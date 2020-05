U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Becton Dickinson, Epam Systems, PayPal Holdings

May 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts on Friday revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Becton Dickinson, Epam Systems and PayPal Holdings. HIGHLIGHTS * Becton Dickinson and Co : Citigroup raises price target to $260 from $234 * Epam Systems Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $265 from $245 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $145 from $131 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Aaron's Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $55 from $66 * Aaron's Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $50 from $60 * Abeona Therapeutics Inc : RBC cuts target price to $7 from $11 * Acceleron pharma Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $123 from $99 * ACI Worldwide Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $35 from $44 * Acushnet Holdings Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $24 * Acushnet Holdings Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $30 from $27 * Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc : Needham cuts price target to $11 from $14 * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $39 * AIG : KBW raises target price to $36 from $35 * Allscripts Healthcare Solutions : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts PT to $6 from $8 * Ameriprise Financial Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $165 from $153 * Ameriprise Financial Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $150 from $130 * Amerisourcebergen Corp : Baird raises target price to $115 from $109 * Amerisourcebergen Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $90 from $85 * Amtech Systems Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $7.50 from $7 * Angi Homeservices Inc : Needham raises target price to $11 from $8 * Ansys Inc : RBC raises target price to $260 from $230 * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $12 from $10 * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $7.50 * Aptiv Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $84 from $67 * ArcelorMittal SA : Keybanc raises target price to $15 from $13 * Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc : Baird raises target price to $44 from $26 * Ares Capital Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $13 * Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises PT to $44 from $40 * Avalara Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $115 from $105 * Avalara Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $120 from $104 * Avalara Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $113 from $90 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Stifel raises target price to $176 from $171 * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd : RBC raises target price to $21 from $20 * Bausch Health Companies Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $32 from $34 * Beacon Roofing Supply Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $26 from $24 * Beacon Roofing Supply Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $23 from $16 * Becton Dickinson and Co : Evercore ISI raises target price to $270 from $255 * Becton Dickinson and Co : Citigroup raises price target to $260 from $234 * Bill.Com Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $65 from $50 * Bill.Com Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $45 * Bill.Com Holdings Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $76 from $60 * Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $119 from $108 * Booking Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $1,810 from $1,790 * Booking Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $1,550 from $1,535 * Booking Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $1550 from $1535 * BorgWarner Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $30 from $23 * BorgWarner Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $33 from $31 * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $46 from $43 * Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc : Citigroup raises PT to $122 from $80 * Brightsphere Investment Group Inc : Evercore ISI raises target to $9 from $6 * Brightsphere Investment Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $9.50 from $7.25 * Brightview Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $12 * Brightview Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $18 * Cabot Microelectronics Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $140 from $175 * Cactus Inc : zephirin Group raises price objective to $12 from $8 * Camping World Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $12 from $11 * Capstar Financial Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $11 from $10.50 * Cargurus Inc : BTIG raises target price to $26 from $23 * Catasys Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $36 from $35 * CBRE Group Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $48 from $50 * CBRE Group Inc : KBW cuts target price to $51 from $52 * Centerpoint Energy Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $16 from $12 * Centurylink Inc : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $14 * CF Industries Holdings Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to $32 from $31 * ChannelAdvisor Corp : Needham raises price target to $14 from $11 * Charles River Laboratories International : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $159 from $162 * Charles River Laboratories International : Evercore ISI ups PT to $176 from $154 * Charles River Laboratories International : Jefferies raises PT to $161 from $139 * Chart Industries Inc : zephirin Group raises price objective to $25 from $17 * Chemours Co : Citigroup raises price target to $13 from $8 * Cimarex Energy Co : MKM Partners raises target price to $34 from $31 * City Holding Co : Stephens cuts target price to $63 from $64.50 * Cloudflare Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $20 * Cloudflare Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $31 from $26 * Cloudflare Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $29 from $23 * Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp : RBC raises target price to $65 from $60 * Colfax Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $21 from $18 * Colfax Corp : Stifel raises target price to $32 from $30 * CommScope Holding Company Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $12 from $7 * CommScope Holding Company Inc : Raymond James raises target to $12 from $11.5 * CommScope Holding Company Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $17 