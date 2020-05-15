U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Aurora Cannabis, KB Home, US Well Services

May 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Aurora Cannabis, KB Home and US Well Services, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Aurora Cannabis Inc : Piper Sandler raises to neutral from underweight * Farfetch Ltd : BTIG cuts to neutral from buy * KB Home : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Pultegroup Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * US Well Services Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alexandria Real Estate Equities : Citigroup raises price target to $164 from $163 * Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $7 from $6 * Applied Materials Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $72 from $60 * Applied Materials Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $76 from $86 * Aptevo Therapeutics Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $18.50 from $24 * Aurora Cannabis Inc : Piper Sandler raises to neutral from underweight * Aurora Cannabis Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $10 from $12 * Bandwidth Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $120 from $96 * Brigham Minerals Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $15 from $14 * Brookfield Asset Management Inc : CIBC cuts target price to $44 from $48 * Caseys General Stores Inc : Stephens raises target price to $150 from $130 * Conifer Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $3.25 from $3.50 * Cushman & Wakefield Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $17 * Cymabay Therapeutics Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $7 from $1.6 * Dillard'S Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $23 from $32 * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $38 from $39 * Eaton Vance Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $34 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $230 from $210 * Farfetch Ltd : BTIG cuts to neutral from buy * Flowers Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $22 * Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $25 from $29 * Gds Holdings Ltd : Cowen and Company raises target price to $64 from $60 * Gds Holdings Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to $70 from $58 * Globant SA : Wedbush raises target price to $130 from $120 * Jack In the Box Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $68 from $42 * Jack In the Box Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $54 from $45 * Jack In the Box Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $57 * KB Home : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Lyft Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $50 from $49 * Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $22 from $30 * Misonix Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $30 * New Relic Inc : Baird raises target price to $75 from $58 * New Relic Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $75 from $70 * Nice Ltd : Citigroup cuts price target to $186 from $193 * Nortonlifelock Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $19 from $17 * Nortonlifelock Inc : RBC raises target price to $22 from $21 * Powerfleet Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $8 from $10 * Pultegroup Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Reynolds Consumer Products Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $41 from $33 * Sientra Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $5 from $9 * Stratasys Ltd : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $15 from $17 * Stratasys Ltd : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $19 from $20 * Sunoco LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $24 from $20 * Torm Plc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $14 from $16 * Uber Technologies Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $41 from $34 * US Well Services Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * US Well Services Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $0.30 from $4 * Wix.Com Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $185 from $149 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)