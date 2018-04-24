Restaurant Brands revenue rises 7 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc reported a 7 percent rise in first quarter revenue under its previous accounting standards, as more diners visited its fast food restaurants.

Net income attributable to shareholders in the company, which also owns popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons, rose to $151 million or 60 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $50.2 million or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.07 billion from $1 billion. Under new accounting standards the company is applying this quarter, it had profit of $147.8 million and revenue of $1.25 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)