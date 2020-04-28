Rates RSS
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- American Tower, Ferrari, Walt Disney

23 Min Read

    April 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including American Tower, Ferrari and Walt Disney, on Tuesday.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * American Tower Corp        : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform rating 
     * CNX Resources Corp        : Raymond James raises to outperform from underperform
     * Ferrari         : Jefferies cuts to underperform rating
     * ViacomCBS Inc          : RBC initiates with sector perform, $20 target price
     * Walt Disney Co        : RBC initiates with sector perform, $110 target price
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 

     * Acadia Realty Trust        : SunTrust Robinson starts with hold rating; price target $13
     * Aecom        : Keybanc raises target price to $45 from $35
     * Affiliated Managers Group Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $66.5 from $70
     * Affiliated Managers Group Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $57 from $56
     * Affiliated Managers Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $67 from $63
     * Affiliated Managers Group Inc        : KBW raises target price to $80 from $75
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : UBS cuts target price to $84 from $90
     * Agnc Investment Corp         : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $13 from $18.5
     * Agnc Investment Corp         : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral
     * Alaska Air Group        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $39 from $45
     * AMC Networks Inc         : RBC initiates with outperform, $27 target price
     * Amedisys Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $225 from $210
     * American Eagle Outfitters Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $9
     * American Tower Corp        : Credit Suisse initiates with $308 target price
     * American Tower Corp        : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform rating 
     * Ameris Bancorp         : Stephens cuts target price to $28 from $31
     * Amkor Technology Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $11 from $10
     * Annaly Capital Management        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $6.5 from $6.25
     * Annaly Capital Management Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $11
     * Antero Midstream Corp       : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
     * Apollo Endosurgery Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $2 from $4.50
     * Apollo Endosurgery Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Arcosa Inc        : Susquehanna cuts price target to $48 from $56
     * Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises PT to $62 from $26
     * Armstrong World Industries Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $78 from $77
     * Armstrong World Industries Inc        : Jefferies cuts price target to $73 from $74
     * Armstrong World Industries Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts PT to $95 from $100
     * Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $31
     * AT&T Inc      : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $38 from $45
     * Autoliv Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $61 from $46
     * Avantor Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $20 from $22
     * Avnet Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $31 from $34
     * Avnet Inc        : Raymond James cuts target price to $44 from $47
     * Axis Capital Holdings Ltd        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $46 from $52
     * Axis Capital Holdings Ltd        : UBS cuts target price to $62 from $65
     * Axsome Therapeutics Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $135 from $95
     * Axsome Therapeutics Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $200 from $158
     * Axsome Therapeutics Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises price target to $210 from $200
     * Axsome Therapeutics Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $200 from $145
     * Axsome Therapeutics Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $115 from $100
     * B&G Foods Inc        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $19 from $17
     * B&G Foods Inc        : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform
     * Bank of America        : Independent Research cuts PT to $26.00 from $38.50; rating hold
     * Bank of America Corp        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $36 from $33
     * Bank Ozk        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $22 from $19
     * Bankfinancial Corp         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Big Lots Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $21
     * Boston Properties Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $118 from $147
     * Boston Properties Inc        : Mizuho cuts price target to $105 from $152
     * BP Midstream Partners LP         : Citigroup cuts price target to $11.5 from $15
     * Brandywine Realty Trust        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Bruker Corp         : UBS cuts target price to $41 from $53
     * Callaway Golf Co        : Compass Point cuts price target to $20 from $21
     * Callaway Golf Co        : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $20
     * Canadian National Railway Co        : Citigroup raises price target to $80 from $68
     * Canadian National Railway Co        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $86 from $84
