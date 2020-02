Feb 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny’s chain, on Wednesday said it would reduce the number of sites in its leisure business and temporarily suspend its dividend.

The company, which operates restaurants and pubs in the UK under brands such as Chiquito and Coast To Coast, said sites will be reduced to 260-275 by the end of 2021, from 350. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)