Biotechnology
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Berkshire Hathaway, DHT Holdings, Novo Nordisk

    May 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
U.S.-listed companies, including Berkshire Hathaway, DHT Holdings and Novo Nordisk, on Monday. 
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are
in alphabetical order. 

     * 2U Inc         : Barrington Research raises price target to $30 from $25
     * Abbvie Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $101 from $100
     * Abbvie Inc         : RBC raises price target to $98 from $93
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $79 from $69
     * Allegiance Bancshares Inc         : KBW raises target price to $32 from $31
     * American Airlines        : Citigroup cuts price target to $9 from $10
     * American Tower Corp        : Citigroup cuts price target to $266 from $280
     * Antero Midstream Corp       : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy; cuts PT to $4 from $7
     * Apollo Global Management Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $44 from $45
     * Apollo Global Management Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $43 from $41
     * Apollo Global Management Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $44
     * Apollo Global Management Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $47 from $49
     * Ardmore Shipping Corp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $10 from $11
     * Arthur J Gallagher & Co        : KBW cuts target price to $97 from $100
     * Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $18 from $14
     * Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $15.50 from $20.50
     * Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd        : KBW raises target price to $28 from $24
     * Bank7 Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $12 from $11
     * Barings BDC Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $8 from $8.5
     * Berkshire Hathaway Inc         : KBW raises target price to $325,000 from $310,000
     * Berry Global Group Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $47 from $42
     * Big Lots Inc        : Talsey Advisory Group raises to outperform from market perform
     * Big Lots Inc        : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $31 from $20
     * Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $145 from $164
     * Booking Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $1,790 from $1,870
     * Brigham Minerals Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $16 from $19
     * Brookline Bancorp Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * Brooks Automation Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $40 from $37
     * Brunswick Corp       : Keybanc raises target price to $52 from $47
     * Builders Firstsource Inc         : Barclays raises target price to $19 from $16
     * Builders Firstsource Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $21 from $15
     * Builders Firstsource Inc         : RBC raises target price to $20 from $15
     * Builders Firstsource Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $20 from $17
     * Builders Firstsource Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $23 from $19
     * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp        : Susquehanna raises target price to $24 from $23
     * Camping World Holdings Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 from $12
     * Charter Communications Inc         : Cowen and Company raises PT to $597 from $593
     * Charter Communications Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $575 from $550
     * Charter Communications Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $604 from $576
     * Chevron Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $85 from $65
     * Chevron Corp        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $90 from $88
     * Chevron Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $100 from $81
     * Chevron Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $100 from $90
     * Chevron Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $103 from $97
     * Cigna Corp       : Bernstein cuts to market-perform from outperform
     * Clorox Co        : Citigroup raises price target to $206 from $182
     * Clorox Co        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $180 from $172
     * CNX Midstream Partners LP         : Citigroup cuts price target to $8 from $17
     * CNX Midstream Partners LP         : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
     * Coastal Financial Corp (Everett)        : KBW raises target price to $16 from $15
     * Colgate-Palmolive Co       : Citigroup cuts price target to $75 from $78
     * Columbia Banking System Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $34 from $37
     * Concho Resources Inc        : MKM Partners cuts price target by $5 to $75
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Simmons Energy raises target price to $59 from $54
     * Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc         : Citigroup raises PT to $6 from $5
     * Corelogic Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $52 from $45
     * Coresite Realty Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $134 from $117
     * Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $5 from $8
     * County Bancorp Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $20 from $17
     * County Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $21.50 from $17
     * Curo Group Holdings Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $15
     * Cushman & Wakefield Plc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $17 from $22
     * CyrusOne Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $81 from $58
     * CyrusOne Inc         : Jefferies raises to buy from hold
     * DHT Holdings Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $7 from $11
