Biotechnology
May 6, 2020 / 7:47 AM / a day ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Federated Hermes, Incyte, Thomson Reuters

42 Min Read

    May 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts on Wednesday revised their ratings and
price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Federated Hermes, Incyte and Thomson
Reuters. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Centennial Resource Development Inc         : TD Securities cuts to reduce from hold
     * Federated Hermes Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Incyte Corp         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * PPG Industries Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Thomson Reuters Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $85 from $98
       
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.        
  
     * A. O. Smith Corp        : Stifel raises target price to $47 from $45
     * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $34 from $37
     * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $28 from $33
     * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $26 from $24
     * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $35 from $40
     * Acadia Healthcare Company Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $28 from $23
     * Acorda Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $1 from $2
     * Acorda Therapeutics Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $1 from $2.5
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : BofA Global Research raises PT to $80 from $70
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : UBS raises target price to $84 from $66
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Bernstein raises target price to $59 from $49
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $66 from $60
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Credit Suisse raises price target to $83 from $79
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Instinet raises price target to $80 from $70
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Jeffferies raises target price to $80 from $72
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : MKM Partners raises target price to $80 from $72
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $79 from $70
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Stephens raises price target to $78 from $72
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $84 from $76
     * Addus Homecare Corp         : Stephens raises target price to $100 from $80
     * Adient Plc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $22 from $18
     * Adient Plc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $11 from $8
     * Adient Plc         : Keybanc raises to overweight from sector weight
     * Aecom        : Citigroup raises price target to $43 from $42
     * Aercap Holdings NV        : Stephens raises price target to $39 from $27
     * Agco Corp         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $57 from $62
     * Agco Corp         : RBC cuts target price to $75 from $87
     * Agco Corp         : Stifel cuts target price to $72 from $76
     * AIG        : RBC cuts target price to $38 from $45
     * AIG        : William Blair cuts to market perform rating
     * Akcea Therapeutics Inc         : BMO cuts target price to $30 from $33
     * Akcea Therapeutics Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $20 from $21
     * Akebia Therapeutics Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises price target to $17 from $16
     * Akebia Therapeutics Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $17 from $15
     * Akebia Therapeutics Inc         : Needham raises target price to $18 from $15
     * Akebia Therapeutics Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $18 from $15
     * Akebia Therapeutics Inc         : RBC raises target price to $12 from $8
     * Alarm.Com Holdings Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $55 from $65
     * Alaska Air Group Inc        : UBS cuts price target to $31 from $40
     * Alaska Air Group Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $40 from $50
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $112 from $115
     * Allied Esports Entertainment         : Alliance Global Partners initiates with $4.25 PT
     * Allied Esports Entertainment         : Alliance Global Partners initiates with buy rating
     * Allison Transmission Holdings         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $47 from $46
     * American Eagle Outfitters        : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
     * Ametek Inc        : RBC raises target price to $86 from $81
     * Ametek Inc        : Rosenblatt Securities raises price target to $92 from $90
     * Antares pharma Inc         : H.C. Wainwright cuts price target to $4.50 from $5
     * Antares pharma Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 from $9
     * Aptiv Plc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $86 from $75
     * Aptiv Plc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $75
     * Aptiv Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $79 from $73
     * Aptiv Plc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $73 from $68
     * Aptiv Plc         : RBC raises target price to $78 from $76
     * Aramark         : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $21
     * Aramark         : RBC cuts target price to $35 from $38
     * Arcbest Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $24 from $17
     * Arcbest Corp         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $25 from $33
     * Arcbest Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $26 from $25
     * Arch Capital Group Ltd         : RBC cuts target price to $37 from $40
     * Ardmore Shipping Corp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * Ares Capital Corp         : KBW raises target price to $15 from $14.50
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $245 from $200
