U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Cree, Green Plains, Oric Pharmaceuticals

May 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Cree, Green Plains and Oric Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Cree Inc : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Green Plains Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold; raises PT to $16 from $7 * Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies initiates with buy rating Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Advance Auto Parts Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $157 from $151 * Advance Auto Parts Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $143 from $137 * Advance Auto Parts Inc : RBC raises target price to $155 from $136 * Baidu Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $145 from $136 * Boyd Gaming Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $21 from $20 * Camping World Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $8 * Cornerstone Ondemand Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $45 from $40 * Cree Inc : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Cree Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $60 from $40 * CUE Biopharma Inc : BTIG raises target price to $33 from $26 * CUE Biopharma Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $32 from $27 * Darden Restaurants Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $88 from $75 * Darden Restaurants Inc : RBC raises target price to $87 from $80 * Dell Technologies Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $41 from $53 * Douglas Emmett Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $36 * Eagle Materials Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $66 from $60 * Equinix Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $754 from $710 * Extended Stay America Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $11.5 from $8 * Extra Space Storage Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $100 from $119 * Garmin Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $92 from $95 * Gossamer Bio Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $36 from $27 * Gossamer Bio Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $36 from $27 * Green Plains Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold; raises PT to $16 from $7 * Hershey Co : JP Morgan cuts target price to $127 from $131 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $9 from $11.50 * Home Depot Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $255 from $215 * Home Depot Inc : RBC raises target price to $266 from $261 * L Brands Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $7 from $8 * Liberty Latin America Ltd : Citigroup cuts price target to $12 from $18 * MercadoLibre Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $1000 from $800 * MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $75 from $68 * NetApp Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $53 from $68 * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $29 from $27 * Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies initiates with buy rating * Paychex Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $60 * Penn National Gaming Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $28 from $21 * Phreesia Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $34 from $25 * Red Rock Resorts Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $13 from $30 * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $49 * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13.50 from $13 * T-Mobile US Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $126 from $104 * Unum Group : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $13 from $16 * Urban Outfitters Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $20 * Walmart : Jefferies raises target price to $141 from $139 * Walmart : JP Morgan raises target price to $133 from $125 * Walmart : RBC raises target price to $132 from $129 * Wix.com Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $220 from $175 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)