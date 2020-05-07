U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Ashland Global, Lyft, Solaredge Technologies

May 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts on Thursday revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Ashland Global Holdings, Lyft and Solaredge Technologies. HIGHLIGHTS * Ashland Global Holdings Inc. : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Lyft Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Natera Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Occidental Petroleum Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises to hold from sell * Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * A. O. Smith Corp : Stephens raises target price to $40 from $37 * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $34 from $37 * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $32 * Activision Blizzard Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $80 from $68 * Adient Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $20 from $15 * ADMA Biologics Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $7 from $14 * Advanced Energy Industries Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $63 from $40 * Advanced Energy Industries Inc : Cowen and Company raises PT to $58 from $51 * Advanced Energy Industries Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target to $60 from $50 * Advanced Energy Industries Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $85 from $90 * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : H.C. Wainwright cuts target price to $31 from $37 * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $29 from $34 * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $35 from $45 * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $22 from $26 * Agco Corp : Stephens raises target price to $65 from $60 * Air Transport Services Group Inc : Cowen and Company raises PT to $26 from $25 * Albemarle Corp : UBS cuts target price to $90 from $98 * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO cuts target price to $142 from $147 * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $142 from $147 * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $111 from $112 * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $156 from $159 * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $135 from $141 * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $150 from $156 * Allegiant Travel Co : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $74 from $100 * Allete Inc : Guggenheim cuts price target to $65 from $70 * Allogene Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $37 from $36 * Allstate Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $112 from $108 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $166 from $155 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO raises target price to $171 from $145 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $165 from $142 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $137 from $133 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Needham raises target price to $160 from $135 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $162 from $140 * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler raises target to $169 from $142 * Alteryx Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $147 from $160 * Alteryx Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $135 from $145 * Alteryx Inc : Needham cuts target price to $140 from $152 * Alteryx Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $138 from $146 * Amedisys Inc : Benchmark cuts to hold rating * Ameriprise Financial Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $139 from $136 * Ametek Inc : Berenberg raises target price to $93 from $86 * Ametek Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $92 from $94 * Anaptysbio Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $14 * Apache Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $10 from $4 * Aptiv Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $59 * Arcus Biosciences Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $40 from $26 * Ares Capital Corp : BMO cuts target price by $5 to $16 * Ares Capital Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $13 * Ares Management Corp : BMO raises target price to $40 from $30 * Ares Management Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $40 from $38 * Ares Management Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $39 * Ares Management Corp : KBW raises target price to $45 from $44 * ASGN Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $31 * Ashland Global Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $65 * Ashland Global Holdings Inc. : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $68 * Ashland Global Holdings Inc. : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Ashland Global Holdings Inc. : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $75 from $87 * Aspen Technology Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $130 * Aspen Technology Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $120 from $110 * Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc : BMO cuts target price to $23 from $26 * Assurant Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $145 from $155 * Astronics Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $14 * Astronics Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $6 from $7 * Atkore International Group Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $24 * Atlas Corp (British Columbia) : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $12 * Avanos Medical Inc : Berenberg raises target price to $33 from $30 * Avanos Medical Inc : Stephens raises target price to $38 from $30 * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $21 from $18 * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $27 from $29 * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $15 * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd : Keybanc raises target price to $24 from $23 * Axcelis Technologies Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $25 from $20 * Axcella Health Inc : BTIG raises target price to $12 from $10 * Axogen Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12 from $22 * Axogen Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $21 from $30 * Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd : Citigroup raises target to $21 from $15 * Barrett Business Services Inc : Barrington Research raises PT to $52 from $48 * Barrick Gold Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $25 * Benefitfocus Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $26 from $35 * Bio Rad Laboratories Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $525 from $480 * Bio Rad Laboratories Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $525 from $500 * Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $9 from $8 * Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $8 * Biotelemetry Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $52 from $55 * Black Knight Inc : KBW raises target price to $70 from $68 * Black Knight Inc : Stephens raises target price to $88 from $84 * Black Knight Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $70 from $66 * Black Stone Minerals LP : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $5 * Blackbaud Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $48 from $55 * Blucora Inc : Benchmark cuts price target to $25 from $37 * BMC stock Holdings Inc : Stephens raises target price to $25 from $22 * BMC stock Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $26 from $22 * BorgWarner Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $30 * BorgWarner Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $35 from $32 * BorgWarner Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $44 from $45 * BorgWarner Inc : RBC raises target price to $31 from $29 * Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises PT to $7 from $6.50 * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target to $53 from $68 * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc : Needham raises target price to $48 from $43 * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc : RBC raises target price to $39 from $35 * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : CFRA raises target price by $1 to $70 * Brookfield Business Partners LP : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $38 from $42 * Brookfield Business Partners LP : RBC cuts target price to $34 from $36 * Brookfield Renewable Partners LP : CIBC raises target price to $49 from $48 * Brookfield Renewable Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $50 from $47 * Brookfield Renewable Partners LP : TD Securities raises PT to $55 from $52 * Bruker Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $40 * Bruker Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $34 from $39 * Bruker Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $46 from $48 * Builders Firstsource Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $20 from $21 * Business First Bancshares Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $14 from $20 * CAI International Inc : KBW raises target price to $21 from $17.50 * CAI International Inc : KBW raises to outperform from market perform * Canada Goose Holdings Inc : HSBC cuts target price to $30 from $40 * Capital Product Partners LP : Jefferies cuts price target to $14 from $16 * Capri Holdings Ltd : HSBC cuts target price to $25 from $46 * Cars.Com Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $9.25 from $10 * Carvana Co : Cowen and Company raises target price to $94 from $88 * Catalent Inc : RBC raises target price to $78 from $65 * Catalent Inc : Stephens raises target price to $82 from $75 * CDW Corp : CFRA cuts target price by $19 to $120 * Central Garden & Pet Co : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $35 * Central Garden & Pet Co : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $30 from $25 * Centurylink Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $14 * Centurylink Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $13 from $16 * Cerence Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $26 from $18 * Ceridian HCM Holding Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $69 from $62 * Ceridian HCM Holding Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $49 from $47 * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc : Mizuho raises price target to $75 from $60 * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc : Needham raises target price to $70 from $60 * Ceridian HCM Holding Inc : RBC raises target price to $58 from $51 * Charter Communications Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $600 from $625 * Chefs' Warehouse Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12 * Chegg Inc : Berenberg raises price target to $64 from $41 * Chemours Co : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $11 * Chemours Co : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $12 from $10 * Chemung Financial Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts price target by $2 to $30 * Cimarex Energy Co : Credit Suisse raises price target to $28 from $23 * Cimpress Plc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $75 from $68 * Clorox Co : Jefferies raises target price to $188 from $160 * CNH Industrial : JP Morgan cuts target price to $6.50 from $8 * Comcast Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $47 from $52 * Community Healthcare Trust Inc : Berenberg raises target price to $47 from $41 * Compass Minerals International Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $45 from $70 * Compass Minerals International Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Compugen Ltd : SVB Leerink initiates coverage with outperform rating and $15 PT * Computer Programs and Systems Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts PT to $24 from $25 * Consolidated Edison Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $92 * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO raises target price to $42 from $35 * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc : H.C. Wainwright raises PT to $75 from $50 * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises PT to $63 from $53 * Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC raises target price to $53 from $45 * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : CFRA cuts target price to $20 from $30 * Coresite Realty Corp : RBC raises target price to $126 from $118 * Costco Wholesale Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $290 from $292 * Costco Wholesale Corp : RBC cuts target price to $332 from $337 * Cubic Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $48 from $55 * Cubic Corp : Needham cuts target price to $49 from $55 * Cubic Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $60 from $67 * CVS Health Corp : UBS cuts target price to $79 from $85 * CVS Health Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $75 from $86 * CVS Health Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $85 from $83 * CVS Health Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $68 from $64 * CVS Health Corp : RBC raises target price to $79 from $77 * Cytosorbents Corp : MKM Partners raises target price to $14 from $8 * DCP Midstream LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $23 * Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $69 from $57 * Delek US Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $21 from $19 * Delek US Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $16 from $14 * Delphi Technologies Plc : Cowen and Company raises target to $11.50 from $9 * Delphi Technologies Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $10.50 from $8.50 * Delphi Technologies Plc : RBC raises target price to $13 from $12 * Devon Energy Corp : Simmons