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $222 from $220
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $147 from $150
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $224 from $200
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Instinet raises price target to $190 from $180
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $200 from $170
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $220 from $224
     * Arista Networks Inc         : RBC raises target price to $210 from $205
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Rosenblatt Securities cuts price target to $200 from $215
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $186 from $193
     * Arvinas Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $60 from $24
     * Asbury Automotive Group Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $67 from $54
     * Asbury Automotive Group Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $76 from $69
     * Asbury Automotive Group Inc        : Stephens raises price target to $82 from $80
     * Ashland Global Holdings Inc.        : UBS raises target price to $71 from $68
     * Assetmark Financial Holdings        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $28 from $31
     * Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc        : Raymond James raises target to $27 from $26
     * Atkore International Group Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $24
     * Atkore International Group Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target to $27 from $23
     * Atkore International Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to $26 from $23
     * Atlas Corp (British Columbia)         : Citigroup cuts price target to $7 from $12
     * Axalta Coating Systems Ltd         : UBS raises target price to $24 from $23
     * Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target to $45 from $44
     * Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc         : Wells Fargo raises target to $40 from $35
     * AXT Inc         : Northland Capital Markets raises price target to $9 from $6
     * B&G Foods Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $22 from $20
     * B&G Foods Inc        : Jefferies raises price target to $19 from $14
     * B&G Foods Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $21 from $15
     * Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc         : Compass Point cuts target price to $10 from $25
     * Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $14 from $20
     * Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts to neutral from buy
     * Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $16.50 from $18
     * Beyond Meat Inc         : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $68 from $58
     * Beyond Meat Inc         : UBS raises target price to $75 from $73
     * Beyond Meat Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $83 from $62
     * Beyond Meat Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $95 from $83
     * Beyond Meat Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $95 from $77
     * Beyond Meat Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $95 from $72
     * Black Hills Corp        : Scotiabank cuts target price to $77 from $81
     * Black Knight Inc        : Compass Point raises price target to $72
     * Black Knight Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $80 from $67
     * Bloomin' Brands Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $11 from $10
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $26 from $22
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : Barclays raises target price to $23 from $21
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $26 from $24
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $26 from $25
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $25 from $21
     * Brookline Bancorp Inc         : Compass Point cuts price target to $12 from $13.50
     * Calamp Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * Calamp Corp         : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $10 from $13
     * Calamp Corp         : Northland Capital Markets cuts price target to $12 from $13
     * Capital Bancorp Inc         : Stephens cuts price target to $13 from $13.5
     * Capitala Finance Corp         : KBW cuts target price to $2 from $3
     * Carter'S Inc        : UBS raises target price to $75 from $69
     * Carter'S Inc        : CFRA cuts price target by $25 to $85
     * Carter'S Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $88 from $80
     * Catalent Inc         : UBS raises target price to $77 from $70
     * Catalent Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $79 from $62
     * Cb Financial Services Inc         : KBW raises target price to $25 from $24
     * Centennial Resource Development Inc         : TD Securities cuts to reduce from hold
     * Centennial Resource Development Inc         : TD Securities raises PT to $0.80 from $0.60
     * Cheesecake Factory Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $20 from $43
     * Cheesecake Factory Inc         : Guggenheim cuts target price to $26 from $29
     * Cheesecake Factory Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $20
     * Cheesecake Factory Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $23 from $26
     * Chegg Inc         : BMO raises target price to $54 from $46
     * Chegg Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $52 from $45
     * Cincinnati Bell Inc        : UBS raises target price to $15.50 from $12.50
     * Cincinnati Financial Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $54 from $68
     * Cincinnati Financial Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral
     * Clarivate Analytics Plc        : Citigroup raises price target to $28 from $24
     * Clearwater Paper Corp        : RBC raises target price to $35 from $20
     * Clearwater Paper Corp        : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
     * Clovis Oncology Inc         : HC Wainwright raises target price to $29 from $27