     * DHT Holdings Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform
     * Eastgroup Properties Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $120 from $108
     * Eastman Chemical Co        : Keybanc raises target price to $83 from $72
     * Eastman Chemical Co        : RBC raises target price to $60 from $48
     * Eaton Corporation Plc        : Citigroup raises price target to $95 from $90
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $131 from $123
     * Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts PT to $21 from $27
     * Estee Lauder Companies Inc       : Citigroup cuts price target to $194 from $208
     * Estee Lauder Companies Inc       : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $150 from $143
     * Estee Lauder Companies Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $160 from $152
     * Estee Lauder Companies Inc       : Piper Sandler raises target price to $158 from $150
     * Euronav NV         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $16 from $21
     * Exxon Mobil        : Citigroup raises price target to $42 from $34
     * Exxon Mobil        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $45 from $37
     * Falcon Minerals Corp         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $4 from $5
     * Federated Hermes Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $25 from $23
     * Federated Hermes Inc        : KBW raises target price to $23 from $19
     * Fidus Investment Corp         : KBW raises target price to $9.5 from $9
     * First Interstate Bancsystem Inc         : KBW raises target price to $40 from $39
     * First Midwest Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $17
     * First of Long Island Corp         : KBW cuts target price to $18 from $20.5
     * Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Llc         : Citigroup raises PT to $14 from $12
     * Forward Air Corp         : Baird cuts target price to $54 from $60
     * Frontline Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $14
     * Frontline Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform
     * Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $30 from $32
     * Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $51
     * Gci Liberty Inc          : Citigroup raises price target to $80 from $79
     * General Dynamics Corp       : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $145
     * Goldman Sachs BDC Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $14 from $12
     * Goldman Sachs BDC Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $21
     * Great Western Bancorp Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $15 from $19
     * Great Western Bancorp Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
     * Hanover Insurance Group Inc        : KBW raises target price to $111 from $109
     * Hbt Financial Inc        : KBW raises target price to $17 from $16
     * Hilltop Holdings Inc        : KBW raises target price to $22 from $19
     * Hilltop Holdings Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $23 from $20
     * Honeywell        : Citigroup raises price target to $155 from $152
     * Honeywell        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $158 from $148
     * Honeywell        : RBC cuts target price to $142 from $143
     * Huntsman Corp        : Keybanc raises target price to $21 from $20
     * Illumina Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $356 from $370
     * Immunogen Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $4.50 from $7
     * Independent Bank Corp (Michigan)         : D.A. Davidson raises target to $15 from $13
     * International Paper Co       : Citigroup raises price target to $33 from $31
     * Johnson Controls International Plc        : Citigroup raises price target to $33 from $31
     * Johnson Controls International Plc        : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $26
     * Keros Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies initiates with buy, $37 target price
     * Kinsale Capital Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to $130 from $125
     * KVH Industries Inc         : Needham cuts price target to $12 from $13
     * Lantheus Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $20
     * LCI Industries         : Jefferies cuts target price to $100 from $125
     * Level One Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $19 from $18
     * Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target to $7 from $6
     * Live Nation Entertainment Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $55 from $65
     * LPL Financial Holdings Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $76 from $77
     * Lyft Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $75 from $96
     * Lyondellbasell Industries NV        : Scotiabank cuts target price to $68 from $78
     * Lyondellbasell Industries NV        : Scotiabank cuts to sector perform 
     * Mastec Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $44 from $40
     * Mastec Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $46 from $41
     * Mastec Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $43 from $37
     * McDonald's        : Stephens raises target price to $210 from $200
     * MercadoLibre Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $720 from $760
     * Mercer International Inc         : RBC raises target price to $11 from $10
     * Meritor Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $22 from $25
     * Mid Penn Bancorp Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $22 from $21
     * Midwestone Financial Group Inc (Iowa)         : Piper Sandler raises PT to $23 from $21
     * Molina Healthcare Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $182 from $165
     * Molina Healthcare Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $208 from $194
