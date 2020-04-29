Biotechnology
April 29, 2020 / 7:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods, Zebra Technologies

8 Min Read

    April 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods and Zebra Technologies on
Wednesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Hormel Foods Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Tyson Foods Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Zebra Technologies Corp         : Needham raises target price to $250 from $230
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * American Homes 4 Rent        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $25 from $27
     * Arvinas Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $62 from $60
     * Banner Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $40 from $35
     * Benefitfocus Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $15 from $16
     * Blueprint Medicines Corp         : Raymond James cuts target price to $95 from $112
     * Blueprint Medicines Corp         : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $105 from $125
     * Boyd Gaming Corp        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $20 from $39
     * Caterpillar Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $144 from $148
     * Caterpillar Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $150 from $160
     * Celanese Corp       : Scotiabank cuts target price to $107 from $117
     * Centene Corp        : Oppenheimer raises price target to $90 from $83
     * Chubb Ltd       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $128 from $135
     * Cincinnati Financial Corp         : CFRA cuts target price by $40 to $80
     * Commerce Bancshares Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $60 from $56
     * Corning Inc        : Susquehanna cuts price target to $22 from $25
     * Crane Co       : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $62 from $80
     * Cummins Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $201 from $178
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $54 from $48
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : Keybanc cuts target price to $58 from $67
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : RBC raises target price to $41 from $37
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $55 from $48
     * D.R. Horton Inc        : Wedbush raises target price to $52 from $50
     * Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $55 from $50
     * Dexcom Inc         : Baird raises target price to $373 from $296
     * Dexcom Inc         : SVB Leerink raises target price to $400 from $385
     * First Financial Bankshares Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $27 from $28
     * Glacier Bancorp Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $34 from $32
     * Harley-Davidson Inc        : RBC raises target price to $19 from $17
     * Healthstream Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $25 from $28
     * Hormel Foods Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Hormel Foods Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $47 from $48
     * Invitation Homes Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $27 from $32
     * Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $43 from $35
     * Iqvia Holdings Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $138 from $115
     * J2 Global Inc         : JP Morgan initiates at rating overweight and $105 pt
     * Juniper Networks Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $24 from $23
     * Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP         : Raymond James cuts PT to $14 from $19
     * Maxim Integrated Products Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $60 from $68
     * Medpace Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $92 from $105
     * Mercury Systems Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $92 from $85
     * Mercury Systems Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $86 from $72
     * Monolithic Power Systems Inc         : Cowen and Company raises PT to $215 from $200
     * National Oilwell Varco Inc        : Simmons Energy cuts target price to $9 from $11
     * Northwest Bancshares Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $9
     * Nucor Corp        : Keybanc raises target price to $49 from $43
     * NXP Semiconductors NV         : Keybanc raises target price to $120 from $115
     * NXP Semiconductors NV         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $115 from $125
     * Onemain Holdings Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $39 from $34
     * Paycom Software Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $185 from $190
     * Paycom Software Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $215 from $225
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $98 from $103
     * Principal Financial Group Inc        : RBC raises target price to $36 from $32
     * Realogy Holdings Corp         : Compass Point raises to buy; cuts price target to $10
     * Retail Opportunity Investments Corp         : Raymond James cuts PT to $12 from $19
     * Starbucks Corp         : Keybanc raises target price to $82 from $80
     * T. Rowe price Group Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $109
     * T. Rowe price Group Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $128 from $119
     * T. Rowe price Group Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $110 from $101
     * TCF Financial Corp        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $35 from $34
     * TCF Financial Corp        : RBC raises target price to $33 from $28
     * TE Connectivity Ltd        : RBC raises target price to $86 from $84
     * Texas Capital Bancshares Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $41 from $48
     * Texas Capital Bancshares Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $29 from $30
     * TransUnion        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $75 from $70
     * Travelers Companies Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $106 from $111
     * Trinet Group Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $44 from $38
     * Tyson Foods Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Tyson Foods Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $66 from $100
     * Unisys Corp        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12.50 from $17
     * UPS        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $101 from $105
     * W. R. Berkley Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $60 from $64
     * Waddell & Reed Financial Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $12
     * Washington Federal Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $27 from $30
     * Waters Corp        : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $195 from $210
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Baird raises target price to $44 from $42
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $48 from $42
     * Western New England Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts PT to $7.50 from $8.50
     * Western Union Co       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $19 from $26
     * Wsfs Financial Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $30 from $29
     * Zebra Technologies Corp         : Needham raises target price to $250 from $230
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below