     * Clovis Oncology Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $6 from $5.25
     * Computer Programs and Systems Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts PT to $27 from $29
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $76 from $54
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral
     * Constellation Brands Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $176 from $152
     * Crestwood Equity Partners LP         : Raymond James raises target price to $13 from $11
     * Crestwood Equity Partners LP         : Stifel cuts target price to $17 from $21
     * CVS Health Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $66 from $73
     * CyrusOne Inc         : Berenberg raises target price to $83 from $66
     * CyrusOne Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $78 from $68
     * CyrusOne Inc         : RBC raises target price to $77 from $76
     * Cytosorbents Corp         : HC Wainwright raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Davita Inc        : RBC raises target price to $80 from $75
     * Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises target to $80 from $60
     * Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $74 from $76
     * Devon Energy Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $12
     * Devon Energy Corp        : MKM Partners cuts price target by $1 to $17
     * Devon Energy Corp        : Susquehanna raises target price to $13 from $12
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : Capital One Securities raises target price by $8 to $59
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : MKM Partners raises target price to $72 from $70
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $45 from $40
     * Dollar General Corp       : Keybanc raises target price to $200
     * Douglas Dynamics Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $38 from $40
     * Dow Inc        : UBS cuts to neutral from buy, cuts target price to $32 from $37
     * Duke Realty Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $37 from $39
     * Dupont       : UBS raises target price to $59 from $55
     * Dupont       : Keybanc raises target price to $57 from $50
     * Dupont       : RBC raises target price to $49 from $35
     * Eastman Chemical Co        : UBS raises target price to $68 from $54
     * Eaton Vance Corp       : Credit Suisse raises price target to $34 from $32
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $122 from $116
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $129 from $119
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $133 from $131
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Instinet raises price target to $132 from $120
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Jeffferies raises target price to $115 from $110
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : MKM Partners raises price target to $132 from $114
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Needham raises target price to $135 from $120
     * Electronic Arts Inc       : Wedbush raises target price to $145 from $135
     * Enlink Midstream Llc         : Mizuho cuts target price to $2 from $7
     * Enphase Energy Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $52.50 from $45
     * Enphase Energy Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $54 from $43
     * Enphase Energy Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $50 from $49
     * Everbridge Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $135 from $125
     * Everbridge Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $118 from $95
     * Everbridge Inc         : Northland Capital Markets raises price target to $133 from $120
     * Everbridge Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $130 from $105
     * Exelixis Inc         : BMO raises target price to $27 from $20
     * Exelixis Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $30 from $23
     * Exelixis Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $30 from $23
     * Exelixis Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $27 from $23
     * Expeditors International of Washington         : Credit Suisse raises PT to $66 from $62
     * Expeditors International of Washington         :Cowen and Company cuts PT to $68 from $77
     * Expeditors International of Washington         : UBS raises target price to $63 from $60
     * Fair Isaac Corp         : Needham initiates coverage with buy rating and $425 PT
     * Fastenal Co         : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $33
     * Federal Realty Investment Trust        : Capital One cuts target price to $110 from $142
     * Federated Hermes Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $27 from $23
     * Federated Hermes Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * First Bancorp        : Citigroup raises price target to $6 from $4.5
     * Fortive Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $71 from $85
     * Gatx Corp         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $62
     * Golden Ocean Group Ltd           : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to hold from buy
     * Group 1 Automotive Inc        : Benchmark cuts target price to $79 from $85
     * Group 1 Automotive Inc        : Stephens raises price target to $70 from $68
     * Hackett Group Inc         : Barrington Research cuts target price to $18 from $20
     * Haemonetics Corp        : Barrington Research cuts to market perform from outperform
     * Haemonetics Corp        : Needham cuts target price to $132 from $142
     * Haemonetics Corp        : Raymond James cuts target price to $125 from $130
     * Hancock Whitney Corp        : Stephens cuts price target to $26 from $30
     * Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc       : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $36 from $40
     * Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc       : Guggenheim cuts target price to $38 from $39
     * Helios Technologies Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $38 from $41
