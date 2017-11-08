UPDATE 1-Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize Q3 profit beats, sees better 2018

(Updates with details of performance in main markets, adds company’s 2018 growth forecast)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the largest operator of traditional grocery stores on the U.S. East Coast, on Wednesday beat estimates for third-quarter earnings as cost savings after its 2016 merger with Delhaize were greater than expected and it won market share in the United States.

Ahold reported a 1.1 percent fall in pro-forma third-quarter sales to 15.1 billion euros ($17.5 billion), due to the weaker dollar, but quarterly net income rose to 362 million euros from 235 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts polled for the company had estimated sales at 15.2 billion euros and net income at 331 million.

Ahold, which generates roughly two thirds of sales in the United States, has seen its share price wilt this year in the face of increased competition from discounters Lidl and Aldi, while its online grocery delivery business, Peapod, must compete with Amazon after its acquisition of Whole Foods.

However, Ahold said it was on track to meet its free cash flow goal of 1.6 billion euros for the full-year 2017 as cost savings for the year will be 250 million euros, better than the 220 million initially targeted. Ahold forecast free cash flow will increase to 1.9 billion euros in 2018. The company will also begin a 12-month, 2 billion euro share buyback next year.

“In the United States, inflation returned at low levels, and sales performance further improved,” said CEO Dick Boer in a statement.

Boer defended the performance of Ahold’s own online businesses, saying they grew more than 20 percent in the quarter.

“We continue to invest in online warehouse capacity and are on track to realize almost 3 billion euros in online consumer sales this year and nearly 5 billion euros by 2020”, Boer said.

In the U.S., Ahold’s Giant and Stop & Shop stores saw sales rise 0.8 percent to $6.4 billion, while underlying operational margins improved to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent. Delhaize’s Hannaford and Food Lion stores increased sales by 2.2 percent to $4.4 billion, while margins improved to 3.8 percent from 3.5 percent.

In Europe, the Netherlands’ dominant Albert Heijn chain grew sales by 4.1 percent to 3.3 billion euros on margins of 4.9 percent, up from 4.5 percent. At Belgium’s dominant Delhaize chain, sales were flat at 1.2 billion, but margins improved to 3.1 percent from 2.0 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)