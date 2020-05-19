Rates RSS
May 19, 2020 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Mallinckrodt, Oric Pharmaceuticals, TherapeuticsMD

    May 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Mallinckrodt, Oric Pharmaceuticals and
Therapeuticsmd on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    
     * Alteryx Inc        : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral
     * Mallinckrodt Plc        : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
     * Mantech International Corp         : Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight
     * PBF Energy Inc        : Barclays cuts to underweight from overweight
     * TherapeuticsMD Inc         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp         : Guggenheim raises price target to $50 from $44
     * Alteryx Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $160 from $90
     * Alteryx Inc        : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral
     * Amerant Bancorp         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $14 from $16
     * Americold Realty Trust         : Berenberg raises target price to $37 from $34
     * Analog Devices Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $122 from $136
     * Apartment Investment and Management Co        : Jefferies cuts PT to $38 from $39
     * Apartment Investment and Management Co        : Mizuho cuts to neutral from buy
     * Aptiv Plc         : UBS raises to buy from neutral; raises target price to $86 from $50
     * Arbutus Biopharma Corp         : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral
     * Arbutus Biopharma Corp         : Wedbush raises target price to $4 from $2
     * Associated Banc-Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $15 from $14
     * Athene Holding Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $36 from $38
     * Atlas Corp (British Columbia)         : BMO raises to outperform from market perform
     * Autodesk Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $210 from $200
     * Autoliv Inc        : UBS raises target price to $54 from $43
     * Avalonbay Communities Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $177 from $197
     * Avalonbay Communities Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $160 from $144
     * Baidu Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $161 from $158
     * Bank First Corp        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $60 from $62
     * Bilibili Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $37.70 from $26.10
     * Biontech SE         : H.C. Wainwright ups to buy from neutral; raises TP to $69 from $48
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $481 from $409
     * Boston Properties Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to $88 from $90
     * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $49 from $46
     * Bridgebio pharma Inc         : BTIG starts with buy rating; price target $49
     * Camden Property Trust        : Mizuho raises target price to $97 from $83
     * Capstead Mortgage Corp        : KBW cuts target price to $5.50 from $6
     * Carvana Co         : JP Morgan raises target price to $75 from $65
     * Cathay General Bancorp         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $27 from $24
     * Childrens Place Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $35 from $20
     * Childrens Place Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $44 from $39
     * Cogent Communications Holdings         : Citigroup raises price target to $80 from $78
     * Comcast Corp          : Guggenheim cuts rating to neutral
     * Continental Resources Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $12.50 from $10
     * Coty Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $3.1 from $4
     * Darden Restaurants Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $66 from $51
     * Dell Technologies Inc         : Barclays cuts price target to $40 from $43
     * Diamondrock Hospitality Co        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $6 from $7
     * Diversified Healthcare Trust        : RBC cuts target price to $3 from $7
     * Dynatrace Inc       : Raymond James raises target price to $40 from $27
     * East West Bancorp Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $32 from $31
     * Elanco Animal Health Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $30 from $38
     * Eqm Midstream Partners LP        : RBC raises target price to $21 from $15
     * EQT Corp        : Scotiabank raises target price to $14 from $13
     * Equitrans Midstream Corp         : RBC raises target price to $11 from $7
     * Equity Residential        : Jefferies cuts target price to $64 from $70
     * Equity Residential        : Mizuho raises target price to $62 from $59
     * Essex Property Trust Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $260 from $266
     * Essex Property Trust Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $249 from $206
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy; cuts PT to $85 from $100
     * First Midwest Bancorp Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Formula One Group          : Evercore ISI raises price target to $40 from $35
     * Formula One Group          : Pivotal Research raises target price to $42 from $35
     * Fox Factory Holding Corp         : Berenberg cuts price target to $52 from $55
     * Glacier Bancorp Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $40 from $36
     * Halozyme Therapeutics Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $27 from $23
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : Barclays cuts price target to $10 from $11
     * Hilltop Holdings Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $20 from $19
     * Independent Bank Group         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $35 from $29
     * International Game Technology        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $11 from $9
