MOVES-Resolution Life hires former Metlife finance chief John Hele

March 21 (Reuters) - Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd on Thursday said it appointed former finance chief of U.S. insurer MetLife Inc John Hele as president and chief operating officer.

Hele joined MetLife in 2012 and retired as chief financial officer last year, an year after the insurer disclosed two key financial reporting errors. (reut.rs/2WlzCT1)

He has held previously senior roles at Arch Capital Group Limited, ING Groep NV, Worldinsure Limited, Merrill Lynch and Crown Life, the London-based company said.

At Resolution Life, Hele will be responsible for global operations at Resolution Life including finance, risk, actuarial, operations and IT. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)