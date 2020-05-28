U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Arco Platform, Qualcomm, Walt Disney

May 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Arco Platform, Qualcomm and Workday, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Arco Platform Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Boston Beer Company Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * HP Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Qualcomm Inc : KeyBanc raises to overweight from sector weight * Walt Disney Co : Imperial Capital cuts to underperform from in-line Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Abiomed Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $250 from $230 * Abiomed Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $225 from $195 * ACI Worldwide Inc : Stephens cuts price target to $31 from $38 * Albemarle Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $80 from $65 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : UBS raises target price to $122 from $111 * Ambarella Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $60 from $68 * Apple Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $365 from $350 * Arco Platform Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $60 * Arco Platform Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Autodesk Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $230 from $195 * Autodesk Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $225 from $205 * Autodesk Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $223 from $210 * Autodesk Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $225 from $190 * Autodesk Inc : RBC raises target price to $221 from $205 * Autodesk Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $200 from $205 * Baker Hughes Co : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $21 from $17 * Best Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $6.40 from $7 * Bill.com Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral * Blackline Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $78 from $69 * Bluebird Bio Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $129 from $125 * Boeing : CFRA raises to buy from hold, raises target price to $174 from $112 * Boston Beer Company Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Box Inc : Craig-Hallum raises to buy from hold; raises target price to $24 from $18 * Box Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $23 from $21 * Box Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $17 from $15 * Box Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $22 from $16 * Box Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $24 from $18 * Brightview Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $14 * Burlington Stores Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $250 from $225 * Cactus Inc : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $21 from $16 * Cactus Inc : BofA Global Research raises to neutral from underperform * Canadian Solar Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $24 from $22 * Caseys General Stores Inc : RBC raises target price to $162 from $158 * Cavco Industries Inc : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $204 from $142 * Cincinnati Financial Corp : CFRA cuts price target by $12 to $68 * Coherent Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $168 from $175 * Coherent Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $182 from $195 * Coherent Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $170 from $178 * Consolidated Edison Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $77 from $86 * Core Laboratories NV : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $19 from $14 * Corporate Office Properties Trust : Citigroup raises price target to $24 from $23 * Coupa Software Inc : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform * Coupa Software Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $198 from $137 * Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $117 from $88 * Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : Telsey Advisory Group cuts PT to $115 from $170 * Credit Acceptance Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $350 from $240 * Deere & Co : William Blair raises to outperform from market perform * Dentsply Sirona Inc : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $54 from $49 * Diamondback Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $39 from $36 * Dollar Tree Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $95 from $82 * Domino's Pizza Inc : RBC raises price target to $415 from $406 * Dorian Lpg Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Dorian Lpg Ltd : Evercore ISI raises target price to $11 from $10 * Douglas Emmett Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $31 from $30 * Duke Realty Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $38.5 from $37 * DXP Enterprises Inc : Stephens raises price target to $22 from $20 * Electronic Arts Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $125 from $110 * Envista Holdings : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $21.50 from $18 * Everi Holdings Inc : Stifel raises target price to $9 from $6 * Eversource Energy : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $90 * Exelon Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $46 * Foot Locker Inc : UBS raises target price to $29 from $28 * Gap Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $10 from $7 * Halliburton Co : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $13 from $9 * Heico Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $100 from $90 * Heico Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts to hold from buy * Heico Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $95 from $70 * Heico Corp : Vertical Research raises target price to $81 from $70 * Helix Energy Solutions Group : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $4 from $2 * Helix Energy Solutions Group : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral * Helmerich and Payne : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $23 from $15 * Helmerich and Payne : BofA Global Research raises to buy from underperform * Helmerich and Payne Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $19.3 from $14.3 * Hexcel Corp : BMO raises price target to $45 from $37 * HP Inc : CFRA cuts price target to $17 from $20 * HP Inc : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $16 from $17 * HP Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $18 from $17 * HP Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $20 from $21 * HP Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * HP Inc : UBS cuts target price to $17 from $22.50 * IGM Biosciences Inc : SunTrust Robinson initiates with buy rating and $86 PT * IGM Biosciences Inc : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy rating and PT of $86 * Independent Bank Group Inc : Stephens raises price target to $46 from $34 * Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : Stifel raises target price to $50 from $48 * Itamar Medical Ltd : Alliance Global Partners raises PT to $22.75 from $17.75 * J M Smucker Co : Guggenheim cuts target price to $96 from $98 * Karuna Therapeutics Inc : H.C. Wainwright starts with buy rating; PT $140 * Leggett & Platt Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $38 from $32 * Leggett & Platt Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $38 from $32 * Liberty Oilfield Services : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $7.5 * Liberty Oilfield Services Inc : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral * Macrogenics Inc : BTIG raises target price to $35 from $23 * Manhattan Associates Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $98 from $80 * Manpowergroup Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $61 * Mersana Therapeutics Inc : BTIG raises target price to $21 from $14 * Mongodb Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $275 from $175 * Monster Beverage Corp : Stifel raises target price to $77 from $73 * Mr. Cooper Group Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $14 * Nabors Industries : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $11 from $10.5 * Nabors Industries Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $35 from $15.5 * National Oilwell Varco Inc : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $12 * NCR Corp : Stephens cuts price target to $23 from $30 * NetApp Inc : CFRA cuts target price to $50 from $60 * NetApp Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $37 from $32 * NetApp Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $45 from $58 * NetApp Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $47 from $45 * NetApp Inc : JP Morgan establishes Dec 2021 PT of $50 vs Dec 2020 PT of $48 * NetApp Inc : Northland Capital Markets raises price target to $51 from $49 * NetApp Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $60 from $63 * Newmark Group Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $5 from $4.50 * Nextera Energy Partners LP : JP Morgan raises target price to $53 from $52 * Nextier Oilfield Solutions : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $3.2 from $2.8 * Nio Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.50 * Nutanix Inc : Baird raises price target to $25 from $22 * Nutanix Inc : KeyBanc cuts target price to $35 from $38 * Nutanix Inc : Needham raises target price to $30 from $24 * Nutanix Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $23 * Nutanix Inc : RBC raises target price to $27 from $23 * Oceaneering International : BofA Global Research ups price objective to $6.5 from $4.75 * Owens Corning : Jefferies raises target price to $62 from $52 * Parsley Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $10 from $7 * Patterson-UTI Energy : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $3.2 from $2.75 * Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $4.5 from $1.9 * Pfizer Inc : Independent Research raises PT to $39.00 from $36.00; rating hold * Phillips 66 : Evercore ISI raises target price to $85 from $75 * Photronics Inc : Northland Capital Markets cuts price target to $16 from $17 * Plantronics Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $19 from $24 * Plantronics Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $15 from $14 * Plantronics Inc : JP Morgan establishes Dec 2021 PT of $14 vs Dec 2020 PT of $12 * Plantronics Inc : Northland Capital Markets cuts price target to $22 from $30 * Polaris Inc : BMO raises price target to $70 from $56 * Polaris Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $108 from $81 * Popular Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $59 from $53 * PQ Group Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $13 from $15 * Propetro Holding Corp : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $5 from $2.4 * Public Service Enterprise Group Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $56 from $61 * Q2 Holdings Inc : Stephens raises price target to $90 from $86 * Qad Inc : Stifel raises target price to $48 from $40 * Qualcomm Inc : KeyBanc raises to overweight from sector weight * Quanta Services Inc : Northland Capital Markets starts with outperform rating * Quanta Services Inc : Northland Capital Markets starts with price target $44 * Quanta Services Inc : Stifel raises target price to $46 from $45 * Quanta Services Inc : UBS cuts target price to $47 from $51 * Ralph Lauren Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $85 from $80 * Ralph Lauren Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $76 * Ralph Lauren Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $80 from $79 * Ralph Lauren Corp : Needham raises target price to $90 from $80 * Ralph Lauren Corp : RBC raises price target to $77 from $65 * Ralph Lauren Corp : UBS raises target price to $80 from $75 * Renewable Energy Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $44 from $34 * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : Stifel raises target price to $62 from $52 * RPC Inc : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $2.6 from $2.5 * Ruth'S Hospitality Group Inc : Raymond James raises PT to $11.50 from $11 * Schlumberger NV : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $21 from $16 * Sealed Air Corp : Baird raises price target to $40 from $35 * Semtech Corp : Baird raises price target to $60 from $45 * Semtech Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $60 from $50 * Semtech Corp : Needham raises target price to $65 from $47 * Semtech Corp : Oppenheimer raises target price to $60 from $52 * Semtech Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $63 from $43 * Semtech Corp : RBC raises price target to $63 from $43 * Semtech Corp : Stifel raises target price to $58 from $52 * Semtech Corp : Susquehanna raises price target to $50 from $40 * ServiceNow Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $410 from $315 * Signature Bank : Wedbush raises price target to $127 from $110 * Signature Bank : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral * Simon Property Group Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $52 from $55 * Star Bulk Carriers Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Stoneco Ltd : Guggenheim raises target price to $40 from $30 * Store Capital Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $30 from $35 * Targa Resources Corp : UBS raises target price to $24 from $19 * Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $46 from $52 * Tempur Sealy : Wedbush raises price target to $80 from $70 * Tempur Sealy : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $70 from $50 * Texas Capital Bancshares Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $27 from $20.50 * TransUnion : Evercore ISI raises target price to $94 from $89 * Truist Financial Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $36 * U.S. Silica Holdings : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $1 from $0.50 * Universal Insurance Holdings : Piper Sandler initiates coverage with neutral rating * Universal Insurance Holdings : Piper Sandler initiates coverage with PT of $19 * Valero Energy Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $75 from $65 * Viper Energy Partners LP : JP Morgan raises target price to $12 from $10 * Vipshop Holdings Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $20.20 from $17.70 * Walt Disney Co : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $105 from $107 * Walt Disney Co : Imperial Capital cuts to underperform from in-line * WEX Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $172 from $150 * Williams-Sonoma Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $65 from $67 * Workday Inc : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $200 from $170 * Workday Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $173 from $165 * Workday Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $175 from $160 * Workday Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $180 from $150 * Workday Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $205 from $195 * Workday Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $180 from $146 * Workday Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $220 from $175 * Workday Inc : Monness Crespi Hardt raises target price to $215 from $195 * Workday Inc : Needham raises target price to $200 from $175 * Workday Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $190 from $165 * Workday Inc : RBC raises target price to $200 from $194 * Workday Inc : Stifel raises target price to $190 from $174 * Workday Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $196 from $206 * Workhorse Group Inc : Dougherty initiates coverage with buy rating and $4.50 PT * Zendesk Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $91 from $85 * Zendesk Inc : RBC raises target price to $100 from $85 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)