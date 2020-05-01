Advanced Medical Equipment
May 1, 2020 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Comcast, Mirati Therapeutics, Oceanfirst Financial

    May 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed
companies, including Comcast, Mirati Therapeutics and Oceanfirst Financial, on Friday. 
    
  HIGHLIGHTS         
     * Comcast Corp          : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Mirati Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral 
     * Oceanfirst Financial Corp         : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight
     * Wolverine World Wide Inc        : Keybanc raises to overweight from sector weight
     * Zendesk Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in
alphabetical order.   
    

     * 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $17 from $14
     * 2U Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $28 from $32
     * 2U Inc         : Needham raises target price to $30 from $25
     * Abiomed Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $230 from $215
     * Aegion Corp         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $18 from $17
     * Aegion Corp         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $16 from $18
     * Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $46 from $47
     * Aflac Inc        : RBC raises target price to $40 from $35
     * Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Guggenheim cuts price target to $60 from $62
     * Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $66 from $69
     * Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SVB Leerink cuts price target to $70 from $80
     * Agnc Investment Corp         : KBW raises target price to $14 from $12.5
     * Alexander & Baldwin Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Align Technology Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $180 from $165
     * Allegiance Bancshares Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $27 from $28
     * Altice USA Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $33 from $31
     * Altra Industrial Motion Corp         : Keybanc raises target price to $34 from $25
     * Altria Group Inc       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $42 from $40
     * Amarin Corporation Plc         : Citigroup raises price target to $12 from $6
     * Amarin Corporation Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $8 from $7
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $2,750 from $2,600
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $2,760 from $2,800
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $2700 from $2250
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $3,000 from $2,525
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $2,700 from $2,400
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : MKM Partners raises target price to $2,525 from $2,500
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : Pivotal Research raises target price to $2,700 from $2,450
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : RBC raises target price to $2,700 from $2,600
     * Amazon.Com Inc         : Susquehanna raises target price to $3,000 from $2,500
     * American Airlines        : Berenberg cuts price target to $14 from $18
     * Amgen Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $274 from $270
     * Amgen Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $252 from $250
     * Amgen Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $255 from $235
     * Antero Resources Corp       : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $3 from $2
     * Apple Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $310 from $300
     * Apple Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $310 from $300
     * Arrow Electronics Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $70 from $56
     * Asgn Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $50 from $43
     * Asgn Inc         : RBC raises target price to $75 from $54
     * Aspen Technology Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $110 from $145
     * Atlassian Corporation         : Baird raises target price to $170 from $160
     * Atlassian Corporation         : Cowen and Company ups target price to $170 from $160
     * Atlassian Corporation Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $145 from $130
     * Automatic Data Processing Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $148 from $140
     * Baker Hughes Co        : HSBC raises target price to $17.5 from $15
     * Banc of California Inc         : KBW raises target price to $12 from $10
     * Bandwidth Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $96 from $91
     * Bandwidth Inc         : Needham raises target price to $96 from $85
     * Banner Corp         : KBW raises target price to $52 from $50
     * Baxter International Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $94 from $89
     * Baxter International Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $90 from $77
     * Baxter International Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $99 from $97
     * Baxter International Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $98 from $92
     * Baxter International Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $100 from $90
     * Bed Bath & Beyond Inc         : Telsey Advisory Group raises target price to $7 from $4
     * Beyondspring Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $26 from $25
     * Big Lots Inc        : Piper Sandler raises price target to $34 from $21
     * Big Lots Inc        : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral
     * Bio-Techne Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $230 from $215
     * Bio-Techne Corp         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $265 from $250
     * Black Hills Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $70 from $83
