U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Berkshire Hathaway, DHT Holdings, Novo Nordisk

May 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Berkshire Hathaway, DHT Holdings and Novo Nordisk, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Berkshire Hathaway Inc : KBW raises target price to $325,000 from $310,000 * CyrusOne Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * DHT Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Frontline Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Novo Nordisk : Cowen and Company initiates with market perform, $72 target price Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 2U Inc : Barrington Research raises price target to $30 from $25 * Abbvie Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $101 from $100 * Abbvie Inc : RBC raises price target to $98 from $93 * Activision Blizzard Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $79 from $69 * Allegiance Bancshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $32 from $31 * American Airlines : Citigroup cuts price target to $9 from $10 * American Tower Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $266 from $280 * Antero Midstream Corp : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy; cuts PT to $4 from $7 * Apollo Global Management Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $44 from $45 * Apollo Global Management Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $43 from $41 * Apollo Global Management Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $44 * Apollo Global Management Inc : KBW cuts target price to $47 from $49 * Ardmore Shipping Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $10 from $11 * Arthur J Gallagher & Co : KBW cuts target price to $97 from $100 * Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $18 from $14 * Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $15.50 from $20.50 * Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd : KBW raises target price to $28 from $24 * Bank7 Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $12 from $11 * Barings BDC Inc : KBW cuts target price to $8 from $8.5 * Berkshire Hathaway Inc : KBW raises target price to $325,000 from $310,000 * Berry Global Group Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $47 from $42 * Big Lots Inc : Talsey Advisory Group raises to outperform from market perform * Big Lots Inc : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $31 from $20 * Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $145 from $164 * Booking Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $1,790 from $1,870 * Brigham Minerals Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $16 from $19 * Brookline Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Brooks Automation Inc : Stephens raises target price to $40 from $37 * Brunswick Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $52 from $47 * Builders Firstsource Inc : Barclays raises target price to $19 from $16 * Builders Firstsource Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $21 from $15 * Builders Firstsource Inc : RBC raises target price to $20 from $15 * Builders Firstsource Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $20 from $17 * Builders Firstsource Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $23 from $19 * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $24 from $23 * Camping World Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 from $12 * Charter Communications Inc : Cowen and Company raises PT to $597 from $593 * Charter Communications Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $575 from $550 * Charter Communications Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $604 from $576 * Chevron Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $85 from $65 * Chevron Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $90 from $88 * Chevron Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $100 from $81 * Chevron Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $100 from $90 * Chevron Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $103 from $97 * Cigna Corp : Bernstein cuts to market-perform from outperform * Clorox Co : Citigroup raises price target to $206 from $182 * Clorox Co : Credit Suisse raises target price to $180 from $172 * CNX Midstream Partners LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $8 from $17 * CNX Midstream Partners LP : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * Coastal Financial Corp (Everett) : KBW raises target price to $16 from $15 * Colgate-Palmolive Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $75 from $78 * Columbia Banking System Inc : KBW cuts target price to $34 from $37 * Concho Resources Inc : MKM Partners cuts price target by $5 to $75 * Concho Resources Inc : Simmons Energy raises target price to $59 from $54 * Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises PT to $6 from $5 * Corelogic Inc : Stephens raises target price to $52 from $45 * Coresite Realty Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $134 from $117 * Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $5 from $8 * County Bancorp Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $20 from $17 * County Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $21.50 from $17 * Curo Group Holdings Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $15 * Cushman & Wakefield Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $17 from $22 * CyrusOne Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $81 from $58 * CyrusOne Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * DHT Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $7 from $11 * DHT Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Eastgroup Properties Inc : Stifel raises target price to $120 from $108 * Eastman Chemical Co : Keybanc raises target price to $83 from $72 * Eastman Chemical Co : RBC raises target price to $60 from $48 * Eaton Corporation Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $95 from $90 * Electronic Arts Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $131 from $123 * Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $21 from $27 * Estee Lauder Companies Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $194 from $208 * Estee Lauder Companies Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $150 from $143 * Estee Lauder Companies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $160 from $152 * Estee Lauder Companies Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $158 from $150 * Euronav NV : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $16 from $21 * Exxon Mobil : Citigroup raises price target to $42 from $34 * Exxon Mobil : Credit Suisse raises target price to $45 from $37 * Falcon Minerals Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $4 from $5 * Federated Hermes Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $25 from $23 * Federated Hermes Inc : KBW raises target price to $23 from $19 * Fidus Investment Corp : KBW raises target price to $9.5 from $9 * First Interstate Bancsystem Inc : KBW raises target price to $40 from $39 * First Midwest Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $17 * First of Long Island Corp : KBW cuts target price to $18 from $20.5 * Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Llc : Citigroup raises PT to $14 from $12 * Forward Air Corp : Baird cuts target price to $54 from $60 * Frontline Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $14 * Frontline Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $30 from $32 * Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $51 * Gci Liberty Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $80 from $79 * General Dynamics Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $145 * Goldman Sachs BDC Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $14 from $12 * Goldman Sachs BDC Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $21 * Great Western Bancorp Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $15 from $19 * Great Western Bancorp Inc : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Hanover