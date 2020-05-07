Biotechnology
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Ashland Global, Lyft, Solaredge Technologies

    May 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts on Thursday revised their ratings and
price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Ashland Global Holdings, Lyft and
Solaredge Technologies. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
     * Lyft Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Natera Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises to hold from sell
     * Solaredge Technologies         : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
 
     * A. O. Smith Corp        : Stephens raises target price to $40 from $37
     * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $34 from $37
     * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $32
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $80 from $68
     * Adient Plc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $20 from $15
     * ADMA Biologics Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $7 from $14
     * Advanced Energy Industries Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $63 from $40
     * Advanced Energy Industries Inc         : Cowen and Company raises PT to $58 from $51
     * Advanced Energy Industries Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target to $60 from $50
     * Advanced Energy Industries Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $85 from $90
     * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc         : H.C. Wainwright cuts target price to $31 from $37
     * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Mizuho cuts target price to $29 from $34
     * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $35 from $45
     * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $22 from $26
     * Agco Corp         : Stephens raises target price to $65 from $60
     * Air Transport Services Group Inc         : Cowen and Company raises PT to $26 from $25
     * Albemarle Corp        : UBS cuts target price to $90 from $98
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BMO cuts target price to $142 from $147
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $142 from $147
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies cuts price target to $111 from $112
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $156 from $159
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $135 from $141
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $150 from $156
     * Allegiant Travel Co         : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $74 from $100
     * Allete Inc        : Guggenheim cuts price target to $65 from $70
     * Allogene Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $37 from $36
     * Allstate Corp        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $112 from $108
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $166 from $155
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BMO raises target price to $171 from $145
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $165 from $142
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $137 from $133
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Needham raises target price to $160 from $135
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $162 from $140
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target to $169 from $142
     * Alteryx Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $147 from $160
     * Alteryx Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $135 from $145
     * Alteryx Inc        : Needham cuts target price to $140 from $152
     * Alteryx Inc        : Wedbush cuts price target to $138 from $146
     * Amedisys Inc         : Benchmark cuts to hold rating
     * Ameriprise Financial Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $139 from $136
     * Ametek Inc        : Berenberg raises target price to $93 from $86
     * Ametek Inc        : Stephens cuts target price to $92 from $94
     * Anaptysbio Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $14
     * Apache Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $10 from $4
     * Aptiv Plc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $59
     * Arcus Biosciences Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $40 from $26
     * Ares Capital Corp         : BMO cuts target price by $5 to $16
     * Ares Capital Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $13
     * Ares Management Corp         : BMO raises target price to $40 from $30
     * Ares Management Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $40 from $38
     * Ares Management Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $39
     * Ares Management Corp         : KBW raises target price to $45 from $44
     * ASGN Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $31
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $65
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $68
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight 
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $75 from $87
     * Aspen Technology Inc         : Benchmark cuts target price to $130
     * Aspen Technology Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $120 from $110
     * Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc        : BMO cuts target price to $23 from $26
     * Assurant Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $145 from $155
     * Astronics Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $14
     * Astronics Corp         : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $6 from $7
     * Atkore International Group Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $24
     * Atlas Corp (British Columbia)         : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $12
     * Avanos Medical Inc         : Berenberg raises target price to $33 from $30
     * Avanos Medical Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $38 from $30
     * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd         : Citigroup raises price target to $21 from $18
     * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $27 from $29
     * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd         : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $15
     * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd         : Keybanc raises target price to $24 from $23
     * Axcelis Technologies Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $25 from $20
     * Axcella Health Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $12 from $10
     * Axogen Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12 from $22