     * Blackline Inc       : Baird raises target price to $70 from $65
     * Blackline Inc       : Piper Sandler raises target price to $69
     * Boeing       : JP Morgan raises price target to $158 from $130
     * Boston Private Financial Holdings         : KBW cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Boston Private Financial Holdings         : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
     * Boston Private Financial Holdings         : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $9 from $8
     * Bridgewater Bancshares Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $11 from $10
     * Brooks Automation Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $40 from $37
     * Brunswick Corp       : Jefferies raises target price to $56 from $45
     * Brunswick Corp       : JP Morgan raises target price to $48 from $35
     * Brunswick Corp       : RBC raises target price to $48 from $44
     * Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $5 from $5.50
     * Cabot Oil & Gas        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Cabot Oil & Gas        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $21 from $20
     * Caci International         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $283 from $260
     * Caci International         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $329 from $325
     * Cactus Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $14
     * California Water Service Group        : Janney raises to buy from neutral
     * Callaway Golf Co        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $18 from $9
     * Caredx Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $54 from $59
     * Carlyle Group Inc       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $24 from $25
     * Carlyle Group Inc       : KBW cuts target price to $25 from $30
     * Carlyle Group Inc       : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $27 from $28
     * Chefs' Warehouse Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $44
     * Cheniere Energy Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $59 from $56
     * Church & Dwight Co Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $75 from $79
     * Church & Dwight Co Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $86 from $74
     * Churchill Downs Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $125 from $123
     * Cigna Corp       : Jefferies raises target price to $247 from $225
     * Cigna Corp       : RBC raises target price to $266 from $249
     * Cincinnati Financial Corp         : KBW cuts target price to $72 from $81
     * Citizens Financial Group        : Piper Sandler raises price target to $27 from $25
     * Cognex Corp         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $48 from $45
     * Columbia Sportswear Co         : Citigroup raises price target to $72 from $64
     * Comcast Corp          : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $48 from $50
     * Comcast Corp          : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Comcast Corp          : Scotiabank cuts target price to $43 from $48
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $67 from $56
     * Conmed Corp         : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $82 from $116
     * Conocophillips        : Citigroup raises price target to $50 from $38
     * Conocophillips        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $50 from $37
     * Conocophillips        : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $43
     * Conocophillips        : Susquehanna raises target price to $50 from $40
     * Coresite Realty Corp        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $127 from $104
     * Coresite Realty Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $124 from $100
     * Crowdstrike Holdings Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $80 from $67
     * Crown Castle International        : Cowen and Company raises TP to $184 from $180
     * Crown Castle International Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target to $148 from $149
     * Cryolife Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $18
     * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc        : KBW raises target price to $90 from $80
     * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc        : RBC raises target price to $72 from $66
     * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc        : SunTrust Robinson ups target price to $78 from $64
     * Cummins Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $171 from $157
     * CyrusOne Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts price target of $78 from $80
     * Dana Inc        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $15 from $14
     * Dana Inc        : RBC raises target price to $12 from $9
     * Dow Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform; cuts PT to $34 from $39
     * Dow Inc        : RBC raises target price to $40 from $34
     * Ducommun Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $42 from $40
     * Duke Realty Corp        : Stifel raises target price to $37 from $31
     * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $67 from $54
     * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to $68 from $60
     * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $63 from $60
     * Eagle Bancorp Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $37 from $36
     * Eaton Corporation Plc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $91 from $88
     * Eaton Corporation Plc        : Jefferies raises target price to $100 from $85
     * Eaton Corporation Plc        : RBC cuts target price to $69 from $71
     * El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $15 from $12
     * El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $13
     * Endurance International Group Holdings         : Credit Suisse cuts target to $8 from $9
     * Endurance International Group Holdings         : Jefferies cuts target to $2 from $3.50