Insurance Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $111 from $109 * Hbt Financial Inc : KBW raises target price to $17 from $16 * Hilltop Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $22 from $19 * Hilltop Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $23 from $20 * Honeywell : Citigroup raises price target to $155 from $152 * Honeywell : Credit Suisse raises target price to $158 from $148 * Honeywell : RBC cuts target price to $142 from $143 * Huntsman Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $21 from $20 * Illumina Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $356 from $370 * Immunogen Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $4.50 from $7 * Independent Bank Corp (Michigan) : D.A. Davidson raises target to $15 from $13 * International Paper Co : Citigroup raises price target to $33 from $31 * Johnson Controls International Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $33 from $31 * Johnson Controls International Plc : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $26 * Keros Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies initiates with buy, $37 target price * Kinsale Capital Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $130 from $125 * KVH Industries Inc : Needham cuts price target to $12 from $13 * Lantheus Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $20 * LCI Industries : Jefferies cuts target price to $100 from $125 * Level One Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $19 from $18 * Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc : Craig-Hallum raises target to $7 from $6 * Live Nation Entertainment Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $55 from $65 * LPL Financial Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $76 from $77 * Lyft Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $75 from $96 * Lyondellbasell Industries NV : Scotiabank cuts target price to $68 from $78 * Lyondellbasell Industries NV : Scotiabank cuts to sector perform * Mastec Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $44 from $40 * Mastec Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $46 from $41 * Mastec Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $43 from $37 * McDonald's : Stephens raises target price to $210 from $200 * MercadoLibre Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $720 from $760 * Mercer International Inc : RBC raises target price to $11 from $10 * Meritor Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $22 from $25 * Mid Penn Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $22 from $21 * Midwestone Financial Group Inc (Iowa) : Piper Sandler raises PT to $23 from $21 * Molina Healthcare Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $182 from $165 * Molina Healthcare Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $208 from $194 * Molson Coors Beverage Co : Cowen and Company raises target price to $43 from $39 * Molson Coors Beverage Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $39 from $40 * Noble Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $13 from $17 * Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $4 from $4.5 * Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts to underperform from in line * Northrop Grumman Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $375 from $440 * Novo Nordisk : Cowen and Company initiates with market perform, $72 target price * Owens Corning : Citigroup raises price target to $43 from $40 * Par Technology Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $25 from $35 * Patrick Industries Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $47 from $45 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $140 from $115 * PCSB Financial Corp : Compass Point cuts target price to $13.50 from $18 * PDC Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $15 from $18 * Phillips 66 : Cowen and Company raises target price to $67 from $66 * Phillips 66 : RBC raises target price to $70 from $66 * Popular Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $46 from $37 * PRA Health Sciences Inc : Baird cuts target price to $101 from $106 * PRA Health Sciences Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $92 from $82 * PRA Health Sciences Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $105 from $89 * Primerica Inc : KBW raises target price to $122 from $120 * QTS Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $75 from $55 * QTS Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Range Resources Corp : RBC raises target price to $4 from $3 * Range Resources Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $5.5 from $4 * Renasant Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $27 from $25 * Restaurant Brands International : Cowen and Company raises target to $54 from $44 * Restaurant Brands International : Jefferies raises target price to $47 from $45 * Restaurant Brands International Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $54 from $50 * Rexford Industrial Realty : Capital One Securities cuts target to $40 from $50 * Rexford Industrial Realty :Capital One Securities cuts to equalweight from overweight * S&T Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts target price to $28 from $29 * Salisbury Bancorp Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $35 from $28 * Scorpio Tankers Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $37 from $50 * Select Medical Holdings Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $23 * Shopify Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $700 from $500 * Silvercrest Asset Management Group : Piper Sandler cuts target to $15 from $17 * Southern Co : Credit Suisse raises target price to $61 from $60 * Southern Co : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform * Southwest Airlines Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $32 from $35 * Southwestern Energy Co : Susquehanna raises target price to $3 from $2.5 * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $59 from $61 * Sterling Bancorp : Stephens cuts target price to $16 from $18 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $131 from $130 * Teleflex Inc : Stephens raises target price to $385 from $275 * Terex Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $12 * Textron Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $35 * Trico Bancshares : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $31 from $32 * Trustmark Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $27 from $28 * U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $2 from $1 * United Airlines Holdings Inc : Berenberg cuts target price to $32 from $45 * United States Steel Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $8 from $5.5 * Universal Logistics Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $13 * Urban Edge Properties : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $12 from $13 * Urban Edge Properties : Evercore ISI cuts to in-line from outperform * Valaris Plc : Credit Suissee cuts target price to $0.60 from $0.75 * Viper Energy Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Visa Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $205 from $194 * Visa Inc : KBW raises target price to $209 from $196 * Visteon Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $59 from $48 * Wayfair Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $135 from $110 * Wayfair Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $140 from $100 * Weyerhaeuser Co : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $29 from $33 * Weyerhaeuser Co : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $28 * Whirlpool Corp : RBC raises target price to $80 from $71 * Willscot Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $18 from $19 * Winnebago Industries Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $38 from $34 * Wisdom Tree Investments Inc : KBW raises target price to $3.5 from $2.5 * World Wrestling Entertainment Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $58 from $60 * Zoom Video Communications Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $144 from $110 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)