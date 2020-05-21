Biotechnology
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Boeing, Honeywell, Mercury Systems

    May 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
U.S.-listed companies, including Boeing, Honeywell and Mercury Systems, on Thursday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Boeing       : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $164 price target
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform
     * Honeywell        : HSBC raises to buy from hold
     * Mercury Systems Inc         : RBC initiates with sector perform rating and $87 PT
     * Stratasys Ltd         : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight 
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in
alphabetical order.
    
     * 2U Inc         : Needham raises price target to $44 from $30
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $65
     * Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc         : RBC initiates with $45 price target
     * Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc         : RBC initiates with sector perform rating 
     * Allegion Plc         : Barclays cuts price target to $97 from $105
     * Allegion Plc         : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight
     * Altra Industrial Motion         : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; TP $34
     * Altus Midstream Co         : Citigroup cuts price target to $0.65 from $2
     * American Assets Trust Inc        : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $30 from $51
     * Ameriprise Financial Inc        : KBW raises target price to $170 from $138
     * Analog Devices Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $115 from $110
     * Analog Devices Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $119 from $134
     * Analog Devices Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $125 from $100
     * Analog Devices Inc        : RBC raises target price to $130 from $122
     * Analog Devices Inc        : Stifel raises price target to $125 from $115
     * Anaplan Inc         : RBC raises target price to $55 from $51
     * Apple Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $345 from $330
     * Autodesk Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $230 from $245
     * Bilibili Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Bilibili Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $42 from $25
     * Bio Rad Laboratories Inc        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $525 from $495
     * Boeing       : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $164 price target
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $22 from $19
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $29 from $26
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $27 from $16
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $23
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : Susquehanna raises target price to $16 from $11
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $18 from $15
     * Brighthouse Financial Inc        : KBW raises target price to $38 from $35
     * Cadence Design Systems Inc         : Benchmark raises price target to $98 from $90
     * Carnival Corp        : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with neutral rating and $12 TP
     * Castle Biosciences Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $47 from $41
     * Catalyst Biosciences         : Raymond James initiates with outperform rating and $20 TP
     * Cedar Fair LP        :Credit Suisse initiates coverage with outperform rating and $37 TP
     * Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc        : KeyBanc raises target price to $1,125 from $955
     * Cimarex Energy Co        : Mizuho raises target price to $36 from $31
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $68 from $61
     * Conocophillips        : Mizuho raises target price to $37 from $33
     * Continental Resources Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $8 from $6
     * Cooper Companies Inc        : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $329 from $388
     * Covenant Transportation Group Inc         : Stifel raises price target to $17 from $15
     * Covenant Transportation Group Inc         : Stifel raises to buy from hold
     * Danaher Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $169 from $165
     * Darden Restaurants Inc        : KeyBanc raises target price to $88 from $75
     * Devon Energy Corp        : Mizuho raises target price to $13 from $11
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $61 from $56
     * Docusign Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $150 from $85
     * Docusign Inc         : RBC raises target price to $150 from $85
     * Domo Inc         : Needham raises target price to $29 from $25
     * Ducommun Inc        : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $41 price target
     * DXC Technology Co        : Citigroup cuts price target to $26 from $31
     * Dycom Industries Inc       : Stifel raises price target to $52.5 from $49
     * Eagle Materials Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $72 from $69
     * Eagle Materials Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $80 from $65
     * Eaton Vance Corp       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $35 from $34
     * Eaton Vance Corp       : Evercore ISI raises target price to $37 from $36
     * Eaton Vance Corp       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $35 from $37
     * Entergy Corp        : BMO cuts price target to $107 from $115
     * Entergy Corp        : BMO raises to outperform from market perform
     * EOG Resources Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $67 from $55
     * EOG Resources Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $83 from $79
     * Equitable Holdings Inc        : KBW raises target price to $25 from $24
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Benchmark cuts target price to $103 from $155
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $100 from $92
