U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Ashland Global Holdings, Lyft, Solaredge Technologies

May 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Ashland Global Holdings, Lyft and Solaredge Technologies, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Ashland Global Holdings Inc. : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Lyft Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Natera Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Occidental Petroleum Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises to hold from sell * Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $34 from $37 * Activision Blizzard Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $80 from $68 * Advanced Energy Industries Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $85 from $90 * Agco Corp : Stephens raises target price to $65 from $60 * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $142 from $147 * Allegiant Travel Co : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $74 from $100 * Allstate Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $112 from $108 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $137 from $133 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Needham raises target price to $160 from $135 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $169 from $142 * Anaptysbio Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $14 * Arcus Biosciences Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $40 from $26 * Ares Management Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $40 from $38 * Ashland Global Holdings Inc. : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Ashland Global Holdings Inc. : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $68 * Aspen Technology Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $120 from $110 * Astronics Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $14 * Atkore International Group Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $24 * Atlas Corp (British Columbia) : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $12 * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $27 from $29 * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd : Keybanc raises target price to $24 from $23 * Axogen Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12 from $22 * Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $21 from $15 * Benefitfocus Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $26 from $35 * Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $8 * Black Knight Inc : Stephens raises target price to $88 from $84 * Black Stone Minerals LP : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $5 * Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises PT to $7 from $6.50 * Brookfield Business Partners LP : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $38 from $42 * Brookfield Renewable Partners LP : CIBC raises target price to $49 from $48 * Catalent Inc : Stephens raises target price to $82 from $75 * Central Garden & Pet Co : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $35 * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $49 from $47 * Chefs' Warehouse Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12 * Chemours Co : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $11 * CNH Industrial : JP Morgan cuts target price to $6.50 from $8 * Consolidated Edison Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $92 * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $63 from $53 * Lendingclub Corp : BTIG cuts target price to $11 from $23 * Cubic Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $48 from $55 * Cytosorbents Corp : MKM Partners raises target price to $14 from $8 * Devon Energy Corp : Simmons Energy raises target price to $10 from $6 * Discovery Inc : MKM Partners cuts target price to $26 from $30 * Dupont : Citigroup raises price target to $52 from $47 * Dupont : Jefferies raises target price to $53 from $49 * Elevate Credit Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $4 from $4.75 * Etsy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $85 from $70 * Etsy Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $71 from $66 * Everbridge Inc : Stephens raises target price to $125 from $120 * Eversource Energy : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $81 from $92 * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp : Stifel raises target price to $22 from $21 * Exact Sciences Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $95 from $90 * Fastly Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $31 from $27 * First Western Financial Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $15 from $17 * Flir Systems Inc : Needham raises target price to $52 from $48 * FMC Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $114 from $107 * FMC Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $108 from $93 * Formfactor Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $24 from $22 * Formfactor Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $25 from $20 * Fortinet Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $100 * Fortinet Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $125 from $110 * Fox Factory Holding Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $60 * Frontdoor Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $44 from $50 * Gibraltar Industries Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $55 from $60 * Global Payments Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $200 from $190 * Global Payments Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $175 * Global Payments Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $205 from $200 * Graftech International Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $13 from $17 * Grubhub Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $48 * Heron Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $31 from $33 * Hubspot Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $202 from $150 * Immunomedics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $41 from $25 * Inmode Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $40 from $50 * Kennametal Inc : CFRA cuts target price to $25 from $32 * Kennametal Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $27 from $31 * Kforce Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $32 from $26 * KKR & Co Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $27 * Livongo Health Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $65 from $46 * Livongo Health Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $52 from $46 * Lyft Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $35 from $27 * Lyft Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $50 from $60 * Lyft Inc : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $31 from $63 * Lyft Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Magellan Midstream Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $48 from $42 * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $230 from $228 * Natera Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $48 from $46 * Natera Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Natera Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $45 from $32 * National Energy Services Reunited : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $12 from $13 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $123 from $122 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $119 from $115 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $105 from $103 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $126 from $125 * Nlight Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $25 * Now Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $7 * Nuvasive Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $64 from $68 * Nuvasive Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $75 from $90 * Occidental Petroleum Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises to hold from sell * Occidental Petroleum Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $13 from $10 * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $12 from $13 * Palomar Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $64 from $54 * Papa John's International Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $84 from $71 * Papa John's International Inc : MKM Partners raises target price to $72 from $70 * Papa John's International Inc : Stifel raises target price to $95 from $80 * Parsley Energy Inc : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $7.50 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $160 from $125 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $150 from $140 * PDL Community Bancorp : Compass Point cuts target price to $11 from $15 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $40 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $55 from $45 * Penske Automotive Group Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $36 from $34 * Phillips 66 Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $46 from $45 * Ping Identity Holding Corp : BTIG raises target price to $28 from $25 * PPD Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $30 from $32 * Prothena Corporation Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Prudential Financial Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Prudential Financial Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $60 from $65 * Realreal Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13 * Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $9 * RingCentral Inc : BTIG raises target price to $275 from $265 * RingCentral Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $290 from $245 * RingCentral Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $270 from $256 * Seaspine Holdings Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $21 from $22 * Seaspine Holdings Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $18 from $20 * Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc : CFRA cuts target price to $17 from $20 * Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $128 from $156 * Sonos Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $17 * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $22 from $30 * Sprout Social Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $22 * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Stephens raises target price to $24 from $20 * Square Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $80 from $60 * Square Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $79 from $71 * Square Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $85 from $70 * Staar Surgical Co : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $45 from $44 * State Auto Financial Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $21 from $24 * Tivity Health Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts target price to $12 from $17 * Tivity Health Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $12.50 from $16 * T-Mobile US Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $104 from $99 * Topbuild Corp : Keybanc cuts target price to $120 from $131 * Twilio Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $162 from $141 * United Airlines Holdings Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $44 * Viavi Solutions Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $17 from $19 * Vulcan Materials Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $123 from $127 * Wendys Co : Credit Suisse raises target price to $21 from $18 * Wendys Co : Piper Sandler raises target price to $20 from $15 * Wendys Co : Stifel raises target price to $23 from $22 * Westrock Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $35 * Wingstop Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $143 from $102 * Wingstop Inc : Stifel raises target price to $140 from $115 * Wingstop Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $130 from $110 * Wyndham Destinations Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $47 * Wynn Resorts Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $98 from $93 * Zynga Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $5.6 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)