     * Equity Bancshares Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $23 from $22
     * Federated Hermes Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $20
     * First Mid Bancshares Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $30 from $24
     * First Solar Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $54 from $56
     * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $45
     * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $45 from $44
     * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc        : Telsey Advisory Group raises Tp to $47 from $35
     * Forterra Inc         : Barclays raises target price to $9 from $6
     * Fortive Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $74 from $70
     * Fortive Corp        : RBC raises target price by $3 to $62
     * Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc         : Barclays raises target to $45 from $41
     * Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc         : Evercore ISI raises TP to $53 from $41
     * Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc         : Jefferies raises target to $62 from $52
     * Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc         : RBC raises target price to $50 from $45
     * GE       : Citigroup cuts price target to $8 from $9
     * Generac Holdings Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $120 from $115
     * General Dynamics Corp       : JP Morgan raises target price to $180 from $155
     * Gilead Sciences Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $90 from $80
     * Gilead Sciences Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $97 from $89
     * Gilead Sciences Inc         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Gilead Sciences Inc         : RBC raises target price to $88 from $85
     * Gilead Sciences Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts to sell from hold
     * Glu Mobile Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $8.50
     * Goosehead Insurance Inc         : KBW raises target price to $58 from $50
     * Goosehead Insurance Inc         : RBC raises target price to $59 from $50
     * Great Western Bancorp Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $25 from $26
     * Great Western Bancorp Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $20 from $21
     * Great Western Bancorp Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $27
     * Halliburton Co        : HSBC cuts target price to $9.5 from $12
     * Halliburton Co        : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * HanesBrands Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $10 from $9
     * Hartford Financial Services Group Inc        : RBC raises target price to $43 from $39
     * Hartford Financial Services Group Inc        : Wells Fargo cuts target to $46 from $50
     * HCA Healthcare Inc        : Bernstein cuts target price to $135 from $154
     * Hilton Grand Vacations Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $15
     * Horizon Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $15 from $14
     * Hub Group Inc         : Baird cuts target price to $52 from $60
     * Hub Group Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $53 from $64
     * Hub Group Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $55 from $65
     * Hub Group Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $54 from $52
     * Illumina Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $320 from $275
     * Illumina Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $345 from $330
     * IMAX Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $16 from $18
     * Independent Bank Corp (Michigan)         : KBW raises target price to $19 from $18
     * Independent Bank Corp (Michigan)         : Piper Sandler raises target to $16 from $14
     * Ingevity Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $39
     * Intercontinental Exchange Inc        : KBW raises target price to $96 from $95
     * Intercontinental Exchange Inc        : Raymond James raises target to $100 from $99
     * International Money Express         : Credit Suisse cuts TP to $10 from $11.50
     * Investors Bancorp Inc         : Compass Point cuts target price to $10.50 from $13
     * Janus Henderson Group Plc        : Citigroup raises price target to $19.4 from $19
     * Janus Henderson Group Plc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $12 from $10
     * Janus Henderson Group Plc        : KBW raises target price to $19 from $15
     * Janus Henderson Group Plc        : KBW raises to market perform from underperform
     * John Bean Technologies Corp        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $64 from $70
     * Kellogg Co      : Jefferies raises target price to $71 from $67
     * Kellogg Co      : JP Morgan raises target price to $67 from $66
     * Kilroy Realty Corp        : Stifel cuts target price to $71 from $76
     * Kohls Corp        : Wedbush cuts target price to $20 from $25
     * Kraft Heinz Co        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $26
     * Kraft Heinz Co        : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $27
     * Kraft Heinz Co        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $30 from $29
     * Lazard Ltd        : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $34 from $36
     * Lemaitre Vascular Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $28 from $24
     * Lkq Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $30
     * LPL Financial Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $59
     * Lyft Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $49 from $75
     * Masco Corp        : Keybanc cuts target price to $49 from $52
     * Matador Resources Co         : MKM Partners raises target price to $11 from $9
     * Materialise NV         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $14.50 from $15.50
     * McDonald's        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $208 from $190
