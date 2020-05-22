U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Martin Marietta Materials, ONEOK, Superior Energy Services

May 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Martin Marietta Materials, ONEOK and Superior Energy Services on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Apollo Investment Corp : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * ONEOK Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Superior Energy Services Inc : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Acacia Research : Craig-Hallum initiates coverage with buy rating and $4 PT * Acadia Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $13 * Advanced Drainage Systems Inc : Barclays raises target price to $48 from $41 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $85 from $75 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $95 from $80 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $87 from $83 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $95 from $92 * Agilent Technologies Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $85 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Stifel raises target price to $85 from $73 * Agilent Technologies Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $95 from $82 * Agilysys Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $24 from $27 * Align Technology Inc : Stifel raises target price to $275 from $230 * Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $8 from $9 * Alteryx Inc : Needham raises target price to $164 from $140 * American Tower Corp : Oppenheimer raises to outperform from perform * Americas Gold and Silver Corporation : Alliance Global Partners cuts PT to $3.60 * Ameris Bancorp : D.A. Davidson initiates coverage with buy rating and $25 PT * Amgen Inc : Independent Research cuts target price to $239.00 from $244.00; hold * AMN Healthcare Services Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $58 from $62 * Antero Resources Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $3.25 from $1.75 * Apartment Investment and Management Co : JP Morgan cuts PT to $45 from $55 * Apollo Investment Corp : BMO cuts price target to $11 from $16 * Apollo Investment Corp : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral * Apollo Investment Corp : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral;ups PT to $7 from $6 * Apollo Investment Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $7 from $6 * Apollo Investment Corp : Compass Point raises target price to $6.50 from $6 * Apollo Investment Corp : KBW raises target price to $10 from $8.50 * Apollo Investment Corp : RBC raises target price to $10 from $8 * Apollo Investment Corp : Wells Fargo raises price target to $9.5 from $8.5 * Aquestive Therapeutics Inc : HC Wainwright raises target price to $15 from $13 * Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $62 * Autodesk Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $215 from $230 * Autodesk Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $205 from $190 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $206 from $239 * Best buy Co Inc : Instinet cuts price target to $84 from $85 * Best buy Co Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $83 from $85 * Best buy Co Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $82 * Best buy Co Inc : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $95 from $90 * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $36 from $26 * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank ups target price to $39 from $29 * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc : Instinet raises price target to $40 from $33 * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $44 from $29 * Black Hills Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $71 from $66 * BMC stock Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $28 from $26 * Boeing : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $155 from $175 * Brady Corp : Wells Fargo raises price target to $40 from $37 * Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $2.75 from $3.25 * Brinker International Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $32 from $29 * Brown-Forman Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $61 from $60 * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $25 * Callon Petroleum Co : Cowen and Company raises target price to $1 from $0.50 * Camden Property Trust : JP Morgan cuts target price to $101 from $115 * Campbell Soup Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $53 from $52 * Cardtronics Plc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $35 from $29 * Century Casinos Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $12 * Century Communities Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $31 from $23 * Centurylink Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $7.5 from $6 * Chuy's Holdings Inc : BMO cuts price target to $14 from $15 * Chuy's Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $20 from $17 * Chuy's Holdings Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $21 from $17 * City Office REIT Inc : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $15 * Clovis Oncology Inc : HC Wainwright cuts target price to $29 from $33 * Community Healthcare Trust : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $42 from $39 * Computer Programs and Systems Inc : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $36 from $37 * Concho Resources Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $70 from $60 * Constellation Brands Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $200 from $190 * Copart Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $97 from $83 * Copart Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $70 from $65 * Copart Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $95 from $90 * Costar Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $760 from $750 * Covenant Transportation Group : Stephens raises price target to $15 from $10 * Covenant Transportation Group : Stephens raises to overweight from equal weight * Covetrus Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $12 from $10 * Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $6.50 from $8 * Crown Castle International Corp : Oppenheimer raises to outperform from perform * CSX Corp : Wells Fargo raises price target to $74 from $66 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : BTIG raises target price to $208 from $201 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $200 from $175 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $200 from $175 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Stifel raises target price to $200 from $180 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $200 from $175 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Telsey Advisory Group ups price target to $200 from $168 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $185 from $155 * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Wells Fargo raises price target to $200 from $180 * Delek US Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $22 from $21 * Delek US Holdings Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $17 