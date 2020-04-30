U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Labcorp, ServiceNow, Zebra Technologies

April 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Labcorp, ServiceNow and Zebra Technologies on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Labcorp : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * ONEOK Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * ServiceNow Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * Zebra Technologies Corp : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Aaron's Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $30 * Advanced Micro Devices Inc : CFRA raises target price to $60 from $53 * Aflac Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $38 from $40 * Agnc Investment Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13 * Akamai Technologies Inc : Baird raises target price to $110 from $105 * Alerus Financial Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $19 from $18 * Align Technology Inc : Baird raises target price to $248 from $225 * Align Technology Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $275 from $320 * Align Technology Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $258 from $275 * Alkermes Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $18 from $20 * Alkermes Plc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $21 from $22 * America Movil Sab De Cv : Scotiabank cuts target price to $16 from $20 * American Tower Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $281 from $289 * American Tower Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $300 from $308 * American Tower Corp : Keybanc cuts target price to $267 from $273 * Anthem Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $271 from $257 * Atricure Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $45 from $41 * Atricure Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $47 from $50 * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $135 from $138 * Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $14 * Avantor Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $20 * Avantor Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $16 from $18 * Avis Budget Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $19 * Banc of California Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $14 from $13 * Bankunited Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $22 from $24 * Belden Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $36 from $52 * Best buy Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $90 from $73 * Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $128 from $131 * Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts PT to $109 from $110 * Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $25 from $24 * Boeing : CFRA cuts target price to $112 from $216 * Boston Properties Inc : Baird raises target price to $130 from $108 * Boston Properties Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $115 from $110 * Boston Scientific Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $43 from $42 * Boston Scientific Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $43 from $38 * Boston Scientific Corp : Needham cuts target price to $43 from $53 * Boston Scientific Corp : Wells Fargo raises target price to $41 from $40 * Brinker International Inc : Stifel raises target price to $40 from $35 * C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $76 from $94 * Calix Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $15 from $13 * Calix Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $13 * Capitol Federal Financial Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $13 from $12 * Capricor Therapeutics Inc : Maxim raises price target to $10 from $4 * Carvana Co : Instinet initiates coverage with neutral rating and $89 target price * Citizens Community Bancorp Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $8 from $6 * Clean Harbors Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $40 * CME Group Inc : CFRA cuts target price by $13 to $205 * CME Group Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $230 from $240 * Conmed Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $90 from $110 * Cousins Properties Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $36 from $43 * Cowen Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $14 from $12 * Cree Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $53 from $44 * Cree Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $46 from $36 * EQT Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $14 from $9.50 * Euronet Worldwide Inc : Needham raises target price to $105 from $90 * Facebook Inc : Baird raises target price to $240 from $200 * Facebook Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $250 from $230 * Facebook Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $250 from $225 * Farmers National Banc Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Fb Financial Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $24 * First Busey Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $21 from $18 * Five Below Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $100 from $76 * Garmin Ltd : CFRA cuts target price to $95 from $104 * General Dynamics Corp : CFRA cuts target price to $203 from $211 * Hanover Insurance Group Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $110 from $85 * Helen of Troy Ltd : Oppenheimer raises target price to $185 from $175 * Hertz Global Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $4.55 from $6 * Highwoods Properties Inc : Stifel raises target price to $44 from $43 * Hologic Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $45 * Hologic Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $55 from $42 * Hometrust Bancshares Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $17.50 from $15.50 * Humana Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald raises price target to $405 from $400 * Humana Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $410 from $395 * Humana Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $423 from $400 * Humana Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $452 from $415 * Humana Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $425 from $400 * Humana Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $442 from $420 * Inovalon Holdings Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $22 from $20 * Irobot Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $50 from $41 * KBR Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $31 from $30 * KBR Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $30 from $35 * Kearny Financial Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $10.50 from $10 * Labcorp : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Littelfuse Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $165 * Livanova Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $50 from $66 * Livanova Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $78 from $100 * Livanova Plc : Needham cuts target price to $84 from $88 * Livanova Plc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $65 from $80 * Lowe's Companies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $121 from $115 * Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises PT to $37 from $35 * Marketaxess Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $465 from $345 * Masco Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $50 from $47 * Mastercard Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $297 from $280 * Mastercard Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $300 from $285 * Mastercard Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $286 from $240 * Mastercard Inc : RBC raises target price to $308 from $287 * Maxar Technologies Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to $20 from $21 * Medpace Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $77 from $75 * Meridian Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $17 from $18 * Meritage Homes Corp : CFRA cuts price target by $22 to $65 * Meritage Homes Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $67 from $48 * Microsoft : Credit Suisse raises target price to $195 from $190 * MKS Instruments Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $120 from $115 * MKS Instruments Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $122 from $130 * Mondelez : CFRA cuts to sell from hold; cuts target price by $15 to $45 * Monster Beverage Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $72 from $68 * Montage Resources Corp : Scotiabank raises target price to $4.50 from $3.25 * New York Community Bancorp Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $11 from $10.50 * New York Community Bancorp Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $12.50 from $11.50 * Norfolk Southern Corp : CFRA cuts target price to $181 from $225 * Norfolk Southern Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $203 from $182 * Norfolk Southern Corp : RBC raises target price to $151 from $140 * Norfolk Southern Corp : Stephens raises target price to $195 from $180 * Northrop Grumman Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $407 from $424 * Northrop Grumman Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $365 from $347 * Nucor Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $48 from $45 * OFG Bancorp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $16.50 from $15.50 * ONEOK Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Oshkosh Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $82 from $83 * Owens Corning : Evercore ISI raises target price to $56 from $47 * Owens Corning : Jefferies raises target price to $52 from $50 * Owens Corning : RBC cuts target price to $37 from $40 * Pegasystems Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $104 from $110 * Polaris Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $90 from $70 * Prosperity Bancshares Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $62 from $59 * Prosperity Bancshares Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $70 from $58 * Prosperity Bancshares Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $75 from $55 * PTC Inc : Baird raises target price to $88 from $84 * QCR Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $43 from $41 * Qualcomm Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $102 from $95 * Renasant Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $27 from $25 * Rent-A-Center Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $17 * Retail Opportunity Investments Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $9 from $8 * RLJ Lodging Trust : Keybanc cuts target price to $12 from $20 * Saia Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $99 from $93 * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler raises PT to $19 from $16 * Sensata Technologies Holding Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to $50 from $45 * Sensata Technologies Holding Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $38 * Sensata Technologies Holding Plc : RBC raises target price to $45 from $43 * ServiceNow Inc : Baird raises target price to $350 from $300 * ServiceNow Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $360 from $340 * ServiceNow Inc : Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight * ServiceNow Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $360 from $310 * Sherwin-Williams Co : Credit Suisse raises target price to $600 from $590 * Silicon Laboratories Inc : CFRA cuts price target to $100 from $110 * Silicon Laboratories Inc : Needham raises target price to $120 from $100 * Silicon Motion Technology Corp : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $55 from $50 * Silicon Motion Technology Corp : Needham cuts target price to $62 from $65 * Silicon Motion Technology Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $51 from $52 * Silvergate Capital Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $19 from $13 * Siteone Landscape Supply Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises PT to $98 from $80 * SM Energy Co : MKM Partners raises target price to $7 from $5 * Spotify Technology SA : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $185 from $175 * Spotify Technology SA : Credit Suisse raises target price to $130 from $125 * Spotify Technology SA : RBC raises target price to $192 from $191 * Strategic Education Inc : Barrington Research raises PT to $185 from $175 * Summit Hotel Properties Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $8 from $13 * Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $25 from $17 * Teladoc Health Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $195 from $130 * Teladoc Health Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $197 from $175 * Teladoc Health Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $165 from $152 * Teladoc Health Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $195 from $180 * Tesla Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $650 from $400 * Tesla Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $939 from $819 * Trustmark Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $27 from $25 * UMB Financial Corp : Piper Sandler raises target price to $56 from $52 * United Therapeutics Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $127 from $123 * Valero Energy Corp : RBC raises target price to $65 from $58 * Veritex Holdings Inc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $23 from $24 * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : Baird raises target price to $245 from $230 * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : Cowen and Company raises PT to $265 from $260 * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $295 from $275 * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $302 from $300 * Warrior Met Coal Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12 * Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $12 from $24 * Yum Brands : Cowen and Company raises price target to $88 from $69 * Yum Brands : Stifel raises target price to $87 from $80 * Zebra Technologies Corp : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from * Zebra Technologies Corp : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Zebra Technologies Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $250 from $245