     * Axogen Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $21 from $30
     * Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd        : Citigroup raises target to $21 from $15
     * Barrett Business Services Inc         : Barrington Research raises PT to $52 from $48
     * Barrick Gold Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $25
     * Benefitfocus Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $26 from $35
     * Bio Rad Laboratories Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $525 from $480
     * Bio Rad Laboratories Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $525 from $500
     * Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $9 from $8
     * Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $8
     * Biotelemetry Inc         : Benchmark cuts target price to $52 from $55
     * Black Knight Inc        : KBW raises target price to $70 from $68
     * Black Knight Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $88 from $84
     * Black Knight Inc        : Wedbush raises target price to $70 from $66
     * Black Stone Minerals LP        : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $5
     * Blackbaud Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $48 from $55
     * Blucora Inc         : Benchmark cuts price target to $25 from $37
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $25 from $22
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $26 from $22
     * BorgWarner Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $30
     * BorgWarner Inc        : JP Morgan raises price target to $35 from $32
     * BorgWarner Inc        : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $44 from $45
     * BorgWarner Inc        : RBC raises target price to $31 from $29
     * Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises PT to $7 from $6.50
     * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts target to $53 from $68
     * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc         : Needham raises target price to $48 from $43
     * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc         : RBC raises target price to $39 from $35
     * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co        : CFRA raises target price by $1 to $70
     * Brookfield Business Partners LP        : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $38 from $42
     * Brookfield Business Partners LP        : RBC cuts target price to $34 from $36
     * Brookfield Renewable Partners LP        : CIBC raises target price to $49 from $48
     * Brookfield Renewable Partners LP        : RBC raises target price to $50 from $47
     * Brookfield Renewable Partners LP        : TD Securities raises PT to $55 from $52
     * Bruker Corp         : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $40
     * Bruker Corp         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $34 from $39
     * Bruker Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $46 from $48
     * Builders Firstsource Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $20 from $21
     * Business First Bancshares Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $14 from $20
     * CAI International Inc        : KBW raises target price to $21 from $17.50
     * CAI International Inc        : KBW raises to outperform from market perform
     * Canada Goose Holdings Inc         : HSBC cuts target price to $30 from $40
     * Capital Product Partners LP         : Jefferies cuts price target to $14 from $16
     * Capri Holdings Ltd         : HSBC cuts target price to $25 from $46
     * Cars.Com Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $9.25 from $10
     * Carvana Co         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $94 from $88
     * Catalent Inc         : RBC raises target price to $78 from $65
     * Catalent Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $82 from $75
     * CDW Corp        : CFRA cuts target price by $19 to $120
     * Central Garden & Pet Co         : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $35
     * Central Garden & Pet Co         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $30 from $25
     * Centurylink Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $14
     * Centurylink Inc        : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $13 from $16
     * Cerence Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $26 from $18
     * Ceridian HCM Holding Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $69 from $62
     * Ceridian HCM Holding Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $49 from $47
     * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc         : Mizuho raises price target to $75 from $60
     * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc         : Needham raises target price to $70 from $60
     * Ceridian HCM Holding Inc         : RBC raises target price to $58 from $51
     * Charter Communications Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $600 from $625
     * Chefs' Warehouse Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12
     * Chegg Inc         : Berenberg raises price target to $64 from $41
     * Chemours Co       : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $11
     * Chemours Co       : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $12 from $10
     * Chemung Financial Corp         : D.A. Davidson cuts price target by $2 to $30
     * Cimarex Energy Co        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $28 from $23
     * Cimpress Plc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $75 from $68
     * Clorox Co        : Jefferies raises target price to $188 from $160
     * CNH Industrial         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $6.50 from $8
     * Comcast Corp          : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $47 from $52
     * Community Healthcare Trust Inc         : Berenberg raises target price to $47 from $41
     * Compass Minerals International Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $45 from $70
     * Compass Minerals International Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Compugen Ltd         : SVB Leerink initiates coverage with outperform rating and $15 PT
     * Computer Programs and Systems Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts PT to $24 from $25
     * Consolidated Edison Inc       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $92
     * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BMO raises target price to $42 from $35
     * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises PT to $75 from $50
     * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises PT to $63 from $53
     * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc         : RBC raises target price to $53 from $45
     * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co        : CFRA cuts target price to $20 from $30
     * Coresite Realty Corp        : RBC raises target price to $126 from $118
     * Costco Wholesale Corp         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $290 from $292
     * Costco Wholesale Corp         : RBC cuts target price to $332 from $337
     * Cubic Corp        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $48 from $55
     * Cubic Corp        : Needham cuts target price to $49 from $55
     * Cubic Corp        : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $60 from $67
     * CVS Health Corp        : UBS cuts target price to $79 from $85
     * CVS Health Corp        : Citigroup cuts price target to $75 from $86
     * CVS Health Corp        : Cowen and Company raises price target to $85 from $83
     * CVS Health Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $68 from $64
     * CVS Health Corp        : RBC raises target price to $79 from $77
     * Cytosorbents Corp         : MKM Partners raises target price to $14 from $8
     * DCP Midstream LP        : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $23
     * Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $69 from $57
     * Delek US Holdings Inc       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $21 from $19
     * Delek US Holdings Inc       : RBC raises target price to $16 from $14
     * Delphi Technologies Plc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $11.50 from $9
     * Delphi Technologies Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $10.50 from $8.50
     * Delphi Technologies Plc         : RBC raises target price to $13 from $12
     * Devon Energy Corp        : Simmons Energy raises target price to $10 from $6
     * Devon Energy Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $13 from $12
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $50 from $42
     * Dillard'S Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $18 from $36
     * Discovery Inc          : MKM Partners cuts target price to $26 from $30
     * Dupont       : Citigroup raises price target to $52 from $47
     * Dupont       : Jefferies raises target price to $53 from $49
     * Dynatrace Inc       : Needham initiates coverage with buy rating and $36 price target
     * Easterly Government Properties Inc        : Compass Point raises PT to $31.50 from $29
     * Edgewell Personal Care Co        : Jefferies cuts price target to $28 from $38
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $131 from $118
     * Elevate Credit Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $4 from $4.75
     * Elevate Credit Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $2 from $1
     * Equinix Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $740 from $641
     * Equinix Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $750 from $680
     * Esperion Therapeutics Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $56 from $46
     * Esperion Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies cuts price target to $70 from $85
     * ETSY Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $85 from $70
     * Etsy Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $90 from $66
     * Etsy Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $86 from $65
     * ETSY Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $71 from $66
     * ETSY Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $90 from $78
     * ETSY Inc         : RBC raises target price to $79 from $73
     * ETSY Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $88 from $53
     * ETSY Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $88 from $75
     * Everbridge Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $125 from $120
     * Eversource Energy       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $81 from $92
     * Evofem Biosciences Inc         : RBC raises target price to $7 from $6
     * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $17 from $12
     * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target to $15 from $13
     * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp         : Jefferies raises price target to $16 from $11
     * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp         : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19
     * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $22 from $21
     * Exact Sciences Corp         : Benchmark raises target price to $90 from $70
     * Exact Sciences Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $110 from $120
     * Exact Sciences Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $95 from $90
     * Exact Sciences Corp         : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $92 from $99
     * Exact Sciences Corp         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $90 from $70
     * Exelon Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $45 from $52
     * Extra Space Storage Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $89 from $95
     * Fastly Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $36 from $29
     * Fastly Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $32 from $27
     * Fastly Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $33 from $27
     * Fastly Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $31 from $27
     * Federal Realty Investment Trust        : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $97 from $140
     * First Industrial Realty Trust Inc       : RBC raises target price to $41 from $38
     * First Western Financial Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $15 from $17
     * Flir Systems Inc         : Needham raises target price to $52 from $48
     * FMC Corp        : BMO raises target price to $105
     * FMC Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $114 from $107
     * FMC Corp        : Keybanc raises target price to $108 from $93
     * FMC Corp        : Stephens raises target price to $110 from $95
     * Formfactor Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $24 from $22
     * Formfactor Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $25 from $20
     * Fortinet Inc         : UBS raises target price to $122 from $115
     * Fortinet Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $100
     * Fortinet Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $110 from $90
     * Fortinet Inc         : Mizuho raises price target to $123 from $116
     * Fortinet Inc         : Monness Crespi Hardt raises price target to $140 from $133
     * Fortinet Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $135 from $115
     * Fortinet Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $135 from $115
