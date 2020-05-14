Rates RSS
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-CVS Health, Regal Beloit, Zuora

    May 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including CVS
Health, Regal Beloit and Zuora, on Thursday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    
      * CVS Health Corp        : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
      * Dow Inc        : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
      * Regal Beloit Corp        : Keybanc raises to overweight rating
      * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Oppenheimer cuts to perform from outperform
      * Zuora Inc        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order.            
     * 1Life Healthcare Inc         : Piper Sandler raises price target to $29 from $27
     * Adt Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $6.25 from $4.5
     * Alcon        : SVB Leerink raises target price to $57 from $56
     * Allogene Therapeutics Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $44 from $36
     * Allogene Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $37
     * Allogene Therapeutics Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $50 from $44
     * Ares Capital Corp         : Wedbush cuts target price to $16.75 from $21
     * Becton Dickinson and Co        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $296 from $286
     * Bill.Com Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler starts with neutral rating; PT $85
     * Blackline Inc       : Oppenheimer raises target price to $70 from $63
     * Brp Group Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $11
     * Brp Group Inc        : Wells Fargo cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Capricor Therapeutics Inc         : Maxim raises target price to $12 from $10
     * Chevron Corp        : HSBC raises target price to $91 from $87
     * Chipotle Mexican Grill        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $1100 from $850
     * Cintas Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $205 from $200
     * Cintas Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $245 from $241
     * Cintas Corp         : RBC raises target price to $250 from $220
     * Cisco         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $41 from $40
     * Cisco         : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $45
     * Cisco         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $44 from $42
     * Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings        : Citigroup ups price target to $0.9 from $0.5
     * Community Healthcare Trust         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $38 from $35
     * Compass Group Plc        : Barclays cuts target price to 1250p from 2000p
     * Crocs Inc         : Susquehanna raises target price to $27 from $25
     * CVS Health Corp        : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
     * Dominion Energy Inc      : Credit Suisse raises target price to $85 from $80
     * Dow Inc        : HSBC cuts target price to $35 from $38
     * Dow Inc        : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * Eaton Corporation Plc        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight rating
     * Eaton Vance Corp       : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $37
     * Eidos Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $50 from $58
     * Eidos Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Electromed Inc         : Dougherty raises target price to $19 from $15
     * Equity Residential        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $56 from $58
     * Evo Payments Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $19 from $14
     * Exxon Mobil Corp        : HSBC raises target price to $48 from $47.5
     * Falcon Minerals Corp         : Simmons Energy raises target price to $4 from $3
     * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $14
     * Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $25 from $20
     * Gci Liberty Inc          : Citigroup raises price target to $81 from $80
     * Goldman Sachs BDC Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $14
     * Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc         : Citigroup raises target to $4.5 from $2.5
     * Harvest Capital Credit Corp         : KBW raises target price to $5 from $4.50
     * Healthpeak Properties Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $25 from $26
     * Healthpeak Properties Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $27 from $32
     * Home Depot Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $269 from $228
     * Ingersoll Rand Inc       : Simmons Energy cuts target price to $26.50 from $37
     * Invitation Homes Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $29 from $31
     * Iron Mountain Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $17
     * J2 Global Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $100 from $105
     * Jack In the Box Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $65
     * Kodiak Sciences Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $90 from $101
     * Lowe's Companies Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $135 from $121
     * Lyondellbasell Industries NV        : HSBC cuts target price to $75 from $94
     * McCormick & Company Inc        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $187 from $147
     * McCormick & Company Inc        : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
     * Miragen Therapeutics Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $6 from $8
     * MPLX LP         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $22 from $18
     * Natera Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $48
     * Natera Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $56 from $49
     * National Health Investors Inc        : Keybanc cuts target price to $40 from $43
     * Navios Maritime Partners LP        : Citigroup cuts price target to $6 from $12
     * Newtek Business Services Corp         : KBW cuts target price to $17 from $21
     * Nexa Resources SA         : Citigroup cuts price target to $4.5 from $8
     * Nexa Resources SA         : RBC cuts target price to $5 from $10
     * Nvidia Corp         : Rosenblatt Securities raises target price to $340 from $315
     * Onespaworld Holdings Ltd        : Jefferies cuts target price to $5.50 from $6.50
     * Otis Worldwide Corp         : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating; PT $55
     * PGT Innovations Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $13
     * PGT Innovations Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $15 from $13
     * PNC Financial Services Group Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $105 from $115
     * Prologis Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $93 from $89
     * Ramaco Resources Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $4.50 from $5.50
     * Ramaco Resources Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $2 from $2.50
     * Realogy Holdings Corp         : KBW cuts target price to $5 from $10
     * Regal Beloit Corp        : Keybanc raises to overweight rating
     * Revolve Group Inc         : B. Riley FBR raises target price to $17 from $13
     * Revolve Group Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $9
     * Rexnord Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $28 from $26
     * Sabre         : Evercore ISI reinstates with underperform rating and Tp of $5
     * Schrodinger Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $42
     * Selective Insurance Group         : Credit Suisse raises target to $50 from $49
     * Selective Insurance Group         : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from underperform 
     * Selective Insurance Group         : KBW cuts target price to $54 from $57
     * Smartsheet         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy; raises target to $55 from $49
     * Smiledirectclub Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $11 from $14
     * Smiledirectclub Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $16
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Oppenheimer cuts to perform from outperform
     * SSR Mining Inc         : RBC raises target price to $21 from $18
     * Sunoco LP        : RBC raises target price to $29 from $26
     * TechnipFMC Plc        : Jefferies cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $6 from $7
     * Tidewater Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $12
     * TPG Specialty Lending Inc         : RBC raises target price to $18 from $16
     * Trane Technologies Plc       : Keybanc cuts to sector weight rating
     * Under Armour Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $10 from $15
     * Ventas Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $29 from $30
     * Veru Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $9 from $8
     * Virtusa Corp         : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $32 from $37
     * VMware Inc        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
     * Warrior Met Coal Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $20.00 from $22.00
     * Welltower Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $47 from $51
     * Western Midstream Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $6.50
     * Wix.Com Ltd        : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $160
     * Wolverine World Wide Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $18 from $17
     * Zai Lab Ltd         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $79 from $73
     * Zillow Group Inc       : Citigroup raises price target to $55 from $44
     * Zuora Inc        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
 
            

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
