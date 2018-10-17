FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 7:46 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Restaurant Brands NZ gets $577.6 mln offer from Finaccess for 75 pct stake

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say deal for NZ$881.5 million, not NZ$881.5)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it received an NZ$881.5 million ($577.56 million) indicative cash offer from Mexico-based investment firm Finaccess Capital, S.A. de C.V. to acquire up to three-quarters of the restaurant operator’s shares.

Finaccess Capital made an offer of NZ$9.45 per share, said Restaurant Brands New Zealand in a statement.

$1 = 1.5263 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

