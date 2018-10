Oct 30 (Reuters) - Frankie & Benny’s owner Restaurant Group Plc said on Tuesday it had acquired the Wagamama noodle chain for 357 million pounds ($457.03 million) in cash.

The company said the deal had an enterprise value of 559 million pounds, and included 138 directly-operated restaurants in the UK and the US and 58 franchised restaurants in Europe, the Middle East and New Zealand. ($1 = 0.7811 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)