     * McDonald's        : RBC raises target price to $211 from $201
     * McDonald's        : Stifel cuts target price to $175 from $180
     * MDU Resources Group Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $26 from $33
     * Medical Properties Trust Inc        : Berenberg raises target price to $19 from $18
     * Meritor Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $29 from $31
     * Meritor Inc         : RBC raises target price to $20 from $18
     * Mgp Ingredients Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $38 from $32
     * Microsoft         : Raymond James raises target price to $208 from $183
     * Mirati Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $116 from $88
     * Mirati Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral 
     * Molson Coors Beverage Co        : Citigroup cuts price target to $48 from $52
     * Molson Coors Brewing Co        : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $35 from $38
     * MRC Global Inc        : Stephens raises target price to $7.50 from $6.50
     * National Instruments Corp         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $33 from $34
     * Neophotonics Corp         : Needham raises target price to $12 from $11
     * Neophotonics Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $14 from $9
     * Novocure Ltd         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $90 from $105
     * Novocure Ltd         : Wedbush cuts price target to $78 from $80
     * Oceanfirst Financial Corp         : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight
     * Oil States International Inc        : RBC raises target price to $4 from $3
     * Oil States International Inc        : Susquehanna raises TP to $3.70 from $2.50
     * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings         : Piper Sandler raises TP to $82 from $67
     * ON Deck Capital Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $1.25 from $4.50
     * ONEOK Inc        : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; cuts TP to $32 from $43
     * Onespaworld Holdings Ltd        : Jefferies raises target price to $6.50 from $5.50
     * Open Text Corp         : Citigroup cuts price target to $41 from $44
     * Opus Bank        : KBW raises target price to $27 from $25
     * Owens Corning       : Berenberg raises price target to $41 from $38
     * Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $30 from $28
     * Packaging Corp of America        : Citigroup raises price target to $100 from $85
     * Parker-Hannifin Corp       : Citigroup raises price target to $165 from $155
     * Parker-Hannifin Corp       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $190 from $158
     * Parker-Hannifin Corp       : Jefferies raises target price to $190 from $160
     * Pentair Plc        : Citigroup raises price target to $36 from $31
     * Pentair Plc        : Keybanc raises target price to $40 from $37
     * Pentair Plc        : RBC raises target price to $34 from $32
     * Pentair Plc        : Stifel raises target price to $36 from $34
     * Perrigo Company Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $53 from $51
     * Perrigo Company Plc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $64 from $57
     * Perrigo Company Plc         : RBC raises target price to $60 from $58
     * Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc        : Stifel cuts target price to $17 from $18
     * Pluralsight Inc       : Berenberg raises price target to $18 from $15
     * Pluralsight Inc       : Citigroup raises price target to $20 from $18.5
     * PRA Health Sciences Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $113 from $122
     * Primerica Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $128 from $123
     * Proto Labs Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $100 from $80
     * Proto Labs Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $75 from $69
     * PTC Therapeutics Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $75 from $78
     * Public Storage        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $201 from $209
     * QCR Holdings Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $38 from $37
     * Range Resources Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $2 from $1
     * Raymond James Financial Inc        : Compass Point cuts to neutral from buy
     * Raymond James Financial Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $75 from $72
     * Rayonier Inc        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $4 to $32
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals         : Piper Sandler raises price target to $550 from $500
     * Reliant Bancorp Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price by $2.50 to $16.50
     * Schlumberger NV        : HSBC cuts target price to $17.1 from $25
     * Schlumberger NV        : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * Schneider National Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $23
     * Schneider National Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $23
     * Schneider National Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $22 from $20
     * Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida         : Piper Sandler cuts PT to $22 from $30
     * Seattle Genetics Inc         : Needham raises price target to $163 from $157
     * Seattle Genetics Inc         : RBC raises target price to $149 from $148
     * Silicom Ltd         : Needham raises price target to $39 from $35
     * Silicon Laboratories Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $115 from $93
     * Silvergate Capital Corp       : KBW raises target price to $16 from $12
     * Six Flags Entertainment Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $15
     * Six Flags Entertainment Corp        : Keybanc raises target price to $25 from $23
     * SM Energy Co       : Stephens raises target price to $4 from $3
     * Sonic Automotive Inc        : Benchmark raises price target to $27.50 from $23
