U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Arco Platform, Qualcomm, Workday

    May 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Arco Platform, Qualcomm and Workday, on Thursday. 
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Abiomed Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $250 from $230
     * Arco Platform Ltd         : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Arco Platform Ltd         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $60
     * Autodesk Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $225 from $205
     * Autodesk Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $223 from $210
     * Box Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $23 from $21
     * Brightview Holdings Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $14
     * Coherent Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $182 from $195
     * Consolidated Edison Inc       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $77 from $86
     * Credit Acceptance Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $350 from $240
     * Domino's Pizza Inc        : RBC raises price target to $415 from $406
     * Eversource Energy       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $90
     * Exelon Corp        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $46
     * Heico Corp        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $100 from $90
     * Leggett & Platt Inc        : Raymond James raises price target to $38 from $32
     * Macrogenics Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $35 from $23
     * Manpowergroup Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $61
     * Mersana Therapeutics Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $21 from $14
     * NetApp Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $47 from $45
     * NetApp Inc         : JP Morgan establishes Dec 2021 PT of $50 vs Dec 2020 PT of $48
     * Nextera Energy Partners LP        : JP Morgan raises target price to $53 from $52
     * Nutanix Inc         : KeyBanc cuts target price to $35 from $38
     * Nutanix Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $23
     * Nutanix Inc         : RBC raises target price to $27 from $23
     * Owens Corning       : Jefferies raises target price to $62 from $52
     * Plantronics Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $15 from $14
     * Plantronics Inc        : JP Morgan establishes Dec 2021 PT of $14 vs Dec 2020 PT of $12
     * Popular Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $59 from $53
     * PQ Group Holdings Inc        : JP Morgan cuts price target to $13 from $15
     * Public Service Enterprise Group Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $56 from $61
     * Qualcomm Inc         : KeyBanc raises to overweight from sector weight
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $76
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : RBC raises price target to $77 from $65
     * Renewable Energy Group Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $44 from $34
     * Semtech Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $63 from $43
     * Simon Property Group Inc        : Jefferies cuts price target to $52 from $55
     * Star Bulk Carriers Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Taubman Centers Inc        : Jefferies cuts price target to $46 from $52
     * TransUnion        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $94 from $89
     * Truist Financial Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $36
     * Vipshop Holdings Ltd         : Jefferies raises target price to $20.20 from $17.70
     * Williams-Sonoma Inc        : JP Morgan cuts price target to $65 from $67
     * Workday Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $180 from $146
     * Workday Inc         : RBC raises target price to $200 from $194
     * Zendesk Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $91 from $85
     * Zendesk Inc        : RBC raises target price to $100 from $85
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
