May 18, 2020 / 7:08 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Capri Holdings, Frequency Therapeutics, Nine Energy Service

    May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
U.S.-listed companies, including Capri Holdings, Frequency Therapeutics and Nine Energy Service on
Monday. 
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries
are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Abercrombie & Fitch Co        : JP Morgan raises target price to $12 from $11
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $73 from $64
     * Albany International Corp        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $57 from $41
     * Allegheny Technologies Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $13
     * American Eagle Outfitters Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $9 from $7
     * Amicus Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $21 from $18
     * Applied Materials Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $62 from $58
     * Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies initiates with buy, $62 target price
     * Berkshire Hathaway Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $320,000 from $325,000
     * Best buy Co Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $90
     * Big Lots Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $26 from $25
     * Bill.Com Holdings Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $75 from $65
     * Bill.Com Holdings Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $85 from $76
     * BlackRock Inc        : KBW raises target price to $515 from $465
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $16 from $12
     * Brigham Minerals Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $12 from $11
     * Brunswick Corp       : KeyBanc raises target price to $55 from $52
     * Burlington Stores Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $195 from $187
     * Capri Holdings Ltd         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * Capri Holdings Ltd         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $21
     * Capri Holdings Ltd         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Casper Sleep Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $8 from $5
     * Chimera Investment Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $23
     * Colgate-Palmolive Co       : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $66
     * CommScope Holding Company Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $10 from $12
     * Commvault Systems Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $40 from $42
     * Cootek (Cayman) Inc        : KeyBanc raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Corteva Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $23 from $29
     * Crestwood Equity Partners LP         : RBC raises target price to $11 from $10
     * Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $91 from $82
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $175 from $180
     * Dexcom Inc         : Baird raises target price to $475 from $373
     * Dish Network Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $35 from $29
     * Dollar General Corp       : JP Morgan raises target price to $202 from $188
     * Dollar Tree Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $81 from $85
     * Draftkings Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $35 from $25
     * Energy Transfer LP       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $13
     * Euronet Worldwide Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $96 from $100
     * Everest Re Group Ltd       : KBW cuts target price to $256 from $263
     * Five Below Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $103 from $100
     * Foot Locker Inc       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $30
     * Frequency Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $27 from $28
     * Frequency Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Front Yard Residential         : Credit Suisse reinstates with outperform, $11 target price
     * Gap Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $10
     * Gladstone Investment Corp         : Wedbush cuts target price to $11.20 from $14
     * Heico Corp        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $90 from $135
     * Horace Mann Educators Corp        : KBW raises target price to $39 from $38
     * Howard Hughes Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $50 from $60
     * Icf International Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $80 from $88
     * JD.com Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $60 from $53.40
     * Kohls Corp        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $20 from $22
     * L Brands Inc       : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Lamar Advertising Co         : Citigroup raises price target to $58 from $40
     * Lululemon Athletica Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $283 from $248
     * Lululemon Athletica Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $265 from $249
     * Madison Square Garden Sports Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $187 from $310
     * Malibu Boats Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $48 from $46
     * Mbia Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $8 from $9
     * Microsoft         : RBC raises target price to $200 from $196
     * Myokardia Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $133 from $96
     * Newmark Group Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $4.50 from $5
     * Newmark Group Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $8 from $12.35
     * Nine Energy Service Inc         : Simmons Energy cuts target price to $1 from $9.50
     * Nine Energy Service Inc         : Simmons Energy cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Noble Midstream Partners LP         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $7 from $5
     * Nordstrom Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18 from $22
     * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $81 from $80
     * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $80 from $74
     * Oyster Point pharma Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $58 from $50
     * PBF Energy Inc        : RBC raises target price to $9 from $8
     * PNC Financial Services Group Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $132 from $136
     * Principia Biopharma Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $80 from $72
     * PVH Corp        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $38 from $40
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $80
     * Regal Beloit Corp        : Oppenheimer raises to outperform, establishes $83 target price
     * Ross Stores Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $94 from $88
     * Salesforce.com Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $200 from $220
     * Salesforce.com Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $195 from $165
     * Salesforce.com Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $210 from $230
     * Sutro Biopharma Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $20 from $23
     * Switch Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $22 from $18
     * Targa Resources Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $19 from $17
     * TJX Companies Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $52 from $51
     * Turning Point Therapeutics Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $80 from $55
     * Twitter Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $30 from $27
     * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $94 from $76
     * Urban Outfitters Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $17 from $18
     * VF Corp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $70 from $80
     * VF Corp        : Wedbush cuts target price to $53 from $61
     * Wayfair Inc      : Jefferies raises target price to $202 from $195
     * Western Midstream Partners LP        : RBC raises target price to $8 from $7
     * Workday Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $194 from $230
     * X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $14 from $15
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
