U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Arco Platform, Qualcomm, Walt Disney

    May 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Arco Platform, Qualcomm and Workday, on Thursday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Arco Platform Ltd         : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
     * HP Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Qualcomm Inc         : KeyBanc raises to overweight from sector weight
     * Walt Disney Co        : Imperial Capital cuts to underperform from in-line
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.  
 
     * Abiomed Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $250 from $230
     * Abiomed Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $225 from $195
     * ACI Worldwide Inc         : Stephens cuts price target to $31 from $38
     * Albemarle Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $80 from $65
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : UBS raises target price to $122 from $111
     * Ambarella Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $60 from $68
     * Apple Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $365 from $350
     * Arco Platform Ltd         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $60
     * Arco Platform Ltd         : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Autodesk Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $230 from $195
     * Autodesk Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $225 from $205
     * Autodesk Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $223 from $210
     * Autodesk Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $225 from $190
     * Autodesk Inc         : RBC raises target price to $221 from $205
     * Autodesk Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $200 from $205
     * Baker Hughes Co        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $21 from $17
     * Best Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $6.40 from $7
     * Bill.com Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral
     * Blackline Inc       : Piper Sandler raises target price to $78 from $69
     * Bluebird Bio Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $129 from $125
     * Boeing       : CFRA raises to buy from hold, raises target price to $174 from $112
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Box Inc        : Craig-Hallum raises to buy from hold; raises target price to $24 from $18
     * Box Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $23 from $21
     * Box Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $17 from $15
     * Box Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $22 from $16
     * Box Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $24 from $18
     * Brightview Holdings Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $14
     * Burlington Stores Inc         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $250 from $225
     * Cactus Inc        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $21 from $16
     * Cactus Inc        : BofA Global Research raises to neutral from underperform
     * Canadian Solar Inc         : JP Morgan raises price target to $24 from $22
     * Caseys General Stores Inc         : RBC raises target price to $162 from $158
     * Cavco Industries Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $204 from $142
     * Cincinnati Financial Corp         : CFRA cuts price target by $12 to $68
     * Coherent Inc         : Benchmark cuts target price to $168 from $175
     * Coherent Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $182 from $195
     * Coherent Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $170 from $178
     * Consolidated Edison Inc       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $77 from $86
     * Core Laboratories NV        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $19 from $14
     * Corporate Office Properties Trust        : Citigroup raises price target to $24 from $23
     * Coupa Software Inc         : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Coupa Software Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $198 from $137
     * Cracker Barrel Old Country Store         : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $117 from $88
     * Cracker Barrel Old Country Store         : Telsey Advisory Group cuts PT to $115 from $170
     * Credit Acceptance Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $350 from $240
     * Deere & Co       : William Blair raises to outperform from market perform
     * Dentsply Sirona Inc         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $54 from $49
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $39 from $36
     * Dollar Tree Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $95 from $82
     * Domino's Pizza Inc        : RBC raises price target to $415 from $406
     * Dorian Lpg Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform
     * Dorian Lpg Ltd        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $11 from $10
     * Douglas Emmett Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $31 from $30
     * Duke Realty Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $38.5 from $37
     * DXP Enterprises Inc         : Stephens raises price target to $22 from $20
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $125 from $110
     * Envista Holdings         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $21.50 from $18
     * Everi Holdings Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $9 from $6
     * Eversource Energy       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $90
     * Exelon Corp        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $46
     * Foot Locker Inc       : UBS raises target price to $29 from $28
     * Gap Inc        : Wedbush raises target price to $10 from $7