     * Molson Coors Beverage Co        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $43 from $39
     * Molson Coors Beverage Co        : Jefferies cuts target price to $39 from $40
     * Noble Energy Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $13 from $17
     * Nordic American Tanker Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $4 from $4.5
     * Nordic American Tanker Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts to underperform from in line
     * Northrop Grumman Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $375 from $440
     * Novo Nordisk        : Cowen and Company initiates with market perform, $72 target price
     * Owens Corning       : Citigroup raises price target to $43 from $40
     * Par Technology Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $25 from $35
     * Patrick Industries Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $47 from $45
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $140 from $115
     * PCSB Financial Corp         : Compass Point cuts target price to $13.50 from $18
     * PDC Energy Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $15 from $18
     * Phillips 66        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $67 from $66
     * Phillips 66        : RBC raises target price to $70 from $66
     * Popular Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $46 from $37
     * PRA Health Sciences Inc         : Baird cuts target price to $101 from $106
     * PRA Health Sciences Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $92 from $82
     * PRA Health Sciences Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $105 from $89
     * Primerica Inc        : KBW raises target price to $122 from $120
     * QTS Realty Trust Inc        : Jefferies raises price target to $75 from $55
     * QTS Realty Trust Inc        : Jefferies raises to buy from hold
     * Range Resources Corp        : RBC raises target price to $4 from $3
     * Range Resources Corp        : Susquehanna raises target price to $5.5 from $4
     * Renasant Corp         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $27 from $25
     * Restaurant Brands International        : Cowen and Company raises target to $54 from $44
     * Restaurant Brands International        : Jefferies raises target price to $47 from $45
     * Restaurant Brands International Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $54 from $50
     * Rexford Industrial Realty         : Capital One Securities cuts target to $40 from $50
     * Rexford Industrial Realty        :Capital One Securities cuts to equalweight from overweight
     * S&T Bancorp Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $28 from $29
     * Salisbury Bancorp Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $35 from $28
     * Scorpio Tankers Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $37 from $50
     * Select Medical Holdings Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $23
     * Shopify Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $700 from $500
     * Silvercrest Asset Management Group         : Piper Sandler cuts target to $15 from $17
     * Southern Co       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $61 from $60
     * Southern Co       : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform
     * Southwest Airlines Co        : Citigroup cuts price target to $32 from $35
     * Southwestern Energy Co        : Susquehanna raises target price to $3 from $2.5
     * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $59 from $61
     * Sterling Bancorp        : Stephens cuts target price to $16 from $18
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Credit Suisse raises PT to $131 from $130
     * Teleflex Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $385 from $275
     * Terex Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $12
     * Textron Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $35
     * Trico Bancshares         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $31 from $32
     * Trustmark Corp         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $27 from $28
     * U.S. Silica Holdings Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $2 from $1
     * United Airlines Holdings Inc        : Berenberg cuts target price to $32 from $45
     * United States Steel Corp      : Citigroup raises price target to $8 from $5.5
     * Universal Logistics Holdings Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $13
     * Urban Edge Properties       : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $12 from $13
     * Urban Edge Properties       : Evercore ISI cuts to in-line from outperform
     * Valaris Plc        : Credit Suissee cuts target price to $0.60 from $0.75
     * Viper Energy Partners LP         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Visa Inc      : Citigroup raises price target to $205 from $194
     * Visa Inc      : KBW raises target price to $209 from $196
     * Visteon Corp       : Citigroup raises price target to $59 from $48
     * Wayfair Inc      : Credit Suisse raises target price to $135 from $110
     * Wayfair Inc      : Piper Sandler raises target price to $140 from $100
     * Weyerhaeuser Co       : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $29 from $33
     * Weyerhaeuser Co       : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $28
     * Whirlpool Corp        : RBC raises target price to $80 from $71
     * Willscot Corp        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $18 from $19
     * Winnebago Industries Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $38 from $34
     * Wisdom Tree Investments Inc         : KBW raises target price to $3.5 from $2.5
     * World Wrestling Entertainment Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $58 from $60
     * Zoom Video Communications Inc       : Piper Sandler raises target price to $144 from $110
 

