CORRECTED-Britvic yearly revenue rises on demand for healthier drinks

(Corrects to remove dairy-based beverages in first paragraph)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British soft drinks producer Britvic Plc’s full-year revenue rose 5.1 percent, led by stronger sales of fruit-based beverages as consumers ditch sugary, fizzy drinks for healthier options.

Britvic said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 206 million pounds ($264.3 million) in the year ended Sept. 30. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