     * Halliburton Co        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $13 from $9
     * Heico Corp        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $100 from $90
     * Heico Corp        : SunTrust Robinson cuts to hold from buy
     * Heico Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $95 from $70
     * Heico Corp        : Vertical Research raises target price to $81 from $70
     * Helix Energy Solutions Group        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $4
 from $2
     * Helix Energy Solutions Group        : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral
     * Helmerich and Payne       : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $23 from $15
     * Helmerich and Payne       : BofA Global Research raises to buy from underperform
     * Helmerich and Payne Inc       : Citigroup raises price target to $19.3 from $14.3
     * Hexcel Corp        : BMO raises price target to $45 from $37
     * HP Inc        : CFRA cuts price target to $17 from $20
     * HP Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $16 from $17
     * HP Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $18 from $17
     * HP Inc        : JP Morgan cuts price target to $20 from $21
     * HP Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * HP Inc        : UBS cuts target price to $17 from $22.50
     * IGM Biosciences Inc         : SunTrust Robinson initiates with buy rating and $86 PT
     * IGM Biosciences Inc         : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy rating and PT of $86
     * Independent Bank Group Inc         : Stephens raises price target to $46 from $34
     * Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $50 from $48
     * Itamar Medical Ltd         : Alliance Global Partners raises PT to $22.75 from $17.75
     * J M Smucker Co        : Guggenheim cuts target price to $96 from $98
     * Karuna Therapeutics Inc         : H.C. Wainwright starts with buy rating; PT $140
     * Leggett & Platt Inc        : Raymond James raises price target to $38 from $32
     * Leggett & Platt Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $38 from $32
     * Liberty Oilfield Services         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $7.5 
     * Liberty Oilfield Services Inc         : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral
     * Macrogenics Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $35 from $23
     * Manhattan Associates Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $98 from $80
     * Manpowergroup Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $61
     * Mersana Therapeutics Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $21 from $14
     * Mongodb Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $275 from $175
     * Monster Beverage Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $77 from $73
     * Mr. Cooper Group Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $14
     * Nabors Industries        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $11 from $10.5
     * Nabors Industries Ltd        : Citigroup raises price target to $35 from $15.5
     * National Oilwell Varco Inc        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $12 
     * NCR Corp        : Stephens cuts price target to $23 from $30
     * NetApp Inc         : CFRA cuts target price to $50 from $60
     * NetApp Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $37 from $32
     * NetApp Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $45 from $58
     * NetApp Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $47 from $45
     * NetApp Inc         : JP Morgan establishes Dec 2021 PT of $50 vs Dec 2020 PT of $48
     * NetApp Inc         : Northland Capital Markets raises price target to $51 from $49
     * NetApp Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $60 from $63
     * Newmark Group Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $5 from $4.50
     * Nextera Energy Partners LP        : JP Morgan raises target price to $53 from $52
     * Nextier Oilfield Solutions        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $3.2
 from $2.8
     * Nio Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.50
     * Nutanix Inc         : Baird raises price target to $25 from $22
     * Nutanix Inc         : KeyBanc cuts target price to $35 from $38
     * Nutanix Inc         : Needham raises target price to $30 from $24
     * Nutanix Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $23
     * Nutanix Inc         : RBC raises target price to $27 from $23
     * Oceaneering International        : BofA Global Research ups price objective to $6.5 from
 $4.75
     * Owens Corning       : Jefferies raises target price to $62 from $52
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : JP Morgan raises target price to $10 from $7
     * Patterson-UTI Energy         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $3.2 from
 $2.75
     * Patterson-UTI Energy Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $4.5 from $1.9
     * Pfizer Inc        : Independent Research raises PT to $39.00 from $36.00; rating hold
     * Phillips 66        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $85 from $75
     * Photronics Inc         : Northland Capital Markets cuts price target to $16 from $17
     * Plantronics Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $19 from $24
     * Plantronics Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $15 from $14
     * Plantronics Inc        : JP Morgan establishes Dec 2021 PT of $14 vs Dec 2020 PT of $12
     * Plantronics Inc        : Northland Capital Markets cuts price target to $22 from $30
     * Polaris Inc        : BMO raises price target to $70 from $56
     * Polaris Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $108 from $81
     * Popular Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $59 from $53