     * Canadian National Railway Co        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $89 from $81
     * Canadian National Railway Co        : Stephens raises target price to $82 from $80​
     * Capstead Mortgage Corp        : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $6 from $8.25
     * Capstead Mortgage Corp        : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral
     * Carvana Co         : Needham raises price target to $100 from $75
     * Cathay General Bancorp         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $28 from $23
     * Cathay General Bancorp         : Wedbush raises target price to $29 from $25
     * CBRE Group Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $57 from $63
     * Celanese Corp       : UBS raises target price to $91 from $88
     * Centerstate Bank Corp         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $3.50 to $18.50
     * Chart Industries Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $43 from $45
     * Check Point Software Technologies         : Cowen and Company raises PT to $105 from $100
     * Check Point Software Technologies         : Jefferies raises PT to $110 from $100
     * Check Point Software Technologies         : BMO cuts target price to $120 from $125
     * Check Point Software Technologies         : Citigroup raises PT to $108 from $105
     * Check Point Software Technologies         : RBC raises target price to $108 from $105
     * CIT Group Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $58 from $54
     * Citigroup Inc      : Oppenheimer raises target price to $96 from $87
     * Cms Energy Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $60 from $59
     * CNX Resources Corp        : MKM Partners cuts to neutral from buy
     * CNX Resources Corp        : MKM Partners raises fair value to $12 from $11
     * CNX Resources Corp        : Raymond James raises to outperform from underperform
     * Cognex Corp         : Raymond James raises target price to $60 from $48
     * Columbia Sportswear Co         : Guggenheim cuts target price to $90 from $110
     * Corporate Office Properties Trust        : Mizuho cuts price target to $26 from $32
     * Crown Castle International Corp        : Credit Suisse initiates with $149 target price
     * Crown Castle International Corp        : Credit Suisse initiates with neutral rating
     * Delek US Holdings Inc       : Raymond James raises target price to $23 from $20
     * Dexcom Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $370 from $300
     * Discovery Inc          : RBC initiates with outperform, $26 target price
     * Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts PT to $12 from $15
     * Dorman Products Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $58 from $55
     * Dorman Products Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $60 from $57
     * Douglas Emmett Inc        : Mizuho cuts price target to $31 from $45
     * eBay Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $35 from $37
     * Edwards Lifesciences Corp       : Wells Fargo cuts to equal weight from overweight
     * Encompass Health Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $90 from $100
     * EQT Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $11 from $8
     * Equitable Holdings Inc        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $23 from $21
     * Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $65 from $60
     * Evo Payments Inc         : Compass Point cuts target price to $16
     * Exact Sciences Corp         : UBS cuts target price to $115 from $135
     * Extra Space Storage Inc        : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to $68 from $94
     * F5 Networks Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $163 from $162
     * F5 Networks Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $151 from $156
     * F5 Networks Inc         : Instinet raises target price to $165 from $145
     * F5 Networks Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $130 from $110
     * F5 Networks Inc         : Needham raises price target to $170 from $140
     * F5 Networks Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $170 from $165
     * F5 Networks Inc         : RBC raises target price to $135 from $115
     * Ferrari         : Jefferies cuts PT to $108 from $145
     * Ferrari         : Jefferies cuts to underperform rating
     * First Horizon National Corp        : CFRA cuts price target by $9 to $11
     * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc        : Raymond James cuts target price to $41 from $70
     * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc        : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy
     * Focus Financial Partners Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $26
     * Fox Corp         : RBC initiates with outperform, $31 target price
     * Fvcbankcorp Inc         : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform
     * G4S Plc        : UBS cuts to neutral from buy; cuts target price to 85p from 235p
     * Goldman Sachs       : Oppenheimer raises target price to $301 from $282
     * Green Plains Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $10 from $20
     * Greenbrier Companies Inc        : Susquehanna cuts price target to $12 from $30
     * Greenbrier Companies Inc        : Susquehanna cuts to negative from neutral
     * Grocery Outlet Holding Corp       : UBS raises target price to $37 from $35
     * Harborone Bancorp Inc         : Compass Point cuts target price to $10 from $12
     * Harley-Davidson Inc        : CFRA cuts target price by $12 to $20
     * Harmonic Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $5.75 from $5.65
