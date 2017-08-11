FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 2 days ago

Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group named Kirk Davis as chief financial officer on Friday, scooping him from pub firm Greene King, where he oversaw the company's Spirit Pub Company acquisition.

Replacing Davis, Greene King, which brews ales such as Old Speckled Hen, named Richard Smothers who will be joining from baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc

Smothers and Davis will start in February at Greene King and Restaurant Group respectively.

Mothercare said in May that Smothers would leave. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