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : Barclays cuts price target to $183 from $187
     * Johnson Controls International Plc        : RBC raises target price to $29 from $25
     * Johnson Controls International Plc        : RBC raises to sector perform from underperform
     * Kadmon Holdings         : Raymond James initiates with outperform rating and $7 PT
     * Kimco Realty Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $13 from $20
     * Kodiak Sciences Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $74 from $78
     * Kura Oncology Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $24 from $28
     * Leap Therapeutics Inc         : H.C. Wainwright raises target price to $5 from $2.50
     * Liberty Sirius XM          : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $52 from $63
     * Mallinckrodt Plc        : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
     * Mantech International Corp         : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $83 from $87
     * Mantech International Corp         : Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight
     * Marathon Oil Corp        : Simmons Energy raises target price to $4 from $3
     * Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp        : Stifel raises target price to $100 from $94
     * Merchants Bancorp         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $18 from $17
     * Metlife Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $35 from $37
     * MGM Growth Properties Llc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $32 from $29
     * MGM Growth Properties Llc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $35 from $34
     * MGM Growth Properties Llc        : Scotiabank raises target price to $26 from $24
     * Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc        : Jefferies raises PT to $112 from $100
     * Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $115 from $98
     * Moderna Inc         : BMO raises target price to $112
     * Montage Resources Corp       : Scotiabank raises target price to $5.50 from $4.50
     * Murphy Oil Corp        : Simmons Energy raises target price to $6 from $4
     * NetApp Inc         : Barclays cuts price target to $43 from $47
     * Netgear         : Deutsche Bank resumes coverage with hold rating and $25 target price
     * Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $36 from $34
     * Nextdecade Corp         : Scotiabank cuts target price to $4 from $4.50
     * Nordic American Tanker Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $3.50 from $4
     * Nvidia Corp         : RBC raises target price to $385 from $350
     * Nvidia Corp         : Susquehanna raises target price to $410 from $355
     * Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target $40
     * Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc         : JP Morgan initiates with overweight, PT of $40
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : RBC raises target price to $225 from $175
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Rosenblatt Securities raises TP to $270 from $225
     * Pam Transportation Services Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $39 from $53
     * PBF Energy Inc        : Barclays cuts price target to $7 from $11
     * PBF Energy Inc        : Barclays cuts to underweight from overweight
     * Peloton Interactive Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $60 from $52
     * Rattler Midstream LP         : Citigroup cuts price target to $8 from $19
     * RLJ Lodging Trust        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $8 from $9
     * Science Applications International         : Jefferies raises price target to $95 from $90
     * Sea Ltd       : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $56.30
     * Southside Bancshares Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $29 from $32
     * So-Young International Inc       : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $15 from $16
     * State Auto Financial Corp         : KBW cuts target price to $24 from $28
     * Sundial Growers Inc         : CIBC raises price target to $0.5 from $0.25
     * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $18
     * Take-Two Interactive Software         : Benchmark raises target price to $149 from $142
     * Targa Resources Corp         : Citigroup cuts price target to $19 from $35
     * Targa Resources Corp         : Mizuho cuts target price to $21 from $40
     * Tesla Inc         : JMP Securities cuts price target to $1001 from $1020
     * Therapeuticsmd Inc         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Tilray Inc         : MKM Partners raises fair value to $8 from $5
     * UDR Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $40 from $33
     * UDR Inc        : Mizuho raises to buy from neutral
     * Umpqua Holdings Corp         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $13 from $15
     * Uniti Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to $10 from $9
     * Vir Biotechnology Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $26 from $25
     * Voya Financial Inc         : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $48 from $50
     * Walgreens Boots Alliance        : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $48 from $54
     * Walt Disney Co        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $128 from $147
     * Western Alliance Bancorp        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $37 from $39
     * Wintrust Financial Corp         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $43 from $39
     * Wp Carey Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $56 from $52
     * Wp Carey Inc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $66 from $70
     * Wyndham Destinations Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $35 from $25
     * Wyndham Destinations Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Zynex Inc         : H.C. Wainwright cuts to neutral from buy
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
