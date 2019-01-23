Judge tosses parts of timber company's lawsuit against Greenpeace

A federal judge in California has dismissed parts of a lawsuit by Canadian timber company Resolute Forest Products accusing environmental groups Greenpeace and Stand of carrying out a campaign to defame the company and drive away its customers.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco said Resolute can proceed with defamation and unfair business practice claims against Greenpeace, but he dismissed defamation claims against Stand and racketeering and several common law civil claims against both defendants.