     * Fortinet Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $125 from $110
     * Fortinet Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $133 from $115
     * Fortinet Inc         : RBC raises target price to $132 from $124
     * Fox Corp         : Guggenheim raises price target to $31 from $29
     * Fox Corp         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $29 from $28
     * Fox Corp         : Moffettnathanson cuts target price by $3 to $34
     * Fox Factory Holding Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $60
     * Fox Factory Holding Corp         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $56 from $52
     * Frontdoor Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $44 from $50
     * Frontdoor Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $52 from $46
     * Frontdoor Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $50 from $48
     * Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * General Motors Co       : Benchmark cuts target price to $29 from $37
     * General Motors Co       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $25
     * General Motors Co       : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
     * General Motors Co       : JP Morgan raises price target to $29 from $28
     * Genesis Energy LP        : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $11
     * Genuine Parts Co        : Wedbush raises target price to $73 from $67
     * Gibraltar Industries Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $55 from $60
     * Gladstone Commercial Corp         : Wedbush cuts target price to $21 from $26
     * Global Blood Therapeutics Inc        : Guggenheim raises price target to $115 from $105
     * Global Blood Therapeutics Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $101 from $88
     * Global Payments Inc        : Guggenheim raises price target to $191 from $169
     * Global Payments Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $196 from $170
     * Global Payments Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $194 from $177
     * Global Payments Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $200 from $190
     * Global Payments Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $207 from $230
     * Global Payments Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $175
     * Global Payments Inc        : KBW raises target price to $200 from $161
     * Global Payments Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $190 from $180
     * Global Payments Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $188 from $165
     * Global Payments Inc        : RBC raises target price to $191 from $171
     * Global Payments Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $210 from $165
     * Global Payments Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $205 from $200
     * GoDaddy Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $90 from $85
     * GoDaddy Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $82 from $68
     * GoDaddy Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $80 from $70
     * GoDaddy Inc         : RBC raises target price to $81 from $71
     * GoDaddy Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $88 from $84
     * Golden Star Resources Ltd        : Scotiabank cuts target price to $4 from $4.25
     * Graftech International Ltd        : BMO cuts price target to $7 from $10
     * Graftech International Ltd        : Citigroup cuts price target to $7.5 from $10
     * Graftech International Ltd        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $13 from $17
     * Greenhill & Co Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $9 from $11
     * Grubhub Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $48
     * Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc       : UBS cuts target price to $32 from $37
     * Henry Schein Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $50 from $60
     * Heron Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $31 from $33
     * Hersha Hospitality Trust       : D.A. Davidson cuts price target to $3 from $4
     * Honeywell        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $145 from $140
     * Horizon Therapeutics Plc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $50 from $44
     * Horizon Therapeutics Plc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $50
     * Hubspot Inc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $195 from $185
     * Hubspot Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $205 from $215
     * Hubspot Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $160 from $140
     * Hubspot Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $175 from $135
     * Hubspot Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $202 from $150
     * Hubspot Inc         : Mizuho raises price target to $200 from $160
     * Hubspot Inc         : Needham raises target price to $202 from $175
     * Hubspot Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $200 from $158
     * Hubspot Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $190 from $175
     * Hubspot Inc         : RBC raises target price to $185 from $145
     * Hubspot Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $205 from $190
     * IAA Inc        : Guggenheim raises price target to $50 from $49
     * IAA Inc        : Jefferies raises price target to $46 from $44
     * Immunomedics Inc         : H.C. Waineright cuts price target to $54 from $60
     * Immunomedics Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $41 from $25
     * Inmode Ltd         : UBS cuts price target to $42 from $46
     * Inmode Ltd         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $40 from $50
     * Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc        : RBC raises price target to $9 from $7
     * Inseego Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Invitation Homes Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $27 from $26
     * Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $74 from $77
     * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc      : CFRA cuts target price to $90 from $108
     * James River Group Holdings Ltd         : KBW raises target price to $40 from $38
     * Jeld-Wen Holding Inc         : Benchmark cuts price target to $14 from $28
     * Jeld-Wen Holding Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $12 from $9.50
     * Kennametal Inc        : CFRA cuts target price to $25 from $32
     * Kennametal Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $27 from $31
     * Kforce Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $32 from $26
     * Kimco Realty Corp        : Capital One cuts target price to $13 from $21
