May 13, 2020

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-B&G Foods, Grubhub, Reliance Steel & Aluminum

8 Min Read

    May 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including B&G Foods, Grubhub and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, on
Wednesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * B&G Foods Inc        : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral
     * Grubhub Inc         : Keybanc raises to sector weight from underweight
     * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co       : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Tufin Software Technologies Ltd         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
     * WW International Inc       : Jefferies initiates with buy, $32 target price
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     * Allegiant Travel Co         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $81 from $74
     * Allstate Corp        : KBW raises target price to $106 from $104
     * Andersons Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $15 from $20
     * ArcelorMittal SA       : Keybanc cuts target price to $13 from $15
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $55
     * B&G Foods Inc        : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral
     * B&G Foods Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $28 from $21
     * Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $71 from $68
     * Brighthouse Financial Inc        : RBC raises target price to $33 from $24
     * Caretrust REIT Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $20 from $19
     * Casper Sleep Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $9 from $8
     * Casper Sleep Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $9 from $8
     * Cerecor Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $10 from $11
     * Cimarex Energy Co        : Simmons Energy raises target price to $22 from $21
     * Commvault Systems Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $55
     * Consol Coal Resources LP        : Jefferies cuts target price to $5 from $5.50
     * Continental Resources Inc        : MKM Partners cuts target price to $20 from $21
     * Coresite Realty Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $114 from $109
     * Dynatrace Inc       : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $38 from $35
     * Dynatrace Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $29
     * Dynatrace Inc       : Needham raises target price to $38 from $36
     * Dynatrace Inc       : RBC raises target price to $38 from $32
     * Envista Holdings Corp         : Baird cuts target price to $23 from $25
     * Envista Holdings Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $23
     * EOG Resources Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $60 from $48
     * Equinix Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $776 from $775
     * Esco Technologies Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $78 from $75
     * Eversource Energy       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $76 from $81
     * Fortinet Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $150 from $128
     * Foundation Building Materials Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target to $13 from $12
     * Green Brick Partners Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $11 from $9
     * Green Plains Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $9 from $5
     * Grubhub Inc         : Keybanc raises to sector weight from underweight
     * Health Catalyst Inc         : RBC raises target price to $34 from $30
     * Hercules Capital Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $13.50 from $15
     * Hertz Global Holdings Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $3.51 from $4.55
     * Home Depot Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $269 from $228
     * Houlihan Lokey Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $66 from $61
     * ICU Medical Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $199 from $206
     * Inter Parfums Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $46 from $51
     * Intersect Ent Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $15 from $13
     * J2 Global Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $100 from $116
     * Lowe's Companies Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $135 from $121
     * Magellan Health Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $75 from $60
     * Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $6 from $7
     * MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $63 from $60
     * MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $64 from $58
     * New Gold Inc        : CIBC raises target price to $1.2 from $0.75
     * Noble Energy Inc        : MKM Partners cuts target price to $15 from $16
     * Noble Midstream Partners LP         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $6
     * Nucor Corp        : Keybanc cuts target price to $45 from $49
     * Par Technology Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $25
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $54 from $50
     * Pennantpark Investment Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $3.50 from $4
     * Pioneer Natural Resources Co        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $74 from $71
     * PNC Financial Services Group        : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight
     * PNC Financial Services Group        : Stephens raises target price to $120 from $110
     * Progyny Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $29 from $27
     * Realogy Holdings Corp         : Stephens raises target price to $5 from $4
     * Recro pharma Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $9 from $16
     * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co       : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Rubius Therapeutics Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $5 from $4
     * Scpharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $10
     * Scpharmaceuticals Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $12 from $7
     * Shockwave Medical Inc         : Wells Fargo raises target price to $46 from $43
     * SPX Flow Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $42 from $49
     * Steel Dynamics Inc         : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Sutro Biopharma Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $20 from $22
     * Switch Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $16
     * Targa Resources Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $13
     * Tilray Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $6 from $5
     * Trevi Therapeutics Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $14 from $16
     * Tufin Software Technologies Ltd         : D.A. Davidson raises target to $11 from $9
     * Tufin Software Technologies Ltd         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
     * United Natural Foods Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $7
     * Vale SA         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $15
     * Varex Imaging Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $25 from $30
     * Varex Imaging Corp         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Varex Imaging Corp         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $32
     * Venator Materials Plc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $1.40 from $1.55
     * Verra Mobility Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $11.50 from $10.50
     * Vir Biotechnology Inc        : Baird cuts target price to $17 from $20
     * Vishay Intertechnology Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $18 from $20
     * WEX Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $126 from $214
     * WW International Inc       : Jefferies initiates with buy, $32 target price
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
