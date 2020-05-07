Biotechnology
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Ashland Global Holdings, Lyft, Solaredge Technologies

    May 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Ashland Global Holdings, Lyft and Solaredge
Technologies, on Thursday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
     * Lyft Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Natera Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises to hold from sell
     * Solaredge Technologies         : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $34 from $37
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $80 from $68
     * Advanced Energy Industries Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $85 from $90
     * Agco Corp         : Stephens raises target price to $65 from $60
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $142 from $147
     * Allegiant Travel Co         : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $74 from $100
     * Allstate Corp        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $112 from $108
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $137 from $133
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Needham raises target price to $160 from $135
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $169 from $142
     * Anaptysbio Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $14
     * Arcus Biosciences Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $40 from $26
     * Ares Management Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $40 from $38
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight 
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $68
     * Aspen Technology Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $120 from $110
     * Astronics Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $14
     * Atkore International Group Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $24
     * Atlas Corp (British Columbia)         : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $12
     * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $27 from $29
     * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd         : Keybanc raises target price to $24 from $23
     * Axogen Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12 from $22
     * Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd        : Citigroup raises price target to $21 from $15
     * Benefitfocus Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $26 from $35
     * Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $8
     * Black Knight Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $88 from $84
     * Black Stone Minerals LP        : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $5
     * Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises PT to $7 from $6.50
     * Brookfield Business Partners LP        : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $38 from $42
     * Brookfield Renewable Partners LP        : CIBC raises target price to $49 from $48
     * Catalent Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $82 from $75
     * Central Garden & Pet Co         : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $35
     * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $49 from $47
     * Chefs' Warehouse Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12
     * Chemours Co       : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $11
     * CNH Industrial         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $6.50 from $8
     * Consolidated Edison Inc       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $92
     * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $63 from $53
     * Lendingclub Corp       : BTIG cuts target price to $11 from $23 
     * Cubic Corp        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $48 from $55
     * Cytosorbents Corp         : MKM Partners raises target price to $14 from $8
     * Devon Energy Corp        : Simmons Energy raises target price to $10 from $6
     * Discovery Inc          : MKM Partners cuts target price to $26 from $30
     * Dupont       : Citigroup raises price target to $52 from $47
     * Dupont       : Jefferies raises target price to $53 from $49
     * Elevate Credit Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $4 from $4.75
     * Etsy Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $85 from $70
     * Etsy Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $71 from $66
     * Everbridge Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $125 from $120
     * Eversource Energy       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $81 from $92
     * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $22 from $21
     * Exact Sciences Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $95 from $90
     * Fastly Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $31 from $27
     * First Western Financial Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $15 from $17
     * Flir Systems Inc         : Needham raises target price to $52 from $48
     * FMC Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $114 from $107
     * FMC Corp        : Keybanc raises target price to $108 from $93
     * Formfactor Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $24 from $22
     * Formfactor Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $25 from $20
     * Fortinet Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $100
     * Fortinet Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $125 from $110
     * Fox Factory Holding Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $60
     * Frontdoor Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $44 from $50
     * Gibraltar Industries Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $55 from $60
     * Global Payments Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $200 from $190
     * Global Payments Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $175
     * Global Payments Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $205 from $200
     * Graftech International Ltd        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $13 from $17
     * Grubhub Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $48
     * Heron Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $31 from $33
     * Hubspot Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $202 from $150
     * Immunomedics Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $41 from $25
     * Inmode Ltd         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $40 from $50
     * Kennametal Inc        : CFRA cuts target price to $25 from $32
     * Kennametal Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $27 from $31
     * Kforce Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $32 from $26
     * KKR & Co Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $27
     * Livongo Health Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $65 from $46
     * Livongo Health Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $52 from $46
     * Lyft Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $35 from $27
     * Lyft Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $50 from $60
     * Lyft Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $31 from $63
     * Lyft Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Magellan Midstream Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $48 from $42
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $230 from $228
     * Natera Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $48 from $46
     * Natera Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Natera Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $45 from $32
     * National Energy Services Reunited         : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $12 from
 $13
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $123 from $122
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $119 from $115
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $105 from $103
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $126 from $125
     * Nlight Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $25
     * Now Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $7
     * Nuvasive Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $64 from $68
     * Nuvasive Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $75 from $90
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises to hold from sell
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $13 from $10
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : Susquehanna cuts target price to $12 from $13
     * Palomar Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $64 from $54
     * Papa John's International Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $84 from $71
     * Papa John's International Inc         : MKM Partners raises target price to $72 from $70
     * Papa John's International Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $95 from $80
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $7.50
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $160 from $125
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $150 from $140
     * PDL Community Bancorp         : Compass Point cuts target price to $11 from $15
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $40
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $55 from $45
     * Penske Automotive Group Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $36 from $34
     * Phillips 66 Partners LP         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $46 from $45
     * Ping Identity Holding Corp         : BTIG raises target price to $28 from $25
     * PPD Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $30 from $32
     * Prothena Corporation Plc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Prudential Financial Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Prudential Financial Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $60 from $65
     * Realreal Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $9
     * RingCentral Inc        : BTIG raises target price to $275 from $265
     * RingCentral Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $290 from $245
     * RingCentral Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $270 from $256
     * Seaspine Holdings Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $21 from $22
     * Seaspine Holdings Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $18 from $20
     * Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc         : CFRA cuts target price to $17 from $20
     * Solaredge Technologies         : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
     * Solaredge Technologies         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $128 from $156
     * Sonos Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $17
     * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $22 from $30
     * Sprout Social Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $22
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $24 from $20
     * Square Inc       : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $80 from $60
     * Square Inc       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $79 from $71
     * Square Inc       : Susquehanna raises target price to $85 from $70
     * Staar Surgical Co         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $45 from $44
     * State Auto Financial Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $21 from $24
     * Tivity Health Inc         : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts target price to $12 from $17
     * Tivity Health Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $12.50 from $16
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $104 from $99
     * Topbuild Corp        : Keybanc cuts target price to $120 from $131
     * Twilio Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $162 from $141
     * United Airlines Holdings Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $44
     * Viavi Solutions Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $17 from $19
     * Vulcan Materials Co        : Jefferies cuts target price to $123 from $127
     * Wendys Co        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $21 from $18
     * Wendys Co        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $20 from $15
     * Wendys Co        : Stifel raises target price to $23 from $22
     * Westrock Co        : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $35
     * Wingstop Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $143 from $102
     * Wingstop Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $140 from $115
     * Wingstop Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $130 from $110
     * Wyndham Destinations Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $47
     * Wynn Resorts Ltd         : JP Morgan raises target price to $98 from $93
     * Zynga Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $5.6
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