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $101 from $90
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $112 from $87
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $85 from $130
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts to in line from outperform
     * Expedia Group Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $84 from $80
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Mizuho raises price target to $80 from $73
     * Expedia Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to $90 from $71
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Stifel raises price target to $85 from $75
     * Facebook Inc       : Stifel raises price target to $260 from $245
     * First Midwest Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $15 from $16
     * General Dynamics Corp       : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $157 price target
     * Genworth Financial Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $3.50 from $4
     * Hilton Grand Vacations       :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $23 vs $37 TP
     * Hilton Grand Vacations       :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with outperform rating
     * Honeywell        : HSBC raises target price to $158 from $138
     * Honeywell        : HSBC raises to buy from hold
     * Huntington Ingalls Industries        : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $213 TP
     * Inovio Pharmaceuticals        : Benchmark initiates coverage with buy rating and $28 TP
     * Intl. Game Technology        :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $5 vs $19 TP
     * Intl. Game Technology        :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with underperform vs neutral rating
     * Koppers Holdings Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $12
     * Kroger Co       : JP Morgan raises target price to $34 from $33
     * L3Harris Technologies Inc        : RBC initiates with outperform rating and $219 PT
     * Lamb Weston Holdings Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $51 from $45
     * Las Vegas Sands        : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $58 vs $62 TP
     * Las Vegas Sands        : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with outperform vs neutral rating
     * Liberty Global          : BofA Global Research ups price objective to $30.30 from $26.70
     * Livongo Health Inc         : Needham raises target price to $70 from $55
     * Lockheed Martin Corp        : RBC initiates with sector perform rating and $410 PT
     * Lowe's Companies Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $130 from $106
     * Lowe's Companies Inc        : RBC raises target price to $136 from $126
     * Lowe's Companies Inc        : Stifel raises price target to $149 from $94
     * Lowe's Companies Inc        : Stifel raises to buy from hold
     * Lowe's Companies Inc        : Wedbush raises price target to $130 from $105
     * Manhattan Associates Inc         : Benchmark raises target price to $83
     * Marathon Oil Corp        : Mizuho raises target price to $6 from $5
     * Marriott Vacations Worldwide        : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $100 vs $132 TP
     * Marriott Vacations Worldwide        : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with outperform rating
     * Marvell Technology Group Ltd         : Citigroup raises price target to $35 from $31
     * McKesson Corp        : Cowen and Company raises price target to $186 from $174
     * McKesson Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $169 from $173
     * McKesson Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $160 from $149
     * McKesson Corp        : Mizuho raises target price to $147 from $140
     * Mercury Systems Inc         : RBC initiates with sector perform rating and $87 PT
     * MGM Resorts Intl.        : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $15 vs $34 TP
     * MGM Resorts Intl.        : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with neutral rating
     * MGM Resorts Intl.        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy,cuts TP to $17 from $22
     * Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $14 from $15
     * Murphy Oil Corp        : Mizuho raises target price to $8 from $5
     * Netflix Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $450 from $350
     * Nexpoint Real Estate Finance         : Raymond James raises price target to $18 from $16
     * Nexpoint Real Estate Finance         : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform
     * Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $3 from $1.6
     * Nielsen Holdings Plc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $18 from $28
     * Noble Corporation Plc       : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $0.10 from $0.25
     * Noble Energy Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $12 from $10
     * Northrop Grumman Corp        : RBC initiates with sector perform rating and $366 PT
     * Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings         : Credit Suisse initiates with $21 TP
     * Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings         : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform rating 
     * Opera Ltd         : Cowen and Company starts with outperform rating; price target $10
     * Outfront Media Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $13
     * Ovintiv Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $5 from $4
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Mizuho raises target price to $13 from $11
     * PDC Energy Inc         : Stifel raises price target to $21 from $14
     * PDC Energy Inc         : Stifel raises to buy from hold
     * Pioneer Natural Resources Co        : Citigroup raises price target to $118 from $98
     * Pioneer Natural Resources Co        : Mizuho raises target price to $119 from $113
     * Playags        : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $3 vs $24 target price
     * Playags        : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with neutral vs outperform rating
