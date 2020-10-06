Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Restaurant Group posts H1 loss, withdraws forecast

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Frankie and Benny’s owner Restaurant Group slipped into a first-half loss and withdrew its forecast on Tuesday, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in the UK forcing it to retain a cautious outlook for the short-term.

The company, which operates over 350 restaurants and pubs across the UK, posted an adjusted pretax loss of 47.5 million pounds ($61.68 million), for the six months ended June 28, compared to a profit of 28.1 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7701 pounds Reporting by Shanima A and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up