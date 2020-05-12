Rates RSS
May 12, 2020 / 7:30 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Digital Realty Trust, Pilgrims Pride, Terraform Power

    May 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Digital Realty Trust, Pilgrims Pride and Terraform
Power, on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Citigroup cuts neutral from buy
     * Pilgrims Pride Corp        : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight
     * Terraform Power Inc         : RBC raises target price to $19 from $16
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises TP to $132 from $125
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     
     * 10X Genomics Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $100 from $90
     * 10X Genomics Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $68
     * 10X Genomics Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $90 from $80
     * Acceleron pharma Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $121 from $109
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Berenberg raises target price to $83 from $67
     * Adtran Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $11 from $6.50
     * Aimmune Therapeutics Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $52 from $54
     * Albemarle Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $59 from $49
     * Alphabet Inc          : Citigroup raises price target to $1600 from $1400
     * Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $5 from $9
     * Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $9.50
     * AMN Healthcare Services Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $62 from $81
     * Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $4 from $3
     * Arbor Realty Trust Inc        : KBW raises target price to $8 from $6
     * Arch Capital Group Ltd         : KBW cuts target price to $36 from $39
     * Autonation Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $36 from $29
     * Autonation Inc       : JP Morgan raises target price to $40 from $37
     * Avaya Holdings Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $13 from $8
     * Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * Bellring Brands Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $27 from $25
     * Bloom Energy Corp       : Cowen and Company raises price target to $8 from $6
     * Bluebird Bio Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $124 from $125
     * Bluebird Bio Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $70 from $75
     * Bluebird Bio Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $137 from $135
     * Brookfield Property Partners LP        : Scotiabank ups target price to $13.25 from $13
     * Cable One Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $2,105 from $1,968
     * Caesars Entertainment Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $10 from $7
     * Cardinal Health Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $58 from $57
     * Cardinal Health Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $56 from $50
     * Caretrust REIT Inc         : Berenberg raises target price to $19 from $18
     * Cerence         : Cowen and Company initiates with outperform rating and $28 Tp
     * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $77 from $64
     * Ceva Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $40 from $37
     * Chemocentryx Inc         : SVB Leerink raises price target to $65 from $54
     * Choice Hotels International Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $60
     * Choice Hotels International Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $59 from $85
     * Choice Hotels International Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises TP to $67 from $66
     * Cleveland-Cliffs Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $5 from $3.5
     * CNA Financial Corp        : KBW cuts target price to $35 from $36
     * Continental Resources Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $12 from $10
     * Cornerstone Ondemand Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $40 from $64
     * Cornerstone Ondemand Inc         : RBC raises target price to $37 from $33
     * Coty Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $4 from $5
     * Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $39 from $43
     * Cummins Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $162 from $195
     * Cummins Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Cushman & Wakefield Plc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $12 from $21
     * Cytokinetics Inc         : Needham raises price target to $34 from $24
     * Cytokinetics Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $28 from $22
     * Datadog Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $55 from $45
     * Datadog Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $59 from $39
     * Datadog Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $65 from $60
     * Datadog Inc         : Needham raises target price to $70 from $58
     * Datadog Inc         : RBC raises target price to $55 from $50
     * DCP Midstream LP        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $9 from $7
     * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $32 from $35
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Citigroup cuts neutral from buy
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $150 from $140
     * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $50 from $47
     * eBay Inc         : CFRA cuts to sell from hold; cuts target price by $2 to $35
     * Eldorado Resorts Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $38 from $29
     * Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $6 from $17
     * Envestnet Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $76 from $72
     * Evelo Biosciences Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $6 from $18
     * Eversource Energy       : Janney raises to buy from neutral
     * Evolus Inc         : Mizuho cuts target price to $8 from $10
     * Evolus Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $12 from $18
     * Fate Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $37 from $36
     * First Guaranty Bancshares         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $14 from $22
     * Forum Energy Technologies        : Citigroup raises price target to $0.50 from $0.24
     * Genpact Ltd      : Citigroup raises price target to $40 from $37
     * Genpact Ltd      : Cowen and Company raises target price to $41 from $39
     * Genpact Ltd      : Needham raises target price to $40 from $36
     * Golub Capital BDC Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $13.5 from $16
     * Green Dot Corp         : BTIG raises target price to $40 from $35
     * Green Dot Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $31 from $26
     * Green Dot Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $27
