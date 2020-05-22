Advanced Medical Equipment
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Martin Marietta Materials, ONEOK, Superior Energy Services

    May 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Martin Marietta Materials, ONEOK and Superior Energy
Services on Friday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * ONEOK Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Superior Energy Services Inc        : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform
     * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Acacia Research         : Craig-Hallum initiates coverage with buy rating and $4 PT
     * Acadia Realty Trust        : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $13
     * Advanced Drainage Systems Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $48 from $41
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Citigroup raises price target to $85 from $75
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Cowen and Company raises target price to $95 from $80
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Evercore ISI raises target price to $87 from $83
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Jefferies raises price target to $95 from $92
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $85
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Stifel raises target price to $85 from $73
     * Agilent Technologies Inc      : Wells Fargo raises price target to $95 from $82
     * Agilysys Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $24 from $27
     * Align Technology Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $275 from $230
     * Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $8 from $9
     * Alteryx Inc        : Needham raises target price to $164 from $140
     * American Tower Corp        : Oppenheimer raises to outperform from perform
     * Americas Gold and Silver Corporation         : Alliance Global Partners cuts PT to $3.60
     * Ameris Bancorp         : D.A. Davidson initiates coverage with buy rating and $25 PT
     * Amgen Inc         : Independent Research cuts target price to $239.00 from $244.00; hold
     * AMN Healthcare Services Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $58 from $62
     * Antero Resources Corp       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $3.25 from $1.75
     * Apartment Investment and Management Co        : JP Morgan cuts PT to $45 from $55
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : BMO cuts price target to $11 from $16 
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Citigroup cuts to sell from neutral;ups PT to $7 from $6
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $7 from $6
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Compass Point raises target price to $6.50 from $6
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : KBW raises target price to $10 from $8.50
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : RBC raises target price to $10 from $8
     * Apollo Investment Corp         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $9.5 from $8.5
     * Aquestive Therapeutics Inc         : HC Wainwright raises target price to $15 from $13
     * Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $62
     * Autodesk Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $215 from $230
     * Autodesk Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $205 from $190
     * Avalonbay Communities Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $206 from $239
     * Best buy Co Inc        : Instinet cuts price target to $84 from $85
     * Best buy Co Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $83 from $85
     * Best buy Co Inc        : RBC raises target price to $85 from $82
     * Best buy Co Inc        : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $95 from $90
     * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc       : Citigroup raises price target to $36 from $26
     * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc       : Deutsche Bank ups target price to $39 from $29
     * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc       : Instinet raises price target to $40 from $33
     * BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $44 from $29
     * Black Hills Corp        : Mizuho raises target price to $71 from $66
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $28 from $26
     * Boeing       : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $155 from $175
     * Brady Corp        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $40 from $37
     * Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $2.75 from $3.25
     * Brinker International Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $32 from $29
     * Brown-Forman Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $61 from $60
     * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $25
     * Callon Petroleum Co        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $1 from $0.50
     * Camden Property Trust        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $101 from $115
     * Campbell Soup Co        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $53 from $52
     * Cardtronics Plc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $35 from $29
     * Century Casinos Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $12
     * Century Communities Inc        : Wedbush raises price target to $31 from $23
     * Centurylink Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $7.5 from $6
     * Chuy's Holdings Inc         : BMO cuts price target to $14 from $15
     * Chuy's Holdings Inc         : Raymond James raises price target to $20 from $17
     * Chuy's Holdings Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $21 from $17
     * City Office REIT Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $15
     * Clovis Oncology Inc         : HC Wainwright cuts target price to $29 from $33
     * Community Healthcare Trust         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $42 from $39
     * Computer Programs and Systems Inc         : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $36 from $37
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $70 from $60
     * Constellation Brands Inc        : Evercore ISI raises target price to $200 from $190
     * Copart Inc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $97 from $83
     * Copart Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $70 from $65
     * Copart Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $95 from $90
     * Costar Group Inc         : KBW raises target price to $760 from $750
     * Covenant Transportation Group         : Stephens raises price target to $15 from $10
     * Covenant Transportation Group         : Stephens raises to overweight from equal weight
     * Covetrus Inc         : Credit Suisse raises price target to $12 from $10
     * Cross Country Healthcare Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $6.50 from $8
     * Crown Castle International Corp        : Oppenheimer raises to outperform from perform
     * CSX Corp        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $74 from $66
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : BTIG raises target price to $208 from $201
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $200 from $175
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $200 from $175
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $200 from $180
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Susquehanna raises target price to $200 from $175
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Telsey Advisory Group ups price target to $200 from $168
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Wedbush raises target price to $185 from $155
     * Deckers Outdoor Corp         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $200 from $180
     * Delek US Holdings Inc       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $22 from $21
     * Delek US Holdings Inc       : Wells Fargo raises price target to $17 from $13