     * Helmerich and Payne Inc       : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $8 from $12
     * Henry Schein Inc         : Baird raises target price to $60 from $58
     * Henry Schein Inc         : Barrington cuts to market perform from outperform
     * Henry Schein Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $55 from $54
     * Henry Schein Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $62 from $80
     * Hub Group Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $52 from $59
     * Huntsman Corp        : UBS raises target price to $18 from $17
     * Huron Consulting Group Inc         : Barrington Research cuts PT to $60 from $77
     * Icf International Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $88 from $105
     * Ichor Holdings Ltd         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $25 from $20
     * Idexx Laboratories Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $297 from $290
     * Illinois Tool Works Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $160 from $145
     * Illinois Tool Works Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $156 from $160
     * Illinois Tool Works Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $155 from $130
     * Illumina Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $355 from $340
     * Incyte Corp         : BMO raises target price to $90 from $74
     * Incyte Corp         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $115 from $92
     * Incyte Corp         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $99 from $89
     * Incyte Corp         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Incyte Corp         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $120 from $112
     * Ingredion Inc         : BMO cuts target price to $93 from $104
     * Ingredion Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $90 from $94
     * Inogen Inc         : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $56 from $68
     * Inogen Inc         : Needham cuts target price to $75 from $80
     * Inspire Medical Systems Inc         : Berenberg cuts target price to $51 from $56
     * Inspire Medical Systems Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $90 from $80
     * Inspire Medical Systems Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $81 from $83
     * Investors Bancorp Inc         : Stephens cuts price target to $10.5 from $12
     * Invitae Corp         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $25 from $20
     * Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc         : Baird raises target price to $65 from $60
     * IPG Photonics Corp         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $149 from $113
     * IPG Photonics Corp         : Citigroup cuts price target to $166 from $173.8
     * Itron Inc         : Stephens cuts price target to $63 from $68
     * Jack Henry & Associates Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $145 from $142
     * Jack Henry & Associates Inc         : KBW raises target price to $168 from $151
     * Jack Henry & Associates Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $191 from $181
     * Jack Henry & Associates Inc         : RBC raises target price to $169 from $165
     * Jack Henry & Associates Inc         : Stephens cuts price target to $170 from $174
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : BMO cuts target price to $193 from $205
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $141 from $132
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $113 from $127
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : Stifel cuts target price to $180 from $185
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $153 from $155
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $160 from $169
     * Jeld-Wen Holding Inc         : Barclays raises target price to $15 from $13
     * Jones Lang LaSalle Inc        : Raymond James cuts target price to $172 from $186
     * Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $30 from $35
     * Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc         : HC Wainwright cuts target price to $40 from $43
     * Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $28 from $34
     * Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc         : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $29 from $30
     * Kennametal Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $25
     * Kirby Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $59 from $55
     * KLA Corp         : UBS raises target price to $158 from $153
     * KLA Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $178 from $158
     * KLA Corp         : Keybanc cuts target price to $182 from $204
     * KLA Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $191 from $178
     * KLA-Tencor Corp         : Susquehanna cuts price target to $134 from $140
     * Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings        : Keybanc raises target price to $42 from $40
     * Kraton Corp        : UBS raises target price to $13 from $12
     * Kura Oncology Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $28 from $30
     * L.B. Foster Co         : B Riley FBR cuts target price to $20 from $30
     * L3Harris Technologies Inc        : CFRA cuts target price to $232 from $248
     * L3Harris Technologies Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $226 from $252
     * Leggett & Platt Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $31 from $35
     * Leggett & Platt Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $27 from $29
     * Leidos Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $113 from $99
     * Lendingclub Corp       : Compass Point cuts price target to $6 from $15
     * Lendingclub Corp       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $15 from $19
     * Lendingtree Inc         : Compass Point cuts to neutral from buy
     * Lendingtree Inc         : Needham raises target price to $275 from $220
     * Lendingtree Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $275 from $250