Energy raises target price to $10 from $6 * Devon Energy Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $13 from $12 * Diamondback Energy Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $50 from $42 * Dillard'S Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $18 from $36 * Discovery Inc : MKM Partners cuts target price to $26 from $30 * Dupont : Citigroup raises price target to $52 from $47 * Dupont : Jefferies raises target price to $53 from $49 * Dynatrace Inc : Needham initiates coverage with buy rating and $36 price target * Easterly Government Properties Inc : Compass Point raises PT to $31.50 from $29 * Edgewell Personal Care Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $28 from $38 * Electronic Arts Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $131 from $118 * Elevate Credit Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $4 from $4.75 * Elevate Credit Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $2 from $1 * Equinix Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $740 from $641 * Equinix Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $750 from $680 * Esperion Therapeutics Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $56 from $46 * Esperion Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $70 from $85 * ETSY Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $85 from $70 * Etsy Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $90 from $66 * Etsy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $86 from $65 * ETSY Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $71 from $66 * ETSY Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $90 from $78 * ETSY Inc : RBC raises target price to $79 from $73 * ETSY Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $88 from $53 * ETSY Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $88 from $75 * Everbridge Inc : Stephens raises target price to $125 from $120 * Eversource Energy : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $81 from $92 * Evofem Biosciences Inc : RBC raises target price to $7 from $6 * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $17 from $12 * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp : Credit Suisse raises target to $15 from $13 * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp : Jefferies raises price target to $16 from $11 * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19 * Evoqua Water Technologies Corp : Stifel raises target price to $22 from $21 * Exact Sciences Corp : Benchmark raises target price to $90 from $70 * Exact Sciences Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $110 from $120 * Exact Sciences Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $95 from $90 * Exact Sciences Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $92 from $99 * Exact Sciences Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $90 from $70 * Exelon Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $45 from $52 * Extra Space Storage Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $89 from $95 * Fastly Inc : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $36 from $29 * Fastly Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $32 from $27 * Fastly Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $33 from $27 * Fastly Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $31 from $27 * Federal Realty Investment Trust : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $97 from $140 * First Industrial Realty Trust Inc : RBC raises target price to $41 from $38 * First Western Financial Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $15 from $17 * Flir Systems Inc : Needham raises target price to $52 from $48 * FMC Corp : BMO raises target price to $105 * FMC Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $114 from $107 * FMC Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $108 from $93 * FMC Corp : Stephens raises target price to $110 from $95 * Formfactor Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $24 from $22 * Formfactor Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $25 from $20 * Fortinet Inc : UBS raises target price to $122 from $115 * Fortinet Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $100 * Fortinet Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $110 from $90 * Fortinet Inc : Mizuho raises price target to $123 from $116 * Fortinet Inc : Monness Crespi Hardt raises price target to $140 from $133 * Fortinet Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $135 from $115 * Fortinet Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $135 from $115 * Fortinet Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $125 from $110 * Fortinet Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $133 from $115 * Fortinet Inc : RBC raises target price to $132 from $124 * Fox Corp : Guggenheim raises price target to $31 from $29 * Fox Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $29 from $28 * Fox Corp : Moffettnathanson cuts target price by $3 to $34 * Fox Factory Holding Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $60 * Fox Factory Holding Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $56 from $52 * Frontdoor Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $44 from $50 * Frontdoor Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $52 from $46 * Frontdoor Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $50 from $48 * Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $9 from $10 * General Motors Co : Benchmark cuts target price to $29 from $37 * General Motors Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $25 * General Motors Co : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold * General Motors Co : JP Morgan raises price target to $29 from $28 * Genesis Energy LP : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $11 * Genuine Parts Co : Wedbush raises target price to $73 from $67 * Gibraltar Industries Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $55 from $60 * Gladstone Commercial Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $21 from $26 * Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $115 from $105 * Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $101 from $88 * Global Payments Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $191 from $169 * Global Payments Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $196 from $170 * Global Payments Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $194 from $177 * Global Payments Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $200 from $190 * Global Payments Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $207 from $230 * Global Payments Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $175 * Global Payments Inc : KBW raises target price to $200 from $161 * Global Payments Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $190 from $180 * Global Payments Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $188 from $165 * Global Payments Inc : RBC raises target price to $191 from $171 * Global