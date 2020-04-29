U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods, Zebra Technologies

April 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods and Zebra Technologies on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Hormel Foods Corp : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Tyson Foods Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Zebra Technologies Corp : Needham raises target price to $250 from $230 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * American Homes 4 Rent : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $25 from $27 * Arvinas Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $62 from $60 * Banner Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $40 from $35 * Benefitfocus Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $15 from $16 * Blueprint Medicines Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $95 from $112 * Blueprint Medicines Corp : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $105 from $125 * Boyd Gaming Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $20 from $39 * Caterpillar Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $144 from $148 * Caterpillar Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $150 from $160 * Celanese Corp : Scotiabank cuts target price to $107 from $117 * Centene Corp : Oppenheimer raises price target to $90 from $83 * Chubb Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $128 from $135 * Cincinnati Financial Corp : CFRA cuts target price by $40 to $80 * Commerce Bancshares Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $60 from $56 * Corning Inc : Susquehanna cuts price target to $22 from $25 * Crane Co : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $62 from $80 * Cummins Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $201 from $178 * D.R. Horton Inc : Barclays raises target price to $54 from $48 * D.R. Horton Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $58 from $67 * D.R. Horton Inc : RBC raises target price to $41 from $37 * D.R. Horton Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $55 from $48 * D.R. Horton Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $52 from $50 * Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $55 from $50 * Dexcom Inc : Baird raises target price to $373 from $296 * Dexcom Inc : SVB Leerink raises target price to $400 from $385 * First Financial Bankshares Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $27 from $28 * Glacier Bancorp Inc : Stephens raises target price to $34 from $32 * Harley-Davidson Inc : RBC raises target price to $19 from $17 * Healthstream Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $25 from $28 * Hormel Foods Corp : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Hormel Foods Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $47 from $48 * Invitation Homes Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $27 from $32 * Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $43 from $35 * Iqvia Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $138 from $115 * J2 Global Inc : JP Morgan initiates at rating overweight and $105 pt * Juniper Networks Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $24 from $23 * Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP : Raymond James cuts PT to $14 from $19 * Maxim Integrated Products Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $60 from $68 * Medpace Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $92 from $105 * Mercury Systems Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $92 from $85 * Mercury Systems Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $86 from $72 * Monolithic Power Systems Inc : Cowen and Company raises PT to $215 from $200 * National Oilwell Varco Inc : Simmons Energy cuts target price to $9 from $11 * Northwest Bancshares Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10 from $9 * Nucor Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $49 from $43 * NXP Semiconductors NV : Keybanc raises target price to $120 from $115 * NXP Semiconductors NV : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $115 from $125 * Onemain Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $39 from $34 * Paycom Software Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $185 from $190 * Paycom Software Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $215 from $225 * PPG Industries Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $98 from $103 * Principal Financial Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $36 from $32 * Realogy Holdings Corp : Compass Point raises to buy; cuts price target to $10 * Retail Opportunity Investments Corp : Raymond James cuts PT to $12 from $19 * Starbucks Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $82 from $80 * T. Rowe price Group Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $109 * T. Rowe price Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $128 from $119 * T. Rowe price Group Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $110 from $101 * TCF Financial Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $35 from $34 * TCF Financial Corp : RBC raises target price to $33 from $28 * TE Connectivity Ltd : RBC raises target price to $86 from $84 * Texas Capital Bancshares Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $41 from $48 * Texas Capital Bancshares Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $29 from $30 * TransUnion : Credit Suisse raises target price to $75 from $70 * Travelers Companies Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $106 from $111 * Trinet Group Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $44 from $38 * Tyson Foods Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Tyson Foods Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $66 from $100 * Unisys Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12.50 from $17 * UPS : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $101 from $105 * W. R. Berkley Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $60 from $64 * Waddell & Reed Financial Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $12 * Washington Federal Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $27 from $30 * Waters Corp : SVB Leerink cuts target price to $195 from $210 * Werner Enterprises Inc : Baird raises target price to $44 from $42 * Werner Enterprises Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $48 from $42 * Western New England Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler cuts PT to $7.50 from $8.50 * Western Union Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $19 from $26 * Wsfs Financial Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $30 from $29 * Zebra Technologies Corp : Needham raises target price to $250 from $230 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)