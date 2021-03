March 10 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group said on Wednesday it was planning to raise 175 million pounds ($242.71 million) as the Frankie & Benny’s owner grapples with restaurant closures due to Britain’s latest round of lockdowns.

The company said its near-term outlook remains uncertain due to the coronavirus-led restrictions on the hospitality industry. ($1 = 0.7210 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)