Payments Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $210 from $165 * Global Payments Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $205 from $200 * GoDaddy Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $90 from $85 * GoDaddy Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $82 from $68 * GoDaddy Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $80 from $70 * GoDaddy Inc : RBC raises target price to $81 from $71 * GoDaddy Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $88 from $84 * Golden Star Resources Ltd : Scotiabank cuts target price to $4 from $4.25 * Graftech International Ltd : BMO cuts price target to $7 from $10 * Graftech International Ltd : Citigroup cuts price target to $7.5 from $10 * Graftech International Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $13 from $17 * Greenhill & Co Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $9 from $11 * Grubhub Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $48 * Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc : UBS cuts target price to $32 from $37 * Henry Schein Inc : UBS cuts price target to $50 from $60 * Heron Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $31 from $33 * Hersha Hospitality Trust : D.A. Davidson cuts price target to $3 from $4 * Honeywell : Cowen and Company raises target price to $145 from $140 * Horizon Therapeutics Plc : Guggenheim raises price target to $50 from $44 * Horizon Therapeutics Plc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $50 * Hubspot Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $195 from $185 * Hubspot Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $205 from $215 * Hubspot Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $160 from $140 * Hubspot Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $175 from $135 * Hubspot Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $202 from $150 * Hubspot Inc : Mizuho raises price target to $200 from $160 * Hubspot Inc : Needham raises target price to $202 from $175 * Hubspot Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $200 from $158 * Hubspot Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $190 from $175 * Hubspot Inc : RBC raises target price to $185 from $145 * Hubspot Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $205 from $190 * IAA Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $50 from $49 * IAA Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $46 from $44 * Immunomedics Inc : H.C. Waineright cuts price target to $54 from $60 * Immunomedics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $41 from $25 * Inmode Ltd : UBS cuts price target to $42 from $46 * Inmode Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $40 from $50 * Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC raises price target to $9 from $7 * Inseego Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Invitation Homes Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $27 from $26 * Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $74 from $77 * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : CFRA cuts target price to $90 from $108 * James River Group Holdings Ltd : KBW raises target price to $40 from $38 * Jeld-Wen Holding Inc : Benchmark cuts price target to $14 from $28 * Jeld-Wen Holding Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $12 from $9.50 * Kennametal Inc : CFRA cuts target price to $25 from $32 * Kennametal Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $27 from $31 * Kforce Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $32 from $26 * Kimco Realty Corp : Capital One cuts target price to $13 from $21 * KKR & Co Inc : BMO raises target price to $39 from $33 * KKR & Co Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $37.5 from $39 * KKR & Co Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $27 * KKR & Co Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $27 * KKR & Co Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $34 * KKR & Co Inc : KBW cuts target price to $34 from $35 * KKR & Co Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $34 from $41 * Kohls Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $26 from $45 * Ladder Capital Corp : KBW raises target price to $10 from $9 * Lannett Company Inc : BMO cuts price target to $10 from $11 * Lannett Company Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $10 from $11 * Leidos Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse reinstates with outperform, $133 target * Lendingclub Corp : BTIG cuts target price to $11 from $23 * Lendingclub Corp : KBW cuts target price to $7 from $10 * Lendingtree Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $280 from $285 * Livongo Health Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $65 from $55 * Livongo Health Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $65 from $46 * Livongo Health Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $52 from $46 * Livongo Health Inc : Needham raises target price to $55 from $42 * Livongo Health Inc : Piper Sandler raises price target to $55 from $42 * Livongo Health Inc : RBC raises target price to $53 from $45 * Livongo Health Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $55 from $49 * Lyft Inc : UBS raises target price to $38 from $37 * Lyft Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $35 from $27 * Lyft Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $50 from $60 * Lyft Inc : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $31 from $63 * Lyft Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Lyft Inc : RBC raises target price to $51 from $47 * Lyft Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $45 from $72 * Lyft Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $36 from $30 * Macy's Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $7 from $20 * Magellan Midstream Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target to $48 from $42 * Marathon Oil Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $4 * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : Berenberg raises price target to $225 from $214 * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $230 from $228 * Masonite International Corp : RBC raises target price to $68 from $52 * Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises target to $12 from $10 * Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $12 from $6 * Match Group Inc : UBS cuts price target to $86 from $92 * Match Group Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $91 from $80 * Match Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $100 from $90 * Match Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $92 from $74 * Match Group Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $95 from $80 * Match Group Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $90 from $87 * Matson Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $27 from $30 * Mayville Engineering Company Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $9 from $8 * MercadoLibre Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $675 from $620 * MGM Growth Properties Llc : UBS cuts price target to $33 from $35 * Mosaic Co : Berenberg cuts target price to $14 from $20 * Myers Industries Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17 from $20 * Myriad Genetics Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $30 from $36 * Myriad Genetics Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $16 * Nabors Industries Ltd : RBC cuts target price to $15 from $37.50 * Natera Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $48 from $46 * Natera Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $45 from $32 * Natera Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * National Energy Services Reunited : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $12 from $13 * National Fuel Gas Co : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform * National Fuel Gas Co : Scotiabank raises target price to $44 from $40 * National Fuel Gas Co : Scotiabank raises to sector outperform from sector perform * National Retail Properties Inc : RBC cuts target price to $34 from $46 * Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $4.5 from $4 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : CFRA raises target price by $6 to $113 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $123 from $122 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $119 from $115 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Mizuho raises price target to $105 from $103 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $105 from $103 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $126 from $125 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : RBC raises target price to $116 from $104 * New York Times Co : Guggenheim raises price target to $34 from $31 * Nexa Resources SA : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $3 from $9 * Nexa Resources SA : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral * Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc : KBW raises target price to $14 from $12 * Nexstar Media Group Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $100 from $91 * Nexstar Media Group Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $120 from $150 * Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc : Susquehanna raises target to $2.50 from $1.30 * NiSource Inc : Guggenheim cuts price target to $27 from $29 * NiSource Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $28 from $29 * Nlight Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $25 * Nlight Inc : Craig-Hallum raises to buy from hold; raises PT to $24 from $20 * Nlight Inc : Needham raises target price to $24 from $17 * Nlight Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $22 from $19 * NMI Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $24 from $41 * Noodles & Co : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $9 from $8 * Nordstrom Inc : UBS cuts price target to $13 from $14 * Nordstrom Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $18 from $35 * Nortonlifelock Inc : RBC raises target price to $21 from $19 * Now Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $7 * NU Skin Enterprises Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $29 from $25 * Nu Skin Enterprises Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $35 from $28 * NU Skin Enterprises Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $33 from $25 * Nuvasive Inc : UBS cuts price target to $55 from $65 * Nuvasive Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $64 from $68 * Nuvasive Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $58 from $55 * Nuvasive Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $60 from $70 * Nuvasive Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $75 from $90 * Nvidia Corp : Piper Sandler raises price target to $350 from $330 * Nvidia Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $327 from $294 * Occidental Petroleum Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $13 from $10 * Occidental Petroleum Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises to hold from sell * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $12 from $13 * ON Deck Capital Inc : KBW cuts target price to $1.25 from $2 * Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd : HSBC raises PT to $15.5 from $15 * Orasure Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $14 * Owl Rock Capital Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $13.5 from $17.5 * Owl Rock Capital Corp : KBW raises target price to $13.50 from $12.50 * Palomar Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $64 from $54 * Papa John's International Inc : UBS raises target price to $78 from $67 * Papa John's International Inc : BTIG raises target price to $85 from $80 * Papa John's International Inc : Credit Suisse raises target to $84 from $71 * Papa John's International Inc : Deutsche Bank raises PT to $67 from $59 * Papa John's International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $67 * Papa John's International Inc : MKM Partners raises target price to $72 from $70 * Papa John's International Inc : Stifel raises target price to $95 from $80 * Parsley Energy Inc : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $7.50 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $152 from $123 * PayPal Holdings Inc : BMO raises price target to $156 from $152 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $160 from $125 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Compass Point raises price target to $150 from $140 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $158 from $116 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $140 from $135 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $148 from $133 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $150 from $110 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $150 from $140 * PayPal Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $142 from $120 * PayPal Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $140 from $110 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $150 from $120 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $160 from $120 * PDL Community Bancorp : Compass Point cuts target price to $11 from $15 * Peloton Interactive Inc : BofA Global Research raises objective to $48 from $41 * Peloton Interactive Inc : UBS raises target price to $48 from $40 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $40 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $50 from $37 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $49 from $35 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $55 from $45 * Peloton Interactive Inc : MKM Partners raises target price to $36 from $28 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Needham raises target price to $50 from $40 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $46 from $38 * Peloton Interactive Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $52 