Biotechnology
May 20, 2020 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Cree, Eagle Materials, Oric Pharmaceuticals

7 Min Read

    May 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Cree, Eagle Materials and Oric Pharmaceuticals on
Wednesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Charles Schwab Corp         : Compass Point cuts to neutral from buy
     * Cheniere Energy Inc        : Morgan Stanley raises rating to overweight
     * Cree Inc         : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight 
     * Eagle Materials Inc        : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
     * Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies initiates with buy rating
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
    
     * Advance Auto Parts Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $157 from $151
     * Advance Auto Parts Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $143 from $137
     * Advance Auto Parts Inc        : RBC raises target price to $155 from $136
     * Ally Financial Inc         : Compass Point raises target price to $22 from $20
     * Anaplan Inc         : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $50 from $55
     * Anaplan Inc         : Wells Fargo cuts to equal weight from overweight
     * Arconic Corp (Pittsburgh)         : Credit Suisse initiates with outperform $22 TP
     * Baidu Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $145 from $136
     * Boyd Gaming Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $21 from $20
     * Camping World Holdings Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $8
     * Charles Schwab Corp         : Compass Point cuts to neutral from buy
     * Cheniere Energy Inc        : Morgan Stanley raises rating to overweight
     * Cheniere Energy Inc        : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to $64 from $76
     * CNO Financial Group Inc        : Piper Sandler initiates coverage with neutral rating 
     * CNO Financial Group Inc        : Piper Sandler initiates coverage with $14 price target
     * Cornerstone Ondemand Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $45 from $40
     * Cree Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $60 from $40
     * Cree Inc         : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight 
     * CUE Biopharma Inc        : BTIG raises target price to $33 from $26
     * CUE Biopharma Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $32 from $27
     * Darden Restaurants Inc        : Guggenheim raises target price to $88 from $75
     * Darden Restaurants Inc        : RBC raises target price to $87 from $80
     * Deere & Co       : Citigroup cuts price target to $145 from $155
     * Dell Technologies Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $41 from $53
     * Douglas Emmett Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $36
     * Eagle Materials Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $66 from $60
     * Eagle Materials Inc        : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Citigroup raises price target to $120 from $110
     * Equinix Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $754 from $710
     * Extended Stay America Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $11.5 from $8
     * Extra Space Storage Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $100 from $119
     * Garmin Ltd         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $92 from $95
     * Gossamer Bio Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $36 from $27
     * Green Plains Inc         : Jefferies raises to buy from hold; raises PT to $16 from $7
     * HCA Healthcare Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $131 from $168
     * Hershey Co        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $127 from $131
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $9 from $11.50
     * Home Depot Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $255 from $215
     * Home Depot Inc       : RBC raises target price to $266 from $261
     * Kinder Morgan Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $16 from $21
     * Kornit Digital Ltd         : Barclays raises target price to $47 from $40
     * L Brands Inc       : Jefferies cuts target price to $7 from $8
     * Liberty Latin America Ltd         : Citigroup cuts price target to $12 from $18
     * LPL Financial Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse raises price target to $74 from $68
     * MercadoLibre Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $1000 from $800
     * MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc        : KeyBanc raises target price to $75 from $68
     * NetApp Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $53 from $68
     * NetEase Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $477 from $404
     * Nicolet Bankshares Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $61 from $63
     * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $29 from $27
     * Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies initiates with buy rating
     * Paychex Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $60
     * Penn National Gaming Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $28 from $21
     * Phreesia Inc        : KeyBanc raises target price to $34 from $25
     * Red Rock Resorts Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $13 from $30
     * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $49
     * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $13.50 from $13
     * Square Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $73
     * TD Ameritrade Holding         : Compass Point cuts to neutral; cuts target price to $38
     * Tenet Healthcare Corp        : Citigroup cuts price target to $27 from $35
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $126 from $104
     * Unum Group        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $13 from $16
     * Urban Outfitters Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $20
     * Urban Outfitters Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $16 from $17
     * Urban Outfitters Inc         : RBC raises target price to $17 from $16
     * Walmart        : Jefferies raises target price to $141 from $139
     * Walmart        : JP Morgan raises target price to $133 from $125
     * Walmart        : RBC raises target price to $132 from $129
     * Wix.com Ltd        : Citigroup raises price target to $220 from $175
     * Yamana Gold Inc        : CIBC raises target price to $7 from $6.15
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below