     * KKR & Co Inc        : BMO raises target price to $39 from $33
     * KKR & Co Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $37.5 from $39
     * KKR & Co Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $27
     * KKR & Co Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $27
     * KKR & Co Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $34
     * KKR & Co Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $34 from $35
     * KKR & Co Inc        : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $34 from $41
     * Kohls Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $26 from $45
     * Ladder Capital Corp         : KBW raises target price to $10 from $9
     * Lannett Company Inc        : BMO cuts price target to $10 from $11
     * Lannett Company Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $10 from $11
     * Leidos Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse reinstates with outperform, $133 target 
     * Lendingclub Corp       : BTIG cuts target price to $11 from $23 
     * Lendingclub Corp       : KBW cuts target price to $7 from $10
     * Lendingtree Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $280 from $285
     * Livongo Health Inc         : Benchmark raises target price to $65 from $55
     * Livongo Health Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $65 from $46
     * Livongo Health Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $52 from $46
     * Livongo Health Inc         : Needham raises target price to $55 from $42
     * Livongo Health Inc         : Piper Sandler raises price target to $55 from $42
     * Livongo Health Inc         : RBC raises target price to $53 from $45
     * Livongo Health Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $55 from $49
     * Lyft Inc         : UBS raises target price to $38 from $37
     * Lyft Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $35 from $27
     * Lyft Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $50 from $60
     * Lyft Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $31 from $63
     * Lyft Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Lyft Inc         : RBC raises target price to $51 from $47
     * Lyft Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $45 from $72
     * Lyft Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $36 from $30
     * Macy's Inc      : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $7 from $20
     * Magellan Midstream Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises target to $48 from $42
     * Marathon Oil Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $4
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : Berenberg raises price target to $225 from $214
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $230 from $228
     * Masonite International Corp         : RBC raises target price to $68 from $52
     * Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc         : Raymond James raises target to $12 from $10
     * Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $12 from $6
     * Match Group Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $86 from $92
     * Match Group Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $91 from $80
     * Match Group Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $100 from $90
     * Match Group Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $92 from $74
     * Match Group Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $95 from $80
     * Match Group Inc         : Susquehanna raises price target to $90 from $87
     * Matson Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $27 from $30
     * Mayville Engineering Company Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $9 from $8
     * MercadoLibre Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $675 from $620
     * MGM Growth Properties Llc        : UBS cuts price target to $33 from $35
     * Mosaic Co        : Berenberg cuts target price to $14 from $20
     * Myers Industries Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17 from $20
     * Myriad Genetics Inc         : BTIG cuts target price to $30 from $36
     * Myriad Genetics Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $16
     * Nabors Industries Ltd        : RBC cuts target price to $15 from $37.50
     * Natera Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $48 from $46
     * Natera Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $45 from $32
     * Natera Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * National Energy Services Reunited         : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $12 from $13
     * National Fuel Gas Co        : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
     * National Fuel Gas Co        : Scotiabank raises target price to $44 from $40
     * National Fuel Gas Co        : Scotiabank raises to sector outperform from sector perform
     * National Retail Properties Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $34 from $46
     * Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $4.5 from $4
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : CFRA raises target price by $6 to $113
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $123 from $122
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $119 from $115
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Mizuho raises price target to $105 from $103
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $105 from $103
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $126 from $125
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : RBC raises target price to $116 from $104
     * New York Times Co        : Guggenheim raises price target to $34 from $31
     * Nexa Resources SA         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $3 from $9
     * Nexa Resources SA         : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral
     * Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc         : KBW raises target price to $14 from $12
     * Nexstar Media Group Inc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $100 from $91
     * Nexstar Media Group Inc         : Benchmark cuts target price to $120 from $150
     * Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc        : Susquehanna raises target to $2.50 from $1.30
     * NiSource Inc       : Guggenheim cuts price target to $27 from $29
     * NiSource Inc       : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $28 from $29
     * Nlight Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $25
     * Nlight Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises to buy from hold; raises PT to $24 from $20
     * Nlight Inc         : Needham raises target price to $24 from $17
     * Nlight Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $22 from $19