     * Prudential Financial Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $72 from $75
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : Telsey Advisory Group cuts price target to $88 from $92
     * Range Resources Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $6 from $2.5
     * Rayonier Inc        : RBC raises target price to $26 from $25
     * Raytheon Technologies Corp        : RBC assumes with outperform rating and PT of $69
     * Regency Centers Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $54 from $69
     * Reinsurance Group of America Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $130 from $140
     * Revolution Medicines         : H.C. Wainwright initiates with buy rating and $55 TP
     * Royal Caribbean Cruises        : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with $67 target price
     * Royal Caribbean Cruises        : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with outperform rating 
     * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $36 from $38
     * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $50 from $55
     * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd        : Stifel raises price target to $52 from $48
     * RPC Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $2.3 from $1.9
     * Scientific Games         : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $8 vs $22 TP
     * Scientific Games         : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with underperform rating
     * Seaworld Entertainment Inc         : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with $13 Tp
     * Seaworld Entertainment Inc         : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with neutral rating 
     * Sfl Corporation Ltd        : Citigroup cuts price target to $10 from $13
     * Shoe Carnival Inc         : Susquehanna raises price target to $31 from $23
     * Shoe Carnival Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $32 from $25
     * Six Flags Entertainment        : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with $16 target price
     * Six Flags Entertainment        : Credit Suisse initiates coverage with neutral rating 
     * Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA        : Scotiabank cuts to sector underperform from sector perform
     * Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA        : Scotiabank cuts TP to $20 from $24
     * Sonoco Products Co        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $60 from $48
     * Sonoco Products Co        : Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight
     * Southwestern Energy Co        : Citigroup raises price target to $3 from $2
     * Square Inc       : UBS cuts to sell from neutral, raises target price to $63 from $54
     * Stoneco Ltd         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $28 from $42
     * Stratasys Ltd         : JP Morgan raises target price to $19 from $16
     * Stratasys Ltd         : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight 
     * Synopsys Inc         : Benchmark raises target price to $190 from $150
     * Synopsys Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $185 from $175
     * Synopsys Inc         : RBC raises target price to $185 from $178
     * Synopsys Inc         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $185 from $180
     * Take Two Interactive Software Inc         : Bernstein raises TP to $158 from $137
     * Take Two Interactive Software Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $170 from $131
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Benchmark raises target price to $155
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Cowen and Company raises TP to $150 from $139
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Credit Suisse raises TP to $141 from $131
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Jefferies raises PT to $135 from $115
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $160 from $144
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Oppenheimer raises TP to $155 from $145
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Piper Sandler raises TP to $146 from $141
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $130 from $110
     * Target Corp        : BMO raises price target to $135 from $125
     * Target Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $131 from $121
     * Target Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $135 from $129
     * Target Corp        : Stifel raises price target to $125 from $120
     * Target Corp        : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $138 from $122
     * Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd         : H.C. Wainwright raises TP to $96 from $94
     * Tradeweb Markets Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $61 from $58
     * Transocean Ltd        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $1 from $2
     * Unum Group        : KBW cuts target price to $23 from $25
     * Urban Outfitters Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $20 from $14
     * Vail Resorts        :Credit Suisse initiates coverage with outperform rating and $235 TP
     * Valaris Plc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $0.10 from $0.50
     * Voya Financial Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $56 from $57
     * Wolverine World Wide Inc        : Stifel raises price target to $25 from $23
     * WPX Energy Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $6 from $5
     * Wyndham Destinations         :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with outperform vs neutral rating
     * Wyndham Destinations        :Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $32 vs $53 TP
     * Wynn Resorts         : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with $72 vs $125 TP
     * Wynn Resorts         : Credit Suisse analyst Ben Chaiken assumes with neutral rating
     * XPO Logistics Inc        : Oppenheimer raises price target to $88 from $85
     * Yy Inc       : Benchmark raises price target to $86 from $78
     * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc        : Jefferies raises price target to $38.5 from $27.10
 