from $19 * CommScope Holding Company Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $9.50 from $8 * Consolidated Edison Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $76 from $78 * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : Jefferies raises target price to $21 from $19 * Copa Holdings SA : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $65 from $140 * Core-Mark Holding Company Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $33 * Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $8 from $10.50 * Cubic Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $50 from $65 * Curtiss-Wright Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $139 from $145 * Cytomx Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies Raise target price to $16 from $12 * Danaher Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $190 from $180 * Delphi Technologies Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $11 from $9 * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc : Baird cuts target price to $45 from $50 * Digi International Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $24 from $26 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $126 from $123 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $167 from $161 * Dish Network Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $53 * Dril-Quip Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $32 from $34 * Dril-Quip Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $36 from $39 * Dril-Quip Inc : Simmons Energy cuts target price to $28.30 from $30 * Dropbox Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $20 * Dropbox Inc : RBC raises target price to $30 from $28 * Earthstone Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $3 from $2 * Eastgroup Properties Inc : RBC raises target price to $108 from $102 * Edgewell Personal Care Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $36 * Edgewell Personal Care Co : Jefferies raises target price to $29 from $28 * Editas Medicine Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $46 from $41 * Egain Corp : Oppenheimer raises target price to $11 from $10 * Elanco Animal Health Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $34 from $38 * Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $6 from $10 * Energizer Holdings Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $56 from $58 * Envestnet Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $68 from $59 * Epam Systems Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $265 from $245 * Epam Systems Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $250 from $225 * Epam Systems Inc : Needham raises target price to $265 from $200 * EQT Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $13 from $11 * Essential Utilities Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $38 from $37 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Stifel raises target price to $270 from $248 * Exlservice Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $61 from $63 * Expeditors International of Washington : Stephens raises PT to $75 from $70 * Extended Stay America Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Fastly Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $31 from $25 * Fidelity National Information Services : Cowen and Company ups PT to $152 from $148 * Fidelity National Information Services : Evercore ISI cuts PT to $167 from $172 * Fidelity National Information Services : KBW raises target price to $153 from $142 * Fidelity National Information Services : RBC raises target price to $150 from $140 * First Interstate Bancsystem Inc : Stephens raises target price to $35 from $34 * Fiserv Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $138 from $132 * Fiserv Inc : KBW raises target price to $124 from $108 * Fiserv Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $128 from $115 * Fiserv Inc : RBC raises target price to $132 from $113 * Five Prime Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 from $10 * Fiverr International Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $53 from $35 * Fiverr International Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $54 from $37 * Fiverr International Ltd : Needham raises target price to $55 from $38 * Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $250 from $255 * Fleetcor Technologies Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $290 from $340 * Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $258 from $240 * Flexion Therapeutics Inc : RBC cuts target price to $18 from $20 * Focus Financial Partners Inc : KBW raises target price to $32 from $28 * Focus Financial Partners Inc : RBC raises target price to $28 from $25 * Forterra Inc : RBC raises target price to $7 from $5 * Fortinet Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $125 from $105 * Fortinet Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $92 from $88 * FS KKR Capital Corp : KBW cuts target price to $3.75 from $4 * German American Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $31 from $30 * German American Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $29 from $26 * Glaukos Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $50 from $62 * Globus Medical Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $57 from $56 * Globus Medical Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $60 from $65 * Glu Mobile Inc : Piper Sandler raises price target to $10.5 from $8 * Golden Entertainment Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $15 * Greif Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $26 from $29 * Guardant Health Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $90 from $80 * Guardant Health Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $130 from $125 * Hain Celestial Group Inc : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Hain Celestial Group Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $28 from $26 * Hain Celestial Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28 * Hain Celestial Group Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $32 from $30 * Herbalife Nutrition Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $56 from $49 * Herbalife Nutrition Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $40 * Heska Corp : Alliance Global Partners raises target price to $90 from $78 * Hess Corp : Raymond James raises price target to $52 from $40 * Hess Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $46 from $40 * Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $75 from $109 * HollyFrontier Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $20 from $17 * HollyFrontier Corp : RBC cuts target price to $34 from $36 * Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $197 