     * Lendingtree Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $263 from $279
     * LGI Homes Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $50 from $38
     * LGI Homes Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $73 from $55
     * Liberty Latin America Ltd         : Scotiabank cuts price target to $7 from $15
     * LivePerson Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $34 from $31
     * LivePerson Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $27
     * LivePerson Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $33 from $40
     * LivePerson Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $38 from $43
     * LivePerson Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $40 from $30
     * LivePerson Inc         : Northland Capital Markets cuts price target to $40 from $45
     * Louisiana-Pacific Corp        : BMO cuts target price to $34 from $38
     * Louisiana-Pacific Corp        : Scotiabank cuts price target to $24 from $25
     * Louisiana-Pacific Corp        : TD Securities raises target price to $23 from $19
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $100 from $95
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $95 from $80
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : Northland Capital Markets cuts target to $90 from $100
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $100 from $95
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $97 from $90
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : Susquehanna raises target price to $105 from $92
     * Luther Burbank Corp        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10.50 from $10
     * Macrogenics Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $13 from $17
     * Macrogenics Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises price target to $22 from $18
     * Macrogenics Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $21 from $20
     * Macrogenics Inc         : SVB Leerink cuts price target to $15 from $16
     * Mallinckrodt Plc        : Jefferies cuts price target to $3 from $4.30
     * Mallinckrodt Plc        : SVB Leerink raises target price to $3 from $2
     * Marriott        : Instinet cuts price target to $123 from $125
     * Marten Transport Ltd         : Keybanc raises target price to $27 from $24
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $221 from $226
     * Mastercard Inc       : Stephens raises target price to $304 from $286
     * Mattel Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $9 from $10
     * MDC Holdings Inc        : Wedbush raises target price to $31 from $29
     * Medifast Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $86 from $$83
     * Medifast Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $85 from $60
     * Mercadolibre Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $775 from $660
     * MercadoLibre Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $770 from $720
     * MercadoLibre Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $750 from $655
     * MobileIron Inc         : Northland Capital Markets cuts price target to $5 from $6
     * MobileIron Inc         : Northland Capital Markets cuts to market perform from outperform
     * Model N Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $37 from $36
     * Model N Inc         : Needham raises price target to $34 from $26
     * Model N Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $33 from $30
     * Mohawk Industries Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $105 from $88
     * Mohawk Industries Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $94 from $83
     * Mohawk Industries Inc        : Stifel cuts target price to $110 from $125
     * Mosaic Co        : BMO raises target price to $13 from $12
     * Mosaic Co        : CIBC cuts target price to $21 from $25
     * Mosaic Co        : Citigroup raises price target to $13 from $12
     * Mosaic Co        : Stephens cuts target price to $32 from $36
     * MPLX LP         : Stifel cuts target price to $21 from $22
     * Mueller Water Products Inc        : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * National Energy Services Reunited         : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to $13 from
 $13.50 
     * Nautilus Inc        : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $8 from $6
     * Neuronetics Inc         : William Blair cuts to market perform rating
     * Nevro Corp         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $116 from $114
     * Nevro Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $137 from $130
     * Nevro Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $100 from $90
     * Nevro Corp         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $135 from $120
     * New Fortress Energy Llc        : Stifel cuts target price to $20 from $23
     * Newmont        : Citigroup raises price target to $74 from $46
     * Nio Inc        : BofA Global Research raises price objective to $5 from $3.40
     * Nio Inc        : BofA Global Research raises to buy from neutral
     * Nutanix Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $23 from $34
     * Nutanix Inc         : RBC raises target price to $23 from $20
     * Nutanix Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $21 from $30
     * Obseva SA         : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $7 from $8
     * Obseva SA         : Wedbush cuts target price to $30 from $34
     * Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $74
     * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc        : Berenberg raises price target to $35 from $34
     * Onto Innovation Inc         : Benchmark cuts price target to $45 from $50
     * Onto Innovation Inc         : Needham cuts target price to $38 from $41
     * Orthopediatrics Corp         : Needham raises price target to $49 from $46
     * Palo Alto Networks         : Northland Capital Markets raises PT to $274 from $245
     * Palo Alto Networks         : Northland Capital Markets ups to outperform from market perform
