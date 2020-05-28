U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Arco Platform, Qualcomm, Workday

May 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Arco Platform, Qualcomm and Workday, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Arco Platform Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Qualcomm Inc : KeyBanc raises to overweight from sector weight * Workday Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $180 from $146 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Abiomed Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $250 from $230 * Arco Platform Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Arco Platform Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $60 * Autodesk Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $225 from $205 * Autodesk Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $223 from $210 * Box Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $23 from $21 * Brightview Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $14 * Coherent Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $182 from $195 * Consolidated Edison Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $77 from $86 * Credit Acceptance Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $350 from $240 * Domino's Pizza Inc : RBC raises price target to $415 from $406 * Eversource Energy : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $90 * Exelon Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $46 * Heico Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $100 from $90 * Leggett & Platt Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $38 from $32 * Macrogenics Inc : BTIG raises target price to $35 from $23 * Manpowergroup Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $61 * Mersana Therapeutics Inc : BTIG raises target price to $21 from $14 * NetApp Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $47 from $45 * NetApp Inc : JP Morgan establishes Dec 2021 PT of $50 vs Dec 2020 PT of $48 * Nextera Energy Partners LP : JP Morgan raises target price to $53 from $52 * Nutanix Inc : KeyBanc cuts target price to $35 from $38 * Nutanix Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $23 * Nutanix Inc : RBC raises target price to $27 from $23 * Owens Corning : Jefferies raises target price to $62 from $52 * Plantronics Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $15 from $14 * Plantronics Inc : JP Morgan establishes Dec 2021 PT of $14 vs Dec 2020 PT of $12 * Popular Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $59 from $53 * PQ Group Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $13 from $15 * Public Service Enterprise Group Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $56 from $61 * Qualcomm Inc : KeyBanc raises to overweight from sector weight * Ralph Lauren Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $76 * Ralph Lauren Corp : RBC raises price target to $77 from $65 * Renewable Energy Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $44 from $34 * Semtech Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $63 from $43 * Simon Property Group Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $52 from $55 * Star Bulk Carriers Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $46 from $52 * TransUnion : Evercore ISI raises target price to $94 from $89 * Truist Financial Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $36 * Vipshop Holdings Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $20.20 from $17.70 * Williams-Sonoma Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $65 from $67 * Workday Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $180 from $146 * Workday Inc : RBC raises target price to $200 from $194 * Zendesk Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $91 from $85 * Zendesk Inc : RBC raises target price to $100 from $85 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)