from $13 * Dollar General Corp : Raymond James raises price target to $205 from $165 * Dollar General Corp : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $200 from $182 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $16 from $13 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $18.50 from $17 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $16 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $17 from $13 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $20 from $19 * E.L.F. Beauty Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $20 from $15 * Eagle Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $75 from $65 * Eagle Point Credit Company Inc : KBW cuts target price to $7 from $8 * Easterly Government Properties Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $29 from $31 * Endava Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $49 from $44 * Eplus Inc : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $65 * EPR Properties : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $34 from $43 * Equity Residential : JP Morgan cuts target price to $73 from $89 * Essex Property Trust : JP Morgan cuts target price to $287 from $325 * Expedia Group Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $82 from $135 * Exponent Inc : Berenberg raises target price to $80 from $74 * Five Point Holdings Llc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $5.5 from $5 * Flowserve Corp : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $23 from $22 * Flowserve Corp : Morgan Stanley raises to equal weight from underweight * Harpoon Therapeutics : Piper Sandler initiates with overweight rating and $35 PT * Health Catalyst Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $42 from $50 * Herman Miller Inc : Benchmark initiates coverage with buy rating * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Citigroup raises price target to $8 from $7 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $8.5 from $9 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $13 from $15 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform * Hni Corp : Benchmark starts with buy rating; price target $32 * HollyFrontier Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $23 from $20 * HP Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $21 from $20 * Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $190 from $230 * Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc : Stifel raises to hold from sell * Huya Inc : HSBC raises target price to $20.2 from $18 * * Intuit Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $292 from $272 * Intuit Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $295 from $285 * Intuit Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $290 from $260 * Intuit Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $320 from $300 * Intuit Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $340 from $320 * Intuit Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $330 from $280 * Intuit Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $330 from $310 * Janus Henderson Group Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $17 * Kansas City Southern : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $170 from $174 * KB Home : Wedbush raises target price to $31 from $24 * Kroger Co : Wells Fargo raises price target to $38 from $37 * L Brands Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $9 * L Brands Inc : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $15 from $13 * L Brands Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $28 from $25 * Lennar Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $63 from $54 * Lexington Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Life Storage Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $100 from $102 * Liveramp Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $49 from $47 * Liveramp Holdings Inc : Needham cuts target price to $53 from $57 * Liveramp Holdings Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $60 from $50 * Livongo Health Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $63 from $36 * Macy's Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5 from $7 * Macy's Inc : Telsey Advisory Group cuts price target to $6 from $8 * Marathon Petroleum Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $37 from $31 * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $210 from $190 * Martin Marietta Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Matador Resources Co : Cowen and Company raises target price to $7.5 from $4 * Medtronic Plc : Citigroup raises price target to $108 from $105 * Medtronic Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $118 from $123 * Medtronic Plc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $106 from $108 * Medtronic Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $112 from $110 * Medtronic Plc : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $112 from $131 * Medtronic Plc : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $120 from $135 * Medtronic Plc : Raymond James cuts price target to $107 from $110 * Medtronic Plc : Stifel raises target price to $100 from $95 * Mongodb Inc : Stifel raises target price to $225 from $160 * Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp : RBC cuts target price to $12 from $14 * National Health Investors Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $55 from $60 * National Health Investors Inc : Mizuho cuts to neutral from buy * Nexpoint Residential Trust : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $34 from $30 * Nextgen Healthcare Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $11 from $14 * Nordson Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $205 from $200 * Nordson Corp : Wells Fargo raises price target to $210 from $160 * Norfolk Southern Corp : Wells Fargo raises price target to $194 from $183 * Nvidia Corp : Benchmark raises target price to $410 from $320 * Nvidia Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $392 from $315 * Nvidia Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $410 from $325 * Nvidia Corp : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $335 from $300 * Nvidia Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $315 from $300 * Nvidia Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $400 from $345 * Nvidia Corp : Instinet raises price target to $260 from $230 * Nvidia Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $405 from $305 * Nvidia Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $400 from $295 * Nvidia Corp : Needham raises target price to $400 from $360 * Nvidia Corp : Oppenheimer raises price target to $400 from $350 * Nvidia Corp : Raymond James raises price target to $370 from $330 * Nvidia Corp : Rosenblatt Securities raises price target to $400 from $340 * Nvidia Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $384 from $327 * Nvidia Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $420 from $410 * Nvidia Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $420 from $340 * Nvidia Corp : Wells Fargo raises price target to $430 from $360 * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $165 from $155 * ONEOK Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Orchard