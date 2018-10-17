UPDATE 1-Restaurant Brands NZ gets $577.6 mln offer from Finaccess for 75 pct stake

(Adds details on offer, first-half results, background)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it received a NZ$9.45 per share offer for up to three-quarters of its shares from Mexico-based investment firm Finaccess Capital, S.A. de C.V.

As well as the NZ$881.5 million ($577.6 million) indicative cash offer, which represents a premium of about 24.3 percent to Restaurant Brands’ last closing price, the two firms are also discussing a full takeover, it said.

Restaurant Brands operates New Zealand franchises for leading casual dining brands including KFC and Pizza Hut.

Finaccess already holds a controlling interest in Spain-based restaurant operator AmRest Holdings SE.

In a separate statement, the fast-food group said net profit for the first-half rose 7 percent to NZ$20.4 million, supported by a push overseas.

Restaurant Brands said it did not declare a dividend for the period as the offer price in the proposal was subject to adjustment for any dividend paid.

In September, the Auckland-based firm said it would not renew a two-decade-old deal with Starbucks Corp in a region where an entrenched coffee culture has made it difficult for the world’s largest coffee chain to thrive.