     * Harmonic Inc         : Needham cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Harmonic Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Haromnic Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $5.75 from $5.65
     * Heartland Financial USA Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $33 from $32
     * Heidrick & Struggles International Inc         : Credit Suisse raises PT to $22 from $18
     * Hess Midstream Operations LP         : Citigroup cuts price target to $17 from $27
     * Highwoods Properties Inc        : Mizuho cuts price target to $45 from $51
     * Hologic Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $52 from $58
     * Horizon Therapeutics Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $51 from $47
     * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc        : Mizuho cuts price target to $30 from $42
     * Huntington Ingalls Industries        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $204 from $284
     * Huntington Ingalls Industries        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Idex Corp        : Berenberg raises target price to $177 from $155
     * IMAX Corp         : Benchmark raises to buy from hold
     * Impinj Inc       : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $35 from $40
     * Impinj Inc       : Needham raises price target to $25 from $19
     * Impinj Inc       : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $29 from $44
     * Intuitive Surgical Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $510 from $570
     * Intuitive Surgical Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Iqvia Holdings Inc        : UBS cuts price target to $162 from $200
     * Itron Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $88.50 from $90
     * J&J        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $170 from $155
     * J&J        : UBS cuts to neutral from buy, cuts target price to $160 from $163
     * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc      : Keybanc raises target price to $95 from $85
     * JetBlue Airways         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Jones Lang LaSalle Inc        : Raymond James cuts target price to $186 from $203
     * Karuna Therapeutics         : Oppenheimer initiates with outperform, $125 target price
     * Keurig DR Pepper Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $31 from $28
     * Keurig DR Pepper Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $29 from $26
     * Keurig DR Pepper Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $28 from $27
     * Kilroy Realty Corp        : Mizuho cuts price target to $72 from $97
     * Kimbell Royalty Partners LP        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $10 from $12
     * Koppers Holdings Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $23
     * Koppers Holdings Inc        : Monness Crespi Hardt cuts price target to $25 from $35
     * Kosmos Energy Ltd        : Jefferies cuts target price to 120p from 140p
     * Kosmos Energy Ltd        : Jefferies cuts target price to $1.55 from $1.80
     * Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $2.1 from $2.3
     * Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $95 from $80
     * Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $78 from $73
     * Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $10 from $19
     * Lions Gate Entertainment         : RBC initiates with sector perform, $7 target price
     * Lockheed Martin Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $395 from $350
     * Lyft Inc         : Needham cuts target price to $41 from $48
     * Magna International Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $55 from $57
     * Mastercard Inc       : Compass Point cuts target price to $310
     * Mettler-Toledo International Inc        : UBS cuts price target to $755 from $786
     * Moog Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $53 from $92
     * Morgan Stanley       : Oppenheimer raises target price to $53 from $51
     * Murphy Oil Corp        : BMO cuts to Marketperform from outperform
     * Nanostring Technologies Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $38 from $40
     * National Fuel Gas Co        : Citigroup cuts price target to $43 from $49
     * National Storage Affiliates Trust        : Morgan Stanley cuts PT to $24 from $32
     * New York Mortgage Trust         : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $2.5 from $6.25
     * Newmark Group Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $14 from $16
     * Nic Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $24 from $23
     * Nic Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $28 from $26
     * Nike Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $96 from $94
     * Nokia Oyj        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $3.98 from $4.55
     * Northwest Bancshares Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Northwest Bancshares Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $10.50 from $12.50
     * Office Properties Income Trust        : Mizuho cuts price target to $26 from $34
     * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $122 from $111
     * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings         : Wells Fargo raises target price to $80 from $39
     * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings         : Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight
     * Omeros Corp         : Wedbush cuts target price to $17 from $22
     * Pagseguro Digital Ltd         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $30 from $52
     * Papa John's International Inc         : BTIG raises price target to $80 from $75
     * Paramount Group Inc         : Mizuho cuts price target to $9 from $15
