May 15, 2020 / 7:54 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Aurora Cannabis, KB Home, US Well Services

5 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Aurora Cannabis, KB Home and US Well Services, on
Friday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Aurora Cannabis Inc        : Piper Sandler raises to neutral from underweight
     * Farfetch Ltd         : BTIG cuts to neutral from buy
     * KB Home        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Pultegroup Inc        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * US Well Services Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     
     * Alexandria Real Estate Equities        : Citigroup raises price target to $164 from $163
     * Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $7 from $6
     * Applied Materials Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $72 from $60
     * Applied Materials Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $76 from $86
     * Aptevo Therapeutics Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $18.50 from $24
     * Aurora Cannabis Inc        : Piper Sandler raises to neutral from underweight
     * Aurora Cannabis Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $10 from $12
     * Bandwidth Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $120 from $96
     * Brigham Minerals Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $15 from $14
     * Brookfield Asset Management Inc        : CIBC cuts target price to $44 from $48
     * Caseys General Stores Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $150 from $130
     * Conifer Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $3.25 from $3.50
     * Cushman & Wakefield Plc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $17
     * Cymabay Therapeutics Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $7 from $1.6
     * Dillard'S Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $23 from $32
     * E*TRADE Financial Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $38 from $39
     * Eaton Vance Corp       : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $34
     * Essex Property Trust Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $230 from $210
     * Farfetch Ltd         : BTIG cuts to neutral from buy
     * Flowers Foods Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $22
     * Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $25 from $29
     * Gds Holdings Ltd        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $64 from $60
     * Gds Holdings Ltd        : Raymond James raises target price to $70 from $58
     * Globant SA         : Wedbush raises target price to $130 from $120
     * Jack In the Box Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $68 from $42
     * Jack In the Box Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $54 from $45
     * Jack In the Box Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $57
     * KB Home        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Lyft Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $50 from $49
     * Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $22 from $30
     * Misonix Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $30
     * New Relic Inc         : Baird raises target price to $75 from $58
     * New Relic Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $75 from $70
     * Nice Ltd         : Citigroup cuts price target to $186 from $193
     * Nortonlifelock Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $19 from $17
     * Nortonlifelock Inc         : RBC raises target price to $22 from $21
     * Powerfleet Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $8 from $10
     * Pultegroup Inc        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Reynolds Consumer Products Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $41 from $33
     * Sientra Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $5 from $9
     * Stratasys Ltd         : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $15 from $17
     * Stratasys Ltd         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $19 from $20
     * Sunoco LP        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $24 from $20
     * Torm Plc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $14 from $16
     * Uber Technologies Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $41 from $34
     * US Well Services Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * US Well Services Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $0.30 from $4
     * Wix.Com Ltd        : JP Morgan raises target price to $185 from $149
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
