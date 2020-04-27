U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Arch Coal, Glacier Bancorp, IHS Markit

April 27 (Reuters) - all Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Arch Coal, Glacier Bancorp and IHS Markit on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Arch Coal Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Compass Point raises to buy from neutral * Autoliv Inc : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * Glacier Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $33 from $31 * IHS Markit Ltd : RBC raises target price to $84 from $72 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc : Citigroup cuts price target to $5 from $8 * Adient Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $30 * Aflac Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $45 * AIG : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $40 from $51 * Alexander's Inc : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $300 from $340 * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Compass Point cuts price target to $65 * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Compass Point raises to buy from neutral * Amazon.Com Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $2800 from $2400 * American Airlines : Citigroup cuts price target to $10 from $13 * American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $4 from $11 * American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral * American Express Co : Compass Point cuts target price to $78 from $140 * American Express Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $85 from $90 * American Express Co : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $106 from $119 * Ameris Bancorp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $28 from $30 * Amerisourcebergen Corp : Baird cuts target price to $109 from $112 * Amgen Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $250 from $240 * Angi Homeservices Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $6 from $9 * Aon Plc : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $195 from $200 * Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $7.5 from $18 * Aptiv Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $75 from $96 * Arch Coal Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $50 * Arch Coal Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Archer Daniels Midland Co : JP Morgan cuts target price to $45 from $48 * Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $9 from $17.5 * Arthur J Gallagher & Co : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $80 from $101 * Athene Holding Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $59 * Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts PT to $12 from $14 * Autohome Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $90.60 from $97.30 * Autoliv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $61 * Autoliv Inc : RBC raises target price to $74 from $64 * Autoliv Inc : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $185 from $183 * Avangrid Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $45 from $49 * Avanos Medical Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $45 from $48 * BJ's Restaurants Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $29 from $25 * Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $24 from $37.5 * Booking Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $1400 from $1750 * BorgWarner Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $31 from $36 * Boston Properties Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $110 from $155 * Brighthouse Financial Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $34 from $45 * Bunge Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $52 from $59 * Camden Property Trust : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $102 from $103 * Celanese Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $115 from $140 * Celestica Inc : RBC cuts target price to $5 from $6 * Cheniere Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $31 from $28 * Cohen & Steers Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $57 from $54 * Cohen & Steers Inc : KBW raises target price to $54 from $48 * Core Laboratories NV : RBC raises target price to $15 from $13 * CubeSmart : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $31 from $32 * Curo Group Holdings Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $15 from $19 * CyrusOne Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $75 from $70 * Dana Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $20 * Delphi Technologies Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $9 from $14 * Delta Air Lines Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $33 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $155 from $135 * Domino's Pizza Inc : Stephens raises target price to $410 from $350 * Douglas Emmett Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $35 from $50 * EQT Corp : RBC raises target price to $15 from $13 * Equity Residential : Evercore ISI raises target price to $68 from $63 * Extra Space Storage Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $98 from $101 * Fidelity National Financial Inc : Stephens raises target price to $37 from $35 * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $9 from $8 * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $14 * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $11 from $10 * Glacier Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $37 from $36 * Glacier Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $33 from $31 * Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $7 from $18 * Home Depot Inc : Telsey Advisory Group cuts price target to $220 from $244 * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $28 from $42 * IAC/InterActiveCorp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $285 from $300 * Idex Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $160 from $165 * Idex Corp : RBC raises target price to $160 from $147 * Idex Corp : Stifel raises target price to $169 from $159 * IHS Markit Ltd : RBC raises target price to $84 from $72 * Interpace Biosciences Inc : Maxim cuts target price to $12 from $20 * Investar Holding Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $13 from $16 * Landstar System Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $97 from $92 * Lear Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $120 from $130 * Lear Corp : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Life Storage Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $109 from $112 * Lincoln National Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $52 from $68 * Lyft Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $60 from $81 * Magellan Midstream Partners LP : JP Morgan cuts target price to $56 from $57 * Magna International Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $50 from $55 * Magna International Inc : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Marsh & Mclennan : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $105 from $124 * Metlife Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $60 * Midland States Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16.50 from $18 * National Bankshares Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $32 from $37 * National Bankshares Inc : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral * Northern Trust Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $82 from $85 * Open Text Corp : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $54 * O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Stephens raises target price to $430 from $380 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $35 from $34 * People'S United Financial Inc : KBW cuts target price to $13 from $13.50 * Pepsico Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $131 from $125 * Philip Morris International Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $82 from $87 * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : JP Morgan cuts target price to $74 from $77 * Public Storage : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $209 from $213 * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Baird raises target price to $487 from $410 * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $657 from $491 * Reinsurance Group of America Inc : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $110 from $144 * Sally Beauty Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $12 from $16 * Seattle Genetics Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $155 from $135 * Signature Bank : Stephens cuts target price to $115 from $121 * SL Green Realty Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $60 from $67 * SL Green Realty Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $47 from $55 * Southern Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $60 from $66 * Starwood Property Trust Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $26 * Stewart Information Services Corp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $28 * Synovus Financial Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $22 from $26 * Technipfmc Plc : Barclays cuts price target to $9 from $10 * Technipfmc Plc : Scotiabank cuts target price to $12 from $15 * Technipfmc Plc : Wells Fargo cuts target price to $13 from $18 * Tripadvisor Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $19 from $29 * Uber Technologies Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $45 from $60 * Veoneer Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $9 from $14 * Veoneer Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $9 from $8 * Verizon : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $60 from $61 * Willis Towers Watson Plc : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $210 from $226 * World Wrestling Entertainment Inc : Evercore ISI raises PT to $47 from $44 * Xerox Holdings Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $22 from $43 * XPO Logistics Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $84 * Yelp Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $33 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)