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Compass Point raises target price to $140
     * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust        : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $10.5 from $24
     * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust        : BofA Global Research cuts to neutral from buy
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : UBS cuts price target to $95 from $100
     * Petrobras        : Scotiabank raises target price to $11.50 from $10.50
     * Petrobras        : Scotiabank raises to sector outperform from sector perform
     * Phillips 66        : Raymond James raises target price to $75 from $69
     * Phillips 66 Partners LP         : Citigroup cuts price target to $55 from $63
     * Plains All American Pipeline LP        : Mizuho cuts price target to $13 from $25
     * PPD Inc        : UBS cuts price target to $32 from $34
     * PRA Health Sciences Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $103 from $116
     * Public Storage        : Morgan Stanley cuts to underweight from equal weight
     * Public Storage        : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $159 from $148
     * Pultegroup Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $27 from $45
     * Quanta Services Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $45 from $38
     * Quest Diagnostics Inc        : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $139 from $95
     * Quest Diagnostics Inc        : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equal-weight
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $575 from $550
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $575 from $540
     * Rollins Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $37 from $35
     * Ross Stores Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $108 from $87
     * Ross Stores Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises to buy from neutral
     * Sage Therapeutics Inc         : RBC raises target price to $71 from $68
     * Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $30 from $32
     * SBA Communications Corp         : Credit Suisse initiates with $365 target price
     * SBA Communications Corp         : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform rating 
     * Schlumberger        : zephirin Group cuts price objective to $20 from $28
     * Selecta Biosciences Inc         : H.C. Wainwright initiates with buy rating and PT of $8
     * Servicemaster Global Holdings         : Jefferies raises target price to $38 from $34
     * Shell Midstream Partners LP         : Citigroup cuts price target to $15 from $22
     * Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $79 from $82
     * Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises to buy from neutral
     * South State Corp        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $13 to $61
     * Southwest Gas Holdings Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $87 from $90
     * Southwestern Energy Co        : RBC Raise target price to $3.50 from $3
     * Square Inc       : Compass Point cuts to sell
     * Sun Communities Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $140 from $125
     * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Baird raises target price to $33 from $27
     * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BTIG raises price target to $29 from $19
     * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises price target to $19 from $18
     * Syneos Health Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $58 from $74
     * Tapestry Inc        : MKM Partners cuts fair value to $16 from $29
     * TransUnion        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $89 from $108
     * Trinity Industries Inc        : Susquehanna cuts price target to $18 from $25
     * U.S. Bancorp        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $64 from $59
     * Universal Health Services Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $128 from $157
     * Urban Edge Properties       : Capitalone Securities cuts price target to $16 from $22
     * Vail Resorts Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $197 from $183
     * Valero Energy Corp        : Raymond James raises target price to $64 from $60
     * Veoneer Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $9 from $7
     * Verizon       : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $65 from $60
     * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc         : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
     * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc         : RBC raises target price to $260 from $250
     * ViacomCBS Inc          : RBC initiates with sector perform, $20 target price
     * Visa Inc      : Compass Point cuts target price to $200
     * Wabtec Corp        : Citigroup cuts price target to $60 from $90
     * Walt Disney Co        : RBC initiates with sector perform, $110 target price
     * Washington Trust Bancorp Inc         : Compass Point cuts target price to $40 from $44
     * Washington Trust Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $37 from $39
     * Waters Corp        : UBS cuts price target to $212 from $223
     * Western Asset Mortgage Capital        : BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $3 from $4
     * Yandex         : JP Morgan raises price target to $45 from $44
     * Zendesk Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $76 from $86
     * Zendesk Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform
     * Zentalis Pharmaceuticals         : SVB Leerink initiates coverage with $45 price target
     * Zentalis Pharmaceuticals         : SVB Leerink initiates coverage with outperform rating​ 
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