     * Palomar Holdings Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $59 from $60
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Raymond James raises target price to $12 from $11
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Susquehanna raises target price to $11 from $9
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : TD Securities raises target price to $12 from $10
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $90 from $85
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $99 from $85
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $104 from $88
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $96 from $93
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $95 from $80
     * PG&E Corp        : Mizuho raises target price to $13.50 from $12.50
     * Pinterest Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts to neutral from buy, cuts PT to $19 from $21
     * Pinterest Inc         : Instinet cuts price target to $28 from $32
     * Pinterest Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $21 from $24
     * Planet Fitness Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $65 from $50
     * Planet Fitness Inc         : Guggenheim cuts target price to $75 from $85
     * Planet Fitness Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $65 from $71
     * Planet Fitness Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $63 from $58
     * Planet Fitness Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $55 from $65
     * Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $18 from $31
     * Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
     * PPG Industries Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $100 from $93
     * PPG Industries Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * PQ Group Holdings Inc        : BMO cuts target price to $19 from $23
     * PQ Group Holdings Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $12 from $11.5
     * PQ Group Holdings Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $19 from $21
     * Premier Inc         : UBS cuts price target to $33 from $35
     * Premier Inc         : Baird raises price target to $36 from $34
     * Premier Inc         : Benchmark cuts target price to $40 from $43
     * Premier Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $37 from $40
     * Premier Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $35 from $40
     * Premier Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $34 from $38
     * Pros Holdings Inc        : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $35 from $42
     * Pros Holdings Inc        : Craig-Hallum cuts to hold from buy
     * Pros Holdings Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $33
     * Pros Holdings Inc        : Northland Capital Markets raises price target to $42 from $40
     * Public Storage        : Citigroup cuts price target to $190 from $210
     * QTS Realty Trust Inc        : RBC raises target price to $71 from $66
     * Quanta Services Inc        : Stephens cuts target price to $50 from $52
     * Qumu Corp         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $2.32 from $1.92
     * Quotient Technology Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $12 from $14
     * Quotient Technology Inc         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $11 from $15
     * R1 RCM Inc        : Dougherty cuts target price to $15 from $15.50
     * R1 RCM Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $12 from $11
     * Rambus Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $17 from $17.3
     * Ranger Energy Services Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $5 from $7
     * Rayonier Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $29 from $26
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $630 from $575
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals         : Cowen and Company raises target to $584 from $528
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $605 from $596
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $635 from $500
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $600 from $550
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BMO raises target price to $525 from $466
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $625 from $525
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $622 from $604
     * Renasant Corp         : Stephens cuts price target to $27 from $30
     * Republic Services Inc        : CIBC raises target price to $86 from $82
     * Republic Services Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $84 from $81
     * Republic Services Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $90 from $89
     * Republic Services Inc        : RBC raises target price to $81 from $77
     * Reynolds Consumer Products         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $38 from $35
     * SBA Communications Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $331 from $304
     * SBA Communications Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $361 from $365
     * Sealed Air Corp        : CFRA cuts price target by $3 to $33
     * Sensus Healthcare Inc         : Alliance Global Partners cuts to neutral
     * Sensus Healthcare Inc         : Alliance Global Partners cuts PT to $2.40 from $6
     * Shake Shack Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $45 from $30
     * Signature Bank         : BMO raises target price to $115 from $100
     * Six Flags Entertainment Corp        : Berenberg raises target price to $16 from $14
     * Skyworks Solutions Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $102 from $95
     * Snap Inc         : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral; raises PT to $14 from $10
     * Southside Bancshares Inc         : KBW raises target price to $36 from $33
     * Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc         : Stephens cuts price target to $16 from $18
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : UBS raises target price to $23 from $21
