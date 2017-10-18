Judge tosses company's racketeering lawsuit against Greenpeace

A federal judge in California has dismissed a lawsuit by Canadian timber company Resolute Forest Products accusing the environmental group Greenpeace of racketeering by making false statements about the company’s forestry practices to generate donations for itself.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco said Resolute failed to back up its claims with enough specifics or show that actions by Greenpeace caused it harm.

