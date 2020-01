TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings will promote 54-year-old director Masahiro Minami to president, with current president Kazuhiro Higashi becoming chairman, Kyodo reported Tuesday.

The appointments will be made on April 1, the start of Japan’s new fiscal year, Kyodo said, without saying where it got the information.

Resona Holdings said in a news release that it was not the source of the report. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland, editing by Louise Heavens)