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $22 from $18
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $18
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $24 from $22
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $26 from $25
     * Store Capital Corp         : Stifel cuts target price to $30 from $32.25
     * Supernus Pharmaceuticals         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $33 from $32
     * Sysco Corp        : CFRA cuts price target to $50 from $75
     * Sysco Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $63 from $67
     * Sysco Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $65 from $66
     * T2 Biosystems Inc         : SVB Leerink cuts price target to $2 from $5
     * Tenet Healthcare Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $27 from $33
     * Tenet Healthcare Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $24 from $38
     * TG Therapeutics Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises target price to $32 from $24
     * TG Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $18
     * Thomson Reuters Corp        : CIBC cuts target price to $77 from $80
     * Thomson Reuters Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $85 from $98
     * Thomson Reuters Corp        : Scotiabank raises target price to $71 from $70
     * Topbuild Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $117 from $111
     * Topbuild Corp        : Instinet raises price target to $104 from $68
     * Topbuild Corp        : Instinet raises target price to $104 from $68
     * Topbuild Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $114 from $88
     * Trane Technologies Plc       : Citigroup cuts price target to $93 from $97
     * TransDigm Group Inc        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $500 from $600
     * TransDigm Group Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $350 from $320
     * TransDigm Group Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $380 from $439
     * Transdigm Group Inc        : Vertical Research cuts target price to $270 from $309
     * Trinity Industries Inc        : Cowen and Company raises price target to $24 from $21
     * TTEC Holdings Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $44 from $40
     * Under Armour Inc        : Wedbush cuts price target to $11 from $12
     * US Concrete Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $22 from $20
     * US Foods Holding Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $23 from $27
     * US Foods Holding Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $27 from $30
     * Vapotherm Inc         : BTIG raises target price to $32 from $25
     * Vapotherm Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $30 from $20
     * Viper Energy Partners LP         : Simmons Energy raises price target to $10 from $9
     * Visa Inc      : Stephens cuts target price to $190 from $192
     * Vistra Energy Corp        : UBS cuts price target to $31 from $34
     * Vornado Realty Trust        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $40 from $35
     * Vornado Realty Trust        : Stifel cuts target price to $35 from $37
     * Vornado Realty Trust        : Stifel cuts to sell from hold
     * Walt Disney Co        : Bernstein cuts target price to $96 from $100
     * Walt Disney Co        : BMO cuts target price to $140 from $150
     * Walt Disney Co        : RBC cuts target price to $108 from $110
     * Wayfair Inc      : UBS raises target price to $170 from $65
     * Wayfair Inc      : Cowen and Company raises target price to $200 from $100
     * Wayfair Inc      : Credit Suisse raises target price to $198 from $135
     * Wayfair Inc      : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $100 from $45
     * Wayfair Inc      : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $112
     * Wayfair Inc      : Oppenheimer raises target price to $200 from $160
     * Wayfair Inc      : Piper Sandler raises target price to $220 from $140
     * Wayfair Inc      : Stephens raises target price to $145 from $65
     * Wayfair Inc      : Wedbush raises target price to $165 from $145
     * Wesbanco Inc         : Stephens cuts price target to $28 from $30
     * Western Midstream Partners LP        : UBS raises target price to $8 from $7.50
     * Western Union Co       : Credit Suisse raises price target to $20 from $19
     * Western Union Co       : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $26
     * Westlake Chemical Corp        : UBS raises target price to $28 from $26
     * Westrock Co        : BMO cuts target price to $35 from $42
     * Westrock Co        : Keybanc cuts target price to $23 from $27
     * Wideopenwest Inc        : Stephens cuts price target to $6 from $8
     * Williams Companies Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $26 from $25
     * Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $40
     * Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $47 from $69
     * XPO Logistics Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $120 from $125
     * XPO Logistics Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $75 from $78
     * XPO Logistics Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $82 from $81
     * Xylem Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $66 from $68
     * Xylem Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $55 from $59
     * Xylem Inc        : Raymond James cuts target price to $79 from $85
     * Xylem Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $70 from $76
     * Xylem Inc        : Rosenblatt Securities cuts price target to $63 from $66
     * Xylem Inc        : Stifel cuts target price to $76 from $79
     * Zogenix Inc         : Guggenheim cuts target price to $48 from $50
     * Zogenix Inc         : Needham cuts target price to $50 from $54
     * Zogenix Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $56 from $64
     * Zogenix Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $56 from $60
   

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below