U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-B&G Foods, Grubhub, Reliance Steel & Aluminum

May 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including B&G Foods, Grubhub and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, on Wednesday. Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Allegiant Travel Co : Cowen and Company raises target price to $81 from $74 * Allstate Corp : KBW raises target price to $106 from $104 * Andersons Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $15 from $20 * ArcelorMittal SA : Keybanc cuts target price to $13 from $15 * Ashland Global Holdings Inc. : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $55 * B&G Foods Inc : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral * B&G Foods Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $28 from $21 * Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $71 from $68 * Brighthouse Financial Inc : RBC raises target price to $33 from $24 * Caretrust REIT Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $20 from $19 * Casper Sleep Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $9 from $8 * Casper Sleep Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $9 from $8 * Cerecor Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $10 from $11 * Cimarex Energy Co : Simmons Energy raises target price to $22 from $21 * Commvault Systems Inc : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $55 * Consol Coal Resources LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $5 from $5.50 * Continental Resources Inc : MKM Partners cuts target price to $20 from $21 * Coresite Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $114 from $109 * Dynatrace Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $38 from $35 * Dynatrace Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $29 * Dynatrace Inc : Needham raises target price to $38 from $36 * Dynatrace Inc : RBC raises target price to $38 from $32 * Envista Holdings Corp : Baird cuts target price to $23 from $25 * Envista Holdings Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $23 * EOG Resources Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $60 from $48 * Equinix Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $776 from $775 * Esco Technologies Inc : Stephens raises target price to $78 from $75 * Eversource Energy : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $76 from $81 * Fortinet Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $150 from $128 * Foundation Building Materials Inc : Evercore ISI raises target to $13 from $12 * Green Brick Partners Inc : BTIG raises target price to $11 from $9 * Green Plains Inc : Stephens raises target price to $9 from $5 * Grubhub Inc : Keybanc raises to sector weight from underweight * Health Catalyst Inc : RBC raises target price to $34 from $30 * Hercules Capital Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $13.50 from $15 * Hertz Global Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $3.51 from $4.55 * Home Depot Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $269 from $228 * Houlihan Lokey Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $66 from $61 * ICU Medical Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $199 from $206 * Inter Parfums Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $46 from $51 * Intersect Ent Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $15 from $13 * J2 Global Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $100 from $116 * Lowe's Companies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $135 from $121 * Magellan Health Inc : Stephens raises target price to $75 from $60 * Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $6 from $7 * MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $63 from $60 * MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $64 from $58 * New Gold Inc : CIBC raises target price to $1.2 from $0.75 * Noble Energy Inc : MKM Partners cuts target price to $15 from $16 * Noble Midstream Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $6 * Nucor Corp : Keybanc cuts target price to $45 from $49 * Par Technology Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $25 * Peloton Interactive Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $54 from $50 * Pennantpark Investment Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $3.50 from $4 * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Piper Sandler raises target price to $74 from $71 * PNC Financial Services Group : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight * PNC Financial Services Group : Stephens raises target price to $120 from $110 * Progyny Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $29 from $27 * Realogy Holdings Corp : Stephens raises target price to $5 from $4 * Recro pharma Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $9 from $16 * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Rubius Therapeutics Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $5 from $4 * Scpharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $10 * Scpharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $12 from $7 * Shockwave Medical Inc : Wells Fargo raises target price to $46 from $43 * SPX Flow Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $42 from $49 * Steel Dynamics Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Sutro Biopharma Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Switch Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $16 * Targa Resources Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $13 * Tilray Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $6 from $5 * Trevi Therapeutics Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $14 from $16 * Tufin Software Technologies Ltd : D.A. Davidson raises target to $11 from $9 * Tufin Software Technologies Ltd : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * United Natural Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $7 * Vale SA : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $15 * Varex Imaging Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $25 from $30 * Varex Imaging Corp : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Varex Imaging Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $32 * Venator Materials Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $1.40 from $1.55 * Verra Mobility Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $11.50 from $10.50 * Vir Biotechnology Inc : Baird cuts target price to $17 from $20 * Vishay Intertechnology Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $18 from $20 * WEX Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $126 from $214 * WW International Inc : Jefferies initiates with buy, $32 target price (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)