REFILE-Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 underperforming restaurants

(Corrects day in paragraph 1)

June 10 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc said on Wednesday it would shut 125 of its underperforming sites through a company voluntary arrangement for its leisure estate, mainly affecting its Frankie and Benny’s chain and leaving it with about 160 restaurants.

The company’s announcement comes after media reports last week, citing a source familiar with the matter saying the closures could affect 3,000 jobs across the UK. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)