Therapeutics Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $17 from $26 * Otis Worldwide : Cowen and Company initiates with outperform rating and PT $64 * Ovintiv Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $7 from $4 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : BMO raises price target to $260 from $230 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $230 from $205 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $195 from $190 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $290 from $270 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $250 from $200 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $275 from $200 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $265 from $240 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $265 from $225 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $280 from $200 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : RBC raises price target to $248 from $225 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $270 from $240 * Palo Alto Networks Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $275 from $250 * Par Pacific Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $9 from $8 * Paramount Group Inc : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $15 from $19 * Pentair Plc : Rosenblatt Securities raises target price to $48 from $46 * Perspecta Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $24 from $21 * Phillips 66 : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $67 * Physicians Realty Trust : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $17 from $16 * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Cowen and Company raises PT to $110 from $100 * PPG Industries Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $105 from $100 * Preit : Stifel cuts target price to $1 from $4 * Progyny Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $30 from $27 * QEP Resources Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $1 from $0.75 * Range Resources Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $5.75 from $5.25 * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $46 from $50 * Roku Inc : Stephens cuts price target to $105 from $155 * Roku Inc : Stephens cuts to equal weight from overweight * Ross Stores Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $108 from $90 * Ross Stores Inc : D.A. * Ross Stores Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $108 from $90 * Ross Stores Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $113 from $108 * Ross Stores Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $106 from $99 * Ross Stores Inc : Instinet cuts price target to $97 from $100 * Ross Stores Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $92 from $83 * Ross Stores Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $100 from $94 * Ross Stores Inc : RBC raises target price to $100 from $90 * Ross Stores Inc : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $101 from $96 * Ross Stores Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $95 from $90 * Ross Stores Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $115 from $110 * Salesforce.com Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $204 from $184 * Semtech Corp : Stifel raises target price to $52 from $48 * Skyline Champion Corp : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $18 * Skyline Champion Corp : RBC raises target price to $19 from $16 * SM Energy Co : Cowen and Company raises target price to $4.25 from $2 * Splunk Inc : Baird raises target price to $165 from $125 * Splunk Inc : BMO raises price target to $190 from $177 * Splunk Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $170 from $140 * Splunk Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $190 from $160 * Splunk Inc : D.A. * Splunk Inc : Davidson raises target price to $190 from $120 * Splunk Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $175 from $128 * Splunk Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $148 from $135 * Splunk Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $190 from $150 * Splunk Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $190 from $174 * Splunk Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $195 from $170 * Splunk Inc : Needham raises target price to $192 from $168 * Splunk Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $190 from $145 * Splunk Inc : Piper Sandler raises target price to $185 from $150 * Splunk Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $185 from $140 * Splunk Inc : RBC raises price target to $190 from $180 * Splunk Inc : Stifel raises target price to $190 from $160 * Splunk Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $204 from $180 * Steelcase Inc : Benchmark initiates with buy rating and $14 price target * Steven Madden Ltd : Telsey Advisory Group cuts price target to $23 from $30 * Summit Materials Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $15 from $12.50 * Superior Energy Services Inc : RBC cuts target price to $1 from $1.75 * Superior Energy Services Inc : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Superior Energy Services Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $1.10 from $1.50 * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : Baird cuts target price to $27 from $33 * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $26 from $29 * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : Stifel raises target price to $150 from $144 * Teekay Lng Partners LP : Stifel cuts target price to $16 from $18 * Teekay Tankers Ltd : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $33 from $34 * Terreno Realty Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $52 from $58 * TJX Companies Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $63 from $57 * TJX Companies Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $65 from $60 * TJX Companies Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $65 from $57 * TJX Companies Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $61 from $53 * TJX Companies Inc : Instinet raises price target to $60 from $59 * TJX Companies Inc : RBC raises target price to $64 from $48 * TJX Companies Inc : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $64 from $60 * TJX Companies Inc : Wells Fargo raises price target to $70 from $65 * T-Mobile US Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $105 from $99 * Twilio Inc : KeyBanc raises target price to $206 from $162 * UDR Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $47 from $51 * Union Pacific Corp : Wells Fargo raises price target to $171 from $154 * Valero Energy Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $67 from $60 * Vulcan Materials Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $125 from $120 * Walmart : Independent Research raises target price to $137.00 from $128.00; hold * Western Alliance Bancorp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $36 from $37 * Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $15 * Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $24 from $23 * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $32 from $28.50 * Zuora : Canaccord Genuity assumes coverage with buy rating and price target of $15 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)