     * NMI Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $24 from $41
     * Noodles & Co         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $9 from $8
     * Nordstrom Inc        : UBS cuts price target to $13 from $14
     * Nordstrom Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $18 from $35
     * Nortonlifelock Inc         : RBC raises target price to $21 from $19
     * Now Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $7
     * NU Skin Enterprises Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $29 from $25
     * Nu Skin Enterprises Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $35 from $28
     * NU Skin Enterprises Inc        : Jefferies raises price target to $33 from $25
     * Nuvasive Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $55 from $65
     * Nuvasive Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $64 from $68
     * Nuvasive Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $58 from $55
     * Nuvasive Inc         : Jefferies cuts price target to $60 from $70
     * Nuvasive Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $75 from $90
     * Nvidia Corp         : Piper Sandler raises price target to $350 from $330
     * Nvidia Corp         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $327 from $294
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $13 from $10
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises to hold from sell
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : Susquehanna cuts target price to $12 from $13
     * ON Deck Capital Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $1.25 from $2
     * Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd         : HSBC raises PT to $15.5 from $15
     * Orasure Technologies Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $14
     * Owl Rock Capital Corp         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $13.5 from $17.5
     * Owl Rock Capital Corp         : KBW raises target price to $13.50 from $12.50
     * Palomar Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $64 from $54
     * Papa John's International Inc         : UBS raises target price to $78 from $67
     * Papa John's International Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $85 from $80
     * Papa John's International Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target to $84 from $71
     * Papa John's International Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises PT to $67 from $59
     * Papa John's International Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $67
     * Papa John's International Inc         : MKM Partners raises target price to $72 from $70
     * Papa John's International Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $95 from $80
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $7.50
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $152 from $123
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : BMO raises price target to $156 from $152
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $160 from $125
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Compass Point raises price target to $150 from $140
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $158 from $116
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $140 from $135
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $148 from $133
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $150 from $110
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $150 from $140
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : RBC raises target price to $142 from $120
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $140 from $110
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Susquehanna raises target price to $150 from $120
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $160 from $120
     * PDL Community Bancorp         : Compass Point cuts target price to $11 from $15
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : BofA Global Research raises objective to $48 from $41
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : UBS raises target price to $48 from $40
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $40
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $50 from $37
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $49 from $35
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $55 from $45
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : MKM Partners raises target price to $36 from $28
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Needham raises target price to $50 from $40
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $46 from $38
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $52 from $43
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Telsey Advisory Group raises target to $53 from $39
     * Penske Automotive Group Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $36 from $34
     * Penske Automotive Group Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $42 from $40
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : UBS raises target price to $96 from $95
     * Phillips 66 Partners LP         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $46 from $45
     * Ping Identity Holding Corp         : BTIG raises target price to $28 from $25
     * Ping Identity Holding Corp         : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $26 from $27
     * Pinterest Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $25 from $30
     * Pinterest Inc         : zephirin Group cuts price objective to $12 from $13
     * Pioneer Natural Resources Co        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $86
     * Pioneer Natural Resources Co        : Susquehanna raises target price to $95 from $90
     * Pioneer Natural Resources Co        : TD Securities raises target price to $85 from $80
     * PPD Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $30 from $32
     * Prothena Corporation Plc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Prothena Corporation Plc         : RBC cuts target price to $12 from $13
     * Prudential Financial Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $60 from $65
     * Prudential Financial Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Prudential Financial Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $63 from $68
     * Quidel Corp         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $170 from $125
     * Quinstreet Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $16 from $20
     * Radware Ltd         : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $25
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $76 from $88
     * Rattler Midstream LP         : Northland Capital Markets raises PT to $10 from $8