     * Dollar General Corp       : Raymond James raises price target to $205 from $165
     * Dollar General Corp       : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $200 from $182
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $16 from $13
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $18.50 from $17
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $16
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : JP Morgan raises price target to $17 from $13
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : Piper Sandler raises target price to $20 from $19
     * E.L.F. Beauty Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $20 from $15
     * Eagle Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $75 from $65
     * Eagle Point Credit Company Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $7 from $8
     * Easterly Government Properties Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $29 from $31
     * Endava Plc         : Citigroup raises price target to $49 from $44
     * Eplus Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $65
     * EPR Properties        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $34 from $43
     * Equity Residential        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $73 from $89
     * Essex Property Trust        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $287 from $325
     * Expedia Group Inc         : Susquehanna cuts target price to $82 from $135
     * Exponent Inc         : Berenberg raises target price to $80 from $74
     * Five Point Holdings Llc        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $5.5 from $5
     * Flowserve Corp        : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $23 from $22
     * Flowserve Corp        : Morgan Stanley raises to equal weight from underweight
     * Harpoon Therapeutics         : Piper Sandler initiates with overweight rating and $35 PT
     * Health Catalyst Inc         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $42 from $50
     * Herman Miller Inc         : Benchmark initiates coverage with buy rating
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : Citigroup raises price target to $8 from $7
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $8.5 from $9
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $13 from $15
     * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co        : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform
     * Hni Corp        : Benchmark starts with buy rating; price target $32
     * HollyFrontier Corp        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $23 from $20
     * HP Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $21 from $20
     * Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc        : Stifel cuts price target to $190 from $230
     * Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc        : Stifel raises to hold from sell
     * Huya Inc         : HSBC raises target price to $20.2 from $18
     * Intuit Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $292 from $272
     * Intuit Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $295 from $285
     * Intuit Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $290 from $260
     * Intuit Inc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $320 from $300
     * Intuit Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $340 from $320
     * Intuit Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $330 from $280
     * Intuit Inc         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $330 from $310
     * Janus Henderson Group Plc        : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $17
     * Kansas City Southern        : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $170 from $174
     * KB Home        : Wedbush raises target price to $31 from $24
     * Kroger Co       : Wells Fargo raises price target to $38 from $37
     * L Brands Inc       : Citigroup raises price target to $15 from $9
     * L Brands Inc       : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $15 from $13
     * L Brands Inc       : Wells Fargo raises price target to $28 from $25
     * Lennar Corp        : Wedbush raises target price to $63 from $54
     * Lexington Realty Trust        : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * Life Storage Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $100 from $102
     * Liveramp Holdings Inc         : Evercore ISI raises price target to $49 from $47
     * Liveramp Holdings Inc         : Needham cuts target price to $53 from $57
     * Liveramp Holdings Inc         : Susquehanna raises target price to $60 from $50
     * Livongo Health Inc         : JP Morgan raises price target to $63 from $36
     * Macy's Inc      : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5 from $7
     * Macy's Inc      : Telsey Advisory Group cuts price target to $6 from $8
     * Marathon Petroleum Corp        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $37 from $31
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $210 from $190
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
     * Matador Resources Co         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $7.5 from $4
     * Medtronic Plc        : Citigroup raises price target to $108 from $105
     * Medtronic Plc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $118 from $123
     * Medtronic Plc        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $106 from $108
     * Medtronic Plc        : Jefferies raises target price to $112 from $110
     * Medtronic Plc        : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $112 from $131
     * Medtronic Plc        : Piper Sandler cuts target price to $120 from $135
     * Medtronic Plc        : Raymond James cuts price target to $107 from $110
     * Medtronic Plc        : Stifel raises target price to $100 from $95
     * Mongodb Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $225 from $160
     * Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $12 from $14
     * National Health Investors Inc        : Mizuho cuts target price to $55 from $60
     * National Health Investors Inc        : Mizuho cuts to neutral from buy
     * Nexpoint Residential Trust         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $34 from $30
     * Nextgen Healthcare Inc         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $11 from $14
     * Nordson Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $205 from $200
     * Nordson Corp         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $210 from $160
     * Norfolk Southern Corp        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $194 from $183
     * Nvidia Corp         : Benchmark raises target price to $410 from $320
     * Nvidia Corp         : Citigroup raises price target to $392 from $315
     * Nvidia Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $410 from $325
     * Nvidia Corp         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $335 from $300
     * Nvidia Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $315 from $300
     * Nvidia Corp         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $400 from $345
     * Nvidia Corp         : Instinet raises price target to $260 from $230
     * Nvidia Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $405 from $305
     * Nvidia Corp         : Mizuho raises target price to $400 from $295
     * Nvidia Corp         : Needham raises target price to $400 from $360
     * Nvidia Corp         : Oppenheimer raises price target to $400 from $350
     * Nvidia Corp         : Raymond James raises price target to $370 from $330
     * Nvidia Corp         : Rosenblatt Securities raises price target to $400 from $340
     * Nvidia Corp         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $384 from $327
     * Nvidia Corp         : Susquehanna raises target price to $420 from $410
     * Nvidia Corp         : Wedbush raises target price to $420 from $340
     * Nvidia Corp         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $430 from $360
     * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $165 from $155
