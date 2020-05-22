Advanced Medical Equipment
May 22, 2020 / 8:01 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Martin Marietta Materials, ONEOK, Superior Energy Services

10 Min Read

    May 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Martin Marietta Materials, ONEOK and Superior Energy
Services on Friday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * ONEOK Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Superior Energy Services Inc        : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform
     * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Acadia Realty Trust        : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $13
     * Advanced Drainage Systems Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $48 from $41
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Citigroup raises price target to $85 from $75
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Cowen and Company raises target price to $95 from $80
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Evercore ISI raises target price to $87 from $83
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Jefferies raises price target to $95 from $92
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $85
     * Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $8 from $9
     * Alteryx Inc        : Needham raises target price to $164 from $140
     * AMN Healthcare Services Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $58 from $62
     * Apartment Investment and Management Co        : JP Morgan cuts PT to $45 from $55
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $7 from $6
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Compass Point raises target price to $6.50 from $6
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : KBW raises target price to $10 from $8.50
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : RBC raises target price to $10 from $8
     * Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $62
     * Avalonbay Communities Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $206 from $239
     * Best buy Co Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $83 from $85
     * Best buy Co Inc        : RBC raises target price to $85 from $82
     * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc       : Citigroup raises price target to $36 from $26
     * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $44 from $29
     * Boeing       : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $155 from $175
     * Brinker International Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $32 from $29
     * Camden Property Trust        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $101 from $115
     * Centurylink Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $7.5 from $6
     * City Office REIT Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $15
     * Constellation Brands Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $200 from $190
     * Copart Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $70 from $65
     * Costar Group Inc         : KBW raises target price to $760 from $750
     * Covetrus Inc         : Credit Suisse raises price target to $12 from $10
     * Cross Country Healthcare Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $6.50 from $8
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $200 from $175
     * Dollar General Corp       : Telsey Advisory Group raises target price to $200 from $182
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $16 from $13
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $16
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $20 from $19
     * Eagle Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $75 from $65
     * Eagle Point Credit Company Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $7 from $8
     * Easterly Government Properties Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $29 from $31
     * Endava Plc         : Citigroup raises price target to $49 from $44
     * Equity Residential        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $73 from $89
     * Essex Property Trust        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $287 from $325
     * Harpoon Therapeutics         : Piper Sandler initiates with overweight rating and $35 PT
     * Health Catalyst Inc         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $42 from $50
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $8.5 from $9
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * HP Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $21 from $20
     * Huya Inc         : HSBC raises target price to $20.2 from $18
     * Intuit Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $295 from $285
     * Intuit Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $290 from $260
     * Intuit Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $340 from $320
     * Janus Henderson Group Plc        : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $17
     * Lexington Realty Trust        : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * Liveramp Holdings Inc         : Evercore ISI raises price target to $49 from $47
     * Livongo Health Inc         : JP Morgan raises price target to $63 from $36
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $210 from $190
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Medtronic Plc        : Citigroup raises price target to $108 from $105
     * Medtronic Plc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $106 from $108
     * Medtronic Plc        : Jefferies raises target price to $112 from $110
     * Medtronic Plc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $120 from $135
     * Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $12 from $14
     * Nextgen Healthcare Inc         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $11 from $14
     * Nordson Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $205 from $200
     * Nvidia Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $410 from $325
     * Nvidia Corp         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $400 from $345
     * Nvidia Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $405 from $305
     * Nvidia Corp         : Rosenblatt Securities raises price target to $400 from $340
     * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $165 from $155
     * ONEOK Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Orchard Therapeutics Plc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $17 from $26
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $195 from $190
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $250 from $200
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $275 from $200
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $280 from $200
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : RBC raises price target to $248 from $225
     * PPG Industries Inc        : JP Morgan raises price target to $105 from $100
     * Progyny Inc         : JP Morgan raises price target to $30 from $27
     * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $46 from $50
     * Ross Stores Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $92 from $83
     * Ross Stores Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $100 from $94
     * Ross Stores Inc         : RBC raises target price to $100 from $90
     * Skyline Champion Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $18
     * Skyline Champion Corp        : RBC raises target price to $19 from $16
     * Splunk Inc         : Baird raises target price to $165 from $125
     * Splunk Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $170 from $140
     * Splunk Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $190 from $160
     * Splunk Inc         : Evercore ISI raises price target to $175 from $128
     * Splunk Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $190 from $150
     * Splunk Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $190 from $174
     * Splunk Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $185 from $150
     * Splunk Inc         : RBC raises price target to $190 from $180
     * Summit Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $15 from $12.50
     * Superior Energy Services Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $1 from $1.75
     * Superior Energy Services Inc        : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform
     * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Baird cuts target price to $27 from $33
     * Teekay Tankers Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $33 from $34
     * Terreno Realty Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $52 from $58
     * TJX Companies Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $65 from $60
     * TJX Companies Inc        : RBC raises target price to $64 from $48
     * Twilio Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $206 from $162
     * UDR Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $47 from $51
     * Vulcan Materials Co        : JP Morgan raises target price to $125 from $120
     * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc        : JP Morgan raises price target to $32 from $28.50
     * Zuora        : Canaccord Genuity assumes coverage with buy rating and price target of $15
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below