U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Mallinckrodt, Oric Pharmaceuticals, TherapeuticsMD

May 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Mallinckrodt, Oric Pharmaceuticals and Therapeuticsmd on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Alteryx Inc : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral * Mallinckrodt Plc : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Mantech International Corp : Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight * PBF Energy Inc : Barclays cuts to underweight from overweight * TherapeuticsMD Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : Guggenheim raises price target to $50 from $44 * Alteryx Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $160 from $90 * Alteryx Inc : Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral * Amerant Bancorp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $14 from $16 * Americold Realty Trust : Berenberg raises target price to $37 from $34 * Analog Devices Inc : RBC cuts target price to $122 from $136 * Apartment Investment and Management Co : Jefferies cuts PT to $38 from $39 * Apartment Investment and Management Co : Mizuho cuts to neutral from buy * Aptiv Plc : UBS raises to buy from neutral; raises target price to $86 from $50 * Arbutus Biopharma Corp : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral * Arbutus Biopharma Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $4 from $2 * Associated Banc-Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $15 from $14 * Athene Holding Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $36 from $38 * Atlas Corp (British Columbia) : BMO raises to outperform from market perform * Autodesk Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $210 from $200 * Autoliv Inc : UBS raises target price to $54 from $43 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $177 from $197 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $160 from $144 * Baidu Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $161 from $158 * Bank First Corp : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $60 from $62 * Bilibili Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $37.70 from $26.10 * Biontech SE : H.C. Wainwright ups to buy from neutral; raises TP to $69 from $48 * Boston Beer Company Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $481 from $409 * Boston Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $88 from $90 * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $49 from $46 * Bridgebio pharma Inc : BTIG starts with buy rating; price target $49 * Camden Property Trust : Mizuho raises target price to $97 from $83 * Capstead Mortgage Corp : KBW cuts target price to $5.50 from $6 * Carvana Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $75 from $65 * Cathay General Bancorp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $27 from $24 * Childrens Place Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $35 from $20 * Childrens Place Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $44 from $39 * Cogent Communications Holdings : Citigroup raises price target to $80 from $78 * Comcast Corp : Guggenheim cuts rating to neutral * Continental Resources Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $12.50 from $10 * Coty Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $3.1 from $4 * Darden Restaurants Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $66 from $51 * Dell Technologies Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $40 from $43 * Diamondrock Hospitality Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $6 from $7 * Diversified Healthcare Trust : RBC cuts target price to $3 from $7 * Dynatrace Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $40 from $27 * East West Bancorp Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $32 from $31 * Elanco Animal Health Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $30 from $38 * Eqm Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $21 from $15 * EQT Corp : Scotiabank raises target price to $14 from $13 * Equitrans Midstream Corp : RBC raises target price to $11 from $7 * Equity Residential : Jefferies cuts target price to $64 from $70 * Equity Residential : Mizuho raises target price to $62 from $59 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $260 from $266 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $249 from $206 * Expedia Group Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy; cuts PT to $85 from $100 * First Midwest Bancorp Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Formula One Group : Evercore ISI raises price target to $40 from $35 * Formula One Group : Pivotal Research raises target price to $42 from $35 * Fox Factory Holding Corp : Berenberg cuts price target to $52 from $55 * Glacier Bancorp Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $40 from $36 * Halozyme Therapeutics Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $27 from $23 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Barclays cuts price target to $10 from $11 * Hilltop Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $20 from $19 * Independent Bank Group : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $35 from $29 * International Game Technology : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $11 from $9 * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc : Barclays cuts price target to $183 from $187 * Johnson Controls International Plc : RBC raises target price to $29 from $25 * Johnson Controls International Plc : RBC raises to sector perform from underperform * Kadmon Holdings : Raymond James initiates with outperform rating and $7 PT * Kimco Realty Corp : RBC cuts target price to $13 from $20 * Kodiak Sciences Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $74 from $78 * Kura Oncology Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $24 from $28 * Leap Therapeutics Inc : H.C. Wainwright raises target price to $5 from $2.50 * Liberty Sirius XM : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $52 from $63 * Mallinckrodt Plc : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Mantech International Corp : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $83 from $87 * Mantech International Corp : Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight * Marathon Oil Corp : Simmons Energy raises target price to $4 from $3 * Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp : Stifel raises target price to $100 from $94 * Merchants Bancorp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $18 from $17 * Metlife Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $35 from $37 * MGM Growth Properties Llc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $32 from $29 * MGM Growth Properties Llc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $35 from $34 * MGM Growth Properties Llc : Scotiabank raises target price to $26 from $24 * Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc : Jefferies raises PT to $112 from $100 * Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $115 from $98 * Moderna Inc : BMO raises target price to $112 * Montage Resources Corp : Scotiabank raises target price to $5.50 from $4.50 * Murphy Oil Corp : Simmons Energy raises target price to $6 from $4 * NetApp Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $43 from $47 * Netgear : Deutsche Bank resumes coverage with hold rating and $25 target price * Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $36 from $34 * Nextdecade Corp : Scotiabank cuts target price to $4 from $4.50 * Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $3.50 from $4 * Nvidia Corp : RBC raises target price to $385 from $350 * Nvidia Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $410 from $355 * Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target $40 * Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc : JP Morgan initiates with overweight, PT of $40 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : RBC raises target price to $225 from $175 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Rosenblatt Securities raises TP to $270 from $225 * Pam Transportation Services Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $39 from $53 * PBF Energy Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $7 from $11 * PBF Energy Inc : Barclays cuts to underweight from overweight * Peloton Interactive Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $60 from $52 * Rattler Midstream LP : Citigroup cuts price target to $8 from $19 * RLJ Lodging Trust : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $8 from $9 * Science Applications International : Jefferies raises price target to $95 from $90 * Sea Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $56.30 * Southside Bancshares Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $29 from $32 * So-Young International Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $15 from $16 * State Auto Financial Corp : KBW cuts target price to $24 from $28 * Sundial Growers Inc : CIBC raises price target to $0.5 from $0.25 * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $26 from $18 * Take-Two Interactive Software : Benchmark raises target price to $149 from $142 * Targa Resources Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $19 from $35 * Targa Resources Corp : Mizuho cuts target price to $21 from $40 * Tesla Inc : JMP Securities cuts price target to $1001 from $1020 * Therapeuticsmd Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Tilray Inc : MKM Partners raises fair value to $8 from $5 * UDR Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $40 from $33 * UDR Inc : Mizuho raises to buy from neutral * Umpqua Holdings Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $13 from $15 * Uniti Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $10 from $9 * Vir Biotechnology Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $26 from $25 * Voya Financial Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $48 from $50 * Walgreens Boots Alliance : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $48 from $54 * Walt Disney Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $128 from $147 * Western Alliance Bancorp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $37 from $39 * Wintrust Financial Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $43 from $39 * Wp Carey Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $56 from $52 * Wp Carey Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $66 from $70 * Wyndham Destinations Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $35 from $25 * Wyndham Destinations Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Zynex Inc : H.C. Wainwright cuts to neutral from buy (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)