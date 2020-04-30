Rates RSS
April 30, 2020 / 7:48 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Labcorp, ServiceNow, Zebra Technologies

    April 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Labcorp, ServiceNow and Zebra Technologies on
Thursday. 
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.

     * Aaron's Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $30
     * Advanced Micro Devices Inc        : CFRA raises target price to $60 from $53
     * Aflac Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $38 from $40
     * Agnc Investment Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Akamai Technologies Inc         : Baird raises target price to $110 from $105
     * Alerus Financial Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $19 from $18
     * Align Technology Inc         : Baird raises target price to $248 from $225
     * Align Technology Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $275 from $320
     * Align Technology Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $258 from $275
     * Alkermes Plc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $18 from $20
     * Alkermes Plc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $21 from $22
     * America Movil Sab De Cv        : Scotiabank cuts target price to $16 from $20
     * American Tower Corp        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $281 from $289
     * American Tower Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $300 from $308
     * American Tower Corp        : Keybanc cuts target price to $267 from $273
     * Anthem Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $271 from $257
     * Atricure Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $45 from $41
     * Atricure Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $47 from $50
     * Automatic Data Processing Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $135 from $138
     * Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $14
     * Avantor Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $20
     * Avantor Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $18
     * Avis Budget Group Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $19
     * Banc of California Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Bankunited Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $22 from $24
     * Belden Inc        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $36 from $52
     * Best buy Co Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $90 from $73
     * Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $128 from $131
     * Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts PT to $109 from $110
     * Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $25 from $24
     * Boeing       : CFRA cuts target price to $112 from $216
     * Boston Properties Inc        : Baird raises target price to $130 from $108
     * Boston Properties Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $115 from $110
     * Boston Scientific Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $43 from $42
     * Boston Scientific Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $43 from $38
     * Boston Scientific Corp        : Needham cuts target price to $43 from $53
     * Boston Scientific Corp        : Wells Fargo raises target price to $41 from $40
     * Brinker International Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $40 from $35
     * C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $76 from $94
     * Calix Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $15 from $13
     * Calix Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $13
     * Capitol Federal Financial Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $13 from $12
     * Capricor Therapeutics Inc         : Maxim raises price target to $10 from $4
     * Carvana Co         : Instinet initiates coverage with neutral rating and $89 target price
     * Citizens Community Bancorp Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $8 from $6
     * Clean Harbors Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $40
     * CME Group Inc        : CFRA cuts target price by $13 to $205
     * CME Group Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $230 from $240
     * Conmed Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $90 from $110
     * Cousins Properties Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $36 from $43
     * Cowen Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $14 from $12
     * Cree Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $53 from $44
     * Cree Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $46 from $36
     * EQT Corp        : TD Securities raises target price to $14 from $9.50
     * Euronet Worldwide Inc         : Needham raises target price to $105 from $90
     * Facebook Inc       : Baird raises target price to $240 from $200
     * Facebook Inc       : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $250 from $230
     * Facebook Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $250 from $225
     * Farmers National Banc Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Fb Financial Corp        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $24
     * First Busey Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $21 from $18
     * Five Below Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $100 from $76
     * Garmin Ltd         : CFRA cuts target price to $95 from $104
     * General Dynamics Corp       : CFRA cuts target price to $203 from $211
     * Hanover Insurance Group Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $110 from $85
     * Helen of Troy Ltd         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $185 from $175
     * Hertz Global Holdings Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $4.55 from $6
     * Highwoods Properties Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $44 from $43
     * Hologic Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $45
     * Hologic Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $55 from $42
     * Hometrust Bancshares Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $17.50 from $15.50
     * Humana Inc        : Cantor Fitzgerald raises price target to $405 from $400
     * Humana Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $410 from $395
     * Humana Inc        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $423 from $400
     * Humana Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $452 from $415
     * Humana Inc        : Oppenheimer raises price target to $425 from $400
     * Humana Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $442 from $420
     * Inovalon Holdings Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $22 from $20
     * Irobot Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $50 from $41
     * KBR Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $31 from $30
     * KBR Inc        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $30 from $35
     * Kearny Financial Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10.50 from $10
     * Labcorp       : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
     * Littelfuse Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $165
     * Livanova Plc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $50 from $66
     * Livanova Plc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $78 from $100
     * Livanova Plc         : Needham cuts target price to $84 from $88
     * Livanova Plc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $65 from $80
     * Lowe's Companies Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $121 from $115
     * Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises PT to $37 from $35
