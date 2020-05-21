U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Boeing, Honeywell, Mercury Systems

May 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Boeing, Honeywell and Mercury Systems, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Boeing : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $164 price target * Expedia Group Inc : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Honeywell : HSBC raises to buy from hold * Mercury Systems Inc : RBC initiates with sector perform rating and $87 PT * Stratasys Ltd : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 2U Inc : Needham raises price target to $44 from $30 * Activision Blizzard Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $65 * Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc : RBC initiates with $45 price target * Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc : RBC initiates with sector perform rating * Allegion Plc : Barclays cuts price target to $97 from $105 * Allegion Plc : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight * Altra Industrial Motion : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; TP $34 * Altus Midstream Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $0.65 from $2 * American Assets Trust Inc : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $30 from $51 * Ameriprise Financial Inc : KBW raises target price to $170 from $138 * Analog Devices Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $115 from $110 * Analog Devices Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $119 from $134 * Analog Devices Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $125 from $100 * Analog Devices Inc : RBC raises target price to $130 from $122 * Analog Devices Inc : Stifel raises price target to $125 from $115 * Anaplan Inc : RBC raises target price to $55 from $51 * Apple Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $345 from $330 * Autodesk Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $230 from $245 * Bilibili Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Bilibili Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $42 from $25 * Bio Rad Laboratories Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $525 from $495 * Boeing : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $164 price target * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $22 from $19 * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $29 from $26 * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $27 from $16 * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $23 * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $16 from $11 * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $18 from $15 * Brighthouse Financial Inc : KBW raises target price to $38 from $35 * Cadence Design Systems Inc : Benchmark raises price target to $98 from $90 * Carnival Corp : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with neutral rating and $12 TP * Castle Biosciences Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $47 from $41 * Catalyst Biosciences : Raymond James initiates with outperform rating and $20 TP * Cedar Fair LP :Credit Suisse initiates coverage with outperform rating and $37 TP * Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $1,125 from $955 * Cimarex Energy Co : Mizuho raises target price to $36 from $31 * Concho Resources Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $68 from $61 * Conocophillips : Mizuho raises target price to $37 from $33 * Continental Resources Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $8 from $6 * Cooper Companies Inc : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $329 from $388 * Covenant Transportation Group Inc : Stifel raises price target to $17 from $15 * Covenant Transportation Group Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold * Danaher Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $169 from $165 * Darden Restaurants Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $88 from $75 * Devon Energy Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $13 from $11 * Diamondback Energy Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $61 from $56 * Docusign Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $150 from $85 * Docusign Inc : RBC raises target price to $150 from $85 * Domo Inc : Needham raises target price to $29 from $25 * Ducommun Inc : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $41 price target * DXC Technology Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $26 from $31 * Dycom Industries Inc : Stifel raises price target to $52.5 from $49 * Eagle Materials Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $72 from $69 * Eagle Materials Inc : Stephens raises target price to $80 from $65 * Eaton Vance Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $35 from $34 * Eaton Vance Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $37 from $36 * Eaton Vance Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $35 from $37 * Entergy Corp : BMO cuts price target to $107 from $115 * Entergy Corp : BMO raises to outperform from market perform * EOG Resources Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $67 from $55 * EOG Resources Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $83 from $79 * Equitable Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $25 from $24 * Expedia Group Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $103 from $155 * Expedia Group Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $100 from $92 * Expedia Group Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $101 from $90 * Expedia Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $112 from $87 * Expedia Group Inc : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $85 from $130 * Expedia Group Inc : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Expedia Group Inc : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform * Expedia Group Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $84 from $80 * Expedia Group Inc : Mizuho raises price target to $80 from $73 * Expedia Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $90 from $71 * Expedia Group Inc : Stifel raises price target to $85 from $75 * Facebook Inc : Stifel raises price target to $260 from $245 * First Midwest Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $15 from $16 * General Dynamics Corp : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $157 price target * Genworth Financial Inc : KBW cuts target price to $3.50 from $4 * Hilton Grand Vacations :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $23 vs $37 TP * Hilton Grand Vacations :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with outperform rating * Honeywell : HSBC raises target price to $158 from $138 * Honeywell : HSBC raises to buy from hold * Huntington Ingalls Industries : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $213 TP * Inovio Pharmaceuticals : Benchmark initiates coverage with buy rating and $28 TP * Intl. Game Technology :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $5 vs $19 TP * Intl. Game Technology :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with underperform vs neutral rating * Koppers Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $12 * Kroger Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $34 from $33 * L3Harris Technologies Inc : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $219 PT * Lamb Weston Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $51 from $45 * Las Vegas Sands : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $58 vs $62 TP * Las Vegas Sands : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with outperform vs neutral rating * Liberty Global : BofA Global Research ups price objective to $30.30 from $26.70 * Livongo Health Inc : Needham raises target price to $70 from $55 * Lockheed Martin Corp : RBC initiates with sector perform rating and $410 PT * Lowe's Companies Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $130 from $106 * Lowe's Companies Inc : RBC raises target price to $136 from $126 * Lowe's Companies Inc : Stifel raises price target to $149 from $94 * Lowe's Companies Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold * Lowe's Companies Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $130 