from $43 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Telsey Advisory Group raises target to $53 from $39 * Penske Automotive Group Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $36 from $34 * Penske Automotive Group Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $42 from $40 * Perkinelmer Inc : UBS raises target price to $96 from $95 * Phillips 66 Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $46 from $45 * Ping Identity Holding Corp : BTIG raises target price to $28 from $25 * Ping Identity Holding Corp : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $26 from $27 * Pinterest Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $25 from $30 * Pinterest Inc : zephirin Group cuts price objective to $12 from $13 * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $86 * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Susquehanna raises target price to $95 from $90 * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : TD Securities raises target price to $85 from $80 * PPD Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $30 from $32 * Prothena Corporation Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Prothena Corporation Plc : RBC cuts target price to $12 from $13 * Prudential Financial Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $60 from $65 * Prudential Financial Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Prudential Financial Inc : RBC cuts target price to $63 from $68 * Quidel Corp : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $170 from $125 * Quinstreet Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $16 from $20 * Radware Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $25 * Ralph Lauren Corp : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $76 from $88 * Rattler Midstream LP : Northland Capital Markets raises PT to $10 from $8 * Rattler Midstream LP : Scotiabank raises target price to $9 from $8 * Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $2 to $10 * Realpage Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $72 from $67 * Realpage Inc : RBC raises target price to $66 from $65 * Realreal Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13 * Realreal Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $14 from $9 * Realreal Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $16 from $21 * Regional Management Corp : BTIG cuts target price to $25 from $36 * Regional Management Corp : Stephens raises target price to $17 from $13 * Reinsurance Group of America Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target to $93 from $104 * Repligen Corp : HC Wainwright raises target price to $143 from $100 * Repligen Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $98 * Repligen Corp : Stephens raises target price to $136 from $114 * Repligen Corp : SVB Leerink raises target price to $150 from $115 * Resonant Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $3 from $1.75 * Ribbon Communications Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $3 from $4 * Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $9 * RingCentral Inc : BTIG raises target price to $275 from $265 * RingCentral Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $275 from $255 * RingCentral Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $280 from $240 * RingCentral Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $290 from $245 * RingCentral Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $256 from $253 * RingCentral Inc : Needham raises price target to $280 from $240 * RingCentral Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $270 from $203 * RingCentral Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $270 from $256 * RingCentral Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $290 from $250 * RingCentral Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $275 from $236 * Rosetta Stone Inc : Barrington Research raises target price to $22 from $20 * Rosetta Stone Inc : Needham raises target price to $22 from $20 * RPC Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $4 from $3 * RPC Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $3.40 from $2 * Rubicon Project Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $10 from $14 * Sally Beauty Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $11 from $8.50 * Sarepta Therapeutics Inc : RBC cuts target price to $180 from $182 * Saul Centers Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $30 * Scorpio Tankers Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $35 from $37 * Scotts Miracle-Gro Co : Raymond James raises target price to $152 from $130 * Scotts Miracle-Gro Co : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $140 from $115 * Sealed Air Corp : RBC raises target price to $31 from $26 * Seaspine Holdings Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $21 from $22 * Seaspine Holdings Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $18 from $20 * Selective Insurance Group Inc : RBC cuts target price to $53 from $62 * Shopify Inc : RBC raises target price to $825 from $650 * Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $35 from $40 * Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc : CFRA cuts target price to $17 from $20 * Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $128 from $156 * Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * Solaredge Technologies Inc : Northland Capital Markets cuts target price to $88 * Solid Biosciences Inc : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Solid Biosciences Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $3 from $5 * Sonos Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $12 from $20 * Sonos Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $17 * Southern Copper Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $26 from $26.50 * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc : UBS cuts price target to $19 from $21 * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $22 from $30 * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company cuts PT to $21 from $25 * Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $14 from $16 * Sprout Social Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $22 * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : BMO raises price target to $25 * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Stephens raises target price to $24 from $20 * Square Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $80 from $60 * Square Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $79 from $71 * Square Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $80 from $98 * Square Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $48 from $43 * Square Inc : Needham raises target price to $75 from $60 * Square Inc : RBC raises target price to $74 from $55 * Square Inc : Stephens raises target price to $74 from $62 * Square Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $83 from $70 * Square Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $85 