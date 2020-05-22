U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Martin Marietta Materials, ONEOK, Superior Energy Services

May 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Martin Marietta Materials, ONEOK and Superior Energy Services on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Apollo Investment Corp : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * ONEOK Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Superior Energy Services Inc : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Acadia Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $13 * Advanced Drainage Systems Inc : Barclays raises target price to $48 from $41 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $85 from $75 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $95 from $80 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $87 from $83 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $95 from $92 * Agilent Technologies Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $85 * Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $8 from $9 * Alteryx Inc : Needham raises target price to $164 from $140 * AMN Healthcare Services Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $58 from $62 * Apartment Investment and Management Co : JP Morgan cuts PT to $45 from $55 * Apollo Investment Corp : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral * Apollo Investment Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $7 from $6 * Apollo Investment Corp : Compass Point raises target price to $6.50 from $6 * Apollo Investment Corp : KBW raises target price to $10 from $8.50 * Apollo Investment Corp : RBC raises target price to $10 from $8 * Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $62 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $206 from $239 * Best buy Co Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $83 from $85 * Best buy Co Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $82 * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $36 from $26 * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $44 from $29 * Boeing : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $155 from $175 * Brinker International Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $32 from $29 * Camden Property Trust : JP Morgan cuts target price to $101 from $115 * Centurylink Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $7.5 from $6 * City Office REIT Inc : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $15 * Constellation Brands Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $200 from $190 * Copart Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $70 from $65 * Costar Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $760 from $750 * Covetrus Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $12 from $10 * Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $6.50 from $8 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $200 from $175 * Dollar General Corp : Telsey Advisory Group raises target price to $200 from $182 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $16 from $13 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $16 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $20 from $19 * Eagle Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $75 from $65 * Eagle Point Credit Company Inc : KBW cuts target price to $7 from $8 * Easterly Government Properties Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $29 from $31 * Endava Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $49 from $44 * Equity Residential : JP Morgan cuts target price to $73 from $89 * Essex Property Trust : JP Morgan cuts target price to $287 from $325 * Harpoon Therapeutics : Piper Sandler initiates with overweight rating and $35 PT * Health Catalyst Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $42 from $50 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $8.5 from $9 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $12 * HP Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $21 from $20 * Huya Inc : HSBC raises target price to $20.2 from $18 * Intuit Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $295 from $285 * Intuit Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $290 from $260 * Intuit Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $340 from $320 * Janus Henderson Group Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $17 * Lexington Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Liveramp Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $49 from $47 * Livongo Health Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $63 from $36 * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $210 from $190 * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Medtronic Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $108 from $105 * Medtronic Plc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $106 from $108 * Medtronic Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $112 from $110 * Medtronic Plc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $120 from $135 * Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp : RBC cuts target price to $12 from $14 * Nextgen Healthcare Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $11 from $14 * Nordson Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $205 from $200 * Nvidia Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $410 from $325 * Nvidia Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $400 from $345 * Nvidia Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $405 from $305 * Nvidia Corp : Rosenblatt Securities raises price target to $400 from $340 * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $165 from $155 * ONEOK Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Orchard Therapeutics Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $17 from $26 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $195 from $190 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $250 from $200 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $275 from $200 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $280 from $200 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : RBC raises price target to $248 from $225 * PPG Industries Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $105 from $100 * Progyny Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $30 from $27 * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $46 from $50 * Ross Stores Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $92 from $83 * Ross Stores Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $100 from $94 * Ross Stores Inc : RBC raises target price to $100 from $90 * Skyline Champion Corp : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $18 * Skyline Champion Corp : RBC raises target price to $19 from $16 * Splunk Inc : Baird raises target price to $165 from $125 * Splunk Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $170 from $140 * Splunk Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $190 from $160 * Splunk Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $175 from $128 * Splunk Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $190 from $150 * Splunk Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $190 from $174 * Splunk Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $185 from $150 * Splunk Inc : RBC raises price target to $190 from $180 * Summit Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $15 from $12.50 * Superior Energy Services Inc : RBC cuts target price to $1 from $1.75 * Superior Energy Services Inc : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : Baird cuts target price to $27 from $33 * Teekay Tankers Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $33 from $34 * Terreno Realty Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $52 from $58 * TJX Companies Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $65 from $60 * TJX Companies Inc : RBC raises target price to $64 from $48 * Twilio Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $206 from $162 * UDR Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $47 from $51 * Vulcan Materials Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $125 from $120 * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $32 from $28.50 * Zuora : Canaccord Genuity assumes coverage with buy rating and price target of $15 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)