from $105 * Manhattan Associates Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $83 * Marathon Oil Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $6 from $5 * Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $100 vs $132 TP * Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with outperform rating * Marvell Technology Group Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $35 from $31 * McKesson Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $186 from $174 * McKesson Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $169 from $173 * McKesson Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $160 from $149 * McKesson Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $147 from $140 * Mercury Systems Inc : RBC initiates with sector perform rating and $87 PT * MGM Resorts Intl. : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $15 vs $34 TP * MGM Resorts Intl. : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with neutral rating * MGM Resorts Intl. : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy,cuts TP to $17 from $22 * Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $14 from $15 * Murphy Oil Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $8 from $5 * Netflix Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $450 from $350 * Nexpoint Real Estate Finance : Raymond James raises price target to $18 from $16 * Nexpoint Real Estate Finance : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform * Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $3 from $1.6 * Nielsen Holdings Plc : Citigroup cuts price target to $18 from $28 * Noble Corporation Plc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $0.10 from $0.25 * Noble Energy Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $12 from $10 * Northrop Grumman Corp : RBC initiates with sector perform rating and $366 PT * Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings : Credit Suisse initiates with $21 TP * Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform rating * Opera Ltd : Cowen and Company starts with outperform rating; price target $10 * Outfront Media Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $13 * Ovintiv Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $5 from $4 * Parsley Energy Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $13 from $11 * PDC Energy Inc : Stifel raises price target to $21 from $14 * PDC Energy Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Citigroup raises price target to $118 from $98 * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Mizuho raises target price to $119 from $113 * Playags : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $3 vs $24 target price * Playags : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with neutral vs outperform rating * Prudential Financial Inc : KBW cuts target price to $72 from $75 * Ralph Lauren Corp : Telsey Advisory Group cuts price target to $88 from $92 * Range Resources Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $6 from $2.5 * Rayonier Inc : RBC raises target price to $26 from $25 * Raytheon Technologies Corp : RBC assumes with outperform rating and PT of $69 * Regency Centers Corp : RBC cuts target price to $54 from $69 * Reinsurance Group of America Inc : KBW cuts target price to $130 from $140 * Revolution Medicines : H.C. Wainwright initiates with buy rating and $55 TP * Royal Caribbean Cruises : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with $67 target price * Royal Caribbean Cruises : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with outperform rating * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $36 from $38 * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $50 from $55 * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : Stifel raises price target to $52 from $48 * RPC Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $2.3 from $1.9 * Scientific Games : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $8 vs $22 TP * Scientific Games : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with underperform rating * Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with $13 Tp * Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with neutral rating * Sfl Corporation Ltd : Citigroup cuts price target to $10 from $13 * Shoe Carnival Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $31 from $23 * Shoe Carnival Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $32 from $25 * Six Flags Entertainment : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with $16 target price * Six Flags Entertainment : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with neutral rating * Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA : Scotiabank cuts to sector underperform from sector perform * Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA : Scotiabank cuts TP to $20 from $24 * Sonoco Products Co : Wells Fargo raises price target to $60 from $48 * Sonoco Products Co : Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight * Southwestern Energy Co : Citigroup raises price target to $3 from $2 * Square Inc : UBS cuts to sell from neutral, raises target price to $63 from $54 * Stoneco Ltd : Susquehanna cuts target price to $28 from $42 * Stratasys Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $19 from $16 * Stratasys Ltd : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Synopsys Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $190 from $150 * Synopsys Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $185 from $175 * Synopsys Inc : RBC raises target price to $185 from $178 * Synopsys Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $185 from $180 * Take Two Interactive Software Inc : Bernstein raises TP to $158 from $137 * Take Two Interactive Software Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $170 from $131 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $155 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Cowen and Company raises TP to $150 from $139 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Credit Suisse raises TP to $141 from $131 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Jefferies raises PT to $135 from $115 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $160 from $144 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Oppenheimer raises TP to $155 from $145 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Piper Sandler raises TP to $146 from $141 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Stephens raises target price to $130 from $110 * Target Corp : BMO raises price target to $135 from $125 * Target Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $131 from $121 * Target Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $135 from $129 * Target Corp : Stifel raises price target to $125 from $120 * Target Corp : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $138 from $122 * Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : H.C. Wainwright raises TP to $96 from $94 * Tradeweb Markets Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $61 from $58 * Transocean Ltd : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $1 from $2 * Unum Group : KBW cuts target price to $23 from $25 * Urban Outfitters Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $20 from $14 * Vail Resorts :Credit Suisse initiates coverage with outperform rating and $235 TP * Valaris Plc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $0.10 from $0.50 * Voya Financial Inc : KBW cuts target price to $56 from $57 * Wolverine World Wide Inc : Stifel raises price target to $25 from $23 * WPX Energy Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $6 from $5 * Wyndham Destinations :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with outperform vs neutral rating * Wyndham Destinations :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $32 vs $53 TP * Wynn Resorts : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $72 vs $125 TP * Wynn Resorts : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with neutral rating * XPO Logistics Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $88 from $85 * Yy Inc : Benchmark raises price target to $86 from $78 * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $38.5 from $27.10 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)