     * Rattler Midstream LP         : Scotiabank raises target price to $9 from $8
     * Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $2 to $10
     * Realpage Inc       : Keybanc raises target price to $72 from $67
     * Realpage Inc       : RBC raises target price to $66 from $65
     * Realreal Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Realreal Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $14 from $9
     * Realreal Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $16 from $21
     * Regional Management Corp       : BTIG cuts target price to $25 from $36
     * Regional Management Corp       : Stephens raises target price to $17 from $13
     * Reinsurance Group of America Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target to $93 from $104
     * Repligen Corp         : HC Wainwright raises target price to $143 from $100
     * Repligen Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $98
     * Repligen Corp         : Stephens raises target price to $136 from $114
     * Repligen Corp         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $150 from $115
     * Resonant Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $3 from $1.75
     * Ribbon Communications Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $3 from $4
     * Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $9
     * RingCentral Inc        : BTIG raises target price to $275 from $265
     * RingCentral Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $275 from $255
     * RingCentral Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $280 from $240
     * RingCentral Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $290 from $245
     * RingCentral Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $256 from $253
     * RingCentral Inc        : Needham raises price target to $280 from $240
     * RingCentral Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $270 from $203
     * RingCentral Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $270 from $256
     * RingCentral Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $290 from $250
     * RingCentral Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $275 from $236
     * Rosetta Stone Inc        : Barrington Research raises target price to $22 from $20
     * Rosetta Stone Inc        : Needham raises target price to $22 from $20
     * RPC Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $4 from $3
     * RPC Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $3.40 from $2
     * Rubicon Project Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $10 from $14
     * Sally Beauty Holdings Inc        : Jefferies raises price target to $11 from $8.50
     * Sarepta Therapeutics Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $180 from $182
     * Saul Centers Inc        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $30
     * Scorpio Tankers Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $35 from $37
     * Scotts Miracle-Gro Co        : Raymond James raises target price to $152 from $130
     * Scotts Miracle-Gro Co        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $140 from $115
     * Sealed Air Corp        : RBC raises target price to $31 from $26
     * Seaspine Holdings Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $21 from $22
     * Seaspine Holdings Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $18 from $20
     * Selective Insurance Group Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $53 from $62
     * Shopify Inc         : RBC raises target price to $825 from $650
     * Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc         : Benchmark cuts target price to $35 from $40
     * Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc         : CFRA cuts target price to $17 from $20
     * Solaredge Technologies         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $128 from $156
     * Solaredge Technologies         : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
     * Solaredge Technologies Inc         : Northland Capital Markets cuts target price to $88
     * Solid Biosciences Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform
     * Solid Biosciences Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $3 from $5
     * Sonos Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $12 from $20
     * Sonos Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $17
     * Southern Copper Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $26 from $26.50
     * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc        : UBS cuts price target to $19 from $21
     * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $22 from $30
     * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts PT to $21 from $25
     * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $14 from $16
     * Sprout Social Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $22
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : BMO raises price target to $25
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $24 from $20
     * Square Inc       : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $80 from $60
     * Square Inc       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $79 from $71
     * Square Inc       : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $80 from $98
     * Square Inc       : Evercore ISI raises target price to $48 from $43
     * Square Inc       : Needham raises target price to $75 from $60
     * Square Inc       : RBC raises target price to $74 from $55
     * Square Inc       : Stephens raises target price to $74 from $62
     * Square Inc       : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $83 from $70
     * Square Inc       : Susquehanna raises target price to $85 from $70
     * Staar Surgical Co         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $45 from $44
     * State Auto Financial Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $21 from $24
     * Synacor Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $2 from $2.50
     * Talend SA         : Citigroup raises price target to $42 from $36
     * Tapestry Inc        : HSBC raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to $20 from $31
     * TechTarget Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $30 from $25
     * TechTarget Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $28 from $30
     * Terex Corp        : UBS cuts price target to $15 from $28
     * Terreno Realty Corp         : D.A. Davidson cuts price target by $5 to $65
     * Therapeuticsmd Inc         : HC Wainwright cuts target price to $5 from $6
     * Tivity Health Inc         : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts target price to $12 from $17
     * Tivity Health Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $10 from $4
