 from $56 * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $67 from $63 * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $80 from $75 * Agilent Technologies Inc : UBS cuts target price to $84 from $90 * Agnc Investment Corp : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $13 from $18.5 * Agnc Investment Corp : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral * Alaska Air Group : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $39 from $45 * AMC Networks Inc : RBC initiates with outperform, $27 target price * Amedisys Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $225 from $210 * American Eagle Outfitters Inc : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $9 * American Tower Corp : Credit Suisse initiates with $308 target price * American Tower Corp : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform rating * Ameris Bancorp : Stephens cuts target price to $28 from $31 * Amkor Technology Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $11 from $10 * Annaly Capital Management : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $6.5 from $6.25 * Annaly Capital Management Inc : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $11 * Antero Midstream Corp : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Apollo Endosurgery Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $2 from $4.50 * Apollo Endosurgery Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Arcosa Inc : Susquehanna cuts price target to $48 from $56 * Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc : H.C. Wainwright raises PT to $62 from $26 * Armstrong World Industries Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $78 from $77 * Armstrong World Industries Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $73 from $74 * Armstrong World Industries Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts PT to $95 from $100 * Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $31 * AT&T Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $38 from $45 * Autoliv Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $61 from $46 * Avantor Inc : UBS cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Avnet Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $31 from $34 * Avnet Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $44 from $47 * Axis Capital Holdings Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $46 from $52 * Axis Capital Holdings Ltd : UBS cuts target price to $62 from $65 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $135 from $95 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $200 from $158 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : H.C. Wainwright raises price target to $210 from $200 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $200 from $145 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $115 from $100 * B&G Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $19 from $17 * B&G Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform * Bank of America : Independent Research cuts PT to $26.00 from $38.50; rating hold * Bank of America Corp : Oppenheimer raises target price to $36 from $33 * Bank Ozk : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $22 from $19 * Bankfinancial Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Big Lots Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $21 * Boston Properties Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $118 from $147 * Boston Properties Inc : Mizuho cuts price target to $105 from $152 * BP Midstream Partners LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $11.5 from $15 * Brandywine Realty Trust : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Bruker Corp : UBS cuts target price to $41 from $53 * Callaway Golf Co : Compass Point cuts price target to $20 from $21 * Callaway Golf Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $20 * Canadian National Railway Co : Citigroup raises price target to $80 from $68 * Canadian National Railway Co : Credit Suisse raises target price to $86 from $84 * Canadian National Railway Co : Evercore ISI raises target price to $89 from $81 * Canadian National Railway Co : Stephens raises target price to $82 from $80​ * Capstead Mortgage Corp : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $6 from $8.25 * Capstead Mortgage Corp : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral * Carvana Co : Needham raises price target to $100 from $75 * Cathay General Bancorp : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $28 from $23 * Cathay General Bancorp : Wedbush raises target price to $29 from $25 * CBRE Group Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $57 from $63 * Celanese Corp : UBS raises target price to $91 from $88 * Centerstate Bank Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $3.50 to $18.50 * Chart Industries Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $43 from $45 * Check Point Software Technologies : Cowen and Company raises PT to $105 from $100 * Check Point Software Technologies : Jefferies raises PT to $110 from $100 * Check Point Software Technologies : BMO cuts target price to $120 from $125 * Check Point Software Technologies : Citigroup raises PT to $108 from $105 * Check Point Software Technologies : RBC raises target price to $108 from $105 * CIT Group Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $58 from $54 * Citigroup Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $96 from $87 * Cms Energy Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $60 from $59 * CNX Resources Corp : MKM Partners cuts to neutral from buy * CNX Resources Corp : MKM Partners raises fair value to $12 from $11 * CNX Resources Corp : Raymond James raises to outperform from underperform * Cognex Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $60 from $48 * Columbia Sportswear Co : Guggenheim cuts target price to $90 from $110 * Corporate Office Properties Trust : Mizuho cuts price target to $26 from $32 * Crown Castle International Corp : Credit Suisse initiates with $149 target price * Crown Castle International Corp : Credit Suisse initiates with neutral rating * Delek US Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $23 from $20 * Dexcom Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $370 from $300 * Discovery Inc : RBC initiates with outperform, $26 target price * Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts PT to $12 from $15 * Dorman