     * ONEOK Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * Orchard Therapeutics Plc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $17 from $26
     * Otis Worldwide         : Cowen and Company initiates with outperform rating and PT $64
     * Ovintiv Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $7 from $4
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : BMO raises price target to $260 from $230
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $230 from $205
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $195 from $190
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $290 from $270
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $250 from $200
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $275 from $200
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $265 from $240
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Oppenheimer raises price target to $265 from $225
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $280 from $200
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : RBC raises price target to $248 from $225
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $270 from $240
     * Palo Alto Networks Inc         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $275 from $250
     * Par Pacific Holdings Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $9 from $8
     * Paramount Group Inc         : Wells Fargo cuts price target to $15 from $19
     * Pentair Plc        : Rosenblatt Securities raises target price to $48 from $46
     * Perspecta Inc         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $24 from $21
     * Phillips 66        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $67
     * Physicians Realty Trust        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $17 from $16
     * Pioneer Natural Resources Co        : Cowen and Company raises PT to $110 from $100
     * PPG Industries Inc        : JP Morgan raises price target to $105 from $100
     * Preit        : Stifel cuts target price to $1 from $4
     * Progyny Inc         : JP Morgan raises price target to $30 from $27
     * QEP Resources Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $1 from $0.75
     * Range Resources Corp        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $5.75 from $5.25
     * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $46 from $50
     * Roku Inc         : Stephens cuts price target to $105 from $155
     * Roku Inc         : Stephens cuts to equal weight from overweight
     * Ross Stores Inc         : Citigroup raises price target to $108 from $90
     * Ross Stores Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $113 from $108
     * Ross Stores Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $106 from $99
     * Ross Stores Inc         : Instinet cuts price target to $97 from $100
     * Ross Stores Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $92 from $83
     * Ross Stores Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $100 from $94
     * Ross Stores Inc         : RBC raises target price to $100 from $90
     * Ross Stores Inc         : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $101 from $96
     * Ross Stores Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $95 from $90
     * Ross Stores Inc         : Wells Fargo raises price target to $115 from $110
     * Salesforce.com Inc        : Wedbush raises price target to $204 from $184
     * Salesforce.com Inc        : Wedbush raises target price to $204 from $184
     * Semtech Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $52 from $48
     * Skyline Champion Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $18
     * Skyline Champion Corp        : RBC raises target price to $19 from $16
     * SM Energy Co       : Cowen and Company raises target price to $4.25 from $2
     * Splunk Inc         : Baird raises target price to $165 from $125
     * Splunk Inc         : BMO raises price target to $190 from $177
     * Splunk Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $170 from $140
     * Splunk Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $190 from $160
     * Splunk Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $190 from $120
     * Splunk Inc         : Evercore ISI raises price target to $175 from $128
     * Splunk Inc         : Guggenheim raises price target to $148 from $135
     * Splunk Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $190 from $150
     * Splunk Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $190 from $174
     * Splunk Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $195 from $170
     * Splunk Inc         : Needham raises target price to $192 from $168
     * Splunk Inc         : Oppenheimer raises price target to $190 from $145
     * Splunk Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $190 from $145
     * Splunk Inc         : Piper Sandler raises target price to $185 from $150
     * Splunk Inc         : Raymond James raises price target to $185 from $140
     * Splunk Inc         : RBC raises price target to $190 from $180
     * Splunk Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $190 from $160
     * Splunk Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $204 from $180
     * Steelcase Inc        : Benchmark initiates with buy rating and $14 price target
     * Steven Madden Ltd         : Telsey Advisory Group cuts price target to $23 from $30
     * Summit Materials Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $15 from $12.50
     * Superior Energy Services Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $1 from $1.75
     * Superior Energy Services Inc        : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform
     * Superior Energy Services Inc        : Susquehanna cuts target price to $1.10 from $1.50
     * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Baird cuts target price to $27 from $33
     * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BTIG cuts target price to $26 from $29
     * Take-Two Interactive Software Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $150 from $144
     * Teekay Lng Partners LP        : Stifel cuts target price to $16 from $18
     * Teekay Tankers Ltd        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $33 from $34
     * Terreno Realty Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $52 from $58
     * TJX Companies Inc        : Citigroup raises price target to $63 from $57
     * TJX Companies Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $65 from $60
     * TJX Companies Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $65 from $57
     * TJX Companies Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $61 from $53
     * TJX Companies Inc        : Instinet raises price target to $60 from $59
     * TJX Companies Inc        : RBC raises target price to $64 from $48
     * TJX Companies Inc        : Telsey Advisory Group raises price target to $64 from $60
     * TJX Companies Inc        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $70 from $65
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Raymond James raises price target to $105 from $99
     * Twilio Inc         : KeyBanc raises target price to $206 from $162
     * UDR Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $47 from $51
     * Union Pacific Corp        : Wells Fargo raises price target to $171 from $154
     * Valero Energy Corp        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $67 from $60
     * Vulcan Materials Co        : JP Morgan raises target price to $125 from $120
     * Walmart        : Independent Research raises target price to $137.00 from $128.00; hold
     * Western Alliance Bancorp        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $36 from $37
     * Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $15
     * Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $24 from $23
     * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
     * ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc        : JP Morgan raises price target to $32 from $28.50
     * Zuora        : Canaccord Genuity assumes coverage with buy rating and price target of $15
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