     * Marketaxess Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $465 from $345
     * Masco Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $47
     * Mastercard Inc       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $297 from $280
     * Mastercard Inc       : Keybanc raises target price to $300 from $285
     * Mastercard Inc       : Piper Sandler raises target price to $286 from $240
     * Mastercard Inc       : RBC raises target price to $308 from $287
     * Maxar Technologies Inc         : TD Securities cuts target price to $20 from $21
     * Medpace Holdings Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $77 from $75
     * Meridian Corp         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $17 from $18
     * Meritage Homes Corp        : CFRA cuts price target by $22 to $65
     * Meritage Homes Corp        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $67 from $48
     * Microsoft         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $195 from $190
     * MKS Instruments Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $120 from $115
     * MKS Instruments Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $122 from $130
     * Mondelez         : CFRA cuts to sell from hold; cuts target price by $15 to $45
     * Monster Beverage Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $72 from $68
     * Montage Resources Corp       : Scotiabank raises target price to $4.50 from $3.25
     * New York Community Bancorp Inc         : Credit Suisse raises PT to $11 from $10.50
     * New York Community Bancorp Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $12.50 from $11.50
     * Norfolk Southern Corp        : CFRA cuts target price to $181 from $225
     * Norfolk Southern Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $203 from $182
     * Norfolk Southern Corp        : RBC raises target price to $151 from $140
     * Norfolk Southern Corp        : Stephens raises target price to $195 from $180
     * Northrop Grumman Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $407 from $424
     * Northrop Grumman Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $365 from $347
     * Nucor Corp        : Cowen and Company raises price target to $48 from $45
     * OFG Bancorp        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $16.50 from $15.50
     * ONEOK Inc        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
     * Oshkosh Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $82 from $83
     * Owens Corning       : Evercore ISI raises target price to $56 from $47
     * Owens Corning       : Jefferies raises target price to $52 from $50
     * Owens Corning       : RBC cuts target price to $37 from $40
     * Pegasystems Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $104 from $110
     * Polaris Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $90 from $70
     * Prosperity Bancshares Inc       : Piper Sandler raises target price to $62 from $59
     * Prosperity Bancshares Inc       : Raymond James raises target price to $70 from $58
     * Prosperity Bancshares Inc       : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $75 from $55
     * PTC Inc        : Baird raises target price to $88 from $84
     * QCR Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $43 from $41
     * Qualcomm Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $102 from $95
     * Renasant Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $27 from $25
     * Rent-A-Center Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $17
     * Retail Opportunity Investments Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $9 from $8
     * RLJ Lodging Trust        : Keybanc cuts target price to $12 from $20
     * Saia Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $99 from $93
     * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc       : Piper Sandler raises PT to $19 from $16
     * Sensata Technologies Holding Plc       : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $50 from $45
     * Sensata Technologies Holding Plc       : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $38
     * Sensata Technologies Holding Plc       : RBC raises target price to $45 from $43
     * ServiceNow Inc        : Baird raises target price to $350 from $300
     * ServiceNow Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $360 from $340
     * ServiceNow Inc        : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight
     * ServiceNow Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $360 from $310
     * Sherwin-Williams Co        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $600 from $590
     * Silicon Laboratories Inc         : CFRA cuts price target to $100 from $110
     * Silicon Laboratories Inc         : Needham raises target price to $120 from $100
     * Silicon Motion Technology Corp         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $55 from $50
     * Silicon Motion Technology Corp         : Needham cuts target price to $62 from $65
     * Silicon Motion Technology Corp         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $51 from $52
     * Silvergate Capital Corp       : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $19 from $13
     * Siteone Landscape Supply Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $98 from $80
     * SM Energy Co       : MKM Partners raises target price to $7 from $5
     * Spotify Technology SA         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $185 from $175
     * Spotify Technology SA         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $130 from $125
     * Spotify Technology SA         : RBC raises target price to $192 from $191
     * Strategic Education Inc         : Barrington Research raises PT to $185 from $175
     * Summit Hotel Properties Inc        : Keybanc cuts target price to $8 from $13
     * Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $17
     * Teladoc Health Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $195 from $130
     * Teladoc Health Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $197 from $175
     * Teladoc Health Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $165 from $152
     * Teladoc Health Inc         : Keybanc raises target price to $195 from $180
     * Tesla Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $650 from $400
     * Tesla Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $939 from $819
     * Trustmark Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $27 from $25
     * UMB Financial Corp         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $56 from $52
     * United Therapeutics Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $127 from $123
     * Valero Energy Corp        : RBC raises target price to $65 from $58
     * Veritex Holdings Inc         : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $23 from $24
     * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Baird raises target price to $245 from $230
     * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Cowen and Company raises PT to $265 from $260
     * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $295 from $275
     * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $302 from $300
     * Warrior Met Coal Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12
     * Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc        : Keybanc cuts target price to $12 from $24
     * Yum Brands        : Cowen and Company raises price target to $88 from $69
     * Yum Brands        : Stifel raises target price to $87 from $80
     * Zebra Technologies Corp         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Zebra Technologies Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $250 from $245
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
