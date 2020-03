March 18 (Reuters) - Frankie & Benny’s owner Restaurant Group warned that comparable sales would fall 25% in the current fiscal year due to a hit from the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The company said it would slash its capital expenditure for 2020 by at least 45 million pounds ($54.39 million) from its previous estimate of 75 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8273 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)