from $70 * Staar Surgical Co : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $45 from $44 * State Auto Financial Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $21 from $24 * Synacor Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $2 from $2.50 * Talend SA : Citigroup raises price target to $42 from $36 * Tapestry Inc : HSBC raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to $20 from $31 * TechTarget Inc : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $30 from $25 * TechTarget Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $28 from $30 * Terex Corp : UBS cuts price target to $15 from $28 * Terreno Realty Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts price target by $5 to $65 * Therapeuticsmd Inc : HC Wainwright cuts target price to $5 from $6 * Tivity Health Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts target price to $12 from $17 * Tivity Health Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $10 from $4 * Tivity Health Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $12.50 from $16 * T-Mobile US Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $106 from $114 * T-Mobile US Inc : Instinet raises target price to $110 from $102 * T-Mobile US Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $104 from $99 * Topbuild Corp : Keybanc cuts target price to $120 from $131 * TPG Specialty Lending Inc : KBW raises target price to $17 from $15.50 * TPG Specialty Lending Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $16.50 from $15 * Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp : KBW raises target price to $9 from $8 * Twilio Inc : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $195 from $125 * Twilio Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $170 from $140 * Twilio Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $180 from $135 * Twilio Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $175 from $144 * Twilio Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $162 from $141 * Twilio Inc : Mizuho raises price target to $180 from $125 * Twilio Inc : Needham raises price target to $170 from $130 * Twilio Inc : Northland Capital Markets raises target price to $170 from $140 * Twilio Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $135 from $90 * Twilio Inc : RBC raises target price to $180 from $140 * UGI Corp : UBS cuts price target to $35 from $36 * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $73 from $74 * United Airlines Holdings Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $44 * US Auto Parts Network Inc : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $6 from $4 * VBI Vaccines Inc : BMO cuts price target to $4 from $5 * Venator Materials Plc : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $5 from $7 * Veracyte Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $32 from $29 * Verisk Analytics Inc : UBS raises target price to $148 from $138 * Verisk Analytics Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $148 from $154 * Verisk Analytics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $183 from $163 * Verisk Analytics Inc : RBC raises target price to $158 from $144 * Vertiv Holdings Co : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $18 from $19 * Vertiv Holdings Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $17 from $11 * Viavi Solutions Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $15 from $17 * Viavi Solutions Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $17 from $19 * Voyager Therapeutics Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $20 * Vulcan Materials Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $123 from $127 * Walker & Dunlop Inc : KBW raises target price to $45 from $43 * Waste Management Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $97 from $88 * Waste Management Inc : RBC cuts target price to $97 from $99 * Waste Management Inc : Scotiabank cuts target price to $120 from $125 * Wayfair Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $200 from $67 * Weingarten Realty Investors : Capital One cuts target price to $24 from $35 * Welltower Inc : Capital One cuts to equalweight from overweight * Welltower Inc : Capitalone Securities cuts to equalweight from overweight * Wendys Co : UBS cuts price target to $21 from $23 * Wendys Co : Bernstein raises target price to $18 from $17 * Wendys Co : Cowen and Company raises price target to $19 from $15 * Wendys Co : Credit Suisse raises target price to $21 from $18 * Wendys Co : Evercore ISI raises target price to $22 from $18 * Wendys Co : MKM Partners raises fair value to $22 from $19 * Wendys Co : Piper Sandler raises target price to $20 from $15 * Wendys Co : RBC raises target price to $21 from $15 * Wendys Co : Stifel raises target price to $23 from $22 * Wendys Co : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $23 from $20 * Western Union Co : KBW raises target price to $20 from $19 * Westrock Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $35 * Wingstop Inc : BTIG raises price target to $136 from $118 * Wingstop Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $134 from $97 * Wingstop Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $105 from $95 * Wingstop Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $143 from $102 * Wingstop Inc : Stifel raises target price to $140 from $115 * Wingstop Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $135 from $108 * Wingstop Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $130 from $110 * Workhorse Group Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $4.50 from $5 * WPX Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $5 * WPX Energy Inc : Northland Capital Markets cuts target price to $7 from $6 * Wyndham Destinations Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $26 from $24 * Wyndham Destinations Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $47 * Wynn Resorts Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $94 from $72 * Wynn Resorts Ltd : Jefferies cuts price target to $92 from $100 * Wynn Resorts Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $98 from $93 * Xperi Corp : RBC cuts target price to $21 from $25 * XPO Logistics Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $84 from $78 * Xylem Inc : Berenberg cuts target price to $57 from $64 * Xylem Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $50 from $65 * Zix Corp : Wedbush cuts price target to $10 from $13 * Zynga Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $9.50 from $7.50 * Zynga Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $5.6 * Zynga Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $9 from $8.25 * Zynga Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $9 from $8.50 * Zynga Inc : Piper Sandler raises price target to $8.5 from $8 * Zynga Inc : Stephens raises target price to $8.50 from $8.25 * Zynga Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $9.25 from $9 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)