NZ's Restaurant Brands signs deal to open 60 new Taco Bell restaurants

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fast-food group Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement with Taco Bell Restaurants Asia PTE to expand the Taco Bell brand in New Zealand and Australia.

The deal dictates the construction of more than 60 new Taco Bell restaurants in New Zealand and Australia between Jan. 1 2019 and June 30 2024, the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Restaurant Brands will have the right of first offer to establish new Taco Bell restaurants across the relevant regions. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Roche)