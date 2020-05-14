U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-CVS Health, Regal Beloit, Zuora

May 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including CVS Health, Regal Beloit and Zuora, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * CVS Health Corp : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Dow Inc : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Regal Beloit Corp : Keybanc raises to overweight rating * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Oppenheimer cuts to perform from outperform * Zuora Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 1Life Healthcare Inc : Piper Sandler raises price target to $29 from $27 * Adt Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $6.25 from $4.5 * Alcon : SVB Leerink raises target price to $57 from $56 * Allogene Therapeutics Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $44 from $36 * Allogene Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $37 * Allogene Therapeutics Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $50 from $44 * Ares Capital Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $16.75 from $21 * Becton Dickinson and Co : Piper Sandler raises target price to $296 from $286 * Bill.Com Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler starts with neutral rating; PT $85 * Blackline Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $70 from $63 * Brp Group Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $11 * Brp Group Inc : Wells Fargo cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Capricor Therapeutics Inc : Maxim raises target price to $12 from $10 * Chevron Corp : HSBC raises target price to $91 from $87 * Chipotle Mexican Grill : Piper Sandler raises target price to $1100 from $850 * Cintas Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $205 from $200 * Cintas Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $245 from $241 * Cintas Corp : RBC raises target price to $250 from $220 * Cisco : Credit Suisse raises target price to $41 from $40 * Cisco : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $45 * Cisco : Piper Sandler raises target price to $44 from $42 * Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings : Citigroup ups price target to $0.9 from $0.5 * Community Healthcare Trust : Piper Sandler raises target price to $38 from $35 * Compass Group Plc : Barclays cuts target price to 1250p from 2000p * Crocs Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $27 from $25 * CVS Health Corp : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Dominion Energy Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $85 from $80 * Dow Inc : HSBC cuts target price to $35 from $38 * Dow Inc : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Eaton Corporation Plc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight rating * Eaton Vance Corp : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $37 * Eidos Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $50 from $58 * Eidos Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Electromed Inc : Dougherty raises target price to $19 from $15 * Equity Residential : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $56 from $58 * Evo Payments Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $19 from $14 * Exxon Mobil Corp : HSBC raises target price to $48 from $47.5 * Falcon Minerals Corp : Simmons Energy raises target price to $4 from $3 * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $14 * Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $25 from $20 * Gci Liberty Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $81 from $80 * Goldman Sachs BDC Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $14 * Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc : Citigroup raises target to $4.5 from $2.5 * Harvest Capital Credit Corp : KBW raises target price to $5 from $4.50 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $25 from $26 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : RBC cuts target price to $27 from $32 * Home Depot Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $269 from $228 * Ingersoll Rand Inc : Simmons Energy cuts target price to $26.50 from $37 * Invitation Homes Inc : RBC cuts target price to $29 from $31 * Iron Mountain Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $17 * J2 Global Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $100 from $105 * Jack In the Box Inc : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $65 * Kodiak Sciences Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $90 from $101 * Lowe's Companies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $135 from $121 * Lyondellbasell Industries NV : HSBC cuts target price to $75 from $94 * McCormick & Company Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $187 from $147 * McCormick & Company Inc : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Miragen Therapeutics Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $6 from $8 * MPLX LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $22 from $18 * Natera Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $48 * Natera Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $56 from $49 * National Health Investors Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $40 from $43 * Navios Maritime Partners LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $6 from $12 * Newtek Business Services Corp : KBW cuts target price to $17 from $21 * Nexa Resources SA : Citigroup cuts price target to $4.5 from $8 * Nexa Resources SA : RBC cuts target price to $5 from $10 * Nvidia Corp : Rosenblatt Securities raises target price to $340 from $315 * Onespaworld Holdings Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $5.50 from $6.50 * Otis Worldwide Corp : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating; PT $55 * PGT Innovations Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $15 from $13 * PGT Innovations Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $15 from $13 * PNC Financial Services Group Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $105 from $115 * Prologis Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $93 from $89 * Ramaco Resources Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $4.50 from $5.50 * Ramaco Resources Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $2 from $2.50 * Realogy Holdings Corp : KBW cuts target price to $5 from $10 * Regal Beloit Corp : Keybanc raises to overweight rating * Revolve Group Inc : B. Riley FBR raises target price to $17 from $13 * Revolve Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $9 * Rexnord Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $28 from $26 * Sabre : Evercore ISI reinstates with underperform rating and Tp of $5 * Schrodinger Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $42 * Selective Insurance Group : Credit Suisse raises target to $50 from $49 * Selective Insurance Group : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from underperform * Selective Insurance Group : KBW cuts target price to $54 from $57 * Smartsheet : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy; raises target to $55 from $49 * Smiledirectclub Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $11 from $14 * Smiledirectclub Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $16 * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Oppenheimer cuts to perform from outperform * SSR Mining Inc : RBC raises target price to $21 from $18 * Sunoco LP : RBC raises target price to $29 from $26 * TechnipFMC Plc : Jefferies cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $6 from $7 * Tidewater Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $12 * TPG Specialty Lending Inc : RBC raises target price to $18 from $16 * Trane Technologies Plc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight rating * Under Armour Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $10 from $15 * Ventas Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $29 from $30 * Veru Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $9 from $8 * Virtusa Corp : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $32 from $37 * VMware Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Warrior Met Coal Inc : RBC cuts target price to $20.00 from $22.00 * Welltower Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $47 from $51 * Western Midstream Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $6.50 * Wix.Com Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $160 * Wolverine World Wide Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $18 from $17 * Zai Lab Ltd : SVB Leerink raises target price to $79 from $73 * Zillow Group Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $55 from $44 * Zuora Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)