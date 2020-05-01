U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Comcast, Mirati Therapeutics, Oceanfirst Financial

May 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Comcast, Mirati Therapeutics and Oceanfirst Financial, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Comcast Corp : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Mirati Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Oceanfirst Financial Corp : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight * Wolverine World Wide Inc : Keybanc raises to overweight from sector weight * Zendesk Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $17 from $14 * 2U Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $28 from $32 * 2U Inc : Needham raises target price to $30 from $25 * Abiomed Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $230 from $215 * Aegion Corp : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $18 from $17 * Aegion Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $16 from $18 * Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $46 from $47 * Aflac Inc : RBC raises target price to $40 from $35 * Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc : Guggenheim cuts price target to $60 from $62 * Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts target price to $66 from $69 * Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Leerink cuts price target to $70 from $80 * Agnc Investment Corp : KBW raises target price to $14 from $12.5 * Alexander & Baldwin Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $14 from $13 * Align Technology Inc : Stephens raises target price to $180 from $165 * Allegiance Bancshares Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $27 from $28 * Altice USA Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $33 from $31 * Altra Industrial Motion Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $34 from $25 * Altria Group Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $42 from $40 * Amarin Corporation Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $12 from $6 * Amarin Corporation Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $8 from $7 * Amazon.Com Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $2,750 from $2,600 * Amazon.Com Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $2,760 from $2,800 * Amazon.Com Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $2700 from $2250 * Amazon.Com Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $3,000 from $2,525 * Amazon.Com Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $2,700 from $2,400 * Amazon.Com Inc : MKM Partners raises target price to $2,525 from $2,500 * Amazon.Com Inc : Pivotal Research raises target price to $2,700 from $2,450 * Amazon.Com Inc : RBC raises target price to $2,700 from $2,600 * Amazon.Com Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $3,000 from $2,500 * American Airlines : Berenberg cuts price target to $14 from $18 * Amgen Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $274 from $270 * Amgen Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $252 from $250 * Amgen Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $255 from $235 * Antero Resources Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $3 from $2 * Apple Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $310 from $300 * Apple Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $310 from $300 * Arrow Electronics Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $70 from $56 * Asgn Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $50 from $43 * Asgn Inc : RBC raises target price to $75 from $54 * Aspen Technology Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $110 from $145 * Atlassian Corporation : Baird raises target price to $170 from $160 * Atlassian Corporation : Cowen and Company ups target price to $170 from $160 * Atlassian Corporation Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $145 from $130 * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $148 from $140 * Baker Hughes Co : HSBC raises target price to $17.5 from $15 * Banc of California Inc : KBW raises target price to $12 from $10 * Bandwidth Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $96 from $91 * Bandwidth Inc : Needham raises target price to $96 from $85 * Banner Corp : KBW raises target price to $52 from $50 * Baxter International Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $94 from $89 * Baxter International Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $90 from $77 * Baxter International Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $99 from $97 * Baxter International Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $98 from $92 * Baxter International Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $100 from $90 * Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : Telsey Advisory Group raises target price to $7 from $4 * Beyondspring Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $26 from $25 * Big Lots Inc : Piper Sandler raises price target to $34 from $21 * Big Lots Inc : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral * Bio-Techne Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $230 from $215 * Bio-Techne Corp : SVB Leerink raises target price to $265 from $250 * Black Hills Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $70 from $83 * Blackline Inc : Baird raises target price to $70 from $65 * Blackline Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $69 * Boeing : JP Morgan raises price target to $158 from $130 * Boston Private Financial Holdings : KBW cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Boston Private Financial Holdings : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Boston Private Financial Holdings : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $9 from $8 * Bridgewater Bancshares Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $11 from $10 * Brooks Automation Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $40 from $37 * Brunswick Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $56 from $45 * Brunswick Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $48 from $35 * Brunswick Corp : RBC raises target price to $48 from $44 * Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $5 from $5.50 * Cabot Oil & Gas : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Cabot Oil & Gas : Credit Suisse raises target price to $21 from $20 * Caci International : Cowen and Company raises target price to $283 from $260 * Caci International : Credit Suisse raises target price to $329 from $325 * Cactus Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $14 * California Water Service Group : Janney raises to buy from neutral * Callaway Golf Co : Cowen and Company raises target price to $18 from $9 * Caredx Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $54 from $59 * Carlyle Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $24 from $25 * Carlyle Group Inc : KBW cuts target price to $25 from $30 * Carlyle Group Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $27 from $28 * Chefs' Warehouse Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $44 * Cheniere Energy Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $59 from $56 * Church & Dwight Co Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $75 from $79 * Church & Dwight Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $86 from $74 * Churchill Downs Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $125 from $123 * Cigna Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $247 from $225 * Cigna Corp : RBC raises target price to $266 from $249 * Cincinnati Financial Corp : KBW cuts target price to $72 from $81 * Citizens Financial Group : Piper Sandler raises price target to $27 from $25 * Cognex Corp : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $48 from $45 * Columbia Sportswear Co : Citigroup raises price target to $72 from $64 * Comcast Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $48 from $50 * Comcast Corp : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Comcast Corp : Scotiabank cuts target price to $43 from $48 * Concho Resources Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $67 from $56 * Conmed Corp : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $82 from $116 * Conocophillips : Citigroup raises price target to $50 from $38 * Conocophillips : Credit Suisse raises target price to $50 from $37 * Conocophillips : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $43 * Conocophillips : Susquehanna raises target price to $50 from $40 * Coresite Realty Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $127 from $104 * Coresite Realty Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $124 from $100 * Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : BTIG raises target price to $80 from $67 * Crown Castle International : Cowen and Company raises TP to $184 from $180 * Crown Castle International Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target to $148 from $149 * Cryolife Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $18 * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc : KBW raises target price to $90 from $80 * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc : RBC raises target price to $72 from $66 * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc : SunTrust Robinson ups target price to $78 from $64 * Cummins Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $171 from $157 * CyrusOne Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target of $78 from $80 * Dana Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $15 from $14 * Dana Inc : RBC raises target price to $12 from $9 * Dow Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform; cuts PT to $34 from $39 * Dow Inc : RBC raises target price to $40 from $34 * Ducommun Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $42 from $40 * Duke Realty Corp : Stifel raises target price to $37 from $31 * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $67 from $54 * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $68 from $60 * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $63 from $60 * Eagle Bancorp Inc : Stephens raises target price to $37 from $36 * Eaton Corporation Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $91 from $88 * Eaton Corporation Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $100 from $85 * Eaton Corporation Plc : RBC cuts target price to $69 from $71 * El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $15 from $12 * El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $13 * Endurance International Group Holdings : Credit Suisse cuts target to $8 from $9 * Endurance International Group Holdings : Jefferies cuts target to $2 from $3.50 * Equity Bancshares Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $23 from $22 * Federated Hermes Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $20 * First Mid Bancshares Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $30 from $24 * First Solar Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $54 from $56 * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $45 * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $45 from $44 * Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : Telsey Advisory Group raises Tp to $47 from $35 * Forterra Inc : Barclays raises target price to $9 from $6 * Fortive Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $74 from $70 * Fortive Corp : RBC raises target price by $3 to $62 * Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc : Barclays raises target to $45 from $41 * Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc : Evercore ISI raises TP to $53 from $41 * Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc : Jefferies raises target to $62 from $52 * Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc : RBC raises target price to $50 from $45 * GE : Citigroup cuts price target to $8 from $9 * Generac Holdings Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $120 from $115 * General Dynamics Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $180 from $155 * Gilead Sciences Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $90 from $80 * Gilead Sciences Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $97 from $89 * Gilead Sciences Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Gilead Sciences Inc : RBC raises target price to $88 from $85 * Gilead Sciences Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts to sell from hold * Glu Mobile Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $8.50 * Goosehead Insurance Inc : KBW raises target price to $58 from $50 * Goosehead Insurance Inc : RBC raises target price to $59 from $50 * Great Western Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts target price to $25 from $26 * Great Western Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $20 from $21 * Great Western Bancorp Inc : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $27 * Halliburton Co : HSBC cuts target price to $9.5 from $12 * Halliburton Co : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * HanesBrands Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $10 from $9 * Hartford Financial Services Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $43 from $39 * Hartford Financial Services Group Inc : Wells Fargo cuts target to $46 from $50 * HCA Healthcare Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $135 from $154 * Hilton Grand Vacations Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $15 * Horizon Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $15 from $14 * Hub Group Inc : Baird cuts target price to $52 from $60 * Hub Group Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $53 from $64 * Hub Group Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $55 from $65 * Hub Group Inc : Stephens raises target price to $54 from $52 * Illumina Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $320 from $275 * Illumina Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $345 from $330 * IMAX Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $16 from $18 * Independent Bank Corp (Michigan) : KBW raises target price to $19 from $18 * Independent Bank Corp (Michigan) : Piper Sandler raises target to $16 from $14 * Ingevity Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $39 * Intercontinental Exchange Inc : KBW raises target price to $96 from $95 * Intercontinental Exchange Inc : Raymond James raises target to $100 from $99 * International Money Express : Credit Suisse cuts TP to $10 from $11.50 * Investors Bancorp Inc : Compass Point cuts target price to $10.50 from $13 * Janus Henderson Group Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $19.4 from $19 * Janus Henderson Group Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $12 from $10 * Janus Henderson Group Plc : KBW raises target price to $19 from $15 * Janus Henderson Group Plc : KBW raises to market perform from underperform * John Bean Technologies Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $64 from $70 * Kellogg Co : Jefferies raises target price to $71 from $67 * Kellogg Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $67 from $66 * Kilroy Realty Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $71 from $76 * Kohls Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $20 from $25 * Kraft Heinz Co : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $26 * Kraft Heinz Co : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $27 * Kraft Heinz Co : Piper Sandler raises target price to $30 from $29 * Lazard Ltd : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $34 from $36 * Lemaitre Vascular Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $28 from $24 * Lkq Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $30 * LPL Financial Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $59 * Lyft Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $49 from $75 * Masco Corp : Keybanc cuts target price to $49 from $52 * Matador Resources Co : MKM Partners raises target price to $11 from $9 * Materialise NV : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $14.50 from $15.50 * McDonald's : Cowen and Company raises target price to $208 from $190 * McDonald's : RBC raises target price to $211 from $201 * McDonald's : Stifel cuts target price to $175 from $180 * MDU Resources Group Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $26 from $33 * Medical Properties Trust Inc : Berenberg raises target price to $19 from $18 * Meritor Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $29 from $31 * Meritor Inc : RBC raises target price to $20 from $18 * Mgp Ingredients Inc : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $38 from $32 * Microsoft : Raymond James raises target price to $208 from $183 * Mirati Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $116 from $88 * Mirati Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Molson Coors Beverage Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $48 from $52 * Molson Coors Brewing Co : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $35 from $38 * MRC Global Inc : Stephens raises target price to $7.50 from $6.50 * National Instruments Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $33 from $34 * Neophotonics Corp : Needham raises target price to $12 from $11 * Neophotonics Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $14 from $9 * Novocure Ltd : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $90 from $105 * Novocure Ltd : Wedbush cuts price target to $78 from $80 * Oceanfirst Financial Corp : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight * Oil States International Inc : RBC raises target price to $4 from $3 * Oil States International Inc : Susquehanna raises TP to $3.70 from $2.50 * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings : Piper Sandler raises TP to $82 from $67 * ON Deck Capital Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $1.25 from $4.50 * ONEOK Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; cuts TP to $32 from $43 * Onespaworld Holdings Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $6.50 from $5.50 * Open Text Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $41 from $44 * Opus Bank : KBW raises target price to $27 from $25 * Owens Corning : Berenberg raises price target to $41 from $38 * Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $30 from $28 * Packaging Corp of America : Citigroup raises price target to $100 from $85 * Parker-Hannifin Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $165 from $155 * Parker-Hannifin Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $190 from $158 * Parker-Hannifin Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $190 from $160 * Pentair Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $36 from $31 * Pentair Plc : Keybanc raises target price to $40 from $37 * Pentair Plc : RBC raises target price to $34 from $32 * Pentair Plc : Stifel raises target price to $36 from $34 * Perrigo Company Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $53 from $51 * Perrigo Company Plc : JP Morgan raises target price to $64 from $57 * Perrigo Company Plc : RBC raises target price to $60 from $58 * Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $17 from $18 * Pluralsight Inc : Berenberg raises price target to $18 from $15 * Pluralsight Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $20 from $18.5 * PRA Health Sciences Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $113 from $122 * Primerica Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $128 from $123 * Proto Labs Inc : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $100 from $80 * Proto Labs Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $75 from $69 * PTC Therapeutics Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $75 from $78 * Public Storage : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $201 from $209 * QCR Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $38 from $37 * Range Resources Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $2 from $1 * Raymond James Financial Inc : Compass Point cuts to neutral from buy * Raymond James Financial Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $75 from $72 * Rayonier Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $4 