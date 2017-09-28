UPDATE 1-German court suspends Resmed's complaint against NZ's Fisher & Paykel

(Adds details on legal proceedings, share price reaction)

WELLINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A German court has suspended health appliance firm ResMed Inc’s intellectual property proceedings against New Zealand’s Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp, according to a statement from Fisher & Paykel.

The court proceedings were suspended while both firms waited for the outcome of a European Patent Office decision over Resmed’s patents, Fisher & Paykel said in a filing on Friday with New Zealand’s stock exchange.

Fisher & Paykel shares rose 0.95 percent to NZ$12.75 after the stock market opened, making it among the highest gainers in the top 50 listed firms.

California-based ResMed has said the New Zealand firm’s masks, designed to treat sleep apnoea, violate its patented technology.

The health firm was granted two injunctions in August 2016 that prevented Fisher & Paykel from selling three types of mask, but the court then overturned the ban in December while the litigation continued.

Resmed is also pursuing legal action against Fisher & Paykel in a U.S. District Court, but dropped a complaint to the U.S. International Trade Commission in May. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Brown)