from $204 * IAA Inc : Stephens raises target price to $44 from $39 * IAC/InterActiveCorp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $285 from $245 * IAC/InterActiveCorp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $280 from $283 * IAC/InterActiveCorp : Jefferies raises target price to $280 from $215 * IGM Biosciences Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $81 from $53 * Imara Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $27 from $25 * Inphi Corp : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $115 from $100 * Inphi Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $130 from $111 * Insulet Corp : Baird raises target price to $242 from $189 * Insulet Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $185 from $180 * Insulet Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $220 from $200 * Insulet Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $235 from $200 * Integer Holdings Corp : Keybanc cuts target price to $87 from $90 * Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $67 from $73 * Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target to $53 from $58 * Intellia Therapeutics Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $25 from $24 * Intuit Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $320 from $325 * Invitation Homes Inc : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27 * IRhythm Technologies Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $130 from $107 * Iron Mountain Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $17 from $18 * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $100 from $106 * Joint Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $17 from $32 * Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $21 from $15 * Karuna Therapeutics Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $116 from $103 * Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $25 from $33 * Kontoor Brands Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Kratos Defense and Security Solutions : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to $20 from $22 * Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc : JP Morgan raises PT to $17 from $15 * Lexington Realty Trust : Evercore ISI raises target price to $12 from $11.50 * Lincoln National Corp : RBC raises target price to $43 from $40 * Lincoln National Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $36 from $28 * Linde Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $221 from $232 * Linde Plc : JP Morgan raises price target to $200 from $187 * Live Nation Entertainment Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $55 from $48 * Magna International Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $57 from $52 * Marathon Oil Corp : Raymond James raises price target to $7 from $6 * Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $94 from $65 * Match Group Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $100 from $90 * Maximus Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $67 from $76 * Maximus Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $63 * Mednax Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $15 from $23 * Metlife Inc : RBC raises target price to $44 from $42 * Metlife Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $36 from $33 * Mettler-Toledo International Inc : Evercore ISI raises target to $675 from $655 * Middleby Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $60 from $50 * Miragen Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $4 from $5 * Moderna Inc : Needham raises price target to $58 from $35 * Mohawk Industries Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $78 from $75 * Motorola Solutions Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $155 from $170 * Motorola Solutions Inc : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Motorola Solutions Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $130 from $168 * Nabors Industries Ltd : Altacorp cuts price target to $22 from $30 * Nabors Industries Ltd : Susquehanna adjusts price target to $15 from $0.40 * National Vision Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $28 from $30 * Netscout Systems Inc : RBC raises target price to $27 from $25 * Netscout Systems Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $23 from $21 * New Fortress Energy Llc : Citigroup cuts price target to $16 from $21 * Newmark Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $4.50 from $4 * Newmont : CIBC raises target price to $79 from $77 * Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc : Simmons Energy raises target to $2.30 from $1.65 * Nomad Foods Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $24 * Now Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $7 from $8 * Now Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $8 from $9 * Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp : KBW raises target price to $4.75 from $4.50 * Omnicell Inc : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $76 from $88 * Omnicell Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts target price to $85 from $95 * Optinose Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $20 from $25 * Optinose Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $19 from $20 * Option Care Health Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $18 from $20 * Orasure Technologies Inc : Stephens raises target price to $17 from $14 * Orchard Therapeutics Plc : Wedbush cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Ovid Therapeutics Inc : RBC raises target price to $13 from $12 * Pacific Biosciences of California : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $6 from $7 * Pacira Biosciences Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $45 from $44 * Papa John's International Inc : Stephens raises target price to $83 from $61 * Par Pacific Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $9 from $8 * Park Ohio Holdings Corp : Keybanc cuts target price to $22 from $24 * PayPal Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $152 from $120 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $171 from $124 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $145 from $131 * Paysign Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts price target to $11 from $12 * Penn National Gaming Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $10.50 * Penn National Gaming Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $44 * Pennymac Financial Services Inc : Piper Sandler raises target to $57 from $55 * Penumbra Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $200 from $184 * Petiq Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $37 * Phibro Animal Health Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $23 from $25 * Physicians Realty Trust : Compass Point raises target price to $21 from $19 * Plains All American Pipeline LP : RBC raises target price to $9 from $8 * Plains All American Pipeline LP : Simmons Energy raises target to $10 from $9 * PPD Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $31 from $26 * PPD Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $31 from $20 * Proofpoint Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $166 from $147 * Proofpoint Inc : RBC raises target price to $146 from $141 * Proofpoint Inc : BTIG raises target price to $151 from $125 * Proofpoint Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $155 from $125 * Q2 Holdings Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $72 from $67 * Q2 Holdings Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $95 from $100 * Q2 Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $92 from $73 * Q2 Holdings Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $99 from $105 * Q2 Holdings Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $90 from $85 * Q2 Holdings Inc : Needham cuts price target to $100 from $110 * Qorvo Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $117 from $115 * Qorvo Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $115 from $110 * Qualys Inc : RBC raises target price to $101 from $85 * Qualys Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $89 from $91 * Quanta Services Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $42 from $40 * Quidel Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $168 from $86 * Radian Group Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $28 from $32 * Radius Health Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $23 * Raytheon Technologies Corp : CFRA cuts price target to $65 from $71 * Raytheon Technologies Corp : RBC raises target price to $63 from $61 * Realpage Inc : KBW raises target price to $75 from $62 * Redfin Corp : RBC raises target price to $25 from $24 * Rent-A-Center Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $28 from $31 * Republic Services Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $92 from $85 * Roku Inc : RBC raises target price to $141 from $139 * Rollins Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $37 * Royal Gold Inc : CIBC raises target price to $140 from $114 * RPC Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $4 from $2 * Sage Therapeutics Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $44 from $36 * Sage Therapeutics Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $35 from $37 * Sailpoint Technologies Holdings : D.A. Davidson raises target to $24 from $18 * Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target to $25 from $21 * Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $28 from $25 * Savara Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $5 from $4 * Sculptor Capital Management Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $21.5 from $33.5 * Select Energy Services Inc : Simmons Energy raises PT to $6.65 from $3.50 * Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $38 * Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to $40 from $43 * Sierra Wireless Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Skywest Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $35 from $38 * Spire Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $69 from $81 * Square Inc : KBW raises target price to $68 from $60 * Square Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $66 from $50 * Staar Surgical Co : Stephens raises target price to $45 from $37 * Stericycle Inc : RBC cuts target price to $67 from $75 * Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $68 from $72 * Talos Energy Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $13 from $12 * TCG BDC Inc : KBW raises target price to $8.50 from $7 * Technipfmc Plc : zephirin Group cuts price objective to $10 from $18 * Teradata Corp : RBC cuts target price to $21 from $23 * Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : SVB Leerink raises PT to $12 from $11 * TPI Composites Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Trade Desk Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $320 from $300 * Tradeweb Markets Inc : KBW raises target price to $56 from $49 * Tradeweb Markets Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $50 from $47 * Twilio Inc : Stephens raises target price to $130 from $105 * Twist Bioscience Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $44 from $38 * Uber Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $53 * Uber Technologies Inc : RBC raises target price to $52 from $44 * Uber Technologies Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $33 from $39 * UDR Inc : Stifel raises target price to $42 from $40 * Ufp Industries Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $45 from $40 * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $66 from $53 * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $85 from $90 * Under Armour Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $15 from $17 * Urogen pharma Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $44 * Valvoline Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $15 * Virtu Financial Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $27 from $21 * Virtu Financial Inc : Compass Point raises target price to $28 * Virtu Financial Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $31 from $28 * Virtu Financial Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $29 from $27 * Vivint Smart Home Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $14 from $22 * Vonage Holdings Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $11 from $9 * Vonage Holdings Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Vonage Holdings Corp : Keybanc cuts target price to $12 from $16 * Vulcan Materials Co : Citigroup raises price target to $133 from $129 * WEX Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $145 from $105 * WEX Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $190 from $255 * WPX Energy Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $8 from $6 * Yelp Inc : RBC raises target price to $25 from $22 * Yeti Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $31 from $19 * Yeti Holdings Inc : BTIG raises target price to $36 from $30 * Yeti Holdings Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $35 from $37 * Yeti Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $27 * Yeti Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $35 from $34 * Zillow Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $30 * Zillow Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $58 from $56 * Zoetis Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $131 from $139 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)