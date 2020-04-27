Rates RSS
April 27, 2020 / 8:40 AM / in 43 minutes

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Arch Coal, Glacier Bancorp, IHS Markit

    April 27 (Reuters) - all Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Arch Coal, Glacier Bancorp and IHS Markit on Monday.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Arch Coal Inc         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Compass Point raises to buy from neutral
     * Autoliv Inc        : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
     * Glacier Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $33 from $31
     * IHS Markit Ltd         : RBC raises target price to $84 from $72
       
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Monday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $5 from $8
     * Adient Plc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $30
     * Aflac Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $45
     * AIG        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $40 from $51
     * Alexander's Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $300 from $340
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Compass Point cuts price target to $65
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Compass Point raises to buy from neutral
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : Credit Suisse raises price target to $2800 from $2400
     * American Airlines        : Citigroup cuts price target to $10 from $13
     * American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $4 from $11
     * American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral 
     * American Express Co        : Compass Point cuts target price to $78 from $140
     * American Express Co        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $85 from $90
     * American Express Co        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $106 from $119
     * Ameris Bancorp         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $28 from $30
     * Amerisourcebergen Corp        : Baird cuts target price to $109 from $112
     * Amgen Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $250 from $240
     * Angi Homeservices Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $6 from $9
     * Aon Plc        : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $195 from $200
     * Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $7.5 from $18
     * Aptiv Plc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $75 from $96
     * Arch Coal Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $50
     * Arch Coal Inc         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
     * Archer Daniels Midland Co        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $45 from $48
     * Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $9 from $17.5
     * Arthur J Gallagher & Co        : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $80 from $101
     * Athene Holding Ltd        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $59
     * Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts PT to $12 from $14
     * Autohome Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $90.60 from $97.30
     * Autoliv Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $61
     * Autoliv Inc        : RBC raises target price to $74 from $64
     * Autoliv Inc        : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
     * Avalonbay Communities Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $185 from $183
     * Avangrid Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $45 from $49
     * Avanos Medical Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $45 from $48
     * BJ's Restaurants Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $29 from $25
     * Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $24 from $37.5
     * Booking Holdings Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $1400 from $1750
     * BorgWarner Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $31 from $36
     * Boston Properties Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $110 from $155
     * Brighthouse Financial Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $34 from $45
     * Bunge Ltd       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $52 from $59
     * Camden Property Trust        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $102 from $103
     * Celanese Corp       : Jefferies cuts target price to $115 from $140
     * Celestica Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $5 from $6
     * Cheniere Energy Inc        : RBC raises target price to $31 from $28
     * Cohen & Steers Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $57 from $54
     * Cohen & Steers Inc        : KBW raises target price to $54 from $48
     * Core Laboratories NV        : RBC raises target price to $15 from $13
     * CubeSmart         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $31 from $32
     * Curo Group Holdings Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $15 from $19
     * CyrusOne Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $75 from $70
     * Dana Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $20
     * Delphi Technologies Plc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $9 from $14
     * Delta Air Lines Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $33
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $155 from $135
     * Domino's Pizza Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $410 from $350
     * Douglas Emmett Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $35 from $50
     * EQT Corp        : RBC raises target price to $15 from $13
     * Equity Residential        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $68 from $63
     * Extra Space Storage Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $98 from $101
     * Fidelity National Financial Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $37 from $35
     * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $9 from $8
     * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $14
     * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $11 from $10
     * Glacier Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $37 from $36
     * Glacier Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $33 from $31
     * Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $7 from $18
     * Home Depot Inc       : Telsey Advisory Group cuts price target to $220 from $244
     * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $28 from $42
     * IAC/InterActiveCorp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $285 from $300
     * Idex Corp        : Citigroup cuts price target to $160 from $165
     * Idex Corp        : RBC raises target price to $160 from $147
     * Idex Corp        : Stifel raises target price to $169 from $159
     * IHS Markit Ltd         : RBC raises target price to $84 from $72
     * Interpace Biosciences Inc         : Maxim cuts target price to $12 from $20
     * Investar Holding Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $13 from $16
     * Landstar System Inc         : Credit Suisse raises price target to $97 from $92
     * Lear Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $120 from $130
     * Lear Corp        : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
     * Life Storage Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $109 from $112
     * Lincoln National Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $52 from $68
     * Lyft Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $60 from $81
     * Magellan Midstream Partners LP        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $56 from $57
     * Magna International Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $50 from $55
     * Magna International Inc        : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
     * Marsh & Mclennan        : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $105 from $124
     * Metlife Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $60
     * Midland States Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16.50 from $18
     * National Bankshares Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $32 from $37
     * National Bankshares Inc         : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral
     * Northern Trust Corp         : Citigroup cuts price target to $82 from $85
     * Open Text Corp         : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $54
     * O'Reilly Automotive Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $430 from $380
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $35 from $34
     * People'S United Financial Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $13 from $13.50
     * Pepsico Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $131 from $125
     * Philip Morris International Inc       : Barclays cuts price target to $82 from $87
     * Pioneer Natural Resources Co        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $74 from $77
     * Public Storage        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $209 from $213
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Baird raises target price to $487 from $410
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $657 from $491
     * Reinsurance Group of America Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $110 from $144
     * Sally Beauty Holdings Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $12 from $16
     * Seattle Genetics Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $155 from $135
     * Signature Bank         : Stephens cuts target price to $115 from $121
     * SL Green Realty Corp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $60 from $67
     * SL Green Realty Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $47 from $55
     * Southern Co       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $60 from $66
     * Starwood Property Trust Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $26
     * Stewart Information Services Corp        : KBW raises target price to $29 from $28
     * Synovus Financial Corp        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $22 from $26
     * Technipfmc Plc        : Barclays cuts price target to $9 from $10
     * Technipfmc Plc        : Scotiabank cuts target price to $12 from $15
     * Technipfmc Plc        : Wells Fargo cuts target price to $13 from $18
     * Tripadvisor Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $19 from $29
     * Uber Technologies Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $45 from $60
     * Veoneer Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $9 from $14
     * Veoneer Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $9 from $8
     * Verizon       : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $60 from $61
     * Willis Towers Watson Plc         : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $210 from $226
     * World Wrestling Entertainment Inc        : Evercore ISI raises PT to $47 from $44
     * Xerox Holdings Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $22 from $43
     * XPO Logistics Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $84
     * Yelp Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $33
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
