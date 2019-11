LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Resolution Life, which specialises in buying and reinsuring old life insurance businesses, said it has raised $3 billion in fresh capital since Septemeber 2018.

The company, run by veteran insurer Clive Cowdery, also said a deal to buy Australia’s AMP Life announced earlier this year is expected to close in the first half of 2020. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)