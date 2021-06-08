CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-FA names Debbie Hewitt as first chairwoman

(Corrects third paragraph to say Hewitt is currently chairwoman, not CEO of Restaurant Group)

June 8 (Reuters) - The English Football Association on Tuesday appointed corporate executive and former RAC chief Debbie Hewitt as its first woman chair, starting from January 2022.

The 158-year old organisation has been looking for a chair since Greg Clarke resigned last November in a row over his reference to “coloured footballers” during questions from members of parliament.

Hewitt, currently chairwoman of Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group, was the unanimous choice of the FA’s seven-member selection panel, and will succeed the interim FA Chair Peter McCormick, the FA said on its website. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)