     * Green Dot Corp         : Needham raises target price to $40 from $30
     * Grocery Outlet Holding Corp       : Jefferies raises target price to $52 from $51
     * Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure         : Cowen and Company ups TP to $34 
     * IAC/InterActiveCorp        : Citigroup raises price target to $285 from $240
     * Ii-Vi Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $45 from $40
     * Ii-Vi Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $54 from $40
     * Ii-Vi Inc         : Susquehanna raises price target to $43 from $30
     * Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives        : D.A. Davidson ups TP to $3.50 from $3
     * Intercept Pharmaceuticals         : Raymond James cuts target price to $145 from $148
     * Intersect Ent Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $14 from $30
     * Intersect Ent Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $14 from $23
     * Kosmos Energy Ltd        : Berenberg cuts target price to $3.45 from $3.60
     * Kvh Industries Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $10 from $12
     * Linde Plc        : Citigroup raises price target to $216 from $209
     * Livent Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $5 from $6
     * Macrogenics Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $30 from $13
     * Magellan Health Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $85 from $81
     * Marker Therapeutics Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $2.50 from $5
     * Marker Therapeutics Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Marriott        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $88 from $129
     * Methanex Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $17 from $13
     * Mimecast Ltd         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $50 from $45
     * Mimecast Ltd         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $48 from $50
     * Mimecast Ltd         : RBC raises target price to $48 from $46
     * Mustang Bio Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $13 from $15
     * Myokardia Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $125 from $87
     * Myokardia Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $145 from $104
     * Myokardia Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $127 from $90
     * ON Semiconductor Corp       : Needham raises price target to $20 from $17
     * Ormat Technologies Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $71 from $63
     * Paccar Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Paccar Inc         : Piper Sandler raises price target to $73 from $66
     * Park Hotels & Resorts Inc       : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Paycom Software Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $315 from $262
     * Paylocity Holding Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $124 from $94
     * PDC Energy Inc         : MKM Partners raises target price by $1 to $22
     * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust        : KBW raises target price to $11.5 from $10
     * Pilgrims Pride Corp        : Stephens raises target price to $28 from $20
     * Pilgrims Pride Corp        : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight
     * PRA Group Inc         : KBW raises target price to $42 from $35
     * Purple Innovation Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $16 from $12
     * Purple Innovation Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $16 from $10
     * Rattler Midstream LP         : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $5
     * Ready Capital Corp       : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $8
     * Revlon Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $12 from $10.50
     * Revolve Group Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $17 from $20
     * Scientific Games Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $10.50
     * Scientific Games Corp         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $25
     * Scorpio Bulkers Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $28
     * Scorpio Bulkers Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $32 from $40
     * Seaworld Entertainment Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $19 from $17
     * Select Energy Services Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $5.5 from $3
     * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $67 from $50
     * Synchronoss Technologies         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $13
     * Targa Resources Corp         : Simmons Energy raises target price to $13 from $8
     * TCP Pipelines LP        : Jefferies initiates with buy, $39 target price 
     * Technipfmc Plc        : HSBC cuts target price to $10 from $14.5
     * Tenet Healthcare Corp        : Raymond James cuts target price to $40 from $48
     * Terraform Power Inc         : RBC raises target price to $19 from $16
     * Terreno Realty Corp         : Stifel cuts target price to $56 from $60
     * Tilray Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $15
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $115 from $103
     * Trade Desk Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $320 from $240
     * Transocean Ltd        : Citigroup raises price target to $1.5 from $1.25
     * Under Armour Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $8 from $10
     * Under Armour Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Under Armour Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $14
     * Under Armour Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $8 from $9
     * Under Armour Inc        : Keybanc cuts target price to $16 from $23
     * Under Armour Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $10 from $11
     * Under Armour Inc        : Susquehanna cuts target price to $4 from $6
     * Under Armour Inc        : Telsey Advisory Group cuts target price to $8 from $9
     * Under Armour Inc        : Wedbush cuts target price to $10 from $11
     * Victory Capital Holdings Inc         : RBC raises target price to $20 from $18
     * Western Midstream Partners LP        : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $23
     * Williams Companies Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $8.50 from $11
     * Zillow Group Inc       : Stephens raises target price to $68 from $48
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises TP to $137 from $135
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $140 from $125
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $122 from $115
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $137 from $114
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : Needham cuts target price to $148 from $153
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $160 from $175
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises TP to $132 from $125
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