     * PQ Group Holdings Inc        : JP Morgan cuts price target to $13 from $15
     * Propetro Holding Corp         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $5 from $2.4
     * Public Service Enterprise Group Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $56 from $61
     * Q2 Holdings Inc         : Stephens raises price target to $90 from $86
     * Qad Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $48 from $40
     * Qualcomm Inc         : KeyBanc raises to overweight from sector weight
     * Quanta Services Inc        : Northland Capital Markets starts with outperform rating
     * Quanta Services Inc        : Northland Capital Markets starts with price target $44
     * Quanta Services Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $46 from $45
     * Quanta Services Inc        : UBS cuts target price to $47 from $51
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : Citigroup raises price target to $85 from $80
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $76
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $80 from $79
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : Needham raises target price to $90 from $80
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : RBC raises price target to $77 from $65
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : UBS raises target price to $80 from $75
     * Renewable Energy Group Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $44 from $34
     * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd        : Stifel raises target price to $62 from $52
     * RPC Inc        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $2.6 from $2.5
     * Ruth'S Hospitality Group Inc         : Raymond James raises PT to $11.50 from $11
     * Schlumberger NV        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $21 from $16
     * Sealed Air Corp        : Baird raises price target to $40 from $35
     * Semtech Corp         : Baird raises price target to $60 from $45
     * Semtech Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $60 from $50
     * Semtech Corp         : Needham raises target price to $65 from $47
     * Semtech Corp         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $60 from $52
     * Semtech Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $63 from $43
     * Semtech Corp         : RBC raises price target to $63 from $43
     * Semtech Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $58 from $52
     * Semtech Corp         : Susquehanna raises price target to $50 from $40
     * ServiceNow Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $410 from $315
     * Signature Bank         : Wedbush raises price target to $127 from $110
     * Signature Bank         : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral
     * Simon Property Group Inc        : Jefferies cuts price target to $52 from $55
     * Star Bulk Carriers Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Stoneco Ltd         : Guggenheim raises target price to $40 from $30
     * Store Capital Corp         : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $30 from $35
     * Targa Resources Corp         : UBS raises target price to $24 from $19
     * Taubman Centers Inc        : Jefferies cuts price target to $46 from $52
     * Tempur Sealy        : Wedbush raises price target to $80 from $70
     * Tempur Sealy        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $70 from $50
     * Texas Capital Bancshares Inc         : JP Morgan raises price target to $27 from $20.50
     * TransUnion        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $94 from $89
     * Truist Financial Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $36
     * U.S. Silica Holdings         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $1 from $0.50
     * Universal Insurance Holdings        : Piper Sandler initiates coverage with neutral rating
     * Universal Insurance Holdings        : Piper Sandler initiates coverage with PT of $19
     * Valero Energy Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $75 from $65
     * Viper Energy Partners LP         : JP Morgan raises target price to $12 from $10
     * Vipshop Holdings Ltd         : Jefferies raises target price to $20.20 from $17.70
     * Walt Disney Co        : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $105 from $107
     * Walt Disney Co        : Imperial Capital cuts to underperform from in-line
     * WEX Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $172 from $150
     * Williams-Sonoma Inc        : JP Morgan cuts price target to $65 from $67
     * Workday Inc         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $200 from $170
     * Workday Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $173 from $165
     * Workday Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $175 from $160
     * Workday Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $180 from $150
     * Workday Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $205 from $195
     * Workday Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $180 from $146
     * Workday Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $220 from $175
     * Workday Inc         : Monness Crespi Hardt raises target price to $215 from $195
     * Workday Inc         : Needham raises target price to $200 from $175
     * Workday Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $190 from $165
     * Workday Inc         : RBC raises target price to $200 from $194
     * Workday Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $190 from $174
     * Workday Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $196 from $206
     * Workhorse Group Inc         : Dougherty initiates coverage with buy rating and $4.50 PT
     * Zendesk Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $91 from $85
     * Zendesk Inc        : RBC raises target price to $100 from $85
      