Products Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $58 from $55 * Dorman Products Inc : Stephens raises target price to $60 from $57 * Douglas Emmett Inc : Mizuho cuts price target to $31 from $45 * eBay Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $35 from $37 * Edwards Lifesciences Corp : Wells Fargo cuts to equal weight from overweight * Encompass Health Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $90 from $100 * EQT Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $11 from $8 * Equitable Holdings Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $23 from $21 * Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $65 from $60 * Evo Payments Inc : Compass Point cuts target price to $16 * Exact Sciences Corp : UBS cuts target price to $115 from $135 * Extra Space Storage Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to $68 from $94 * F5 Networks Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $163 from $162 * F5 Networks Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $151 from $156 * F5 Networks Inc : Instinet raises target price to $165 from $145 * F5 Networks Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $130 from $110 * F5 Networks Inc : Needham raises price target to $170 from $140 * F5 Networks Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $170 from $165 * F5 Networks Inc : RBC raises target price to $135 from $115 * Ferrari : Jefferies cuts PT to $108 from $145 * Ferrari : Jefferies cuts to underperform rating * First Horizon National Corp : CFRA cuts price target by $9 to $11 * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $41 from $70 * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy * Focus Financial Partners Inc : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $26 * Fox Corp : RBC initiates with outperform, $31 target price * Fvcbankcorp Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform * G4S Plc : UBS cuts to neutral from buy; cuts target price to 85p from 235p * Goldman Sachs : Oppenheimer raises target price to $301 from $282 * Green Plains Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $10 from $20 * Greenbrier Companies Inc : Susquehanna cuts price target to $12 from $30 * Greenbrier Companies Inc : Susquehanna cuts to negative from neutral * Grocery Outlet Holding Corp : UBS raises target price to $37 from $35 * Harborone Bancorp Inc : Compass Point cuts target price to $10 from $12 * Harley-Davidson Inc : CFRA cuts target price by $12 to $20 * Harmonic Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $5.75 from $5.65 * Harmonic Inc : Needham cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Harmonic Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Haromnic Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $5.75 from $5.65 * Heartland Financial USA Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $33 from $32 * Heidrick & Struggles International Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $22 from $18 * Hess Midstream Operations LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $17 from $27 * Highwoods Properties Inc : Mizuho cuts price target to $45 from $51 * Hologic Inc : UBS cuts price target to $52 from $58 * Horizon Therapeutics Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $51 from $47 * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc : Mizuho cuts price target to $30 from $42 * Huntington Ingalls Industries : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $204 from $284 * Huntington Ingalls Industries : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Idex Corp : Berenberg raises target price to $177 from $155 * IMAX Corp : Benchmark raises to buy from hold * Impinj Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $35 from $40 * Impinj Inc : Needham raises price target to $25 from $19 * Impinj Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $29 from $44 * Intuitive Surgical Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $510 from $570 * Intuitive Surgical Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Iqvia Holdings Inc : UBS cuts price target to $162 from $200 * Itron Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $88.50 from $90 * J&J : Cowen and Company raises target price to $170 from $155 * J&J : UBS cuts to neutral from buy, cuts target price to $160 from $163 * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $95 from $85 * JetBlue Airways : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Jones Lang LaSalle Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $186 from $203 * Karuna Therapeutics : Oppenheimer initiates with outperform, $125 target price * Keurig DR Pepper Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $31 from $28 * Keurig DR Pepper Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $29 from $26 * Keurig DR Pepper Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $28 from $27 * Kilroy Realty Corp : Mizuho cuts price target to $72 from $97 * Kimbell Royalty Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $10 from $12 * Koppers Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $23 * Koppers Holdings Inc : Monness Crespi Hardt cuts price target to $25 from $35 * Kosmos Energy Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to 120p from 140p * Kosmos Energy Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $1.55 from $1.80 * Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $2.1 from $2.3 * Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $95 from $80 * Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc : Stifel raises target price to $78 from $73 * Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $10 from $19 * Lions Gate Entertainment : RBC initiates with sector perform, $7 target price * Lockheed Martin Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $395 from $350 * Lyft Inc : Needham cuts target price to $41 from $48 * Magna International Inc : RBC cuts target price to $55 from $57 * Mastercard Inc : Compass Point cuts target price to $310 * Mettler-Toledo International Inc : UBS cuts price target to $755 from $786 * Moog Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $53 from $92 * Morgan Stanley : Oppenheimer raises target price to $53 from $51 * Murphy Oil Corp : BMO cuts to Marketperform from outperform * Nanostring Technologies Inc : UBS cuts price target to $38 from $40 * National Fuel Gas Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $43 from $49 * National Storage Affiliates Trust : Morgan Stanley cuts PT to $24 from $32 * New York Mortgage Trust : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $2.5 from $6.25 * Newmark Group Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $14 from $16 * Nic Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $24 from $23 * Nic Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $28 from $26 * Nike Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $96 from $94 * Nokia Oyj : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $3.98 from $4.55 * Northwest Bancshares Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Northwest Bancshares Inc : KBW cuts target price to $10.50 from $12.50 * Office Properties Income Trust : Mizuho cuts price target to $26 from $34 * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Stifel raises target price to $122 from $111 * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings : Wells Fargo raises target price to $80 from $39 * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings : Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight * Omeros Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $17 from $22 * Pagseguro Digital Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $30 from $52 * Papa John's International Inc : BTIG raises price target to $80 from $75 * Paramount Group Inc : Mizuho cuts price target to $9 from $15 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Compass Point raises target price to $140 * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $10.5 from $24 * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust : BofA Global Research cuts to neutral from buy * Perkinelmer Inc : UBS cuts price target to $95 from $100 * Petrobras : Scotiabank raises target price to $11.50 from $10.50 * Petrobras : Scotiabank raises to sector outperform from sector perform * Phillips 66 : Raymond James raises target price to $75 from $69 * Phillips 66 Partners LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $55 from $63 * Plains All American Pipeline LP : Mizuho cuts price target to $13 from $25 * PPD Inc : UBS cuts price target to $32 from $34 * PRA Health Sciences Inc : UBS cuts price target to $103 from $116 * Public Storage : Morgan Stanley cuts to underweight from equal weight * Public Storage : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $159 from $148 * Pultegroup Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $27 from $45 * Quanta Services Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $45 from $38 * Quest Diagnostics Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $139 from $95 * Quest Diagnostics Inc : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equal-weight * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $575 from $550 * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $575 from $540 * Rollins Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $37 from $35 * Ross Stores Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $108 from $87 * Ross Stores Inc : D.A. Davidson raises to buy from neutral * Sage Therapeutics Inc : RBC raises target price to $71 from $68 * Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts target price to $30 from $32 * SBA Communications Corp : Credit Suisse initiates with $365 target price * SBA Communications Corp : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform rating * Schlumberger : zephirin Group cuts price objective to $20 from $28 * Selecta Biosciences Inc : H.C. Wainwright initiates with buy rating and PT of $8 * Servicemaster Global Holdings : Jefferies raises target price to $38 from $34 * Shell Midstream Partners LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $15 from $22 * Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $79 from $82 * Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc : D.A. Davidson raises to buy from neutral * South State Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $13 to $61 * Southwest Gas Holdings Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $87 from $90 * Southwestern Energy Co : RBC Raise target price to $3.50 from $3 * Square Inc : Compass Point cuts to sell * Sun Communities Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $140 from $125 * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : Baird raises target price to $33 from $27 * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : BTIG raises price target to $29 from $19 * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : H.C. Wainwright raises price target to $19 from $18 * Syneos Health Inc : UBS cuts price target to $58 from $74 * Tapestry Inc : MKM Partners cuts fair value to $16 from $29 * TransUnion : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $89 from $108 * Trinity Industries Inc : Susquehanna cuts price target to $18 from $25 * U.S. Bancorp : Oppenheimer raises target price to $64 from $59 * Universal Health Services Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $128 from $157 * Urban Edge Properties : Capitalone Securities cuts price target to $16 from $22 * Vail Resorts Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $197 from $183 * Valero Energy Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $64 from $60 * Veoneer Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $9 from $7 * Verizon : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $65 from $60 * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC raises target price to $260 from $250 * ViacomCBS Inc : RBC initiates with sector perform, $20 target price * Visa Inc : Compass Point cuts target price to $200 * Wabtec Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $60 from $90 * Walt Disney Co : RBC initiates with sector perform, $110 target price * Washington Trust Bancorp Inc : Compass Point cuts target price to $40 from $44 * Washington Trust Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $37 from $39 * Waters Corp : UBS cuts price target to $212 from $223 * Western Asset Mortgage Capital : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $3 from $4 * Yandex : JP Morgan raises price target to $45 from $44 * Zendesk Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $76 from $86 * Zendesk Inc : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : SVB Leerink initiates coverage with $45 price target * Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : SVB Leerink initiates coverage with outperform rating​ (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)