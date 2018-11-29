CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Britvic yearly sales rise 5 percent after sugarless drinks boost

(Corrects to remove dairy-based beverages in paragraph 3)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc’s full-year revenue rose 5.1 percent and topped analysts’ forecasts, driven by stronger sales of beverages free of sugar as consumers move towards healthier options.

The British soft drinks producer said on Thursday it sold 1.29 billion litres of carbonated drinks in Britain this financial year, up 1 percent from a year earlier.

Britvic has been offering more low-calorie, fruit-based drinks as it targets a growing number of health-conscious consumers who are ditching sugary beverages.

Its Pepsi-branded carbonated drinks, led by no-sugar MAX, continued to gain market share, the company said.

The company’s revenue reached 1.50 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in the year ended Sept. 30, and exceeded the 1.45 billion pounds estimated by 17 analysts on average, Britvic said.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 5.4 percent 206 million pounds in the year ended Sept. 30. ($1 = 0.7791 pounds) (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)