to $32 * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Piper Sandler raises price target to $550 from $500 * Reliant Bancorp Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price by $2.50 to $16.50 * Schlumberger NV : HSBC cuts target price to $17.1 from $25 * Schlumberger NV : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Schneider National Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $23 * Schneider National Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $23 * Schneider National Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $22 from $20 * Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida : Piper Sandler cuts PT to $22 from $30 * Seattle Genetics Inc : Needham raises price target to $163 from $157 * Seattle Genetics Inc : RBC raises target price to $149 from $148 * Silicom Ltd : Needham raises price target to $39 from $35 * Silicon Laboratories Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $115 from $93 * Silvergate Capital Corp : KBW raises target price to $16 from $12 * Six Flags Entertainment Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $15 * Six Flags Entertainment Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $25 from $23 * SM Energy Co : Stephens raises target price to $4 from $3 * Sonic Automotive Inc : Benchmark raises price target to $27.50 from $23 * Sonic Automotive Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $15 * South Plains Financial Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $18 from $20 * Southern Co : CFRA cuts target price by $5 to $61 * Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $28 from $29 * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $64 from $76 * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : Needham cuts target price to $65 from $78 * Stanley Black & Decker Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $165 from $205 * Stryker Corp : Baird raises target price to $213 from $212 * Stryker Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $204 from $240 * Stryker Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $215 from $200 * Stryker Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $185 from $175 * Stryker Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $200 from $170 * Stryker Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $190 from $210 * Stryker Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $202 from $217 * Summit Financial Group Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target to $18.50 from $20.50 * Summit Materials Inc : Berenberg raises price target to $21 from $20 * Summit Materials Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $19 from $17 * Summit Materials Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $17 from $18 * Summit Materials Inc : Stephens cuts to equal-weight from overweight * Syneos Health Inc : Baird raises target price to $71 from $70 * Syneos Health Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $70 from $65 * Syneos Health Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $72 from $52 * Sysco Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $58 from $83 * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Baird raises target price to $82 from $72 * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $81 from $74 * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $85 from $75 * Tapestry Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17 from $22 * Tapestry Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $14 from $15 * Tapestry Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $20 from $32 * Tapestry Inc : MKM Partners cuts fair value to $15 from $16 * Teleflex Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $390 from $450 * Teleflex Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $375 from $425 * Tempur Sealy : Piper Sandler raises target price to $75 from $70 * Tenaris : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $18 from $19 * Textron Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $33 from $51 * Textron Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight; cuts TP to $30 from $32 * Thomson Reuters Corp : RBC raises target price to $73 from $70 * Trinet Group Inc : Berenberg raises price target to $60 from $48 * Trupanion Inc : RBC raises target price to $40 from $39 * Twitter : Moffettnathanson cuts target price by $1 to $17 * Twitter : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy; cuts PT to $32 from $32.25 * Twitter Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $24 from $27 * Twitter Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $31 from $26 * Twitter Inc : RBC raises target price to $34 from $33 * Twitter Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $35 from $47 * Tyler Technologies Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $278 from $285 * United Rentals Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $150 from $135 * United Rentals Inc : RBC raises target price to $154 from $140 * Valley National Bancorp : KBW raises target price to $10.5 from $10 * Valley National Bancorp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $8 * Valley National Bancorp : Wedbush raises target price to $9 from $8 * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $305 from $265 * Viewray Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $3.50 from $4 * Visa Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $189 from $188 * Visa Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $215 from $197 * Visa Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $200 from $170 * Visa Inc : RBC raises target price to $212 from $195 * Visa Inc : Susquehanna cuts price target to $205 from $230 * Visteon Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $70 from $82.50 * Visteon Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $61 from $50 * Visteon Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $52 from $45 * Visteon Corp : RBC raises target price to $72 from $66 * W. R. Grace & Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $63 from $82 * W. R. Grace & Co : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $33 * Wesco International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $22 * Wesco International Inc : RBC raises target price to $33 from $32 * Western Digital Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $70 from $75 * Western Digital Corp : RBC cuts target price to $70 from $85 * Wolverine World Wide Inc : Keybanc raises to overweight from sector weight * Zendesk Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $85 from $95 * Zendesk Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $85 from $80 * Zendesk Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target $80 from $73 * Zendesk Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)