     * Sonic Automotive Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $15
     * South Plains Financial Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $18 from $20
     * Southern Co       : CFRA cuts target price by $5 to $61
     * Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $28 from $29
     * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $64 from $76
     * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc         : Needham cuts target price to $65 from $78
     * Stanley Black & Decker Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $165 from $205
     * Stryker Corp        : Baird raises target price to $213 from $212
     * Stryker Corp        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $204 from $240
     * Stryker Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $215 from $200
     * Stryker Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $185 from $175
     * Stryker Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $200 from $170
     * Stryker Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $190 from $210
     * Stryker Corp        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $202 from $217
     * Summit Financial Group Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target to $18.50 from $20.50
     * Summit Materials Inc        : Berenberg raises price target to $21 from $20
     * Summit Materials Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $19 from $17
     * Summit Materials Inc        : Stephens cuts target price to $17 from $18
     * Summit Materials Inc        : Stephens cuts to equal-weight from overweight 
     * Syneos Health Inc         : Baird raises target price to $71 from $70
     * Syneos Health Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $70 from $65
     * Syneos Health Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $72 from $52
     * Sysco Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $58 from $83
     * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc         : Baird raises target price to $82 from $72
     * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $81 from $74
     * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $85 from $75
     * Tapestry Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17 from $22
     * Tapestry Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $14 from $15
     * Tapestry Inc        : Keybanc cuts target price to $20 from $32
     * Tapestry Inc        : MKM Partners cuts fair value to $15 from $16
     * Teleflex Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $390 from $450
     * Teleflex Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $375 from $425
     * Tempur Sealy        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $75 from $70
     * Tenaris       : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $18 from $19
     * Textron Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $33 from $51
     * Textron Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight; cuts TP to $30 from $32
     * Thomson Reuters Corp        : RBC raises target price to $73 from $70
     * Trinet Group Inc         : Berenberg raises price target to $60 from $48
     * Trupanion Inc         : RBC raises target price to $40 from $39
     * Twitter         : Moffettnathanson cuts target price by $1 to $17
     * Twitter         : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy; cuts PT to $32 from $32.25
     * Twitter Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $24 from $27
     * Twitter Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $31 from $26
     * Twitter Inc         : RBC raises target price to $34 from $33
     * Twitter Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $35 from $47
     * Tyler Technologies Inc        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $278 from $285
     * United Rentals Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $150 from $135
     * United Rentals Inc        : RBC raises target price to $154 from $140
     * Valley National Bancorp        : KBW raises target price to $10.5 from $10
     * Valley National Bancorp        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $8
     * Valley National Bancorp        : Wedbush raises target price to $9 from $8
     * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $305 from $265
     * Viewray Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $3.50 from $4
     * Visa Inc      : Cowen and Company raises target price to $189 from $188
     * Visa Inc      : Evercore ISI raises target price to $215 from $197
     * Visa Inc      : Piper Sandler raises target price to $200 from $170
     * Visa Inc      : RBC raises target price to $212 from $195
     * Visa Inc      : Susquehanna cuts price target to $205 from $230
     * Visteon Corp       : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $70 from $82.50
     * Visteon Corp       : Jefferies raises target price to $61 from $50
     * Visteon Corp       : JP Morgan raises target price to $52 from $45
     * Visteon Corp       : RBC raises target price to $72 from $66
     * W. R. Grace & Co        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $63 from $82
     * W. R. Grace & Co        : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $33
     * Wesco International Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $22
     * Wesco International Inc        : RBC raises target price to $33 from $32
     * Western Digital Corp        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $70 from $75
     * Western Digital Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $70 from $85
     * Wolverine World Wide Inc        : Keybanc raises to overweight from sector weight
     * Zendesk Inc        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $85 from $95
     * Zendesk Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $85 from $80
     * Zendesk Inc        : Oppenheimer raises price target $80 from $73
     * Zendesk Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
