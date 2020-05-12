U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Digital Realty Trust, Pilgrims Pride, Terraform Power

May 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Digital Realty Trust, Pilgrims Pride and Terraform Power, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Citigroup cuts neutral from buy * Pilgrims Pride Corp : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight * Terraform Power Inc : RBC raises target price to $19 from $16 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises TP to $132 from $125 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 10X Genomics Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $100 from $90 * 10X Genomics Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $68 * 10X Genomics Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $90 from $80 * Acceleron pharma Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $121 from $109 * Activision Blizzard Inc : Berenberg raises target price to $83 from $67 * Adtran Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $11 from $6.50 * Aimmune Therapeutics Inc : RBC cuts target price to $52 from $54 * Albemarle Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $59 from $49 * Alphabet Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $1600 from $1400 * Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $5 from $9 * Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $9.50 * AMN Healthcare Services Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $62 from $81 * Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $4 from $3 * Arbor Realty Trust Inc : KBW raises target price to $8 from $6 * Arch Capital Group Ltd : KBW cuts target price to $36 from $39 * Autonation Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $36 from $29 * Autonation Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $40 from $37 * Avaya Holdings Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $13 from $8 * Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Bellring Brands Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $27 from $25 * Bloom Energy Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $8 from $6 * Bluebird Bio Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $124 from $125 * Bluebird Bio Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $70 from $75 * Bluebird Bio Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $137 from $135 * Brookfield Property Partners LP : Scotiabank ups target price to $13.25 from $13 * Cable One Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $2,105 from $1,968 * Caesars Entertainment Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $10 from $7 * Cardinal Health Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $58 from $57 * Cardinal Health Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $56 from $50 * Caretrust REIT Inc : Berenberg raises target price to $19 from $18 * Cerence : Cowen and Company initiates with outperform rating and $28 Tp * Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $77 from $64 * Ceva Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $40 from $37 * Chemocentryx Inc : SVB Leerink raises price target to $65 from $54 * Choice Hotels International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $60 * Choice Hotels International Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $59 from $85 * Choice Hotels International Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises TP to $67 from $66 * Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $5 from $3.5 * CNA Financial Corp : KBW cuts target price to $35 from $36 * Continental Resources Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $12 from $10 * Cornerstone Ondemand Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $40 from $64 * Cornerstone Ondemand Inc : RBC raises target price to $37 from $33 * Coty Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $4 from $5 * Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $39 from $43 * Cummins Inc : Piper Sandler cuts price target to $162 from $195 * Cummins Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Cushman & Wakefield Plc : Citigroup cuts price target to $12 from $21 * Cytokinetics Inc : Needham raises price target to $34 from $24 * Cytokinetics Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $28 from $22 * Datadog Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $55 from $45 * Datadog Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $59 from $39 * Datadog Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $65 from $60 * Datadog Inc : Needham raises target price to $70 from $58 * Datadog Inc : RBC raises target price to $55 from $50 * DCP Midstream LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $9 from $7 * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $32 from $35 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Citigroup cuts neutral from buy * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $150 from $140 * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $50 from $47 * eBay Inc : CFRA cuts to sell from hold; cuts target price by $2 to $35 * Eldorado Resorts Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $38 from $29 * Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $6 from $17 * Envestnet Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $76 from $72 * Evelo Biosciences Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $6 from $18 * Eversource Energy : Janney raises to buy from neutral * Evolus Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $8 from $10 * Evolus Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $12 from $18 * Fate Therapeutics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $37 from $36 * First Guaranty Bancshares : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $14 from $22 * Forum Energy Technologies : Citigroup raises price target to $0.50 from $0.24 * Genpact Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $40 from $37 * Genpact Ltd : Cowen and Company raises target price to $41 from $39 * Genpact Ltd : Needham raises target price to $40 from $36 * Golub Capital BDC Inc : KBW cuts target price to $13.5 from $16 * Green Dot Corp : BTIG raises target price to $40 from $35 * Green Dot Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $31 from $26 * Green Dot Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $27 * Green Dot Corp : Needham