Restaurant Group sees 'challenging' Q1 as England moves to tougher curbs

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Frankie and Benny’s owner Restaurant Group said on Friday its first quarter of 2021 will be “extremely challenging” after tough coronavirus restrictions were announced in large areas of England to tackle the rising number of infections.

The company, which operates over 350 restaurants and pubs across the UK, said as per the latest guidelines it will have only about 145 sites for dine-in - that is “significantly worse” than the initial tiering restrictions.

Large areas of England will be added to the ‘very high alert’ COVID-19 category this weekend, placing residents under the most stringent set of restrictions.