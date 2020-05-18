U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Capri Holdings, Frequency Therapeutics, Nine Energy Service

May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Capri Holdings, Frequency Therapeutics and Nine Energy Service on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Abercrombie & Fitch Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $12 from $11 * Capri Holdings Ltd : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Frequency Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Wayfair Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $202 from $195 * Nine Energy Service Inc : Simmons Energy cuts to neutral from overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Monday. * Abercrombie & Fitch Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $12 from $11 * Activision Blizzard Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $73 from $64 * Albany International Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $57 from $41 * Allegheny Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $13 * American Eagle Outfitters Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $9 from $7 * Amicus Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $21 from $18 * Applied Materials Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $62 from $58 * Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies initiates with buy, $62 target price * Berkshire Hathaway Inc : KBW cuts target price to $320,000 from $325,000 * Best buy Co Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $90 * Big Lots Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $26 from $25 * Bill.Com Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $75 from $65 * Bill.Com Holdings Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $85 from $76 * BlackRock Inc : KBW raises target price to $515 from $465 * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $16 from $12 * Brigham Minerals Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $12 from $11 * Brunswick Corp : KeyBanc raises target price to $55 from $52 * Burlington Stores Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $195 from $187 * Capri Holdings Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Capri Holdings Ltd : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $21 * Capri Holdings Ltd : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Casper Sleep Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $8 from $5 * Chimera Investment Corp : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $23 * Colgate-Palmolive Co : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $66 * CommScope Holding Company Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $10 from $12 * Commvault Systems Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $40 from $42 * Cootek (Cayman) Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $14 from $13 * Corteva Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $23 from $29 * Crestwood Equity Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $11 from $10 * Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $91 from $82 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $175 from $180 * Dexcom Inc : Baird raises target price to $475 from $373 * Dish Network Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $35 from $29 * Dollar General Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $202 from $188 * Dollar Tree Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $81 from $85 * Draftkings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $35 from $25 * Energy Transfer LP : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $13 * Euronet Worldwide Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $96 from $100 * Everest Re Group Ltd : KBW cuts target price to $256 from $263 * Five Below Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $103 from $100 * Foot Locker Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $30 * Frequency Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $27 from $28 * Frequency Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Front Yard Residential : Credit Suisse reinstates with outperform, $11 target price * Gap Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $10 * Gladstone Investment Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $11.20 from $14 * Heico Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $90 from $135 * Horace Mann Educators Corp : KBW raises target price to $39 from $38 * Howard Hughes Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $50 from $60 * Icf International Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $80 from $88 * JD.com Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $60 from $53.40 * Kohls Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $20 from $22 * L Brands Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $13 * Lamar Advertising Co : Citigroup raises price target to $58 from $40 * Lululemon Athletica Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $283 from $248 * Lululemon Athletica Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $265 from $249 * Madison Square Garden Sports Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $187 from $310 * Malibu Boats Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $48 from $46 * Mbia Inc : KBW cuts target price to $8 from $9 * Microsoft : RBC raises target price to $200 from $196 * Myokardia Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $133 from $96 * Newmark Group Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $4.50 from $5 * Newmark Group Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $8 from $12.35 * Nine Energy Service Inc : Simmons Energy cuts target price to $1 from $9.50 * Nine Energy Service Inc : Simmons Energy cuts to neutral from overweight * Noble Midstream Partners LP : Piper Sandler raises target price to $7 from $5 * Nordstrom Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18 from $22 * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $81 from $80 * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $80 from $74 * Oyster Point pharma Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $58 from $50 * PBF Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $9 from $8 * PNC Financial Services Group Inc : KBW cuts target price to $132 from $136 * Principia Biopharma Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $80 from $72 * PVH Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $38 from $40 * Ralph Lauren Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $80 * Regal Beloit Corp : Oppenheimer raises to outperform, establishes $83 target price * Ross Stores Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $94 from $88 * Salesforce.com Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $200 from $220 * Salesforce.com Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $195 from $165 * Salesforce.com Inc : RBC cuts target price to $210 from $230 * Sutro Biopharma Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $20 from $23 * Switch Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $22 from $18 * Targa Resources Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $19 from $17 * TJX Companies Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $52 from $51 * Turning Point Therapeutics Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $80 from $55 * Twitter Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $30 from $27 * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $94 from $76 * Urban Outfitters Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $17 from $18 * VF Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $70 from $80 * VF Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $53 from $61 * Wayfair Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $202 from $195 * Western Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $8 from $7 * Workday Inc : RBC cuts target price to $194 from $230 * X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $14 from $15