raises target price to $40 from $30 * Grocery Outlet Holding Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $52 from $51 * Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure : Cowen and Company ups TP to $34 * IAC/InterActiveCorp : Citigroup raises price target to $285 from $240 * Ii-Vi Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $45 from $40 * Ii-Vi Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $54 from $40 * Ii-Vi Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $43 from $30 * Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives : D.A. Davidson ups TP to $3.50 from $3 * Intercept Pharmaceuticals : Raymond James cuts target price to $145 from $148 * Intersect Ent Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $14 from $30 * Intersect Ent Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $14 from $23 * Kosmos Energy Ltd : Berenberg cuts target price to $3.45 from $3.60 * Kvh Industries Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $10 from $12 * Linde Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $216 from $209 * Livent Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $5 from $6 * Macrogenics Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $30 from $13 * Magellan Health Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $85 from $81 * Marker Therapeutics Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $2.50 from $5 * Marker Therapeutics Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Marriott : JP Morgan cuts target price to $88 from $129 * Methanex Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $17 from $13 * Mimecast Ltd : Cowen and Company raises target price to $50 from $45 * Mimecast Ltd : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $48 from $50 * Mimecast Ltd : RBC raises target price to $48 from $46 * Mustang Bio Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $13 from $15 * Myokardia Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $125 from $87 * Myokardia Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $145 from $104 * Myokardia Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $127 from $90 * ON Semiconductor Corp : Needham raises price target to $20 from $17 * Ormat Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $71 from $63 * Paccar Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Paccar Inc : Piper Sandler raises price target to $73 from $66 * Park Hotels & Resorts Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Paycom Software Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $315 from $262 * Paylocity Holding Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $124 from $94 * PDC Energy Inc : MKM Partners raises target price by $1 to $22 * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust : KBW raises target price to $11.5 from $10 * Pilgrims Pride Corp : Stephens raises target price to $28 from $20 * Pilgrims Pride Corp : Stephens raises to overweight from equal-weight * PRA Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $42 from $35 * Purple Innovation Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $16 from $12 * Purple Innovation Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $16 from $10 * Rattler Midstream LP : Simmons Energy raises target price to $8 from $5 * Ready Capital Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $8 * Revlon Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $12 from $10.50 * Revolve Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $17 from $20 * Scientific Games Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $10.50 * Scientific Games Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $25 * Scorpio Bulkers Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $28 * Scorpio Bulkers Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $32 from $40 * Seaworld Entertainment Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $19 from $17 * Select Energy Services Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $5.5 from $3 * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $67 from $50 * Synchronoss Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $13 * Targa Resources Corp : Simmons Energy raises target price to $13 from $8 * TCP Pipelines LP : Jefferies initiates with buy, $39 target price * Technipfmc Plc : HSBC cuts target price to $10 from $14.5 * Tenet Healthcare Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $40 from $48 * Terraform Power Inc : RBC raises target price to $19 from $16 * Terreno Realty Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $56 from $60 * Tilray Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $15 * T-Mobile US Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $115 from $103 * Trade Desk Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $320 from $240 * Transocean Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $1.5 from $1.25 * Under Armour Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $8 from $10 * Under Armour Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $9 from $10 * Under Armour Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $14 * Under Armour Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $8 from $9 * Under Armour Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $16 from $23 * Under Armour Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $10 from $11 * Under Armour Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $4 from $6 * Under Armour Inc : Telsey Advisory Group cuts target price to $8 from $9 * Under Armour Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $10 from $11 * Victory Capital Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $20 from $18 * Western Midstream Partners LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $23 * Williams Companies Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8.50 from $11 * Zillow Group Inc : Stephens raises target price to $68 from $48 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises TP to $137 from $135 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $140 from $125 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $122 from $115 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $137 from $114 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : Needham cuts target price to $148 from $153 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $160 from $175 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises TP to $132 from $125 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)