     * Tivity Health Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $12.50 from $16
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $106 from $114
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Instinet raises target price to $110 from $102
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $104 from $99
     * Topbuild Corp        : Keybanc cuts target price to $120 from $131
     * TPG Specialty Lending Inc         : KBW raises target price to $17 from $15.50
     * TPG Specialty Lending Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $16.50 from $15
     * Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp         : KBW raises target price to $9 from $8
     * Twilio Inc         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $195 from $125
     * Twilio Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $170 from $140
     * Twilio Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $180 from $135
     * Twilio Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $175 from $144
     * Twilio Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $162 from $141
     * Twilio Inc         : Mizuho raises price target to $180 from $125
     * Twilio Inc         : Needham raises price target to $170 from $130
     * Twilio Inc         : Northland Capital Markets raises target price to $170 from $140
     * Twilio Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $135 from $90
     * Twilio Inc         : RBC raises target price to $180 from $140
     * UGI Corp        : UBS cuts price target to $35 from $36
     * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc         : Wedbush cuts price target to $73 from $74
     * United Airlines Holdings Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $44
     * US Auto Parts Network Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $6 from $4
     * VBI Vaccines Inc         : BMO cuts price target to $4 from $5
     * Venator Materials Plc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $5 from $7
     * Veracyte Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $32 from $29
     * Verisk Analytics Inc         : UBS raises target price to $148 from $138
     * Verisk Analytics Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $148 from $154
     * Verisk Analytics Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $183 from $163
     * Verisk Analytics Inc         : RBC raises target price to $158 from $144
     * Vertiv Holdings Co        : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $18 from $19
     * Vertiv Holdings Co        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $17 from $11
     * Viavi Solutions Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $15 from $17
     * Viavi Solutions Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $17 from $19
     * Voyager Therapeutics Inc         : Benchmark raises target price to $20
     * Vulcan Materials Co        : Jefferies cuts target price to $123 from $127
     * Walker & Dunlop Inc       : KBW raises target price to $45 from $43
     * Waste Management Inc       : Jefferies raises price target to $97 from $88
     * Waste Management Inc       : RBC cuts target price to $97 from $99
     * Waste Management Inc       : Scotiabank cuts target price to $120 from $125
     * Wayfair Inc      : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $200 from $67
     * Weingarten Realty Investors        : Capital One cuts target price to $24 from $35
     * Welltower Inc         : Capital One cuts to equalweight from overweight
     * Welltower Inc         : Capitalone Securities cuts to equalweight from overweight
     * Wendys Co        : UBS cuts price target to $21 from $23
     * Wendys Co        : Bernstein raises target price to $18 from $17
     * Wendys Co        : Cowen and Company raises price target to $19 from $15
     * Wendys Co        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $21 from $18
     * Wendys Co        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $22 from $18
     * Wendys Co        : MKM Partners raises fair value to $22 from $19
     * Wendys Co        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $20 from $15
     * Wendys Co        : RBC raises target price to $21 from $15
     * Wendys Co        : Stifel raises target price to $23 from $22
     * Wendys Co        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $23 from $20
     * Western Union Co       : KBW raises target price to $20 from $19
     * Westrock Co        : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $35
     * Wingstop Inc         : BTIG raises price target to $136 from $118
     * Wingstop Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $134 from $97
     * Wingstop Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $105 from $95
     * Wingstop Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $143 from $102
     * Wingstop Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $140 from $115
     * Wingstop Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $135 from $108
     * Wingstop Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $130 from $110
     * Workhorse Group Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $4.50 from $5
     * WPX Energy Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $5
     * WPX Energy Inc        : Northland Capital Markets cuts target price to $7 from $6
     * Wyndham Destinations Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $26 from $24
     * Wyndham Destinations Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $47
     * Wynn Resorts Ltd         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $94 from $72
     * Wynn Resorts Ltd         : Jefferies cuts price target to $92 from $100
     * Wynn Resorts Ltd         : JP Morgan raises target price to $98 from $93
     * Xperi Corp         : RBC cuts target price to $21 from $25
     * XPO Logistics Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $84 from $78
     * Xylem Inc        : Berenberg cuts target price to $57 from $64
     * Xylem Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $50 from $65
     * Zix Corp         : Wedbush cuts price target to $10 from $13
     * Zynga Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $9.50 from $7.50
     * Zynga Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $5.6
     * Zynga Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $9 from $8.25
     * Zynga Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $9 from $8.50
     * Zynga Inc         : Piper Sandler raises price target to $8.5 from $8
     * Zynga Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $8.50 from $8.25
     * Zynga Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $9.25 from $9
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
